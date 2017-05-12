3 children die, 3 relatives badly hurt in Texas house fire

Posted On Fri. May 12th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

CONROE, Texas (AP) — Three children were killed early Friday when a burning house collapsed north of Houston and three members of the same family are critically injured, according to a sheriff’s official.

Montgomery County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Spencer said the children ranged in age from 6 to 13 years and that their bodies were found amid the debris of the home.

“We’ve moved from a rescue operation to a search and recovery,” he said.

The three critically injured people included a 10-year-old boy who suffered severe burns.

The flames and heat drove away emergency responders who attempted to enter the home near Conroe (KAHN’-roh), about 40 miles north of Houston, Montgomery County Fire Marshal Jimmy Williams told KHOU-TV.

Spencer said two Shenandoah police officers who were among the first to respond also were hurt, suffering smoke inhalation and other injuries. An officer with another department was hurt as well.

Three other members of the family were taken to hospitals with injuries that are not life threatening.

The flames spread to two adjacent homes that sustained minor damage, Spencer said.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company