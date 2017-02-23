San Francisco firefighters rescue precariously perched pooch

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — It took 16 firefighters to rescue a precariously perched pooch that had wandered off the side of a bluff at a popular San Francisco oceanside park.

San Francisco Fire Department spokesman Jonathan Baxter says the dog’s companion called for help after the off-leash pup tumbled partway down the cliff.

The dog could have fallen another 60 feet.

Baxter says a firefighter was lowered down and used a special canine harness to secure the dog. Fellow firefighters then pulled up the firefighter and the dog.

The noontime Wednesday rescue at the city’s windy Fort Funston was captured on video. Baxter said the dog remained friendly during the hour-long process.

Fort Funston is part of the Golden Gate National Recreational Area and popular with hang gliders and horseback riders.

Comments

comments