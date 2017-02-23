Henryetta abolishes decades-old dance ban

Posted On Thu. Feb 23rd, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

HENRYETTA, Okla. (AP) — Kick off the Sunday shoes: Dancing in public is now legal throughout Henryetta.

City leaders voted Tuesday to abolish an ordinance on dancing, the Tulsa World (http://bit.ly/2lprhhr ) reported. The dance ordinance, with a penalty of $25, prohibited dance halls within 500 feet of a church or public school.

In February, resident Joni Insabella decided to host a dance above her store, which is within 500 feet of a church. The city’s Chamber of Commerce posted about the event and called Insabella a rule breaker on Facebook and accused her of getting special treatment, because of her husband, who’s the city’s attorney.

“We wanted just a good, clean, fun event. As I said, we know we’re in the Bible Belt. We weren’t having alcohol or anything. We just wanted it to be fun for the community,” Insabella said.

After the event was canceled, Mayor Jennifer Clason decided to look over the ordinance.

Clason, the city’s first female mayor, said when the dance ban resurfaced it received national attention for its similarity to the 1980s film “Footloose,” which tells the story of a small town banning dancing and rock music. She said prior to the cancelled event, she’d never heard of the ordinance preventing dancing.

Previously, dances were held at the city’s churches and schools without repercussions, said Clason.

Information from: Tulsa World, http://www.tulsaworld.com

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company