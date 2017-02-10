MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Iranian baby with heart defect to undergo surgery soon

Posted On Fri. Feb 10th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Iranian infant soon will have life-saving heart surgery in Portland after she was temporarily banned from coming into the U.S. by President Donald Trump’s immigration order.

Officials at OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital said in a news release that 4-month-old Fatameh Reshad had a cardiac catheterization Friday in preparation for her surgery.

Interim head of the Division of Pediatric Cardiology, Dr. Laurie Armsby, said the results were “very encouraging.”

Iranian doctors told the child’s parents weeks ago that she needed surgery. But the family’s tourist visa was abruptly canceled after Trump announced his executive order banning the entry of people from seven countries with Muslim majorities.

A Seattle judge issued a temporary restraining order on the ban the same day a waiver was granted for the baby.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company