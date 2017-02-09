College Republicans sorry for Hitler-themed Valentine's card

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — A Central Michigan University Republican student group is apologizing for a Valentine’s Day card that mocks Jews who died in the Holocaust.

The College Republicans group handed out gift bags to students Wednesday night, including one with a card that said “my love 4 u burns like 6,000 jews.” It had a photo of Adolf Hitler and was signed “XOXO, Courtney.”

The group apologized on Facebook, saying it doesn’t condone anti-Semitism and that the card was made and placed in the bag without its knowledge. The group didn’t identify the member who placed the card in the bag.

Central Michigan spokeswoman Sherry Knight told Mount Pleasant’s local paper, The Morning Sun, (http://bit.ly/2kw1Ji0 ) that the school is “deeply disappointed.” She says campus leaders are meeting Thursday to discuss the incident.

Information from: Morning Sun, http://www.themorningsun.com/

