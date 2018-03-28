Thursday’s Scoreboard
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 0 0 .000 —
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 —
Baltimore 0 0 .000 —
Boston 0 0 .000 —
New York 0 0 .000 —
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Kansas City 0 0 .000 —
Cleveland 0 0 .000 —
Chicago 0 0 .000 —
Detroit 0 0 .000 —
Minnesota 0 0 .000 —
West Division
W L Pct GB
Seattle 0 0 .000 —
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 —
Oakland 0 0 .000 —
Texas 0 0 .000 —
Houston 0 0 .000 —
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Nova 0-0) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-0), 1:10
Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-0) at Baltimore (Bundy 0-0), 3:05
Houston (Verlander 0-0) at Texas (Hamels 0-0), 3:35
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0) at Toronto (Happ 0-0), 3:37
Boston (Sale 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Archer 0-0), 4:00
L.A. Angels (Richards 0-0) at Oakland (Graveman 0-0), 4:05
Chicago White Sox (Shields 0-0) at Kansas City (Duffy 0-0), 4:15
Cleveland (Kluber 0-0) at Seattle (Hernandez 0-0), 10:10
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10
Houston at Texas, 8:05
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:05
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10
Houston at Texas, 4:05
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:05
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 4:07
Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10
Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:15
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 0 0 .000 —
New York 0 0 .000 —
Miami 0 0 .000 —
Atlanta 0 0 .000 —
Washington 0 0 .000 —
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 —
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 —
Chicago 0 0 .000 —
St. Louis 0 0 .000 —
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 —
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 —
Arizona 0 0 .000 —
San Francisco 0 0 .000 —
Colorado 0 0 .000 —
San Diego 0 0 .000 —
Thursday’s Games
Washington at Cincinnati, ppd.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 0-0) at Miami (Urena 0-0), 12:40
Pittsburgh (Nova 0-0) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-0), 1:10
St. Louis (Martinez 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 0-0), 1:10
Milwaukee (Anderson 0-0) at San Diego (Richard 0-0), 4:10
Philadelphia (Nola 0-0) at Atlanta (Teheran 0-0), 4:10
San Francisco (Blach 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-0), 7:08
Colorado (Gray 0-0) at Arizona (Corbin 0-0), 10:10
Friday’s Games
Washington at Cincinnati, 4:10
Chicago Cubs at Miami, 7:10
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:35
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40
Milwaukee at San Diego, 10:10
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 1:10
Washington at Cincinnati, 2:10
Chicago Cubs at Miami, 7:10
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:10
Colorado at Arizona, 8:10
Milwaukee at San Diego, 8:40
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10
Spring Training
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct.
Boston 22 9 0.710
Houston 21 9 0.700
Cleveland 19 13 0.594
Baltimore 17 12 0.586
New York 18 13 0.581
Chicago 16 12 0.571
Kansas City 16 13 0.552
Seattle 16 14 0.533
Minnesota 14 14 0.500
Oakland 14 16 0.467
Tampa Bay 14 16 0.467
Detroit 13 15 0.464
Toronto 14 18 0.438
Los Angeles 14 20 0.412
Texas 8 22 0.267
NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct.
Milwaukee 19 12 0.613
San Diego 15 10 0.600
Chicago 19 14 0.576
St. Louis 17 13 0.567
Miami 15 13 0.536
Los Angeles 17 15 0.531
Arizona 15 15 0.500
San Francisco 15 16 0.484
Washington 13 17 0.433
Philadelphia 13 17 0.433
Atlanta 13 18 0.419
Colorado 12 17 0.414
Pittsburgh 11 19 0.367
New York 10 18 0.357
Cincinnati 10 20 0.333
Tuesday’s Results
Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 1
Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 5
Boston 4, Chicago Cubs 2
Cincinnati at Texas, cancelled
Houston 8, Milwaukee 1
Seattle 5, Colorado 3
Miami 22, Miami-Fla 2
Cleveland 3, Arizona 3
Minnesota 3, Washington 1
Toronto 1, St. Louis 0
Atlanta 5, Braves Futures 4
San Francisco 3, Oakland 0
L.A. Dodgers 4, L.A. Angels 3
END of Spring Training
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Tampa Bay 76 51 21 4 106 273 217
x-Boston 75 47 17 11 105 249 194
Toronto 77 46 24 7 99 261 219
Florida 75 39 29 7 85 229 228
Montreal 77 28 37 12 68 196 245
Detroit 77 28 38 11 67 199 239
Ottawa 76 26 39 11 63 207 270
Buffalo 76 24 40 12 60 177 250
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 77 46 24 7 99 243 225
Pittsburgh 77 43 28 6 92 253 238
Columbus 77 43 29 5 91 222 211
Philadelphia 77 38 25 14 90 232 231
New Jersey 76 40 28 8 88 229 228
Carolina 77 34 32 11 79 215 244
N.Y. Rangers 77 33 35 9 75 223 248
N.Y. Islanders 77 32 35 10 74 246 279
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Nashville 76 49 16 11 109 245 193
x-Winnipeg 76 47 19 10 104 255 200
Minnesota 76 42 24 10 94 233 215
St. Louis 76 43 28 5 91 212 198
Colorado 76 41 27 8 90 240 222
Dallas 77 39 30 8 86 218 210
Chicago 77 31 36 10 72 217 238
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Vegas 76 48 21 7 103 254 205
San Jose 77 44 23 10 98 238 209
Los Angeles 77 42 28 7 91 224 190
Anaheim 77 39 25 13 91 218 208
Calgary 77 35 32 10 80 205 234
Edmonton 77 34 37 6 74 224 250
Vancouver 77 28 40 9 65 201 248
Arizona 76 26 39 11 63 190 242
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
New Jersey 4, Carolina 3
N.Y. Islanders 4, Ottawa 3
Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 2
Winnipeg 5, Boston 4, SO
St. Louis 3, San Jose 2, OT
Nashville 2, Minnesota 1, SO
Dallas 3, Philadelphia 2, OT
Columbus 7, Edmonton 3
Vancouver 4, Anaheim 1
Wednesday’s Results
Toronto 4, Florida 3
Washington 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT
Philadelphia at Colorado, late
Arizona at Vegas, late
Thursday’s Games
Detroit at Buffalo, 7
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7
Florida at Ottawa, 7:30
San Jose at Nashville, 8
Dallas at Minnesota, 8
Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:30
Columbus at Calgary, 9
Edmonton at Vancouver, 10
Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30
Friday’s Games
Carolina at Washington, 7
Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 7
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Chicago at Colorado, 9
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10
St. Louis at Vegas, 10:30
Saturday’s Games
Florida at Boston, 1
Ottawa at Detroit, 2
Columbus at Vancouver, 4
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7
N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7
Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7
Winnipeg at Toronto, 7
Minnesota at Dallas, 8
Buffalo at Nashville, 8
St. Louis at Arizona, 9
Edmonton at Calgary, 10
San Jose at Vegas, 10:30
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
x-Toronto 55 20 .733 —
x-Boston 51 23 .689 3½
x-Philadelphia 44 30 .595 10½
New York 27 49 .355 28½
Brooklyn 24 51 .320 31
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 41 33 .554 —
Miami 40 35 .533 1½
Charlotte 34 42 .447 8
Orlando 22 52 .297 19
Atlanta 21 54 .280 20½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 45 30 .600 —
x-Indiana 44 31 .587 1
Milwaukee 39 35 .527 5½
Detroit 34 40 .459 10½
Chicago 24 50 .324 20½
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Houston 61 14 .813 —
San Antonio 43 32 .573 18
New Orleans 43 32 .573 18
Dallas 23 51 .311 37½
Memphis 21 54 .280 40
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Portland 46 29 .613 —
Oklahoma City 44 31 .587 2
Utah 42 32 .568 3½
Minnesota 43 33 .566 3½
Denver 40 35 .533 6
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
y-Golden State 54 20 .730 —
L.A. Clippers 40 34 .541 14
L.A. Lakers 32 41 .438 21½
Sacramento 24 51 .320 30½
Phoenix 19 56 .253 35½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Washington 116, San Antonio 106
Toronto 114, Denver 110
Houston 118, Chicago 86
Miami 98, Cleveland 79
Portland 107, New Orleans 103
Dallas 103, Sacramento 97
Indiana 92, Golden State 81
L.A. Clippers 105, Milwaukee 98
Wednesday’s Results
Brooklyn 111, Orlando 104
Cleveland 118, Charlotte 105
Philadelphia 118, New York 101
Memphis 108, Portland 103
Minnesota 126, Atlanta 114
Boston at Utah, late
L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, late
Dallas at L.A. Lakers, late
Thursday’s Games
Washington at Detroit, 7
Chicago at Miami, 7:30
Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 8
Indiana at Sacramento, 10
Milwaukee at Golden State, 10:30
Friday’s Games
Chicago at Orlando, 7
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30
Denver at Oklahoma City, 8
New Orleans at Cleveland, 8
Phoenix at Houston, 8
Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30
Memphis at Utah, 9
L.A. Clippers at Portland, 10:30
Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
Saturday’s Games
Charlotte at Washington, 3
Detroit at New York, 5
Toronto at Boston, 7:30
Brooklyn at Miami, 8
Golden State at Sacramento, 10
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 3 0 1 10 8 3
New York City FC 3 0 1 10 8 3
New York 2 1 0 6 7 1
Atlanta United FC 2 1 0 6 7 6
Philadelphia 1 0 1 4 2 0
New England 1 1 1 4 4 5
Montreal 1 2 0 3 4 5
D.C. United 0 2 2 2 5 9
Orlando City 0 2 1 1 2 5
Chicago 0 2 0 0 4 6
Toronto FC 0 2 0 0 0 3
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 2 1 1 7 9 9
Vancouver 2 1 1 7 5 6
Los Angeles FC 2 0 0 6 6 1
Minnesota United 2 2 0 6 6 8
FC Dallas 1 0 2 5 5 2
Houston 1 1 1 4 7 4
LA Galaxy 1 1 1 4 3 3
Real Salt Lake 1 1 1 4 3 6
San Jose 1 1 0 3 5 5
Colorado 0 1 1 1 3 4
Portland 0 2 1 1 2 7
Seattle 0 2 0 0 0 4
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday’s Results
New York City FC 2, New England 2, tie
Portland 1, FC Dallas 1, tie
Columbus 3, D.C. United 1
New York 3, Minnesota United 0
Sporting Kansas City 2, Colorado 2, tie
LA Galaxy 0, Vancouver 0, tie
Friday’s game
Real Salt Lake at Toronto FC, 8
Saturday’s Games
New York at Orlando City, 1
Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 3
Vancouver at Columbus, 3
Portland at Chicago, 6
Atlanta United FC at Minnesota United, 8
New York City FC at San Jose, 8
D.C. United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30
New England at Houston, 8:30
Philadelphia at Colorado, 9
Montreal at Seattle, 10
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Divisional Tournaments
NCAA Division I Men
First Four
Radford 71, LIU Brooklyn 61
St. Bonaventure 65, UCLA 58
Texas Southern 64, N.C. Central 46
Syracuse 60, Arizona State 56
East Regional
first round
Villanova 87, Radford 61
Alabama 86, Virginia Tech 83
Texas Tech 70, Stephen F. Austin 60
Florida 77, St. Bonaventure 62
Purdue 74, Cal State Fullerton 48
Butler 79, Arkansas 62
Marshall 81, Wichita State 75
West Virginia 85, Murray State 68
Second Round
Villanova 81, Alabama 58
Texas Tech 69, Florida 66
Purdue 76, Butler 73
West Virginia 94, Marshall 71
Regional Semifinals
Villanova 90, West Virginia 78
Texas Tech 78, Purdue 65
Regional Championship
Villanova 71, Texas Tech 59
South Regional
First Round
Tennessee 73, Wright State 47
Loyola of Chicago 64, Miami 62
Kentucky 78, Davidson 73
Buffalo 89, Arizona 68
Kansas State 69, Creighton 59
UMBC 74, Virginia 54
Cincinnati 68, Georgia State 53
Nevada 87, Texas 83
Second Round
Kentucky 95, Buffalo 75
Loyola of Chicago 63, Tennessee 62
Kansas State 50, UMBC 43
Nevada 75, Cincinnati 73
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Loyola of Chicgao 69, Nevada 68
Kansas State 61, Kentucky 58
Regional Championship
Loyola of Chicago 78, Kansas State 62
Midwest Regional
First Round
Rhode Island 83, Oklahoma 78, OT
Duke 89, Iona 67
Kansas 76, Pennsylvania 60
Seton Hall 94, N.C. State 83
Michigan State 82, Bucknell 78
Syracuse 57, TCU 45
Auburn 62, College of Charleston 58
Clemson 79, New Mexico State 68
Second Round
Duke 87, Rhode Island 62
Kansas 83, Seton Hall 79
Syracuse 55, Michigan State 53
Clemson 84, Auburn 53
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Kansas 80, Clemson 76
Duke 69, Syracuse 65
REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Kansas 85, Duke 81, OT
West Regional
First Round
Houston 67, San Diego State 65
Michigan 61, Montana 47
Gonzaga 68, UNC Greensboro 64
Ohio State 81, South Dakota State 73
Texas A&M 73, Providence 69
North Carolina 84, Lipscomb 66
Xavier 102, Texas Southern 83
Florida State 67, Missouri 54
Second Round
Gonzaga 90, Ohio State 84
Michigan 64, Houston 63
Texas A&M 86, North Carolina 65
F;orida State 75, Xavier 70
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Michigan 99, Texas A&M 72
Florida State 75, Gonzaga 60
Regional Championship
Michigan 58, Florida State 54
Final Four
At The Alamodome, San Antonio
Saturday’s SEMIFINALS
Loyola of Chicago (32-5) vs. Michigan (32-7), 6:09 p.m.
Villanova (34-4) vs. Kansas (31-7), 8:49 p.m.
Monday’s CHAMPIONSHIP
Semifinal winners, 9:20 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Tournament
Albany Regional
First Round
Virginia 68, California 62
South Carolina 63, N.C. A&T 52
Virginia 68, California 62
South Carolina 63, N.C. A&T 52
UConn 140, Saint Francis (Pa.) 52
Quinnipiac 86, Miami 72
Duke 72, Belmont 58
Georgia 68, Mercer 63
Florida State 91, Little Rock 49
Buffalo 102, South Florida 79
SECOnd round
South Carolina 66, Virginia 56
UConn 71, Quinnipiac 46
Duke 66, Georgia 40
Buffalo 86, Florida State 65
Regional Semifinals
SSouth Carolina 79, Buffalo 63
UConn 72, Duke 59
Regional Final
UConn 94, South Carolina 65
Spokane Regional
first round
Notre Dame 99, Cal State Northridge 81
Villanova 81, South Dakota State 74, OT
DePaul 90, Oklahoma 79
Texas A&M 89, Drake 76
Minnesota 89, Green Bay 77
Oregon 88, Seattle 45
Central Michigan 78, LSU 69
Ohio State 87, George Washington 45
second round
Notre Dame 98, Villanova 72
Texas A&M 80, DePaul 79
Oregon 101, Minnesota 73
Central Michigan 95, Ohio State 78
Regional Semifinals
Notre Dame 90, Texas A&M 84
Oregon 83, Central Michigan 69
Regional Championship
Notre Dame 84, Oregon 74
Kansas City Regional
first round
Maryland 77, Princeton 57
NC State 62, Elon 34
Oklahoma State 84, Syracuse 57
Mississippi State 95, Nicholls 50
UCLA 71, American 60
Creighton 76, Iowa 70
Arizona State 73, Nebraska 62
Texas 83, Maine 54
Second Round
N.C. State 74, Maryland 60
Mississippi State 71, Oklahoma State 56
UCLA 86, Creighton 64
Texas 85, Arizona State 65
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Mississippi State 71, N.C. State 57
UCLA 84, Texas 75
Regional Championship
Mississippi State 89, UCLA 73
Lexington Regional
First Round
Louisville 74, Boise State 42
Marquette 84, Dayton 65
Oregon State 82, Western Kentucky 58
Tennessee 100, Liberty 60
Michigan 75, Northern Colorado 61
Baylor 96, Grambling State 46
Florida Gulf Coast 80, Missouri 70
Stanford 82, Gonzaga 68
Second Round
Louisville 90, Marquette 72
Oregon State 66, Tennessee 59
Baylor 80, Michigan 58
Stanford 90, Florida Gulf Coast 70
Regional Semifinals
Oregon State 72, Baylor 67
Louisville 86, Stanford 59
Regional Championship
Louisville 76, Oregon State 43
Final Four
At Columbus
Friday’s Semifinals
UConn (36-0) vs. Notre Dame (33-3), 7 or 9:30 p.m.
Mississippi State (36-1) vs. Louisville (36-2), 7 or 9:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Championship
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
Postseason Tournaments
CollegeInsider.com Tournament
Wednesday’s Semifinals
UIC 67, Liberty 51
Northern Colorado 99, Sam Houston State 80
Friday’s Championship
UIC (20-15) vs. Northern Colorado (25-12), 7 p.m.
National Invitation Tournament
QUARTERFINALS
Penn State 85, Marquette 80
Mississippi State 79, Louisville 56
Western Kentucky 92, Oklahoma State 84
Utah 67, Saint Mary’s 58, OT
Tuesday’s Semifinals
At Madison Square Garden
Utah 69, Western Kentucky 64
Penn State 75, Mississippi State 60
Thursday’s Championship
Utah (23-11) vs. Penn State (25-13), 7 p.m.
College Basketball Invitational
Championship Series
Best-of-3
Monday’s GAME
San Francisco 72, North Texas 62, San Francisco leads series 1-0
Wednesday’s Game
North Texas 69, San Francisco 55 (22-15)
Friday’s game
San Francisco (22-16) at North Texas (19-18, 7 p.m.
Women’s National Invitation Tournament
Wednesday’s Semifinals
Indiana 71, TCU 58
Virginia Tech 64, West Virginia 61
Saturday’s Championship
Virginia Tech (23-13) vs. Indiana (22-14), 3 p.m.
Women’s Basketball Invitational
Thursday’s Championship
Yale (18-13) at Central Arkansas (25-9), 8 p.m.
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Acquired RHP Ricardo Pinto from Philadelphia for international signing bonus pool money. Placed LHP Carlos Rodon and C Kevan Smith on the 10-day DL, retroactive to March 26. Purchased the contract of LHP Hector Santiago.
DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Jairo Labourt on a minor league contract.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced RHP Jose Mesa Jr., a Rule 5 Draft pick, was returned by Baltimore and assigned him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHPs Trevor Cahill and Frankie Montas, INF Franklin Barreto and OFs Mark Canha and Dustin Fowler to Nashville (PCL). Announced RHP Raul Alcantara cleared waivers and was sent outright to Nashville. Placed RHPs Paul Blackburn and Ryan Dull, C Josh Phegley and INF Renato Nunez on the 10-day DL, retroactive to March 26. Reassigned RHP Simon Castro, C Beau Taylor and INF Sheldon Neuse to minor league camp.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHPs Nathan Eovaldi and Jose DeLeon on the 10-day disabled list. Recalled RHP Austin Pruitt from Durham (IL). Released RHP Daniel Hudson.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Selected the contracts of INF-OF Phil Gosselin and RHP Kevin Quackenbush. Reassigned RHP Vance Worley to minor league camp.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned OF Andrew Toles to Oklahoma City (PCL).
NEW YORK METS — Assigned OF Tim Tebow to Binghamton (EL). Announced OF Bryce Brentz cleared waivers and was sent outright to Las Vegas (PCL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Selected the contracts of RHP Jordan Hicks and C Francisco Pena. Recalled RHP Jack Flaherty from Memphis (PCL). Optioned RHP John Brebbia to Memphis. Designated INF Breyvic Valera and RHP Josh Lucas for assignment. Placed RHPs Luke Gregerson, Alex Reyes and Adam Wainwright on the 10-day DL, retroactive to March 26.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent RHP Rowan Wick outright to El Paso (TL).
Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed INF Manny Cruz.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Traded OF L.J. Kalawaia to Lincoln (AA) for LHP Ben Smith.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Announced the G League franchise will move from Newark, Delaware, to Wilmington and will change its name to the Delaware Blue Coats.
Football
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DL Moubarak Djeri.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Traded QB Cody Kessler to Jacksonville for a conditional 2019 seventh-round draft pick.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Agreed to terms with TE Benjamin Watson on a one-year contract.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released CB Marcell Young. Signed OL Chauncey Briggs.
Hockey
National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Agreed to terms with D Zdeno Chara on a one-year contract extension.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled G Collin Delia from Rockford (AHL). Assigned G J-F Berube to Rockford.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Andrew Hammond from San Antonio (AHL).
ECHL
MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Announced F Jayce Hawryluk was assigned to the team by Springfield (AHL). Signed F Giullaume Naud.
READING ROYALS — Announced F Steven Swavely was returned from Lehigh Valley (AHL).
Soccer
Major League Soccer
FC DALLAS — Agreed to terms with F Maxi Urruti on a three-year contract.
North American Soccer League
JACKSONVILLE ARMADA FC — Signed F Alhassane Keita and M Christian Silva.
United Soccer League
USL — Suspended Richmond’s Fred Owusu Sekyere three games following his red card for violent conduct against Indy. Suspended Charleston’s Patrick Okonkwo one game following his red card for violent conduct against Penn FC following a review by the Independent Discipline Panel that reduced the suspension from three games. Suspended Orange County’s Michael Seaton and the LA Galaxy II’s Justin Dhillon one game each following their red cards for serious foul play. Suspended Reno’s Danny Musovski one game after being sent off for two cautions.
College
BROWN — Named Katie Reifert and Aubrey Marsellis assistant volleyball coaches.
DEPAUL — Announced junior G Max Strus will declare for the NBA draft.
DUKE — Announced freshman C Marvin Bagley III has declared for the NBA draft.
GEORGIA SOUTHERN — Announced junior G Tookie Brown has declared for the NBA draft.
HOFSTRA — Named Rick Cole, Jr. director of athletics.
LOYOLA (MD.) — Named Tavaras Hardy men’s basketball coach.
MICHIGAN STATE — Announced sophomore F Miles Bridges will enter the NBA draft.
NEW JERSEY CITY — Named Shawn Tucker associate vice president and director of athletics.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE — Announced it will not renew contract of women’s basketball coach Doug Robertson Jr. Named Roderick Woods women’s interim basketball coach.
TEXAS — Junior guard Eric Davis Jr. will enter the NBA draft.
TOLEDO — Signed men’s basketball coach Tod Kowalczyk to a two-year contract extension through 2022-23.
UNC GREENSBORO — Signed men’s basketball coach Wes Miller to a contract extension through the 2028-29 season.
SCHEDULE
Thursday’s Events
Prep Baseball
Van Buren at Elmwood, 4:45
New Riegel at Hopewell-Loudon, 5
Prep Softball
New Riegel at Hopewell-Loudon, 5
Tiffin Calvert at Monroeville, 5
Prep Track
Hopewell-Loudon, Arlington, North Baltimore, Riverdale, Arcadia & Van Buren at Carey Relays, 4
Elmwood & Bluffton at Liberty-Benton Relays, 4:15
Old Fort at Genoa, 4:30
LOCAL & AREA
Lakota Seeks Basketball Coach
KANSAS — Lakota High School is seeking a head varsity boys basketball coach. Teaching positions are uncertain at this time. Candidates should email a cover letter, coaching resume and references to Kevin Yeckley, Athletic Director, at kyeckley@lakotaschools.org. The application deadline is April 13.
Upper Sandusky Seeks Coaches
UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School is searching for a head girls basketball, head girls tennis and a junior varsity volleyball coaches for the 2018-19 school year. Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume and three references to: Brad Ehrman, Upper Sandusky High School, 800 N. Sandusky, Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351 or by e-mail to brad_e@usevs.org. The positions will remain open until filled.