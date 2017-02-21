MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Questions immigrants must answer to become citizens

Posted On Tue. Feb 21st, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

Immigrants who want to become citizens must go through a long list of requirements, including passing a 10-question civics test.

Here are some sample questions:

1. What do we call the first 10 amendments to the Constitution? Answer: Bill of Rights.

2. How many amendments does the Constitution have? Answer: 27.

3. What is the name of the current president of the United States? Answer: Donald Trump.

4. If both the president and vice president can no longer serve, who becomes president? Answer: Speaker of the House.

5. How many justices serve on the Supreme Court? Answer: nine.

6. What is one power of the federal government under the Constitution? Answers: Print money; declare war; create an army; make treaties.

7. When was the Constitution written? Answer: 1787.

8. Who was the first president? Answer: George Washington.

9. Name one of the two longest rivers in the U.S.? Answer: Mississippi or Missouri.

10. Who did the United States fight in World War II? Answer: Germany, Japan and Italy.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company