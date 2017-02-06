Meteor over Lake Michigan lights up sky in several states

Posted On Mon. Feb 6th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A meteor over Lake Michigan lit up the sky Monday morning across several states in the Midwest.

Dashcam video from police cruisers in Wisconsin and Illinois captured the fireball streaking through the dark sky about 1:30 a.m. In addition to Illinois and Wisconsin, the American Meteor Society lists sightings in Indiana, Michigan and other states as well.

Meteorologist Jeff Last of the National Weather Service’s office in Green Bay, Wisconsin, says the meteor was accompanied by a sonic boom that shook houses in the region.

Last says radar shows the meteor passing over Lake Michigan, but he said it’s not clear if it landed in the water or if it broke up in the sky.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company