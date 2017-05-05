MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Police: Car driver ran red light in Vegas school bus crash

Posted On Fri. May 5th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
AP Photo
AP Photo/John Locher

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas say a 70-year-old passenger car driver ran a red light and caused a school bus crash that injured 15 children.

The driver of the car was killed in the crash.

Clark County school police Capt. Ken Young said Friday that 40 children were aboard the bus and 14 received moderate injuries. School officials previously said 48 children were on the bus.

Another child was critically injured in the demolished Ford Taurus.

A hospital spokeswoman says that 10-year-old girl is the only child still hospitalized. She’s in critical condition at University Medical Center in Las Vegas.

School officials say the female bus driver was also treated for injuries and released.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company