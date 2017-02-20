MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Thousands of demonstrators across US say 'Not My President'

Posted On Mon. Feb 20th, 2017
Thousands of demonstrators turned out Monday across the U.S. to challenge Donald Trump in a Presidents’ Day protest dubbed Not My President’s Day.

The numbers weren’t close to the million-plus who thronged the streets following Trump’s inauguration a month earlier, but the message was similar.

Thousands of flag-waving protesters lined up outside Central Park in Manhattan. Many in the crowd chanted “No ban, no wall. The Trump regime has got to fall.” They held aloft signs saying “Uphold the Constitution Now” and “Impeach the Liar.”

In Chicago, several hundred rallied across the river from the Trump Tower, shouting “Hey, hey, ho, ho, Donald Trump has got to go.”

Rebecca Wolfram of Chicago, who’s in her 60s, said concerns about climate change and immigrant rights under Trump prompted her to start attending rallies.

“I’m trying to demonstrate as much as possible until I figure out what else to do,” said Wolfram, who held a sign that said “Old white ladies are really displeased.”

Several hundred demonstrated in Washington, D.C. Dozens gathered around the fountain in Dupont Circle chanting “Dump Trump” and “Love, not hate: That’s what makes America great.”

Dozens marched through midtown Atlanta for a rally named with a Georgia flavor: “ImPEACH NOW! (Not My) President’s Day March.”

Hundreds of protesters chanting “This is what democracy looks like” marched through Salt Lake City.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2kFqWIG) that the crowd marched to push back against Trump and his administration’s stance on such issues as the environment, immigration, free speech and Russia.

Some people raised signs that said “Not My President,” while others held up a large American flag.

Protester Reg Brookings warned the crowd that Trump is trying to divide the country by making such groups as immigrants the enemy.

Walker reported from New York City. Associated Press writers Jeff Martin in Atlanta, Tammy Webber in Chicago and Alanna Durkin Richer in Richmond contributed to this story.

