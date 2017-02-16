MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Judge: Bridge case complaint against Christie can proceed

Posted On Thu. Feb 16th, 2017
AP Photo
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey judge says a criminal complaint against Republican Gov. Chris Christie over the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal in 2013 can go forward.

Municipal Court Judge Roy McGeady announced his ruling Thursday in a complaint that accuses the governor of failing to stop subordinates from purposely creating traffic jams to punish a Democratic mayor who didn’t endorse him.

Christie spokesman Brian Murray says that the judge ignored an earlier decision that finding probable cause was flawed.

McGeady quoted from testimony from the federal trial of two former Christie aides before ruling there was probable cause to believe Christie knew the lane reductions were more than just a routine traffic study.

Christie has denied knowledge of the scheme while it was ongoing.

The governor is to appear March 10 on a criminal summons.

