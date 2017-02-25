The Latest: Neighbor says alleged shooter was 'drunken mess'

Posted On Sat. Feb 25th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
AP Photo
AP Photo/Orlin Wagner

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on a deadly shooting at a Kansas bar that some witnesses said was racially motivated (all times local):

11:25 a.m.

A longtime neighbor of a Kansas man accused of shooting three people at a bar says the man was a heavy drinker who deteriorated after his father died about 18 months ago.

Andy Berthelsen said Saturday that Adam Purinton became “a drunken mess” and bounced among menial jobs over the past year.

Berthelsen says that in his 15 years as Purinton’s neighbor in Olathe (Oh-LAY-thuh), Kansas, he doesn’t recall Purinton making racist remarks or talking about politics.

He says Purinton and his father were close and that the father died within weeks of being diagnosed with cancer.

Witnesses said Purinton yelled at two Indian men to “get out of my country” before opening fire Wednesday evening. One of the men died and the other was wounded, along with another bar patron.

8:45 a.m.

One of two immigrants from India who were shot in a suburban Kansas City bar says the attacker was asking about their visa status shortly before the attack, which some have suggested was a hate crime.

Alok Madasani told The New York Times (http://nyti.ms/2lC5YZY ) that while he and Srinivas Kuchibhotla were on the patio of the Olathe, Kansas, bar Wednesday evening, the man asked what type of visa they had and whether they were in the country illegally. They were not.

Madasani says he went to get a manager, but when he got back to the patio, the man was already being escorted out.

Authorities say the man, 51-year-old Adam Purinton, returned with a gun and shot Madasani, Kuchibhotla and third man who intervened, killing Kuchibhotla. Purinton was arrested hours later in Missouri and is jailed on murder and attempted murder charges.

Madasani was treated and released while the other victim, Ian Grillot, remains hospitalized.

This item has been corrected to reflect that Madasani and Kuchibhotla were in the country legally, not illegally.

1:13 a.m.

A neighborhood bar in suburban Kansas City where one man was killed and two others were injured is scheduled to reopen even as the community tries to recover from an attack that witnesses said was racially motivated.

Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe, Kansas, will reopen Saturday. It has been closed since the shooting Wednesday evening while patrons watched a Kansas-TCU basketball game.

Witnesses told investigators Adam Purinton yelled at two Indian men to “get out of my country” before opening fire. One man, 32-year-old Srinivas Kuchibhotla, died. Two other men, 32-year-old Alok Madasani and 24-year-old Ian Grillot, were injured. Madasani was released from the hospital while Grillot remains hospitalized.

Purinton was arrested early Thursday at a restaurant bar in Clinton, Missouri. He is jailed on murder and attempted murder charges.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company