Thursday’s Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Toronto 0 0 .000 —

Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 —

Baltimore 0 0 .000 —

Boston 0 0 .000 —

New York 0 0 .000 —

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Kansas City 0 0 .000 —

Cleveland 0 0 .000 —

Chicago 0 0 .000 —

Detroit 0 0 .000 —

Minnesota 0 0 .000 —

West Division

W L Pct GB

Seattle 0 0 .000 —

Los Angeles 0 0 .000 —

Oakland 0 0 .000 —

Texas 0 0 .000 —

Houston 0 0 .000 —

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Nova 0-0) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-0), 1:10

Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-0) at Baltimore (Bundy 0-0), 3:05

Houston (Verlander 0-0) at Texas (Hamels 0-0), 3:35

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0) at Toronto (Happ 0-0), 3:37

Boston (Sale 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Archer 0-0), 4:00

L.A. Angels (Richards 0-0) at Oakland (Graveman 0-0), 4:05

Chicago White Sox (Shields 0-0) at Kansas City (Duffy 0-0), 4:15

Cleveland (Kluber 0-0) at Seattle (Hernandez 0-0), 10:10

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10

Houston at Texas, 8:05

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:05

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10

Houston at Texas, 4:05

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:05

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 4:07

Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:15

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Philadelphia 0 0 .000 —

New York 0 0 .000 —

Miami 0 0 .000 —

Atlanta 0 0 .000 —

Washington 0 0 .000 —

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cincinnati 0 0 .000 —

Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 —

Chicago 0 0 .000 —

St. Louis 0 0 .000 —

Milwaukee 0 0 .000 —

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 0 0 .000 —

Arizona 0 0 .000 —

San Francisco 0 0 .000 —

Colorado 0 0 .000 —

San Diego 0 0 .000 —

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Cincinnati, ppd.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 0-0) at Miami (Urena 0-0), 12:40

Pittsburgh (Nova 0-0) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-0), 1:10

St. Louis (Martinez 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 0-0), 1:10

Milwaukee (Anderson 0-0) at San Diego (Richard 0-0), 4:10

Philadelphia (Nola 0-0) at Atlanta (Teheran 0-0), 4:10

San Francisco (Blach 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-0), 7:08

Colorado (Gray 0-0) at Arizona (Corbin 0-0), 10:10

Friday’s Games

Washington at Cincinnati, 4:10

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 7:10

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:35

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40

Milwaukee at San Diego, 10:10

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 1:10

Washington at Cincinnati, 2:10

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 7:10

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:10

Colorado at Arizona, 8:10

Milwaukee at San Diego, 8:40

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10

Spring Training

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct.

Boston 22 9 0.710

Houston 21 9 0.700

Cleveland 19 13 0.594

Baltimore 17 12 0.586

New York 18 13 0.581

Chicago 16 12 0.571

Kansas City 16 13 0.552

Seattle 16 14 0.533

Minnesota 14 14 0.500

Oakland 14 16 0.467

Tampa Bay 14 16 0.467

Detroit 13 15 0.464

Toronto 14 18 0.438

Los Angeles 14 20 0.412

Texas 8 22 0.267

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct.

Milwaukee 19 12 0.613

San Diego 15 10 0.600

Chicago 19 14 0.576

St. Louis 17 13 0.567

Miami 15 13 0.536

Los Angeles 17 15 0.531

Arizona 15 15 0.500

San Francisco 15 16 0.484

Washington 13 17 0.433

Philadelphia 13 17 0.433

Atlanta 13 18 0.419

Colorado 12 17 0.414

Pittsburgh 11 19 0.367

New York 10 18 0.357

Cincinnati 10 20 0.333

Tuesday’s Results

Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 1

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 5

Boston 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Cincinnati at Texas, cancelled

Houston 8, Milwaukee 1

Seattle 5, Colorado 3

Miami 22, Miami-Fla 2

Cleveland 3, Arizona 3

Minnesota 3, Washington 1

Toronto 1, St. Louis 0

Atlanta 5, Braves Futures 4

San Francisco 3, Oakland 0

L.A. Dodgers 4, L.A. Angels 3

END of Spring Training

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

x-Tampa Bay 76 51 21 4 106 273 217

x-Boston 75 47 17 11 105 249 194

Toronto 77 46 24 7 99 261 219

Florida 75 39 29 7 85 229 228

Montreal 77 28 37 12 68 196 245

Detroit 77 28 38 11 67 199 239

Ottawa 76 26 39 11 63 207 270

Buffalo 76 24 40 12 60 177 250

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 77 46 24 7 99 243 225

Pittsburgh 77 43 28 6 92 253 238

Columbus 77 43 29 5 91 222 211

Philadelphia 77 38 25 14 90 232 231

New Jersey 76 40 28 8 88 229 228

Carolina 77 34 32 11 79 215 244

N.Y. Rangers 77 33 35 9 75 223 248

N.Y. Islanders 77 32 35 10 74 246 279

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

x-Nashville 76 49 16 11 109 245 193

x-Winnipeg 76 47 19 10 104 255 200

Minnesota 76 42 24 10 94 233 215

St. Louis 76 43 28 5 91 212 198

Colorado 76 41 27 8 90 240 222

Dallas 77 39 30 8 86 218 210

Chicago 77 31 36 10 72 217 238

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

x-Vegas 76 48 21 7 103 254 205

San Jose 77 44 23 10 98 238 209

Los Angeles 77 42 28 7 91 224 190

Anaheim 77 39 25 13 91 218 208

Calgary 77 35 32 10 80 205 234

Edmonton 77 34 37 6 74 224 250

Vancouver 77 28 40 9 65 201 248

Arizona 76 26 39 11 63 190 242

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

New Jersey 4, Carolina 3

N.Y. Islanders 4, Ottawa 3

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 2

Winnipeg 5, Boston 4, SO

St. Louis 3, San Jose 2, OT

Nashville 2, Minnesota 1, SO

Dallas 3, Philadelphia 2, OT

Columbus 7, Edmonton 3

Vancouver 4, Anaheim 1

Wednesday’s Results

Toronto 4, Florida 3

Washington 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Philadelphia at Colorado, late

Arizona at Vegas, late

Thursday’s Games

Detroit at Buffalo, 7

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7

Florida at Ottawa, 7:30

San Jose at Nashville, 8

Dallas at Minnesota, 8

Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:30

Columbus at Calgary, 9

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30

Friday’s Games

Carolina at Washington, 7

Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 7

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Chicago at Colorado, 9

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10

St. Louis at Vegas, 10:30

Saturday’s Games

Florida at Boston, 1

Ottawa at Detroit, 2

Columbus at Vancouver, 4

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7

Minnesota at Dallas, 8

Buffalo at Nashville, 8

St. Louis at Arizona, 9

Edmonton at Calgary, 10

San Jose at Vegas, 10:30

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

x-Toronto 55 20 .733 —

x-Boston 51 23 .689 3½

x-Philadelphia 44 30 .595 10½

New York 27 49 .355 28½

Brooklyn 24 51 .320 31

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 41 33 .554 —

Miami 40 35 .533 1½

Charlotte 34 42 .447 8

Orlando 22 52 .297 19

Atlanta 21 54 .280 20½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Cleveland 45 30 .600 —

x-Indiana 44 31 .587 1

Milwaukee 39 35 .527 5½

Detroit 34 40 .459 10½

Chicago 24 50 .324 20½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

y-Houston 61 14 .813 —

San Antonio 43 32 .573 18

New Orleans 43 32 .573 18

Dallas 23 51 .311 37½

Memphis 21 54 .280 40

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Portland 46 29 .613 —

Oklahoma City 44 31 .587 2

Utah 42 32 .568 3½

Minnesota 43 33 .566 3½

Denver 40 35 .533 6

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

y-Golden State 54 20 .730 —

L.A. Clippers 40 34 .541 14

L.A. Lakers 32 41 .438 21½

Sacramento 24 51 .320 30½

Phoenix 19 56 .253 35½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Washington 116, San Antonio 106

Toronto 114, Denver 110

Houston 118, Chicago 86

Miami 98, Cleveland 79

Portland 107, New Orleans 103

Dallas 103, Sacramento 97

Indiana 92, Golden State 81

L.A. Clippers 105, Milwaukee 98

Wednesday’s Results

Brooklyn 111, Orlando 104

Cleveland 118, Charlotte 105

Philadelphia 118, New York 101

Memphis 108, Portland 103

Minnesota 126, Atlanta 114

Boston at Utah, late

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, late

Dallas at L.A. Lakers, late

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Detroit, 7

Chicago at Miami, 7:30

Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 8

Indiana at Sacramento, 10

Milwaukee at Golden State, 10:30

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Orlando, 7

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30

Denver at Oklahoma City, 8

New Orleans at Cleveland, 8

Phoenix at Houston, 8

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30

Memphis at Utah, 9

L.A. Clippers at Portland, 10:30

Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

Saturday’s Games

Charlotte at Washington, 3

Detroit at New York, 5

Toronto at Boston, 7:30

Brooklyn at Miami, 8

Golden State at Sacramento, 10

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Columbus 3 0 1 10 8 3

New York City FC 3 0 1 10 8 3

New York 2 1 0 6 7 1

Atlanta United FC 2 1 0 6 7 6

Philadelphia 1 0 1 4 2 0

New England 1 1 1 4 4 5

Montreal 1 2 0 3 4 5

D.C. United 0 2 2 2 5 9

Orlando City 0 2 1 1 2 5

Chicago 0 2 0 0 4 6

Toronto FC 0 2 0 0 0 3

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 2 1 1 7 9 9

Vancouver 2 1 1 7 5 6

Los Angeles FC 2 0 0 6 6 1

Minnesota United 2 2 0 6 6 8

FC Dallas 1 0 2 5 5 2

Houston 1 1 1 4 7 4

LA Galaxy 1 1 1 4 3 3

Real Salt Lake 1 1 1 4 3 6

San Jose 1 1 0 3 5 5

Colorado 0 1 1 1 3 4

Portland 0 2 1 1 2 7

Seattle 0 2 0 0 0 4

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s Results

New York City FC 2, New England 2, tie

Portland 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

Columbus 3, D.C. United 1

New York 3, Minnesota United 0

Sporting Kansas City 2, Colorado 2, tie

LA Galaxy 0, Vancouver 0, tie

Friday’s game

Real Salt Lake at Toronto FC, 8

Saturday’s Games

New York at Orlando City, 1

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 3

Vancouver at Columbus, 3

Portland at Chicago, 6

Atlanta United FC at Minnesota United, 8

New York City FC at San Jose, 8

D.C. United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30

New England at Houston, 8:30

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9

Montreal at Seattle, 10

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Divisional Tournaments

NCAA Division I Men

First Four

Radford 71, LIU Brooklyn 61

St. Bonaventure 65, UCLA 58

Texas Southern 64, N.C. Central 46

Syracuse 60, Arizona State 56

East Regional

first round

Villanova 87, Radford 61

Alabama 86, Virginia Tech 83

Texas Tech 70, Stephen F. Austin 60

Florida 77, St. Bonaventure 62

Purdue 74, Cal State Fullerton 48

Butler 79, Arkansas 62

Marshall 81, Wichita State 75

West Virginia 85, Murray State 68

Second Round

Villanova 81, Alabama 58

Texas Tech 69, Florida 66

Purdue 76, Butler 73

West Virginia 94, Marshall 71

Regional Semifinals

Villanova 90, West Virginia 78

Texas Tech 78, Purdue 65

Regional Championship

Villanova 71, Texas Tech 59

South Regional

First Round

Tennessee 73, Wright State 47

Loyola of Chicago 64, Miami 62

Kentucky 78, Davidson 73

Buffalo 89, Arizona 68

Kansas State 69, Creighton 59

UMBC 74, Virginia 54

Cincinnati 68, Georgia State 53

Nevada 87, Texas 83

Second Round

Kentucky 95, Buffalo 75

Loyola of Chicago 63, Tennessee 62

Kansas State 50, UMBC 43

Nevada 75, Cincinnati 73

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Loyola of Chicgao 69, Nevada 68

Kansas State 61, Kentucky 58

Regional Championship

Loyola of Chicago 78, Kansas State 62

Midwest Regional

First Round

Rhode Island 83, Oklahoma 78, OT

Duke 89, Iona 67

Kansas 76, Pennsylvania 60

Seton Hall 94, N.C. State 83

Michigan State 82, Bucknell 78

Syracuse 57, TCU 45

Auburn 62, College of Charleston 58

Clemson 79, New Mexico State 68

Second Round

Duke 87, Rhode Island 62

Kansas 83, Seton Hall 79

Syracuse 55, Michigan State 53

Clemson 84, Auburn 53

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Kansas 80, Clemson 76

Duke 69, Syracuse 65

REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Kansas 85, Duke 81, OT

West Regional

First Round

Houston 67, San Diego State 65

Michigan 61, Montana 47

Gonzaga 68, UNC Greensboro 64

Ohio State 81, South Dakota State 73

Texas A&M 73, Providence 69

North Carolina 84, Lipscomb 66

Xavier 102, Texas Southern 83

Florida State 67, Missouri 54

Second Round

Gonzaga 90, Ohio State 84

Michigan 64, Houston 63

Texas A&M 86, North Carolina 65

F;orida State 75, Xavier 70

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Michigan 99, Texas A&M 72

Florida State 75, Gonzaga 60

Regional Championship

Michigan 58, Florida State 54

Final Four

At The Alamodome, San Antonio

Saturday’s SEMIFINALS

Loyola of Chicago (32-5) vs. Michigan (32-7), 6:09 p.m.

Villanova (34-4) vs. Kansas (31-7), 8:49 p.m.

Monday’s CHAMPIONSHIP

Semifinal winners, 9:20 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Tournament

Albany Regional

First Round

Virginia 68, California 62

South Carolina 63, N.C. A&T 52

Virginia 68, California 62

South Carolina 63, N.C. A&T 52

UConn 140, Saint Francis (Pa.) 52

Quinnipiac 86, Miami 72

Duke 72, Belmont 58

Georgia 68, Mercer 63

Florida State 91, Little Rock 49

Buffalo 102, South Florida 79

SECOnd round

South Carolina 66, Virginia 56

UConn 71, Quinnipiac 46

Duke 66, Georgia 40

Buffalo 86, Florida State 65

Regional Semifinals

SSouth Carolina 79, Buffalo 63

UConn 72, Duke 59

Regional Final

UConn 94, South Carolina 65

Spokane Regional

first round

Notre Dame 99, Cal State Northridge 81

Villanova 81, South Dakota State 74, OT

DePaul 90, Oklahoma 79

Texas A&M 89, Drake 76

Minnesota 89, Green Bay 77

Oregon 88, Seattle 45

Central Michigan 78, LSU 69

Ohio State 87, George Washington 45

second round

Notre Dame 98, Villanova 72

Texas A&M 80, DePaul 79

Oregon 101, Minnesota 73

Central Michigan 95, Ohio State 78

Regional Semifinals

Notre Dame 90, Texas A&M 84

Oregon 83, Central Michigan 69

Regional Championship

Notre Dame 84, Oregon 74

Kansas City Regional

first round

Maryland 77, Princeton 57

NC State 62, Elon 34

Oklahoma State 84, Syracuse 57

Mississippi State 95, Nicholls 50

UCLA 71, American 60

Creighton 76, Iowa 70

Arizona State 73, Nebraska 62

Texas 83, Maine 54

Second Round

N.C. State 74, Maryland 60

Mississippi State 71, Oklahoma State 56

UCLA 86, Creighton 64

Texas 85, Arizona State 65

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Mississippi State 71, N.C. State 57

UCLA 84, Texas 75

Regional Championship

Mississippi State 89, UCLA 73

Lexington Regional

First Round

Louisville 74, Boise State 42

Marquette 84, Dayton 65

Oregon State 82, Western Kentucky 58

Tennessee 100, Liberty 60

Michigan 75, Northern Colorado 61

Baylor 96, Grambling State 46

Florida Gulf Coast 80, Missouri 70

Stanford 82, Gonzaga 68

Second Round

Louisville 90, Marquette 72

Oregon State 66, Tennessee 59

Baylor 80, Michigan 58

Stanford 90, Florida Gulf Coast 70

Regional Semifinals

Oregon State 72, Baylor 67

Louisville 86, Stanford 59

Regional Championship

Louisville 76, Oregon State 43

Final Four

At Columbus

Friday’s Semifinals

UConn (36-0) vs. Notre Dame (33-3), 7 or 9:30 p.m.

Mississippi State (36-1) vs. Louisville (36-2), 7 or 9:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

Postseason Tournaments

CollegeInsider.com Tournament

Wednesday’s Semifinals

UIC 67, Liberty 51

Northern Colorado 99, Sam Houston State 80

Friday’s Championship

UIC (20-15) vs. Northern Colorado (25-12), 7 p.m.

National Invitation Tournament

QUARTERFINALS

Penn State 85, Marquette 80

Mississippi State 79, Louisville 56

Western Kentucky 92, Oklahoma State 84

Utah 67, Saint Mary’s 58, OT

Tuesday’s Semifinals

At Madison Square Garden

Utah 69, Western Kentucky 64

Penn State 75, Mississippi State 60

Thursday’s Championship

Utah (23-11) vs. Penn State (25-13), 7 p.m.

College Basketball Invitational

Championship Series

Best-of-3

Monday’s GAME

San Francisco 72, North Texas 62, San Francisco leads series 1-0

Wednesday’s Game

North Texas 69, San Francisco 55 (22-15)

Friday’s game

San Francisco (22-16) at North Texas (19-18, 7 p.m.

Women’s National Invitation Tournament

Wednesday’s Semifinals

Indiana 71, TCU 58

Virginia Tech 64, West Virginia 61

Saturday’s Championship

Virginia Tech (23-13) vs. Indiana (22-14), 3 p.m.

Women’s Basketball Invitational

Thursday’s Championship

Yale (18-13) at Central Arkansas (25-9), 8 p.m.

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Acquired RHP Ricardo Pinto from Philadelphia for international signing bonus pool money. Placed LHP Carlos Rodon and C Kevan Smith on the 10-day DL, retroactive to March 26. Purchased the contract of LHP Hector Santiago.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Jairo Labourt on a minor league contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced RHP Jose Mesa Jr., a Rule 5 Draft pick, was returned by Baltimore and assigned him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHPs Trevor Cahill and Frankie Montas, INF Franklin Barreto and OFs Mark Canha and Dustin Fowler to Nashville (PCL). Announced RHP Raul Alcantara cleared waivers and was sent outright to Nashville. Placed RHPs Paul Blackburn and Ryan Dull, C Josh Phegley and INF Renato Nunez on the 10-day DL, retroactive to March 26. Reassigned RHP Simon Castro, C Beau Taylor and INF Sheldon Neuse to minor league camp.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHPs Nathan Eovaldi and Jose DeLeon on the 10-day disabled list. Recalled RHP Austin Pruitt from Durham (IL). Released RHP Daniel Hudson.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Selected the contracts of INF-OF Phil Gosselin and RHP Kevin Quackenbush. Reassigned RHP Vance Worley to minor league camp.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned OF Andrew Toles to Oklahoma City (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Assigned OF Tim Tebow to Binghamton (EL). Announced OF Bryce Brentz cleared waivers and was sent outright to Las Vegas (PCL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Selected the contracts of RHP Jordan Hicks and C Francisco Pena. Recalled RHP Jack Flaherty from Memphis (PCL). Optioned RHP John Brebbia to Memphis. Designated INF Breyvic Valera and RHP Josh Lucas for assignment. Placed RHPs Luke Gregerson, Alex Reyes and Adam Wainwright on the 10-day DL, retroactive to March 26.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent RHP Rowan Wick outright to El Paso (TL).

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed INF Manny Cruz.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Traded OF L.J. Kalawaia to Lincoln (AA) for LHP Ben Smith.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Announced the G League franchise will move from Newark, Delaware, to Wilmington and will change its name to the Delaware Blue Coats.

Football

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DL Moubarak Djeri.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Traded QB Cody Kessler to Jacksonville for a conditional 2019 seventh-round draft pick.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Agreed to terms with TE Benjamin Watson on a one-year contract.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released CB Marcell Young. Signed OL Chauncey Briggs.

Hockey

National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Agreed to terms with D Zdeno Chara on a one-year contract extension.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled G Collin Delia from Rockford (AHL). Assigned G J-F Berube to Rockford.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Andrew Hammond from San Antonio (AHL).

ECHL

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Announced F Jayce Hawryluk was assigned to the team by Springfield (AHL). Signed F Giullaume Naud.

READING ROYALS — Announced F Steven Swavely was returned from Lehigh Valley (AHL).

Soccer

Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Agreed to terms with F Maxi Urruti on a three-year contract.

North American Soccer League

JACKSONVILLE ARMADA FC — Signed F Alhassane Keita and M Christian Silva.

United Soccer League

USL — Suspended Richmond’s Fred Owusu Sekyere three games following his red card for violent conduct against Indy. Suspended Charleston’s Patrick Okonkwo one game following his red card for violent conduct against Penn FC following a review by the Independent Discipline Panel that reduced the suspension from three games. Suspended Orange County’s Michael Seaton and the LA Galaxy II’s Justin Dhillon one game each following their red cards for serious foul play. Suspended Reno’s Danny Musovski one game after being sent off for two cautions.

College

BROWN — Named Katie Reifert and Aubrey Marsellis assistant volleyball coaches.

DEPAUL — Announced junior G Max Strus will declare for the NBA draft.

DUKE — Announced freshman C Marvin Bagley III has declared for the NBA draft.

GEORGIA SOUTHERN — Announced junior G Tookie Brown has declared for the NBA draft.

HOFSTRA — Named Rick Cole, Jr. director of athletics.

LOYOLA (MD.) — Named Tavaras Hardy men’s basketball coach.

MICHIGAN STATE — Announced sophomore F Miles Bridges will enter the NBA draft.

NEW JERSEY CITY — Named Shawn Tucker associate vice president and director of athletics.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE — Announced it will not renew contract of women’s basketball coach Doug Robertson Jr. Named Roderick Woods women’s interim basketball coach.

TEXAS — Junior guard Eric Davis Jr. will enter the NBA draft.

TOLEDO — Signed men’s basketball coach Tod Kowalczyk to a two-year contract extension through 2022-23.

UNC GREENSBORO — Signed men’s basketball coach Wes Miller to a contract extension through the 2028-29 season.

SCHEDULE

Thursday’s Events

Prep Baseball

Van Buren at Elmwood, 4:45

New Riegel at Hopewell-Loudon, 5

Prep Softball

New Riegel at Hopewell-Loudon, 5

Tiffin Calvert at Monroeville, 5

Prep Track

Hopewell-Loudon, Arlington, North Baltimore, Riverdale, Arcadia & Van Buren at Carey Relays, 4

Elmwood & Bluffton at Liberty-Benton Relays, 4:15

Old Fort at Genoa, 4:30

LOCAL & AREA

Lakota Seeks Basketball Coach

KANSAS — Lakota High School is seeking a head varsity boys basketball coach. Teaching positions are uncertain at this time. Candidates should email a cover letter, coaching resume and references to Kevin Yeckley, Athletic Director, at kyeckley@lakotaschools.org. The application deadline is April 13.

Upper Sandusky Seeks Coaches

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School is searching for a head girls basketball, head girls tennis and a junior varsity volleyball coaches for the 2018-19 school year. Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume and three references to: Brad Ehrman, Upper Sandusky High School, 800 N. Sandusky, Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351 or by e-mail to brad_e@usevs.org. The positions will remain open until filled.

Comments

comments