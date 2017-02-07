Police: Naked man steals taxi, drives through posh park

Posted On Tue. Feb 7th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a naked man stole a taxi and recklessly drove through a crowded park in a posh section of Philadelphia.

Police say the man attacked a woman who was getting out of a cab Monday afternoon. The driver of the taxi says he then got out to help the woman, and that’s when the man undressed and stole his cab.

Police say the suspect drove through Rittenhouse Square, hit three parked cars and crashed into a curb before being apprehended.

The suspect was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown. The woman who was attacked is expected to be OK. No one else was hurt.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company