Journalist arrested during US health secretary's visit

Posted On Wed. May 10th, 2017
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Police say a West Virginia journalist was arrested after yelling questions at U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price.

Price and senior white House aide Kellyanne Conway visited the state Capitol in Charleston on Tuesday to learn about efforts to fight opioid addiction in a state with the nation’s highest overdose death rate.

Capital police said in a criminal complaint 54-year-old Daniel Ralph Heyman was yelling questions at the two. It says he tried to breach Secret Service security and had to be removed from a hallway at the Capitol.

He was charged with willful disruption of governmental processes, a misdemeanor.

Heyman, who works for Public News Service, says he was arrested after he tried to ask whether domestic violence would be considered a pre-existing condition under the proposed health care overhaul.

