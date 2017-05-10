US shortens protection for immigrants under private bills

Posted On Wed. May 10th, 2017
LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. authorities are reducing how long they’ll hold off deporting immigrants in the country illegally who are awaiting a decision from Congress on so-called “private bills” written for individual cases.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement Acting Director Thomas Homan sent a letter to lawmakers last week saying the agency will only refrain from deporting immigrants with legislation pending on their behalf for up to six months, with the possibility of one 90-day extension.

He also says chairs of the judiciary committees or key subcommittees must expressly ask authorities to hold off on individual deportations.

Few private bills are offered by lawmakers each year and they generally target especially compelling cases. Immigration authorities previously delayed deportation longer in these cases, sometimes for years.

Immigrant advocates say capping reviews hurts the chances of bills passing before immigrants are deported.

