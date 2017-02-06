Boston mayor: 'Fire up the duck boats' for Patriots parade

Posted On Mon. Feb 6th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
AP Photo
AP Photo/Darron Cummings

BOSTON (AP) — The mayor of Boston has ordered the city to “fire up the duck boats” for the New England Patriots victory parade following the team’s come-from-behind 34-28 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh took to Twitter late Sunday night to offer his congratulations “to the greatest team, the greatest coach and the greatest quarterback of all time.”

Walsh says a parade celebrating their championship will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. He says the Pats “have made Boston and New England proud.”

The Patriots, Red Sox, Celtics and Bruins have all celebrated championships in recent years by climbing aboard duck boats, amphibious vehicles that are normally used to show tourists around town.

This is the Patriots fifth Super Bowl win.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company