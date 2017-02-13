MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Dad who left daughter in hot car on Father's Day gets prison

Posted On Mon. Feb 13th, 2017
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore man who left his toddler daughter in a hot car on Father’s Day two years ago has been sentenced to eight years in prison for her death.

Prosecutors say Wilbert Carter went out drinking with a relative on June 21, 2015, to celebrate Father’s Day. When he returned home, he parked his car at a friend’s house and forgot about his 2 1/2 year-old daughter Leasia in her car seat.

Carter didn’t return to the car until 4 p.m. the next day. Temperatures reached 89 degrees that day.

Carter was convicted in December of manslaughter, reckless endangerment and confining an unattended child. The Baltimore Sun reports (http://bsun.md/2lHzIBS ) that Carter was sentenced last week.

This story corrects the headline to say that the man’s daughter, not son, died.

