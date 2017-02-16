MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Natural gas leaks from pipeline in Alaska's Cook Inlet

Posted On Thu. Feb 16th, 2017
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Natural gas is bubbling up from an underwater pipeline in Alaska’s Cook Inlet.

State regulators say the danger to public safety is minimal but the Coast Guard warned mariners to keep their distance and federal wildlife authorities expressed concern about possible harm to endangered beluga whales.

The leak four miles offshore is from an 8-inch line carrying processed natural gas from shore to power four drilling platforms.

The line belongs to Hilcorp Alaska, LLC.

A Hilcorp helicopter Feb. 7 spotted bubbles at the surface and reported the leak.

The company estimates the leak is emitting 210,000 to 310,000 cubic feet of gas per day.

Floating ice is preventing divers from reaching the pipeline.

