Judge: Only 1 Cosby accuser can testify at sex assault trial

Posted On Fri. Feb 24th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A judge will let only one other accuser testify at Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial to support charges the comedian drugged and molested a woman at his estate near Philadelphia.

The judge’s ruling Friday means that prosecutors cannot call 12 other women as “prior bad act” witnesses.

The 79-year-old comedian is set to go on trial in June over the 2005 complaint by former Temple University employee Andrea Constand.

Prosecutors reopened the case in 2015 after newly released court documents showed Cosby admitting he gave drugs and alcohol to young women before sex over a 50-year period.

Prosecutors had asked the judge to allow 13 other accusers to testify. The defense objected, saying the string of old “casting couch” claims aren’t part of “signature” behavior.

The one witness who can testify says she was assaulted by him in 1996.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company