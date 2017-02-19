Times Square rally protests Trump immigration policies

Posted On Sun. Feb 19th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
AP Photo
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

NEW YORK (AP) — More than a thousand people of various faiths rallied in New York City in support of Muslim Americans and to protest President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

The “I Am A Muslim Too” rally was held in Times Square on Sunday and was organized by several groups, including the Foundation for Ethnic Understanding.

The protesters waved American flags, held signs saying “No Muslim Ban,” and chanted “We are One.”

Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke at the peaceful rally, saying “we have to dispel the stereotypes” and that America is “a country founded to protect all faiths and all beliefs.”

Hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons headlined the rally. He said the Muslim community was being used as a scapegoat, but that “diversity will prevail.”

Trump has initiated a crackdown on illegal immigration. He has also called for a temporary ban on people entering the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries

