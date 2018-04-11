Thursday’s Scoreboard
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 9 1 .900 —
Toronto 8 5 .615 2½
New York 5 6 .455 4½
Baltimore 5 8 .385 5½
Tampa Bay 3 9 .250 7
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 6 4 .600 —
Cleveland 7 5 .583 —
Chicago 4 7 .364 2½
Detroit 4 7 .364 2½
Kansas City 3 7 .300 3
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 9 3 .750 —
Houston 9 4 .692 ½
Seattle 6 4 .600 2
Oakland 4 8 .333 5
Texas 4 9 .308 5½
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Tampa Bay 6, Chicago White Sox 5
Cleveland 2, Detroit 1
Toronto 2, Baltimore 1
Boston 14, N.Y. Yankees 1
L.A. Angels 11, Texas 1
Minnesota 4, Houston 1
Seattle 8, Kansas City 3
L.A. Dodgers 4, Oakland 0
Wednesday’s Results
Minnesota 9, Houston 8
Chicago White Sox 2, Tampa Bay 1
Seattle 4, Kansas City 2
Cleveland 5, Detroit 1
Baltimore 5, Toronto 3
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, late
L.A. Angels at Texas, late
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, late
Thursday’s Games
Detroit (Fulmer 1-1) at Cleveland (Bauer 0-1), 6:10
N.Y. Yankees (Gray 1-0) at Boston (Porcello 2-0), 7:10
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1) at Minnesota (Berrios 1-1), 8:10
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Kansas City (Kennedy 1-0), 8:15
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 7:10
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:10
Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10
Texas at Houston, 8:10
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:15
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 10 1 .909 —
Atlanta 7 5 .583 3½
Philadelphia 6 5 .545 4
Washington 6 6 .500 4½
Miami 3 9 .250 7½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Pittsburgh 8 2 .800 —
Milwaukee 7 6 .538 2½
Chicago 5 5 .500 3
St. Louis 5 7 .417 4
Cincinnati 2 9 .182 6½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 9 3 .750 —
Colorado 6 7 .462 3½
San Francisco 5 6 .455 3½
Los Angeles 4 6 .400 4
San Diego 4 9 .308 5½
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Pittsburgh 8, Chicago Cubs 5
Philadelphia 6, Cincinnati 1
Washington 4, Atlanta 1
N.Y. Mets 8, Miami 6
St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 3, 11 innings
San Diego 5, Colorado 2
L.A. Dodgers 4, Oakland 0
San Francisco 5, Arizona 4
Wednesday’s Results
Atlanta 5, Washington 3, 12 innings
Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 2
Colorado 6, San Diego 4
Arizona 7, San Francisco 3
Philadelphia 4, Cincinnati 3, 12 innings
N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 1
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, late
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, late
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Williams 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-0), 2:20
St. Louis (Wacha 1-1) at Cincinnati (Romano 0-1), 6:40
Colorado (Bettis 1-0) at Washington (Gonzalez 1-0), 7:05
San Francisco (Stratton 0-1) at San Diego (Mitchell 0-1), 10:10
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40
Colorado at Washington, 7:05
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:10
Pittsburgh at Miami, 7:10
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10
San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10
Wednesday’s Boxscores
Indians 5, Tigers 1
Detroit Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Martin cf 4 1 3 1 Lindor ss 5 0 2 1
Cndlrio 3b 3 0 0 0 Kipnis 2b 5 1 1 0
M.Cbrra 1b 4 0 0 0 E.Gnzal 2b 0 0 0 0
J.Jones pr 0 0 0 0 Jose.Rm 3b 3 1 1 0
Cstllns rf 4 0 0 0 Brntley lf 4 1 2 1
V.Mrtin dh 2 0 0 0 Encrnco dh 3 0 0 0
Goodrum 2b 3 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 2 1 1 2
J.McCnn c 3 0 0 0 Gomes c 4 1 1 0
Mahtook lf 3 0 0 0 Naquin rf 3 0 1 1
J.Iglss ss 3 0 0 0 Guyer ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Zimmer cf 4 0 1 0
Totals 29 1 3 1 Totals 34 5 10 5
Detroit 000″001″000 — 1
Cleveland 000″400″10x — 5
LOB–Detroit 3, Cleveland 9. 2B–Martin (2), Lindor (2), Kipnis (2). HR–Martin (1). SB–Jose.Ramirez (2), Brantley (1). CS–Martin (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Zimmermann 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
Norris (L,0-1) 3 7 4 4 1 3
VerHagen 2 1/3 0 0 0 2 1
Farmer 1 2 1 1 1 1
Stumpf 1 1 0 0 0 1
Cleveland
Carrasco (W,3-0) 9 3 1 1 2 6
Umpires–Home, Andy Fletcher. First, Manny Gonzalez. Second, Jeff Nelson. Third, Laz Diaz. T–2:44. A–10,872 (35,225).
Phillies 4, Reds 3, 12 innings,
Cincinnati Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Winker lf 6 0 1 0 C.Hrnan 2b 4 1 1 1
Peraza ss 3 1 2 0 Kingery lf 5 0 1 1
R.Iglss p 1 0 0 0 O.Hrrra cf 5 0 1 0
W.Prlta p 0 0 0 0 C.Sntna 1b 4 0 0 0
J.Hghes p 0 0 0 0 Franco 3b 5 0 0 0
Qcknbsh p 0 0 0 0 Rios p 0 0 0 0
Mahle ph 1 0 0 0 N.Wllms rf 4 0 1 0
Brice p 0 0 0 0 Alfaro c 5 0 0 0
Votto 1b 5 1 3 1 Pivetta p 2 1 1 0
Gennett 2b 5 1 2 0 Hoskins ph 1 0 0 0
Msoraco c 4 0 1 0 Morgan p 0 0 0 0
Blndino pr-3b 1 0 0 0 Neris p 0 0 0 0
Ervin rf 4 0 1 2 L.Grcia p 0 0 0 0
Gsselin 3b 3 0 0 0 Altherr ph 0 0 0 0
Brnhart ph-c 1 0 1 0 E.Ramos p 0 0 0 0
L.Cstll p 2 0 0 0 Milner p 0 0 0 0
Duvall ph 1 0 0 0 Flrimon 3b 1 1 0 0
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 J.Crwfr ss 3 1 1 2
Pnnngtn ss 2 0 0 0
Hmilton cf 5 0 0 0
Totals 44 3 11 3 Totals 39 4 6 4
Cincinnati 000″200″001″000 — 3
Philadelphia 020″010″000″001 — 4
E–O.Herrera (1), Gennett (2). LOB–Cincinnati 8, Philadelphia 8. 2B–Peraza (1), Gennett (4). HR–C.Hernandez (2), J.Crawford (1). SB–Peraza (2). CS–Ervin (1), Altherr (2). SF–Kingery (1). S–Peraza (2), Barnhart (1), J.Crawford (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Castillo 6 5 3 3 0 4
Garrett 1 1 0 0 0 2
Iglesias 2 0 0 0 0 4
Peralta 2/3 0 0 0 3 0
Hughes 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
Quackenbush 1 0 0 0 2 1
Brice (L,0-1) 2/3 0 1 0 1 0
Philadelphia
Pivetta 7 5 2 2 0 7
Morgan H,4 1 1 0 0 0 0
Neris BS,1 1 3 1 1 0 2
Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 2
Ramos 1 1 0 0 1 1
Milner 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
Rios (W,1-0) 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
Umpires–Home, Jerry Meals. First, Ben May. Second, Ron Kulpa. Third, Gabe Morales. T–3:48. A–19,099 (43,647).
Major League Leaders
American League
BATTING–Betts, Boston, .432; Cano, Seattle, .406; Gregorius, New York, .389; Mauer, Minnesota, .387; Bogaerts, Boston, .368; Simmons, Los Angeles, .365; Ramirez, Boston, .359; Altuve, Houston, .353; Granderson, Toronto, .353; Chapman, Oakland, .349.
RUNS–Betts, Boston, 13; Simmons, Los Angeles, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 11; 8 tied at 10.
RBI–Ramirez, Boston, 11; Correa, Houston, 10; Davidson, Chicago, 10; Devers, Boston, 10; Gallo, Texas, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; Smoak, Toronto, 10; Upton, Los Angeles, 10; 6 tied at 9.
HITS–Simmons, Los Angeles, 19; Altuve, Houston, 18; Andrus, Texas, 17; MMachado, Baltimore, 17; Betts, Boston, 16; Chapman, Oakland, 15; Lowrie, Oakland, 15; Mazara, Texas, 15; Pujols, Los Angeles, 15; Smoak, Toronto, 15.
DOUBLES–Bogaerts, Boston, 7; Gregorius, New York, 6; DMachado, Detroit, 6; Betts, Boston, 5; Beltre, Texas, 5; Escobar, Minnesota, 5; Smoak, Toronto, 5; 9 tied at 4.
TRIPLES–Castellanos, Detroit, 2; Fisher, Houston, 2; Sanchez, Chicago, 2; 20 tied at 1.
HOME RUNS–Davidson, Chicago, 5; Dozier, Minnesota, 4; Trout, Los Angeles, 4; 19 tied at 3.
STOLEN BASES–Anderson, Chicago, 6; Gordon, Seattle, 5; Davis, Cleveland, 3; Gentry, Baltimore, 3; Goodrum, Detroit, 3; Lindor, Cleveland, 3; Pillar, Toronto, 3; Ramirez, Boston, 3; 12 tied at 2.
PITCHING–Carrasco, Cleveland, 3-0; 12 tied at 2.
ERA–Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 0.00; Junis, Kansas City, 0.00; Morton, Houston, 0.00; Price, Boston, 0.00; Cole, Houston, 0.64; Fulmer, Detroit, 0.68; Lopez, Chicago, 0.69; Clevinger, Cleveland, 0.71; Kennedy, Kansas City, 0.75; Sale, Boston, 1.06.
STRIKEOUTS–Kluber, Cleveland, 27; Bundy, Baltimore, 25; Hamels, Texas, 23; Happ, Toronto, 23; McCullers, Houston, 23; Sale, Boston, 23; Verlander, Houston, 23; Archer, Tampa Bay, 22; Cole, Houston, 22; Paxton, Seattle, 21.
National League
BATTING–Posey, San Francisco, .389; Hoskins, Philadelphia, .375; Kendrick, Washington, .350; Swanson, Atlanta, .348; Herrera, Philadelphia, .344; Moran, Pittsburgh, .344; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .342; 6 tied at .333.
RUNS–Harper, Washington, 13; Albies, Atlanta, 12; Harrison, Pittsburgh, 12; Freeman, Atlanta, 11; Cabrera, New York, 10; Eaton, Washington, 10; Pham, St. Louis, 10; 4 tied at 9.
RBI–Polanco, Pittsburgh, 13; Franco, Philadelphia, 12; Harper, Washington, 12; Freeman, Atlanta, 11; Cespedes, New York, 10; 6 tied at 9.
HITS–Pirela, San Diego, 18; Hosmer, San Diego, 17; Dietrich, Miami, 16; LeMahieu, Colorado, 16; Ozuna, St. Louis, 16; Swanson, Atlanta, 16; Albies, Atlanta, 15; Cabrera, New York, 15; Rendon, Washington, 15; 7 tied at 14.
DOUBLES–Hosmer, San Diego, 7; Pollock, Arizona, 7; Freeman, Atlanta, 6; Kendrick, Washington, 6; Albies, Atlanta, 5; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 5; Herrera, Philadelphia, 5; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 5; Shaw, Milwaukee, 5; Swanson, Atlanta, 5.
TRIPLES–Baez, Chicago, 2; KMarte, Arizona, 2; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 2; 21 tied at 1.
HOME RUNS–Harper, Washington, 6; Thames, Milwaukee, 5; Albies, Atlanta, 4; Blackmon, Colorado, 4; 9 tied at 3.
STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 5; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 4; Inciarte, Atlanta, 4; Pollock, Arizona, 4; Taylor, Washington, 4; Cain, Milwaukee, 3; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 3; 13 tied at 2.
PITCHING–Albers, Milwaukee, 2-0; Brault, Pittsburgh, 2-0; Carle, Atlanta, 2-1; Corbin, Arizona, 2-0; Despaigne, Miami, 2-0; Godley, Arizona, 2-0; McCarthy, Atlanta, 2-0; Ottavino, Colorado, 2-0; Ray, Arizona, 2-0; Robles, New York, 2-0; Salas, Arizona, 2-1; Scherzer, Washington, 2-1; Strasburg, Washington, 2-1; Strop, Chicago, 2-0; Syndergaard, New York, 2-0; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 2-0; Williams, Pittsburgh, 2-0; deGrom, New York, 2-0.
ERA–Godley, Arizona, 0.64; Cueto, San Francisco, 0.69; Scherzer, Washington, 0.90; Garcia, Miami, 1.13; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 1.26; Gonzalez, Washington, 1.59; Weaver, St. Louis, 1.59; Williams, Pittsburgh, 1.59; Lucchesi, San Diego, 1.72; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 1.90.
STRIKEOUTS–Corbin, Arizona, 29; Scherzer, Washington, 27; Ray, Arizona, 23; Syndergaard, New York, 22; Strasburg, Washington, 21; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 19; Martinez, St. Louis, 19; Smith, Miami, 19; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 18; deGrom, New York, 18.
PRO FOOTBALL
NFL Preseason Schedule
Thursday, Aug. 2
Chicago vs. Baltimore at Canton, Ohio, 8 p.m. (NBC)
WEEK 1
Aug. 9-13
LA Chargers at Arizona
LA Rams at Baltimore
Carolina at Buffalo
Chicago at Cincinnati
Minnesota at Denver
Tennessee at Green Bay
New Orleans at Jacksonville
Houston at Kansas City
Tampa Bay at Miami
Washington at New England
Cleveland at NY Giants
Atlanta at NY Jets
Detroit at Oakland
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia
Dallas at San Francisco
Indianapolis at Seattle
Week 2
Thursday, Aug. 16
NY Jets at Washington, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Aug. 17-19
Kansas City at Atlanta
Miami at Carolina
Buffalo at Cleveland
Cincinnati at Dallas
Chicago at Denver
NY Giants at Detroit
Pittsburgh at Green Bay
San Francisco at Houston
Seattle at LA Chargers
Oakland at LA Rams
Jacksonville at Minnesota
Philadelphia at New England
Arizona at New Orleans
Tampa Bay at Tennessee
Monday, Aug. 20
Baltimore at Indianapolis, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Week 3
Thursday, Aug. 23
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 8 p.m. (FOX)
Friday, Aug. 24
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. (CBS) Saturday Aug. 25
New Orleans at LA Chargers, 8 p.m. (CBS)
Sunday, Aug. 26
Cincinnati at Buffalo, 4 p.m. (FOX)
Arizona at Dallas, 8 p.m. (NBC)
Aug. 23-26
New England at Carolina
Kansas City at Chicago
San Francisco at Indianapolis
Atlanta at Jacksonville
Houston at LA Rams
Baltimore at Miami
Seattle at Minnesota
NY Giants at NY Jets
Green Bay at Oakland
Tennessee at Pittsburgh
Denver at Washington
Week 4
Thursday, Aug. 30
Denver at Arizona
Miami at Atlanta
Washington at Baltimore
Buffalo at Chicago
Indianapolis at Cincinnati
Cleveland at Detroit
Dallas at Houston
Green Bay at Kansas City
LA Rams at New Orleans
New England at NY Giants
NY Jets at Philadelphia
Carolina at Pittsburgh
LA Chargers at San Francisco
Oakland at Seattle
Jacksonville at Tampa Bay
Minnesota at Tennessee
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
z-Toronto 59 23 .720 —
x-Boston 55 27 .671 4
x-Philadelphia 52 30 .634 7
New York 29 53 .354 30
Brooklyn 28 54 .341 31
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
x-Miami 44 38 .537 —
x-Washington 43 39 .524 1
Charlotte 36 46 .439 8
Orlando 25 57 .305 19
Atlanta 24 58 .293 20
Central Division
W L Pct GB
y-Cleveland 50 32 .610 —
x-Indiana 48 34 .585 2
x-Milwaukee 44 38 .537 6
Detroit 39 43 .476 11
Chicago 27 55 .329 23
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
z-Houston 65 16 .802 —
x-New Orleans 48 34 .585 17½
x-San Antonio 47 35 .573 18½
Dallas 24 58 .293 41½
Memphis 22 60 .268 43½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
x-Portland 48 33 .593 —
x-Utah 48 33 .593 —
x-Oklahoma City 48 34 .585 ½
Minnesota 46 35 .568 2
Denver 46 35 .568 2
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
y-Golden State 58 24 .707 —
L.A. Clippers 42 39 .519 15½
L.A. Lakers 34 47 .420 23½
Sacramento 26 55 .321 31½
Phoenix 21 61 .256 37
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Charlotte 119, Indiana 93
Philadelphia 121, Atlanta 113
Washington 113, Boston 101
Phoenix 124, Dallas 97
Utah 119, Golden State 79
Houston 105, L.A. Lakers 99
Wednesday’s Results
Boston 110, Brooklyn 97
Denver at Minnesota, 8
Detroit 119, Chicago 87
Miami 116, Toronto 109, OT
New Orleans 122, San Antonio 98
New York 110, Cleveland 98
Oklahoma City 137, Memphis 123
Orlando 101, Washington 92
Philadelphia 130, Milwaukee 95
Houston at Sacramento, late
L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, late
Utah at Portland, late
PRO HOCKEY
NHL Playoffs
First Round
Best-of-7
x-if necessary
Wednesday’s GAMES
Pittsburgh 7, Philadelphia 0
Winnipeg 3, Minnesota 2
Los Angeles at Vegas, late
Thursday’s GAMES
New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Nashville, 9:30 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s GAMES
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s GAMES
New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.
Colorado at Nashville, 3 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Monday’s GAMES
Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s GAMES
Washington at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 18
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 19
Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Washington at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
x-Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Friday, April 20
x-Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, TBA
x-Colorado at Nashville, TBA
x-Minnesota at Winnipeg, TBA
x-San Jose at Anaheim, TBA
Saturday, April 21
x-New Jersey at Tampa Bay, TBA
x-Toronto at Boston, TBA
x-Columbus at Washington, TBA
x-Vegas at Los Angeles, TBA
Sunday, April 22
x-Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, TBA
x-Nashville at Colorado, TBA
x-Winnipeg at Minnesota, TBA
x-Anaheim at San Jose, TBA
Monday, April 23
x-Tampa Bay at New Jersey, TBA
x-Boston at Toronto, TBA
x-Washington at Columbus, TBA
x-Los Angeles at Vegas, TBA
Tuesday, April 24
x-Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, TBA
x-Colorado at Nashville, TBA
x-San Jose at Anaheim, TBA
Wednesday, April 25
x-Tampa Bay at New Jersey, TBA
x-Toronto at Boston, TBA
x-Columbus at Washington, TBA
x-Minnesota at Winnipeg, TBA
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New York City FC 5 0 1 16 14 4
Atlanta United FC 4 1 0 12 13 6
New England 3 1 1 10 10 5
Columbus 3 2 1 10 9 6
Orlando City 2 2 1 7 9 10
New York 2 2 0 6 10 5
Montreal 2 3 0 6 5 9
Philadelphia 1 1 2 5 3 4
Chicago 1 2 1 4 7 8
Toronto FC 1 2 0 3 3 4
D.C. United 0 3 2 2 5 10
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 4 1 1 13 12 9
Vancouver 3 2 1 10 8 9
LA Galaxy 2 2 1 7 7 8
Real Salt Lake 2 3 1 7 6 14
Los Angeles FC 2 2 0 6 9 10
Minnesota United 2 3 0 6 6 9
FC Dallas 1 0 3 6 6 3
Colorado 1 1 2 5 7 5
Houston 1 2 1 4 7 6
San Jose 1 2 1 4 7 8
Portland 0 3 2 2 6 12
Seattle 0 3 0 0 0 5
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Late games not included
Friday’s results
New England 4, Montreal 0
Saturday’s results
Atlanta United FC 5, Los Angeles FC 0
San Jose 1, Philadelphia 1, tie
Colorado 1, FC Dallas 1, tie
Chicago 1, Columbus 0
Real Salt Lake 2, Vancouver 1
Sunday’s results
Orlando City 3, Portland 2
Sporting Kansas City 2, LA Galaxy 0
Wednesday’s results
New York City FC 4, Real Salt Lake 0
Friday, April 13
Orlando City at Philadelphia, 8
Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10
Saturday, April 14
Montreal at New York, 1
Toronto FC at Colorado, 3
LA Galaxy at Chicago, 3:30
Columbus at D.C. United, 7
FC Dallas at New England, 7:30
Houston at San Jose, 10:30
Minnesota United at Portland, 10:30
Sunday, April 15
Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 4
New York City FC at Atlanta United FC, 6
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Hunter Harvey to Bowie (EL). Recalled INF Engelb Vielma from Norfolk (IL). Sent DH Mark Trumbo to Bowie for a rehab assignment.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Gregory Infante to Charlotte (IL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned OF Jeremy Hazelbaker to Durham (IL). Transferred RHP Jose De Leon to the 60-day DL.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Traded OF Jeremy Hazelbaker to Tampa Bay for cash.
CINCINNATI REDS — Areed to terms with OF Steve Selsky on a minor league contract.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent RHP Jeff Hoffmanh to Lancaster (Cal) for a rehab assignment.
MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Jacob Turner outright to New Orleans (PCL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned OF Brett Phillips to Colorado Springs (PCL). Designated RHP J.J. Hoover for assignment. Recalled RHPs Junior Guerra and Jorge Lopez from Colorado Springs.
NEW YORK METS — Placed C Travis D’Arnaud on the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Corey Oswalt to Las Vegas (PCL). Recalled C Tomas Nido from Binghamton (EL).
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed OF Manuel Margot on the 10-day DL. Reinstated OF Franchy Cordero from the 10-day DL.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned LHP Steven Okert to Sacramento (PCL). Selected the contract of LHP Andrew Suarez from Sacramento. Transferred LHP Madison Bumgarner to the 60-day DL.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed OF Adam Eaton on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Monday. Designated C Miguel Montero for assignment. Reinstated C Matt Wieters from the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of OF Moises Sierra from Syracuse (IL).
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed LHP Ashur Tolliver and RHP Carlos Pimentel.
Frontier League
TRAVERSE CITY BEACH BUMS — Signed RHP Kris Goodman.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed F Kendrick Perkins.
TORONTO RAPTORS — Converted the two-way contract of G Lorenzo Brown to a standard NBA contract.
Football
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed TE Bryce Williams to a one-year contract.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Kenneth Acker.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LB Terence Garvin.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed WR Cameron Meredith.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed CB Dontae Johnson.
Hockey
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned G Reto Berra to San Diego (AHL).
BUFFALO SABRES — Signed C Andrew Oglevie to a three-year, entry-level contract.
American Hockey League
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Released F Phil Lane from his professional tryout agreement and returned him to Atlanta (ECHL).
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Returned G John Muse to Reading (ECHL).
SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Reassigned D Nicolas Meloche to Colorado (ECHL).
Soccer
Major League Soccer
LA GALAXY — Signed F Ola Kamara to a three-year contract.
MINNESOTA UNITED — Acquired Alexi Gomez on loan from Club Universitario de Deportses (Torneo Descentralizado-Peru).
United Soccer League
USL — Suspended Ottawa D Onua Obasi three games, Richmond D Alex Lee two games and North Carolina D Aaron Guillen, Indy D Karl Ouimette, Seattle M Denso Ulysse, LA Galaxy II D Jean Engola, LA Galaxy II M Alex Mendez and Sacramento D Mitchell Taintor one game.
North American Soccer League
ARMADA FC — Signed D Wesley Charpie and Shane McInerney and F Brian Bement.
College
AUBURN — Junior G Bryce Brown has declared for the NBA draft.
CARSON-NEWMAN — Announced the retirement of softball coach Vickee Kazee-Hollifield. Named Michael Graves interim softball coach.
EVANGEL — Named Megan Leuzinger women’s basketball coach.
INDIANA — Announced graduate QB Brandon Dawkins will transfer from Arizona.
PURDUE — Announced junior men’s basketball F Jacquil Taylor will transfer following the completion of the school year.
SAINT PETER’S — Named Shaheen Holloway men’s basketball coach.
TEMPLE — Announced men’s basketball coach Fran Dunphy will step down after the 2018-19 season, to be replaced by assistant coach Aaron McKie.
VILLANOVA — Junior G Jalen Brunson and junior G/F Mikal Bridges will enter the NBA draft.
SCHEDULE
Thursday’s Events
Prep Boys Tennis
Tiffin Calvert at Port Clinton, 4
Prep Baseball
Seneca East at Fostoria, 4:45
Hardin Northern at North Baltimore, 5
Vanlue at Old Fort, 5
Continental at McComb, 5
Lima Temple Christian at Arcadia, 5
Marion Elgin at Riverdale, 5
Woodmore at Hopewell-Loudon, 5
Prep Softball
Vanlue at Old Fort, 5
Hardin Northern at North Baltimore, 5
Elmwood at New Riegel, 5
Woodmore at Hopewell-Loudon, 5
Fostoria at Seneca East, 5
Upper Scioto Valley at Arcadia, 5
LOCAL & AREA
League Seeks Golfers
Lakeland Golf Course’s Happy Hour Golf League is now forming. The league competes on Mondays and is a two-person scramble format. Call the course at 419-894-6440 for more information.
Pitch, Hit & Run Competition
FINDLAY — The City of Findlay Recreation Department will host a free Scotts Major League Baseball Pitch Hit & Run competition for area youth on Saturday, April 21, 2018 from 10am-noon at The Marathon Diamonds. Boys and girls are divided into four age divisions — 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14 and can choose to compete in baseball or softball divisions. All participants should bring a copy of their birth certificate and have a parent/guardian fill out a registration and sign a waiver prior to participating. For more information go to www.pitchhitrun.com, City of Findlay Facebook or call 419-424-7176.
Hopewell-Loudon Seeks Wrestling Coach
BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon is in need of a head varsity wrestling coach for next school year. Iinterested persons can send a cover letter and resume to Athletic Director Brian Colatruglio at bcolatruglio@hlschool.net. Deadline is April 20.
St. Joseph Seeks Coaches
FREMONT — Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic High School is accepting applications for head girls basketball coach and boysvarsity assistant basketball coach. Interested candidates should send a cover letter, resume and references to the athletic administrator, Gary Geller. There are no teaching positions available at this time. Deadline is April 20.
Elite Soccer Camp
FINDLAY — The University of Findlay women’s soccer program will hold its 2018 Elite Prospect Camp June 28-30, 2018. The camp will be run by first year UF soccer coach Jimmy Walker and his staff and is open to any soccer player with aspirations of playing at the next level. Cost of the camp is $195 for commuters, $295 for those staying on campus. More information is available on the UF website.
Upper Sandusky Seeks Basketball Coaches
UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School is searching for jv and freshman boys basketball coaches for the 2018-19 school year. If interested, contact Brad Ehrman at brad_e@usevs.org or 419-294-1788.
Golf League Fun Day Set
The Wednesday A.M. Retirees Golf League will have its fun day at 8 a.m. April 25 at Lakeland Golf Course. League play will begin May 2 and continue into September. New members are welcome. For more information, call 419-618-0826 or 419-261-5445.