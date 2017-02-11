22 train cars plunge into river in California derailment

Posted On Sat. Feb 11th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

ELK GROVE, Calif. (AP) — A California fire department says a freight train that derailed in suburban Sacramento has sent 22 rail cars into the mucky and swollen Cosumnes River.

KCRA reports (http://bit.ly/2kYcnPI ) the Cosumnes Fire Department says the Union Pacific train carrying food products was headed from Tracy to Roseville on Friday when it derailed at roughly 1 p.m. in the city of Elk Grove.

There were three people onboard the train, but no one was injured. Hazardous materials crews were called to the scene as a precaution.

Union Pacific Railroad spokesman Justin Jacobs apologized for the disruption and said the company was thankful there were no injuries and no hazardous material involved.

Near the train derailment, there was a levee break, but it is unclear if that was what caused the train derailment.

The investigation into the derailment was halted overnight and expected to resume Saturday.

Information from: KCRA-TV.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company