Atlanta solar company completes project on Jimmy Carter land

Posted On Tue. Feb 7th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
AP Photo
AP Photo/John Bazemore

ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta solar company plans to announce completion of a project in former President Jimmy Carter’s hometown.

SolAmerica Energy officials say the project was built on 10 acres of farmland that Carter owns and leased to the company. Carter, who is 92, is set to attend an event on Wednesday marking the project’s completion.

Carter said in a statement that he’s pleased to play a role. Solar technology has long been an interest of Carter’s. He was the first president to have solar panels installed while in the White House.

The company estimates the project will provide more than half of the power needed in the southwest Georgia city of Plains. Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter both grew up in Plains and still have a home there.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company