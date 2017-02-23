MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Former tech CEO gets prison in US after self-exile in Africa

Posted On Thu. Feb 23rd, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — A wealthy former CEO who dodged securities fraud charges for a decade by fleeing to Africa has been sentenced in New York City to 30 months in prison.

Jacob “Kobi” Alexander appeared Thursday before a federal judge in Brooklyn.

Alexander came under investigation as the successful head of a telecommunications software firm called Comverse. He was in Israel and negotiating a possible surrender when he vanished in 2006.

He turned up in Namibia after having transferred tens of millions of dollars overseas. He lived comfortably there until last year, when he gave up an extradition fight and agreed to plead guilty in the U.S.

The defense said the 64-year-old Alexander shouldn’t get more than two years behind bars.

Last year, a judge rejected his $25 million bid for bail.

