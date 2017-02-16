US prosecutors: Arrested Seattle 'dreamer' admits gang ties

MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Thu. Feb 16th, 2017
SEATTLE (AP) — The Justice Department says a Seattle area man detained by immigration agents despite his participation in a federal program to protect those brought to the U.S. illegally as children has admitted to having gang ties and to having been arrested previously.

The department in court documents filed Thursday said 23-year-old Daniel Ramirez Medina said “no, not no more” when asked whether he was involved in gangs and that he fled California to escape them.

The documents also say Ramirez “still hangs out” with gang members in Washington state.

Ramirez’s attorneys say he has no criminal record and denies any gang membership.

Ramirez is Mexican and arrived in the U.S. at age 7.

His arrest last week thrust him into a national debate over the immigration priorities of President Donald Trump.

