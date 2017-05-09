MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

NFL player charged in connection with New Jersey shooting

Posted On Tue. May 9th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

ELIZABETH, N.J. (AP) — A linebacker in the NFL who starred at Rutgers University has been charged in connection with a shooting in New Jersey.

A grand jury indicted Khaseem Greene for weapon possession on Tuesday in a December shooting in Elizabeth, where Greene is from.

The Kansas City Chiefs released the linebacker on Tuesday. Greene signed with the team in January. His lawyer wasn’t immediately available for comment.

NJ.com reports (http://bit.ly/2q4jdTW ) a criminal complaint says Greene was seen on camera handing a gun to another man who fired into a crowd. His co-defendant was charged with aggravated assault, but the extent of the victim’s injuries wasn’t immediately known.

Greene last played a game in 2014 for the Chicago Bears, who drafted him in 2013.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company