Museum to feature artist's taken on stolen Gardner works

Posted On Mon. Feb 13th, 2017
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts art museum is offering visitors a unique glimpse of the 13 masterpieces stolen more than a quarter century ago from the Gardner Museum in Boston.

The exhibit opening Tuesday at the Mead Art Museum in Amherst is the work of San Francisco-based artist Kota Ezawa. According to the museum, the artist has recreated the stolen works through a series of drawings set in glowing light boxes, including cartoon-like versions of paintings by Vermeer, Rembrandt and Manet.

The unusual exhibit also includes an animated version of the security camera tape from the Gardner Museum on the night before the $500 million theft in March 1990 – which remains the largest unsolved art heist in U.S. history.

