Iranian Americans feel stuck, confused, afraid of travel ban

Posted On Sun. Feb 5th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
AP Photo
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — The travel ban on refugees and citizens of seven countries has rattled many immigrant families, but its effects are perhaps most widespread among the Iranian-American community.

The U.S. Census Bureau estimates there are nearly 370,000 Iranian immigrants living in the United States.

And while Tehran and Washington have a lengthy history of friction, personal ties between residents of the two countries have held strong.

Many Iranian Americans travel back to visit family or bring aging parents to join them in the U.S.

Iranian American supermarket supervisor Alan Tahmasebi says he and his wife have spent more than $7,000 on green card applications for their parents.

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the ban following a lawsuit by Washington state and Minnesota that said Trump’s order is causing significant harm to residents and effectively mandates discrimination.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company