MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Woman stuck on plane to California rather than Paris

Posted On Mon. May 8th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — United Airlines has apologized to a French woman after she wound up on a plane to San Francisco instead of Paris from a New Jersey airport.

WABC-TV reports (http://7ny.tv/2pX53Gh ) Lucie Bahetoukilae was scheduled to fly from Newark to Paris last month. Bahetoukilae, who only speaks French, ended up in San Francisco after boarding a plane at the gate that corresponded with her ticket.

Bahetoukilae’s niece, Diane Miantsoko, says United made a last-minute gate change that her aunt missed. Miantsoko says United staffers scanned her aunt’s ticket and seated her in an open seat anyway.

She eventually made it to Paris after an 11-hour layover in San Francisco and 28 hours of travel.

United says it apologized “for this unacceptable experience,” and that it’s working to prevent it from happening again.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company