Weather Service: Phoenix sets record for date at 108 degrees

PHOENIX (AP) — Days after recording its first 100-degree temperature of the year, Phoenix has set a record for heat.

National Weather Service meteorologists say Friday’s high of 108 degrees broke the previous mark of 105 set in 1989.

They say it was 107 degrees by 2 p.m. Friday before temperatures inched up to 108 degrees two hours later.

Meteorologists say the city’s normal high for May 5 is 91 degrees.

The average date Phoenix sees its first 105-degree day is May 23 while the average date for the first 107-degree high is May 31.

Phoenix posted its first 100-degree day of the year on Wednesday.

Meteorologists say the heat won’t linger with a low-pressure system expected to drop temperatures to the mid-70s by the start of next week.

