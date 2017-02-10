With travel ban blocked, refugee meets daughter for 1st time

Posted On Fri. Feb 10th, 2017
AP Photo
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Somali refugee who had been stuck in limbo after President Donald Trump temporarily banned refugee entries has arrived in Utah to meet his 2-year-old daughter for the first time and make a long-awaited reunion with his wife.

Abdisellam Hassen Ahmed was greeted by cheers from refugee supporters Friday at the Salt Lake City International Airport. He hugged and kissed his wife, Nimo Hashi, and picked up their 2-year-old daughter, Taslim, for the first time.

He wore a beaming smile as his daughter stared at him.

Ahmed is among a wave of refugees around the country making belated arrivals after their trips were cancelled several weeks ago after Trump’s executive order.

An appeals court Thursday refused to reinstate Trump’s order, ensuring refugees like Ahmed can move forward with their planned trips.

