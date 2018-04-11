Thursday’s Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 9 1 .900 —

Toronto 8 5 .615 2½

New York 5 6 .455 4½

Baltimore 5 8 .385 5½

Tampa Bay 3 9 .250 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 6 4 .600 —

Cleveland 7 5 .583 —

Chicago 4 7 .364 2½

Detroit 4 7 .364 2½

Kansas City 3 7 .300 3

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 9 3 .750 —

Houston 9 4 .692 ½

Seattle 6 4 .600 2

Oakland 4 8 .333 5

Texas 4 9 .308 5½

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Tampa Bay 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Cleveland 2, Detroit 1

Toronto 2, Baltimore 1

Boston 14, N.Y. Yankees 1

L.A. Angels 11, Texas 1

Minnesota 4, Houston 1

Seattle 8, Kansas City 3

L.A. Dodgers 4, Oakland 0

Wednesday’s Results

Minnesota 9, Houston 8

Chicago White Sox 2, Tampa Bay 1

Seattle 4, Kansas City 2

Cleveland 5, Detroit 1

Baltimore 5, Toronto 3

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, late

L.A. Angels at Texas, late

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, late

Thursday’s Games

Detroit (Fulmer 1-1) at Cleveland (Bauer 0-1), 6:10

N.Y. Yankees (Gray 1-0) at Boston (Porcello 2-0), 7:10

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1) at Minnesota (Berrios 1-1), 8:10

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Kansas City (Kennedy 1-0), 8:15

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 7:10

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:10

Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10

Texas at Houston, 8:10

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:15

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 10 1 .909 —

Atlanta 7 5 .583 3½

Philadelphia 6 5 .545 4

Washington 6 6 .500 4½

Miami 3 9 .250 7½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Pittsburgh 8 2 .800 —

Milwaukee 7 6 .538 2½

Chicago 5 5 .500 3

St. Louis 5 7 .417 4

Cincinnati 2 9 .182 6½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Arizona 9 3 .750 —

Colorado 6 7 .462 3½

San Francisco 5 6 .455 3½

Los Angeles 4 6 .400 4

San Diego 4 9 .308 5½

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Pittsburgh 8, Chicago Cubs 5

Philadelphia 6, Cincinnati 1

Washington 4, Atlanta 1

N.Y. Mets 8, Miami 6

St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 3, 11 innings

San Diego 5, Colorado 2

L.A. Dodgers 4, Oakland 0

San Francisco 5, Arizona 4

Wednesday’s Results

Atlanta 5, Washington 3, 12 innings

Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 2

Colorado 6, San Diego 4

Arizona 7, San Francisco 3

Philadelphia 4, Cincinnati 3, 12 innings

N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 1

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, late

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, late

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Williams 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-0), 2:20

St. Louis (Wacha 1-1) at Cincinnati (Romano 0-1), 6:40

Colorado (Bettis 1-0) at Washington (Gonzalez 1-0), 7:05

San Francisco (Stratton 0-1) at San Diego (Mitchell 0-1), 10:10

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40

Colorado at Washington, 7:05

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:10

Pittsburgh at Miami, 7:10

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10

Wednesday’s Boxscores

Indians 5, Tigers 1

Detroit Cleveland

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Martin cf 4 1 3 1 Lindor ss 5 0 2 1

Cndlrio 3b 3 0 0 0 Kipnis 2b 5 1 1 0

M.Cbrra 1b 4 0 0 0 E.Gnzal 2b 0 0 0 0

J.Jones pr 0 0 0 0 Jose.Rm 3b 3 1 1 0

Cstllns rf 4 0 0 0 Brntley lf 4 1 2 1

V.Mrtin dh 2 0 0 0 Encrnco dh 3 0 0 0

Goodrum 2b 3 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 2 1 1 2

J.McCnn c 3 0 0 0 Gomes c 4 1 1 0

Mahtook lf 3 0 0 0 Naquin rf 3 0 1 1

J.Iglss ss 3 0 0 0 Guyer ph-rf 1 0 0 0

Zimmer cf 4 0 1 0

Totals 29 1 3 1 Totals 34 5 10 5

Detroit 000″001″000 — 1

Cleveland 000″400″10x — 5

LOB–Detroit 3, Cleveland 9. 2B–Martin (2), Lindor (2), Kipnis (2). HR–Martin (1). SB–Jose.Ramirez (2), Brantley (1). CS–Martin (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Zimmermann 2/3 0 0 0 0 0

Norris (L,0-1) 3 7 4 4 1 3

VerHagen 2 1/3 0 0 0 2 1

Farmer 1 2 1 1 1 1

Stumpf 1 1 0 0 0 1

Cleveland

Carrasco (W,3-0) 9 3 1 1 2 6

Umpires–Home, Andy Fletcher. First, Manny Gonzalez. Second, Jeff Nelson. Third, Laz Diaz. T–2:44. A–10,872 (35,225).

Phillies 4, Reds 3, 12 innings,

Cincinnati Philadelphia

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Winker lf 6 0 1 0 C.Hrnan 2b 4 1 1 1

Peraza ss 3 1 2 0 Kingery lf 5 0 1 1

R.Iglss p 1 0 0 0 O.Hrrra cf 5 0 1 0

W.Prlta p 0 0 0 0 C.Sntna 1b 4 0 0 0

J.Hghes p 0 0 0 0 Franco 3b 5 0 0 0

Qcknbsh p 0 0 0 0 Rios p 0 0 0 0

Mahle ph 1 0 0 0 N.Wllms rf 4 0 1 0

Brice p 0 0 0 0 Alfaro c 5 0 0 0

Votto 1b 5 1 3 1 Pivetta p 2 1 1 0

Gennett 2b 5 1 2 0 Hoskins ph 1 0 0 0

Msoraco c 4 0 1 0 Morgan p 0 0 0 0

Blndino pr-3b 1 0 0 0 Neris p 0 0 0 0

Ervin rf 4 0 1 2 L.Grcia p 0 0 0 0

Gsselin 3b 3 0 0 0 Altherr ph 0 0 0 0

Brnhart ph-c 1 0 1 0 E.Ramos p 0 0 0 0

L.Cstll p 2 0 0 0 Milner p 0 0 0 0

Duvall ph 1 0 0 0 Flrimon 3b 1 1 0 0

Garrett p 0 0 0 0 J.Crwfr ss 3 1 1 2

Pnnngtn ss 2 0 0 0

Hmilton cf 5 0 0 0

Totals 44 3 11 3 Totals 39 4 6 4

Cincinnati 000″200″001″000 — 3

Philadelphia 020″010″000″001 — 4

E–O.Herrera (1), Gennett (2). LOB–Cincinnati 8, Philadelphia 8. 2B–Peraza (1), Gennett (4). HR–C.Hernandez (2), J.Crawford (1). SB–Peraza (2). CS–Ervin (1), Altherr (2). SF–Kingery (1). S–Peraza (2), Barnhart (1), J.Crawford (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Castillo 6 5 3 3 0 4

Garrett 1 1 0 0 0 2

Iglesias 2 0 0 0 0 4

Peralta 2/3 0 0 0 3 0

Hughes 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

Quackenbush 1 0 0 0 2 1

Brice (L,0-1) 2/3 0 1 0 1 0

Philadelphia

Pivetta 7 5 2 2 0 7

Morgan H,4 1 1 0 0 0 0

Neris BS,1 1 3 1 1 0 2

Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 2

Ramos 1 1 0 0 1 1

Milner 2/3 0 0 0 0 0

Rios (W,1-0) 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires–Home, Jerry Meals. First, Ben May. Second, Ron Kulpa. Third, Gabe Morales. T–3:48. A–19,099 (43,647).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Betts, Boston, .432; Cano, Seattle, .406; Gregorius, New York, .389; Mauer, Minnesota, .387; Bogaerts, Boston, .368; Simmons, Los Angeles, .365; Ramirez, Boston, .359; Altuve, Houston, .353; Granderson, Toronto, .353; Chapman, Oakland, .349.

RUNS–Betts, Boston, 13; Simmons, Los Angeles, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 11; 8 tied at 10.

RBI–Ramirez, Boston, 11; Correa, Houston, 10; Davidson, Chicago, 10; Devers, Boston, 10; Gallo, Texas, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; Smoak, Toronto, 10; Upton, Los Angeles, 10; 6 tied at 9.

HITS–Simmons, Los Angeles, 19; Altuve, Houston, 18; Andrus, Texas, 17; MMachado, Baltimore, 17; Betts, Boston, 16; Chapman, Oakland, 15; Lowrie, Oakland, 15; Mazara, Texas, 15; Pujols, Los Angeles, 15; Smoak, Toronto, 15.

DOUBLES–Bogaerts, Boston, 7; Gregorius, New York, 6; DMachado, Detroit, 6; Betts, Boston, 5; Beltre, Texas, 5; Escobar, Minnesota, 5; Smoak, Toronto, 5; 9 tied at 4.

TRIPLES–Castellanos, Detroit, 2; Fisher, Houston, 2; Sanchez, Chicago, 2; 20 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS–Davidson, Chicago, 5; Dozier, Minnesota, 4; Trout, Los Angeles, 4; 19 tied at 3.

STOLEN BASES–Anderson, Chicago, 6; Gordon, Seattle, 5; Davis, Cleveland, 3; Gentry, Baltimore, 3; Goodrum, Detroit, 3; Lindor, Cleveland, 3; Pillar, Toronto, 3; Ramirez, Boston, 3; 12 tied at 2.

PITCHING–Carrasco, Cleveland, 3-0; 12 tied at 2.

ERA–Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 0.00; Junis, Kansas City, 0.00; Morton, Houston, 0.00; Price, Boston, 0.00; Cole, Houston, 0.64; Fulmer, Detroit, 0.68; Lopez, Chicago, 0.69; Clevinger, Cleveland, 0.71; Kennedy, Kansas City, 0.75; Sale, Boston, 1.06.

STRIKEOUTS–Kluber, Cleveland, 27; Bundy, Baltimore, 25; Hamels, Texas, 23; Happ, Toronto, 23; McCullers, Houston, 23; Sale, Boston, 23; Verlander, Houston, 23; Archer, Tampa Bay, 22; Cole, Houston, 22; Paxton, Seattle, 21.

National League

BATTING–Posey, San Francisco, .389; Hoskins, Philadelphia, .375; Kendrick, Washington, .350; Swanson, Atlanta, .348; Herrera, Philadelphia, .344; Moran, Pittsburgh, .344; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .342; 6 tied at .333.

RUNS–Harper, Washington, 13; Albies, Atlanta, 12; Harrison, Pittsburgh, 12; Freeman, Atlanta, 11; Cabrera, New York, 10; Eaton, Washington, 10; Pham, St. Louis, 10; 4 tied at 9.

RBI–Polanco, Pittsburgh, 13; Franco, Philadelphia, 12; Harper, Washington, 12; Freeman, Atlanta, 11; Cespedes, New York, 10; 6 tied at 9.

HITS–Pirela, San Diego, 18; Hosmer, San Diego, 17; Dietrich, Miami, 16; LeMahieu, Colorado, 16; Ozuna, St. Louis, 16; Swanson, Atlanta, 16; Albies, Atlanta, 15; Cabrera, New York, 15; Rendon, Washington, 15; 7 tied at 14.

DOUBLES–Hosmer, San Diego, 7; Pollock, Arizona, 7; Freeman, Atlanta, 6; Kendrick, Washington, 6; Albies, Atlanta, 5; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 5; Herrera, Philadelphia, 5; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 5; Shaw, Milwaukee, 5; Swanson, Atlanta, 5.

TRIPLES–Baez, Chicago, 2; KMarte, Arizona, 2; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 2; 21 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS–Harper, Washington, 6; Thames, Milwaukee, 5; Albies, Atlanta, 4; Blackmon, Colorado, 4; 9 tied at 3.

STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 5; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 4; Inciarte, Atlanta, 4; Pollock, Arizona, 4; Taylor, Washington, 4; Cain, Milwaukee, 3; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 3; 13 tied at 2.

PITCHING–Albers, Milwaukee, 2-0; Brault, Pittsburgh, 2-0; Carle, Atlanta, 2-1; Corbin, Arizona, 2-0; Despaigne, Miami, 2-0; Godley, Arizona, 2-0; McCarthy, Atlanta, 2-0; Ottavino, Colorado, 2-0; Ray, Arizona, 2-0; Robles, New York, 2-0; Salas, Arizona, 2-1; Scherzer, Washington, 2-1; Strasburg, Washington, 2-1; Strop, Chicago, 2-0; Syndergaard, New York, 2-0; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 2-0; Williams, Pittsburgh, 2-0; deGrom, New York, 2-0.

ERA–Godley, Arizona, 0.64; Cueto, San Francisco, 0.69; Scherzer, Washington, 0.90; Garcia, Miami, 1.13; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 1.26; Gonzalez, Washington, 1.59; Weaver, St. Louis, 1.59; Williams, Pittsburgh, 1.59; Lucchesi, San Diego, 1.72; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 1.90.

STRIKEOUTS–Corbin, Arizona, 29; Scherzer, Washington, 27; Ray, Arizona, 23; Syndergaard, New York, 22; Strasburg, Washington, 21; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 19; Martinez, St. Louis, 19; Smith, Miami, 19; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 18; deGrom, New York, 18.

PRO FOOTBALL

NFL Preseason Schedule

Thursday, Aug. 2

Chicago vs. Baltimore at Canton, Ohio, 8 p.m. (NBC)

WEEK 1

Aug. 9-13

LA Chargers at Arizona

LA Rams at Baltimore

Carolina at Buffalo

Chicago at Cincinnati

Minnesota at Denver

Tennessee at Green Bay

New Orleans at Jacksonville

Houston at Kansas City

Tampa Bay at Miami

Washington at New England

Cleveland at NY Giants

Atlanta at NY Jets

Detroit at Oakland

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia

Dallas at San Francisco

Indianapolis at Seattle

Week 2

Thursday, Aug. 16

NY Jets at Washington, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Aug. 17-19

Kansas City at Atlanta

Miami at Carolina

Buffalo at Cleveland

Cincinnati at Dallas

Chicago at Denver

NY Giants at Detroit

Pittsburgh at Green Bay

San Francisco at Houston

Seattle at LA Chargers

Oakland at LA Rams

Jacksonville at Minnesota

Philadelphia at New England

Arizona at New Orleans

Tampa Bay at Tennessee

Monday, Aug. 20

Baltimore at Indianapolis, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 3

Thursday, Aug. 23

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 8 p.m. (FOX)

Friday, Aug. 24

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. (CBS) Saturday Aug. 25

New Orleans at LA Chargers, 8 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday, Aug. 26

Cincinnati at Buffalo, 4 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona at Dallas, 8 p.m. (NBC)

Aug. 23-26

New England at Carolina

Kansas City at Chicago

San Francisco at Indianapolis

Atlanta at Jacksonville

Houston at LA Rams

Baltimore at Miami

Seattle at Minnesota

NY Giants at NY Jets

Green Bay at Oakland

Tennessee at Pittsburgh

Denver at Washington

Week 4

Thursday, Aug. 30

Denver at Arizona

Miami at Atlanta

Washington at Baltimore

Buffalo at Chicago

Indianapolis at Cincinnati

Cleveland at Detroit

Dallas at Houston

Green Bay at Kansas City

LA Rams at New Orleans

New England at NY Giants

NY Jets at Philadelphia

Carolina at Pittsburgh

LA Chargers at San Francisco

Oakland at Seattle

Jacksonville at Tampa Bay

Minnesota at Tennessee

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

z-Toronto 59 23 .720 —

x-Boston 55 27 .671 4

x-Philadelphia 52 30 .634 7

New York 29 53 .354 30

Brooklyn 28 54 .341 31

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

x-Miami 44 38 .537 —

x-Washington 43 39 .524 1

Charlotte 36 46 .439 8

Orlando 25 57 .305 19

Atlanta 24 58 .293 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB

y-Cleveland 50 32 .610 —

x-Indiana 48 34 .585 2

x-Milwaukee 44 38 .537 6

Detroit 39 43 .476 11

Chicago 27 55 .329 23

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

z-Houston 65 16 .802 —

x-New Orleans 48 34 .585 17½

x-San Antonio 47 35 .573 18½

Dallas 24 58 .293 41½

Memphis 22 60 .268 43½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

x-Portland 48 33 .593 —

x-Utah 48 33 .593 —

x-Oklahoma City 48 34 .585 ½

Minnesota 46 35 .568 2

Denver 46 35 .568 2

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

y-Golden State 58 24 .707 —

L.A. Clippers 42 39 .519 15½

L.A. Lakers 34 47 .420 23½

Sacramento 26 55 .321 31½

Phoenix 21 61 .256 37

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Charlotte 119, Indiana 93

Philadelphia 121, Atlanta 113

Washington 113, Boston 101

Phoenix 124, Dallas 97

Utah 119, Golden State 79

Houston 105, L.A. Lakers 99

Wednesday’s Results

Boston 110, Brooklyn 97

Denver at Minnesota, 8

Detroit 119, Chicago 87

Miami 116, Toronto 109, OT

New Orleans 122, San Antonio 98

New York 110, Cleveland 98

Oklahoma City 137, Memphis 123

Orlando 101, Washington 92

Philadelphia 130, Milwaukee 95

Houston at Sacramento, late

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, late

Utah at Portland, late

PRO HOCKEY

NHL Playoffs

First Round

Best-of-7

x-if necessary

Wednesday’s GAMES

Pittsburgh 7, Philadelphia 0

Winnipeg 3, Minnesota 2

Los Angeles at Vegas, late

Thursday’s GAMES

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s GAMES

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s GAMES

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Monday’s GAMES

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s GAMES

Washington at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 18

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 19

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

x-Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday, April 20

x-Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, TBA

x-Colorado at Nashville, TBA

x-Minnesota at Winnipeg, TBA

x-San Jose at Anaheim, TBA

Saturday, April 21

x-New Jersey at Tampa Bay, TBA

x-Toronto at Boston, TBA

x-Columbus at Washington, TBA

x-Vegas at Los Angeles, TBA

Sunday, April 22

x-Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, TBA

x-Nashville at Colorado, TBA

x-Winnipeg at Minnesota, TBA

x-Anaheim at San Jose, TBA

Monday, April 23

x-Tampa Bay at New Jersey, TBA

x-Boston at Toronto, TBA

x-Washington at Columbus, TBA

x-Los Angeles at Vegas, TBA

Tuesday, April 24

x-Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, TBA

x-Colorado at Nashville, TBA

x-San Jose at Anaheim, TBA

Wednesday, April 25

x-Tampa Bay at New Jersey, TBA

x-Toronto at Boston, TBA

x-Columbus at Washington, TBA

x-Minnesota at Winnipeg, TBA

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

New York City FC 5 0 1 16 14 4

Atlanta United FC 4 1 0 12 13 6

New England 3 1 1 10 10 5

Columbus 3 2 1 10 9 6

Orlando City 2 2 1 7 9 10

New York 2 2 0 6 10 5

Montreal 2 3 0 6 5 9

Philadelphia 1 1 2 5 3 4

Chicago 1 2 1 4 7 8

Toronto FC 1 2 0 3 3 4

D.C. United 0 3 2 2 5 10

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 4 1 1 13 12 9

Vancouver 3 2 1 10 8 9

LA Galaxy 2 2 1 7 7 8

Real Salt Lake 2 3 1 7 6 14

Los Angeles FC 2 2 0 6 9 10

Minnesota United 2 3 0 6 6 9

FC Dallas 1 0 3 6 6 3

Colorado 1 1 2 5 7 5

Houston 1 2 1 4 7 6

San Jose 1 2 1 4 7 8

Portland 0 3 2 2 6 12

Seattle 0 3 0 0 0 5

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Late games not included

Friday’s results

New England 4, Montreal 0

Saturday’s results

Atlanta United FC 5, Los Angeles FC 0

San Jose 1, Philadelphia 1, tie

Colorado 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

Chicago 1, Columbus 0

Real Salt Lake 2, Vancouver 1

Sunday’s results

Orlando City 3, Portland 2

Sporting Kansas City 2, LA Galaxy 0

Wednesday’s results

New York City FC 4, Real Salt Lake 0

Friday, April 13

Orlando City at Philadelphia, 8

Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10

Saturday, April 14

Montreal at New York, 1

Toronto FC at Colorado, 3

LA Galaxy at Chicago, 3:30

Columbus at D.C. United, 7

FC Dallas at New England, 7:30

Houston at San Jose, 10:30

Minnesota United at Portland, 10:30

Sunday, April 15

Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 4

New York City FC at Atlanta United FC, 6

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Hunter Harvey to Bowie (EL). Recalled INF Engelb Vielma from Norfolk (IL). Sent DH Mark Trumbo to Bowie for a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Gregory Infante to Charlotte (IL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned OF Jeremy Hazelbaker to Durham (IL). Transferred RHP Jose De Leon to the 60-day DL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Traded OF Jeremy Hazelbaker to Tampa Bay for cash.

CINCINNATI REDS — Areed to terms with OF Steve Selsky on a minor league contract.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent RHP Jeff Hoffmanh to Lancaster (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Jacob Turner outright to New Orleans (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned OF Brett Phillips to Colorado Springs (PCL). Designated RHP J.J. Hoover for assignment. Recalled RHPs Junior Guerra and Jorge Lopez from Colorado Springs.

NEW YORK METS — Placed C Travis D’Arnaud on the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Corey Oswalt to Las Vegas (PCL). Recalled C Tomas Nido from Binghamton (EL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed OF Manuel Margot on the 10-day DL. Reinstated OF Franchy Cordero from the 10-day DL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned LHP Steven Okert to Sacramento (PCL). Selected the contract of LHP Andrew Suarez from Sacramento. Transferred LHP Madison Bumgarner to the 60-day DL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed OF Adam Eaton on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Monday. Designated C Miguel Montero for assignment. Reinstated C Matt Wieters from the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of OF Moises Sierra from Syracuse (IL).

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed LHP Ashur Tolliver and RHP Carlos Pimentel.

Frontier League

TRAVERSE CITY BEACH BUMS — Signed RHP Kris Goodman.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed F Kendrick Perkins.

TORONTO RAPTORS — Converted the two-way contract of G Lorenzo Brown to a standard NBA contract.

Football

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed TE Bryce Williams to a one-year contract.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Kenneth Acker.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LB Terence Garvin.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed WR Cameron Meredith.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed CB Dontae Johnson.

Hockey

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned G Reto Berra to San Diego (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed C Andrew Oglevie to a three-year, entry-level contract.

American Hockey League

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Released F Phil Lane from his professional tryout agreement and returned him to Atlanta (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Returned G John Muse to Reading (ECHL).

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Reassigned D Nicolas Meloche to Colorado (ECHL).

Soccer

Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Signed F Ola Kamara to a three-year contract.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Acquired Alexi Gomez on loan from Club Universitario de Deportses (Torneo Descentralizado-Peru).

United Soccer League

USL — Suspended Ottawa D Onua Obasi three games, Richmond D Alex Lee two games and North Carolina D Aaron Guillen, Indy D Karl Ouimette, Seattle M Denso Ulysse, LA Galaxy II D Jean Engola, LA Galaxy II M Alex Mendez and Sacramento D Mitchell Taintor one game.

North American Soccer League

ARMADA FC — Signed D Wesley Charpie and Shane McInerney and F Brian Bement.

College

AUBURN — Junior G Bryce Brown has declared for the NBA draft.

CARSON-NEWMAN — Announced the retirement of softball coach Vickee Kazee-Hollifield. Named Michael Graves interim softball coach.

EVANGEL — Named Megan Leuzinger women’s basketball coach.

INDIANA — Announced graduate QB Brandon Dawkins will transfer from Arizona.

PURDUE — Announced junior men’s basketball F Jacquil Taylor will transfer following the completion of the school year.

SAINT PETER’S — Named Shaheen Holloway men’s basketball coach.

TEMPLE — Announced men’s basketball coach Fran Dunphy will step down after the 2018-19 season, to be replaced by assistant coach Aaron McKie.

VILLANOVA — Junior G Jalen Brunson and junior G/F Mikal Bridges will enter the NBA draft.

SCHEDULE

Thursday’s Events

Prep Boys Tennis

Tiffin Calvert at Port Clinton, 4

Prep Baseball

Seneca East at Fostoria, 4:45

Hardin Northern at North Baltimore, 5

Vanlue at Old Fort, 5

Continental at McComb, 5

Lima Temple Christian at Arcadia, 5

Marion Elgin at Riverdale, 5

Woodmore at Hopewell-Loudon, 5

Prep Softball

Vanlue at Old Fort, 5

Hardin Northern at North Baltimore, 5

Elmwood at New Riegel, 5

Woodmore at Hopewell-Loudon, 5

Fostoria at Seneca East, 5

Upper Scioto Valley at Arcadia, 5

LOCAL & AREA

League Seeks Golfers

Lakeland Golf Course’s Happy Hour Golf League is now forming. The league competes on Mondays and is a two-person scramble format. Call the course at 419-894-6440 for more information.

Pitch, Hit & Run Competition

FINDLAY — The City of Findlay Recreation Department will host a free Scotts Major League Baseball Pitch Hit & Run competition for area youth on Saturday, April 21, 2018 from 10am-noon at The Marathon Diamonds. Boys and girls are divided into four age divisions — 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14 and can choose to compete in baseball or softball divisions. All participants should bring a copy of their birth certificate and have a parent/guardian fill out a registration and sign a waiver prior to participating. For more information go to www.pitchhitrun.com, City of Findlay Facebook or call 419-424-7176.

Hopewell-Loudon Seeks Wrestling Coach

BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon is in need of a head varsity wrestling coach for next school year. Iinterested persons can send a cover letter and resume to Athletic Director Brian Colatruglio at bcolatruglio@hlschool.net. Deadline is April 20.

St. Joseph Seeks Coaches

FREMONT — Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic High School is accepting applications for head girls basketball coach and boysvarsity assistant basketball coach. Interested candidates should send a cover letter, resume and references to the athletic administrator, Gary Geller. There are no teaching positions available at this time. Deadline is April 20.

Elite Soccer Camp

FINDLAY — The University of Findlay women’s soccer program will hold its 2018 Elite Prospect Camp June 28-30, 2018. The camp will be run by first year UF soccer coach Jimmy Walker and his staff and is open to any soccer player with aspirations of playing at the next level. Cost of the camp is $195 for commuters, $295 for those staying on campus. More information is available on the UF website.

Upper Sandusky Seeks Basketball Coaches

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School is searching for jv and freshman boys basketball coaches for the 2018-19 school year. If interested, contact Brad Ehrman at brad_e@usevs.org or 419-294-1788.

Golf League Fun Day Set

The Wednesday A.M. Retirees Golf League will have its fun day at 8 a.m. April 25 at Lakeland Golf Course. League play will begin May 2 and continue into September. New members are welcome. For more information, call 419-618-0826 or 419-261-5445.

