MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Hillary Clinton: Designer de La Renta inspired immigrants

Posted On Thu. Feb 16th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — Hillary Clinton has praised Oscar de la Renta as an inspiration to striving immigrants like himself at an event honoring the late fashion designer with a series of commemorative stamps.

Clinton noted that the Dominican-born de la Renta was an immigrant and asked, “Aren’t we proud and grateful that he was?”

Clinton joined former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Vogue editor Anna Wintour at Thursday’s ceremony at Grand Central Terminal.

None of them directly referenced Republican Donald Trump or his victory over Clinton for the presidency. But like Clinton, Bloomberg praised the contributions of immigrants. He said the United States is great because it welcomes people from around the world.

Trump has vowed to restrict immigration through measures including building a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company