GOP leaders advise House members on dealing with protests

Posted On Tue. Feb 7th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are discussing how to deal with protesters showing up at their town halls and other events in their home districts after angry confrontations this past weekend.

GOP leaders told members at a closed-door meeting on Tuesday to be welcoming and polite while arranging for moderators and security. That’s the word from Rep. Richard Hudson of North Carolina.

In California, Rep. Tom McClintock faced tough questions on Saturday about health care and President Donald Trump’s agenda and had to be escorted by police after his hour-long event. Protesters followed him, shouting “Shame on you!”

In an equally conservative district in Florida, Rep. Gus Bilirakis answered questions from frustrated town hall attendees who worried about the loss of insurance and higher premiums if the law is repealed.

