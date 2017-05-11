Top Texas official out over 'unacceptable' Iraq consulting

Posted On Thu. May 11th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The former watchdog over U.S. reconstruction efforts in Iraq has been forced out of a powerful Texas job after he moonlighted as a consultant for the Iraq government.

A spokesman for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday that Stuart Bowen had committed a “serious and unacceptable lapse in judgment.” Abbott appointed Bowen as inspector general of Texas’ health agency in 2015 following a contracting scandal.

Bowen was previously special inspector general for Iraq reconstruction under presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Documents show a Washington firm representing the Iraq government wrote letters to top Trump administration officials pointing out Bowen’s addition as a senior adviser.

Bowen didn’t mention the Iraq consulting in a statement announcing his resignation. He says it was time for new leadership.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company