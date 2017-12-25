Tuesday’s scoreboard

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Saturday’s Results

NW Ohio Games

Ashland Senior 55, Mount Vernon 50

Benjamin Logan 84, Upper Scioto Valley 42

Berlin Hiland 56, West Holmes 23

Carey 64, Arlington 45

Convoy Crestview 42, Kalida 37

Crestline 66, Jones Leadership Academy 15

Danville 74, Mount Gilead 17

Fort Recovery 53, Arcanum 43

Liberty Center 54, Miller City 42

Lima Shawnee 50, Lima Cent. Cath. 35

Loudonville 82, Mogadore 51

Minster 60, Russia 33

North Central 71, Hamilton, Ind. 55

Norwalk Senior 44, Ontario 33

Ottawa-Glandorf 68, Marion Local 42

River Valley 64, Elgin 55

Riverdale 54, Bucyrus 49

St. Henry 53, Tri-Village 39

Versailles 48, Fort Loramie 31

Watkins Memorial 43, Marion Harding 39

Wayne Trace 57, Van Wert 38

Wooster Senior 96, Louisville 38

Around Ohio

Akr. Hoban 58, Parma Padua 20

Akr. SVSM 62, Massillon Perry 23

Austintown Fitch 65, Twinsburg 63

Beavercreek 60, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 24

Burton Berkshire 43, Mantua Crestwood 28

Cambridge 63, Zanesville 43

Can. McKinley 68, Can. Glenoak 47

Cardington-Lincoln 93, Fredericktown 19

Casstown Miami E. 40, Troy 23

Cin. Summit Country Day 51, Cin. McAuley 47

Cin. Sycamore 52, Kings Mills Kings 36

Cin. Taft 59, Indpls Broad Ripple, Ind. 42

Cin. Walnut Hills 73, Cin. Anderson 29

Cle. Hay 73, Rocky River 51

Cle. Hts. Beaumont 55, Mentor Lake Cath. 52

Cle. St. Joseph 48, N. Can. Hoover 40

Cols. Upper Arlington 56, Ashville Teays Valley 45

Cols. Watterson 52, Thomas Worthington 40

Columbiana Crestview 40, Hanoverton United 32

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 31, Chardon NDCL 25

Cuyahoga Hts. 47, Garfield Hts. 35

Day. Dunbar 74, Cols. Briggs 32

Day. Oakwood 57, Vandalia Butler 46

Eastlake N. 52, Cle. Hts. 49

Euclid 60, Shaker Hts. 45

Fairborn 40, Bay Village Bay 35

Gallipolis Gallia 58, Athens 43

Garrettsville Garfield 81, Middlefield Cardinal 31

Grafton Midview 56, Cle. Rhodes 14

Greenfield McClain 62, Hillsboro 61, 0

Hamilton 56, Cin. NW 51

Harrison 41, Norwood 36

Hebron Lakewood 62, Zanesville W. Muskingum 53

Huber Hts. Wayne 46, Centerville 42

Jefferson Area 54, Andover Pymatuning Valley 52

Lewis Center Olentangy 49, Richfield Revere 38

Lore City Buckeye Trail 75, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 33

Louisville Aquinas 65, Cle. Cent. Cath. 43

Loveland 94, Cin. Woodward 24

Macedonia Nordonia 62, Chagrin Falls Kenston 47

Malvern 60, Minerva 39

McConnelsville Morgan 74, Fairfield 41

Monroe 49, Middletown Madison Senior 24

Morrow Little Miami 66, Cin. St. Ursula 61

N. Royalton 47, N. Ridgeville 43

New Concord John Glenn 56, Zanesville Rosecrans 44

Newton Falls 53, Ravenna SE 50

Orange 40, Parma Hts. Holy Name 38

Parma 64, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 47

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 47, Fairview 45

Pataskala Licking Hts. 45, Westerville N. 44

Perry 47, Willoughby S. 38

Portsmouth Notre Dame 59, Reedsville Eastern 44

Sardinia Eastern Brown 45, Kettering Alter 32

Southeastern 62, Lynchburg-Clay 53

Sparta Highland 38, Howard E. Knox 25

Strasburg-Franklin 54, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 43

Strongsville 79, Elyria 39

Sugarcreek Garaway 65, Uhrichsville Claymont 39

Warren Howland 53, Geneva 41

Warsaw River View 52, Byesville Meadowbrook 27

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 53, Washington C.H. 41

Wellston 64, New Hope Christian 57

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 68, Hannibal River 47

Wooster 96, Louisville 38

Youngs. Mooney 51, Brookfield 50

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 61, E. Can. 38

Massillon Washington 65, Can. South 46

Belpre 50, Oak Hill 48

Chillicothe Huntington 68, New Lexington 24

Minford 58, Pomeroy Meigs 34

Vincent Warren 62, Nelsonville-York 52

Zanesville Maysville 56, Logan 55

Tuesday’s Games

NW Ohio Games

Wayne Trace at Ottoville

Wednesday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Carey

Other NW Ohio Games

Archbold at Perrysburg

Carrollton at Wooster Senior

Celina Ovisco Tournament at Coldwater

Celina Ovisco Tournament at Marion Local

Holiday Classic at Holgate

Holiday Classic at Mount Vernon

Holiday Classic at Patrick Henry

Holiday Classic at Ridgedale

Lake at Port Clinton

NW Signal Classic at Napoleon

NW Signal Classic at Wauseon

New London at Lorain Brookside

North Baltimore at Miller City

Ovisco Tournament at Celina

Ovisco Tournament at St. Henry

Sandusky Senior at Toledo Bowsher

Seneca East at Milan Edison

West Holmes at Zanesville

Willard at Newark

Thursday’s Games

Firelands Conference

Monroeville at Ashland Crestview

Plymouth at New London

South Central at Western Reserve

Other NW Ohio Games

Ada at Waynesfield-Goshen

Ashland Mapleton at Norwalk St. Paul

Ayersville Tournament at Continental

Ayersville Tournament at Leipsic

Cardinal Stritch at Castalia Margaretta

Celina Ovisco Tournament at Coldwater

Celina Ovisco Tournament at Marion Local

Chatt Insurance Holiday Tournament at Parkway

Columbus Grove at Ottawa-Glandorf

Crestline at Mount Gilead

Delphos St. John’s at Van Wert

Eastwood at Swanton

Elida Invitational at Lima Senior

Fort Loramie at New Knoxville

Fremont Ross at Marion Harding

Fremont St. Joseph at Oak Harbor

Gibsonburg at Arcadia

Highland at Ontario

Holiday Classic at Ada

Holiday Classic at Ayersville

Holiday Classic at Danville

Holiday Classic at Elida

Holiday Classic at Fairview

Holiday Classic at Hilltop

Holiday Classic at Holgate

Holiday Classic at Lincolnview

Holiday Classic at Mount Vernon

Holiday Classic at Patrick Henry

Holiday Classic at Ridgedale

Holiday Classic at Ridgemont

Holiday Classic at Wapakoneta

Houston at Sidney Lehman

Huron at Danbury

Jackson Center at New Bremen

Lakota West Kemba Hoops Fest at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Lima Shawnee at Delphos Jefferson

Loudonville at Clear Fork

Mansfield Senior at Findlay

Marion Pleasant at Galion Northmor

Maumee at Rossford

NW Signal Classic at Napoleon

NW Signal Classic at Wauseon

Oregon Clay at Sylvania Northview

Ottawa Hills at Woodmore

Ottoville at Arlington

Ovisco Tournament at Celina

Ovisco Tournament at St. Henry

River Valley at Cardington Lincoln

Riverside at Benjamin Logan

Rossford at Maumee

Sandusky St. Mary’s at Clyde

Spencerville at Fort Jennings

St. Marys Memorial at Bellefontaine

Stryker at Holiday Classic

Stryker at Paulding

Toledo Christian at McComb

Van Buren at Otsego

Vanlue at Hardin Northern

Versailles at Anna

Vicki Mauk Holiday Invitational at Tinora

Wapakoneta Holiday Tournament at Fostoria Senior

Waynesfield-Goshen Tournament at Allen East

Woodlan, Ind. at Wayne Trace

Friday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Bucyrus at Upper Sandusky

Mohawk at Seneca East

Other NW Ohio Games

Ayersville Tournament at Continental

Ayersville Tournament at Leipsic

Bryan Holiday Classic at Paulding

Chatt Insurance Holiday Tournament at Parkway

Clyde at Lexington

Elida Invitational at Lima Senior

Holiday Classic at Ayersville

Holiday Classic at Bellevue

Holiday Classic at Elida

Holiday Classic at Fairview

Holiday Classic at Hilltop

Holiday Classic at Lima Bath

Holiday Classic at Lincolnview

Holiday Classic at Ridgemont

Holiday Classic at Stryker

Lakota West Kemba Hoops Fest at Tol. Cent. Catholic

North Baltimore at Carey

Our Lady of the Elms at Kidron Central Christian

Rocks Holiday Classic at Toledo Notre Dame

Springfield at Toledo St. Ursula

Toledo Start at Minster

Vicki Mauk Holiday Invitational at Tinora

Waynesfield-Goshen Tournament at Allen East

Saturday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Colonel Crawford at Ridgedale

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Lakota at Old Fort

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Castalia Margaretta at Oak Harbor

Willard at Vermilion

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Norwalk Senior at Shelby

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Toledo Christian at Ottawa Hills

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Crestline at Lucas

Other NW Ohio Games

Arcadia at Bluffton

Clear Fork at Mansfield Christian

Danbury at South Central

Delphos Jefferson at Kalida

Fayette at Delta

Fort Loramie at St. Henry

Hicksville at Convoy Crestview

Holiday Classic at Ada

Holiday Classic at Ashland Crestview

Holiday Classic at Ashland Senior

Holiday Classic at Bellevue

Holiday Classic at Buckeye Central

Holiday Classic at Lima Bath

Holiday Classic at Wapakoneta

Holiday Classic at Wooster Senior

Hopewell-Loudon at Fremont St. Joseph

Liberty Center at Eastwood

Lima Bath Tournament at Minster

Lima Bath Tournament at Toledo Start

Maumee Valley Country Day at North Central

Maumee at Lake

McComb at Fort Jennings

Milan Edison at Port Clinton

New Knoxville at Jackson Center

Ottawa-Glandorf at Liberty-Benton

Pettisville at Evergreen

Rocks Holiday Classic at Toledo Notre Dame

Sandusky Perkins at Sandusky Senior

Sidney Lehman at New Bremen

Sylvania Southview at Findlay

Toledo Bowsher at Sylvania Northview

Toledo St. Ursula at Bowling Green

Tournament at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Versailles at Russia

Wapakoneta Holiday Tournament at Fostoria Senior

Waynesfield-Goshen Tournament at Waynesfield-Goshen

Whitehall-Yearling at River Valley

PREP Boys Basketball

Saturday’s Results

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central 57, Ridgedale 45

Mohawk 49, Wynford 43

Upper Sandusky 74, Seneca East 50

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Sandusky Perkins 58, Tiffin Columbian 54

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Toledo Christian 70, Maumee Valley Country Day 64

Other NW Ohio Games

Ansonia 52, Fort Recovery 43

Botkins 62, Allen East 46

Bucyrus 68, Riverdale 64

Coldwater 80, Greenville 47

Colonel Crawford 66, West Salem Northwestern 44

Columbus Bexley 66, Buckeye Valley 65

Columbus Bishop Ready 69, Marion Pleasant 55

Columbus Grove 56, Patrick Henry 52

Delphos St. John’s 77, Ottoville 73, OT

Elgin 63, West Jefferson 35

Findlay 60, Defiance 52

Fort Loramie 65, St. Henry 44

Fostoria Senior 57, Arcadia 35

Indian Lake 75, Ridgemont 36

Kalida 59, Spencerville 33

Lexington 56, Norwalk Senior 48

Lima Perry 65, Lima Bath 47

Lima Shawnee 57, Marion Local 52

Lincolnview 52, Fort Jennings 50

Mansfield Christian 84, Clear Fork 72

Mansfield Madison 78, Bellevue 68

Mansfield Senior 44, Ontario 36

Mansfield St. Peter’s 71, Galion Senior 56

Milan Edison 60, Norwalk St. Paul 54

North Central 71, Hamilton, Ind. 55

Ottawa-Glandorf 70, Archbold 65

Plymouth 69, Crestline 56

Riverside 49, Springfield Greenon 48

Sandusky Senior 85, Western Reserve 63

Shelby 65, Ashland Senior 58

South Central 56, Old Fort 51

St. Marys Memorial 50, Parkway 40

Sylvania Northview 75, Wyandotte Roosevelt, Mich. 48

Indpls Broad Ripple, Ind. 75, Tol. Rogers 72

Tol. Cent. Catholic 54, Celina 41

Toledo Bowsher 77, Rossford 55

Upper Scioto Valley 55, Pandora-Gilboa 52

Vanlue 52, Fremont St. Joseph 51

Versailles 77, Tipp City Tippecanoe 63

Wauseon 63, Elmwood 25

Wayne Trace 53, Van Wert 44

Wooster Senior 61, Akron Hoban 45

Around Ohio

Akr. SVSM 95, Cle. Glenville 39

Alliance Marlington 72, Louisville Aquinas 62

Ashtabula Edgewood 71, Geneva 66, 0

Beavercreek 61, New Carlisle Tecumseh 47

Belmont Union Local 60, Toronto 48

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 90, Barnesville 46

Can. Cent. Cath. 50, Youngs. Ursuline 28

Canfield S. Range 61, Mogadore 42

Carlisle 55, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 43

Chillicothe Zane Trace 45, Circleville Logan Elm 38

Cin. N. College Hill 81, Cin. Oyler 17

Cle. John Marshall 52, Akr. East 50

Cle. St. Ignatius 68, Can. McKinley 57

Cols. Bexley 61, Delaware Buckeye Valley 54

Cols. Eastmoor 70, Day. Dunbar 58

Cols. Grandview Hts. 56, Cols. Watterson 49

Elyria 73, Grafton Midview 45

Grove City, Pa. 71, Youngs. East 61

Hanoverton United 63, Columbiana Crestview 46

Ironton St. Joseph 60, Portsmouth Notre Dame 32

Lancaster Fairfield Union 64, New Lexington 46

Lebanon 47, Cin. Anderson 35

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 50, Cols. St. Charles 34

Lewistown Indian Lake 75, Ridgeway Ridgemont 36

Malvern 58, Minerva 56

Massillon Jackson 70, Youngs. Boardman 51

Painesville Harvey 76, Painesville Riverside 61

Pickerington N. 100, Cols. Marion-Franklin 36

Spring. Kenton Ridge 80, Spring. NE 43

St. Clairsville 71, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 62

Trotwood-Madison 108, Bowman Academy, Ind. 69

Uniontown Lake 46, Akr. Ellet 37

Vincent Warren 56, McConnelsville Morgan 46

W. Liberty-Salem 61, Sidney Fairlawn 53

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 51, Washington C.H. 48

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 65, New Concord John Glenn 62

Worthington Christian 69, Baltimore Liberty Union 55

Marietta 51, Bellaire 43

Indpls Howe, Ind. 87, Cin. Taft 62

Cols. Africentric 66, Greenup Co., Ky. 30

New Lebanon Dixie 75, Cin. Aiken 71

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 100, Bath Co., Ky. 61

Mentor Lake Cath. 65, Berlin Hiland 47

Tuesday’s Games

NW Ohio Games

Tinora at Bryan

Wauseon at Paulding

Wednesday’s Games

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Clyde at Sandusky Senior

Other NW Ohio Games

Black River at Ashland Mapleton

Convoy Crestview at Ottoville

Galion Senior at Cardington Lincoln

Genoa at Gibsonburg

Kalida at Lima Cent. Cath.

Minster at Russia

Mount Vernon at Marion Harding

Norwalk Senior at South Central

Oak Harbor at Lakota

Port Clinton at Toledo Christian

Riverdale at Hardin Northern

Rossford at Swanton

Sylvania Northview at Oregon Clay

Toledo Whitmer at Windermere Florida Tourney

Versailles at Anna

Wapakoneta at Lima Perry

Thursday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Carey

Mohawk at Seneca East

Upper Sandusky at Bucyrus

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Lexington at Ashland Senior

Other NW Ohio Games

Chatt Insurance Holiday Tournament at Parkway

Defiance Classic at Bryan

Defiance Classic at Paulding

Defiance Classic at Wauseon

Holiday Classic at Kidron Central Christian

Holiday Classic at North Central

Holiday Classic at Northwood

Holiday Classic at Tinora

Hopewell-Loudon at Tiffin Calvert

Lake at Maumee

Leipsic at Pandora-Gilboa

Lima Bath at Liberty-Benton

Mansfield Christian at Fredericktown

Northwest Ohio Holiday Classic at Fostoria Senior

Northwest Ohio Holiday Classic at Montpelier

Ottawa-Glandorf at Perrysburg

Parkway at Ridgemont

Riverdale at North Union

Route 49 Classic at Antwerp

Route 49 Classic at Edgerton

Route 49 Classic at Edon

Route 49 Classic at Hicksville

Sylvania Southview Holiday Tournament at Sylvania Southview

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Cardinal Stritch

Toledo Whitmer at Windermere Florida Tourney

Friday’s Games

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Lima Senior at Fremont Ross

Toledo St. Francis at Findlay

Northern 10 Conference

Colonel Crawford at Ridgedale

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Lakota at Fremont St. Joseph

Tiffin Calvert at Sandusky St. Mary’s

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Vermilion at Castalia Margaretta

Willard at Oak Harbor

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue at Shelby

Ohio Cardinal Conference

West Holmes at Mount Vernon

Wooster Senior at Mansfield Senior

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Loudonville at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview at Western Reserve

Norwalk St. Paul at New London

South Central at Plymouth

Other NW Ohio Games

Arlington at Bluffton Tournament

Buckeye Holiday Tournament at Sidney Lehman

Buckeye Valley at Centerburg

Chatt Insurance Holiday Tournament at Parkway

Chatt Insurance Holiday Tournament at Ridgemont

Clear Fork at Mansfield Madison

Coldwater Cavalier Invitational at Coldwater

Coldwater Cavalier Invitational at Marion Local

Coldwater Cavalier Invitational at St. Henry

Delphos Jefferson at Lima Shawnee

Delphos St. John’s at Convoy Crestview

Delta at Fayette

Eastwood at Archbold

Elmwood at Arcadia

Fort Jennings at Lima Temple Christian

Genoa at Anthony Wayne

Henry County Tourrney at Holgate

Henry County Tourrney at Napoleon

Holiday Classic at Celina

Holiday Classic at Liberty Center

Holiday Classic at North Central

Holiday Classic at Northwood

Holiday Classic at Oregon Clay

Holiday Classic at Patrick Henry

Holiday Classic at Sandusky Perkins

Holiday Classic at Swanton

Holiday Classic at Upper Scioto Valley

Houston at Minster

Huron at Milan Edison

Indian Lake at New Bremen

Lincolnview at Kalida

Lucas at Howard East Knox

Marion Harding at Olentangy Orange

McComb at Lake

McDonald’s Holiday at Allen East

McDonald’s Holiday at Bluffton

McDonald’s Holiday at Miller City

Miami East at Versailles

Monroeville at Ashland Mapleton

Navarre Fairless at Mansfield Christian

Northwest Ohio Holiday Classic at Fostoria Senior

Northwest Ohio Holiday Classic at Montpelier

Ontario at Sparta Highland

Ottawa Hills at Pettisville

River Valley at Cardington Lincoln

Route 49 Classic at Antwerp

Route 49 Classic at Edgerton

Route 49 Classic at Edon

Route 49 Classic at Hicksville

Sandusky Senior at Oberlin

St. Marys Memorial at New Knoxville

Sylvania Southview Holiday Tournament at Cardinal Stritch

Sylvania Southview Holiday Tournament at Sylvania Southview

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Sylvania Southview Holiday Tournament

Toledo Bowsher at Sylvania Northview

Toledo Whitmer at Windermere Florida Tourney

Van Buren at Otsego

Vanlue at Hardin Northern

Warrior Christmas Tournament at Toledo Emmanuel Baptist

Wayne Trace at Woodlan, Ind.

Waynesfield-Goshen at Ada

Wynford at Marion Pleasant

Saturday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Bucyrus at Buckeye Central

Mohawk at Upper Sandusky

Ridgedale at Carey

Seneca East at Wynford

Other NW Ohio Games

Arlington at Bluffton Tournament

Benjamin Logan at Lima Temple Christian

Botkins at Ridgemont

Buckeye Holiday Tournament at Sidney Lehman

Castalia Margaretta at Bellevue

Clyde at Fremont Ross

Coldwater Cavalier Invitational at Coldwater

Coldwater Cavalier Invitational at Marion Local

Coldwater Cavalier Invitational at St. Henry

Columbus Grove at Van Wert

Columbus Independence at Buckeye Valley

Dayton Meadowdale at Findlay

Delaware Hayes at Mount Vernon

Delphos Jefferson at Wapakoneta

Elgin at Marion Pleasant

Elida at Lima Senior

Fayette at Maumee Valley Country Day

Henry County Tourrney at Holgate

Henry County Tourrney at Napoleon

Holiday Classic at Ada

Holiday Classic at Celina

Holiday Classic at Liberty Center

Holiday Classic at Patrick Henry

Holiday Classic at Sandusky Perkins

Holiday Classic at Upper Scioto Valley

Holiday Classic at Waynesfield-Goshen

Jeromesville Hillsdale at Crestline

Lima Perry at Continental

Lima Shawnee at Lima Cent. Cath.

Lucas at New London

McDonald’s Holiday at Allen East

McDonald’s Holiday at Bluffton

McDonald’s Holiday at Miller City

Monclova Christian at Hilltop

Monroeville at Danbury

New Riegel at North Baltimore

Old Fort at Elmwood

Ontario at Lexington

Ottoville at Lincolnview

Pettisville at Delta

Plymouth at Colonel Crawford

Port Clinton at Sandusky St. Mary’s

Riverside at Sidney Fairlawn

Shelby at River Valley

St. Marys Memorial at Spencerville

Sunbury Big Walnut at Mansfield Madison

Toledo Christian at Ayersville

Warrior Christmas Tournament at Toledo Emmanuel Baptist

Willard at Norwalk Senior

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

y-New England 12 3 0 .800 432 290

Buffalo 8 7 0 .533 280 343

Miami 6 9 0 .400 265 371

N.Y. Jets 5 10 0 .333 292 356

South

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Jacksonville 10 5 0 .667 407 253

Tennessee 8 7 0 .533 319 346

Houston 4 11 0 .267 325 414

Indianapolis 3 12 0 .200 241 391

North

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Pittsburgh 12 3 0 .800 378 284

Baltimore 9 6 0 .600 368 272

Cincinnati 6 9 0 .400 259 322

Cleveland 0 15 0 .000 210 382

West

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Kansas City 9 6 0 .600 388 315

L.A. Chargers 8 7 0 .533 325 262

Oakland 6 8 0 .429 281 324

Denver 5 10 0 .333 265 355

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Philadelphia 12 2 0 .857 438 279

Dallas 8 7 0 .533 348 332

Washington 7 8 0 .467 332 370

N.Y. Giants 2 13 0 .133 228 378

South

W L T Pct PF PA

x-New Orleans 11 4 0 .733 424 295

x-Carolina 11 4 0 .733 353 305

Atlanta 9 6 0 .600 331 305

Tampa Bay 4 11 0 .267 304 358

North

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Minnesota 12 3 0 .800 359 242

Detroit 8 7 0 .533 375 365

Green Bay 7 8 0 .467 309 349

Chicago 5 10 0 .333 254 297

West

W L T Pct PF PA

y-L.A. Rams 11 4 0 .733 465 295

Seattle 9 6 0 .600 342 306

Arizona 7 8 0 .467 269 337

San Francisco 5 10 0 .333 297 370

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Late games not included

Saturday’s Results

Baltimore 23, Indianapolis 16

Minnesota 16, Green Bay 0

Sunday’s Results

Chicago 20, Cleveland 3

New England 37, Buffalo 16

L.A. Chargers 14, N.Y. Jets 7

Washington 27, Denver 11

Carolina 22, Tampa Bay 19

Cincinnati 26, Detroit 17

Kansas City 29, Miami 13

L.A. Rams 27, Tennessee 23

New Orleans 23, Atlanta 13

Seattle 21, Dallas 12

Arizona 23, N.Y. Giants 0

San Francisco 44, Jacksonville 33

Monday’s Results

Pittsburgh 34, Houston 6

Oakland at Philadelphia, late

Sunday, Dec. 31

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1

Chicago at Minnesota, 1

Dallas at Philadelphia, 1

Green Bay at Detroit, 1

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1

Houston at Indianapolis, 1

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 4:25

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 4:25

Kansas City at Denver, 4:25

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 4:25

Buffalo at Miami, 4:25

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25

Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:25

Carolina at Atlanta, 4:25

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 27 10 .730

Toronto 23 8 .742 —

New York 17 16 .515 7

Philadelphia 15 18 .455 9

Brooklyn 12 20 .375 11½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 19 15 .559 —

Miami 17 16 .515 1½

Charlotte 12 21 .364 6½

Orlando 11 23 .324 8

Atlanta 8 25 .242 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 24 10 .706 —

Indiana 19 14 .576 4½

Detroit 18 14 .563 5

Milwaukee 17 14 .548 5½

Chicago 10 22 .313 13

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 25 6 .806 —

San Antonio 23 11 .676 3½

New Orleans 17 16 .515 9

Memphis 10 23 .303 16

Dallas 9 25 .265 17½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 20 13 .606 —

Oklahoma City 18 15 .545 2

Denver 18 15 .545 2

Portland 17 16 .515 3

Utah 15 19 .441 5½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 27 7 .794 —

L.A. Clippers 13 19 .406 13

L.A. Lakers 11 20 .355 14½

Sacramento 11 21 .344 15

Phoenix 12 23 .343 15½

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

No games scheduled.

Monday’s Results

Philadelphia 105, New York 98

Golden State 99, Cleveland 92

Washington 111, Boston 103

Houston at Oklahoma City, late

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, late

Tuesday’s Games

Indiana at Detroit, 7

Toronto at Dallas, 7

Orlando at Miami, 7:30

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8

Brooklyn at San Antonio, 8:30

Memphis at Phoenix, 9

Utah at Denver, 9

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Charlotte, 7

Dallas at Indiana, 7

Washington at Atlanta, 7:30

Brooklyn at New Orleans, 8

Denver at Minnesota, 8

New York at Chicago, 8

Toronto at Oklahoma City, 8

Cleveland at Sacramento, 10

Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

Utah at Golden State, 10:30

Thursday’s Games

Detroit at Orlando, 7

Houston at Boston, 8

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8

New York at San Antonio, 8:30

Philadelphia at Portland, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 35 26 7 2 54 133 87

Toronto 37 22 14 1 45 122 104

Boston 34 19 10 5 43 101 89

Montreal 36 16 16 4 36 98 114

Florida 36 15 16 5 35 103 119

Detroit 35 13 15 7 33 96 113

Ottawa 34 11 15 8 30 92 114

Buffalo 36 9 20 7 25 78 120

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

New Jersey 35 21 9 5 47 113 103

Columbus 37 22 13 2 46 105 99

Washington 37 22 13 2 46 114 107

N.Y. Rangers 36 19 13 4 42 117 104

N.Y. Islanders 36 19 13 4 42 130 127

Carolina 35 16 12 7 39 99 109

Pittsburgh 37 18 16 3 39 104 118

Philadelphia 36 15 13 8 38 99 103

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 38 23 13 2 48 113 94

Nashville 35 21 9 5 47 116 99

Winnipeg 37 20 11 6 46 121 105

Dallas 37 20 14 3 43 110 106

Chicago 35 17 13 5 39 103 94

Minnesota 36 18 15 3 39 102 106

Colorado 35 17 15 3 37 112 113

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 34 23 9 2 48 119 100

Los Angeles 37 22 11 4 48 109 85

San Jose 34 19 11 4 42 95 84

Anaheim 37 16 13 8 40 101 108

Calgary 36 18 15 3 39 101 106

Edmonton 36 17 17 2 36 108 113

Vancouver 37 15 17 5 35 98 121

Arizona 38 8 25 5 21 85 133

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Results

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7

Montreal at Carolina, 7

Ottawa at Boston, 7

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7

Detroit at New Jersey, 7

Nashville at St. Louis, 8

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 8

Dallas at Minnesota, 8

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8

Arizona at Colorado, 9

Vegas at Anaheim, 10

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Florida, 7:30

Boston at Washington, 7:30

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7:30

Toronto at Arizona, 9

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10

Chicago at Vancouver, 10

Calgary at San Jose, 10:30

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

FCS Championship

Jan. 6 At Toyota Stadium

Frisco, Texas

North Dakota State (13-1) vs. James Madison (14-0), Noon

2017-18 Bowl Schedule

Saturday’s Results

Celebration Bowl

At Atlanta

NC A&T 21, Grambling State 14

New Orleans Bowl

Troy 50, North Texas 30

Cure Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Georgia State 27, Western Kentucky 17

Las Vegas Bowl

Boise State 38, Oregon 28

New Mexico Bowl

Albuquerque

Marshall 31, Colorado State 28

Camellia Bowl

Montgomery, Ala.

Middle Tennessee 35, Arkansas State 30

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

FAU 50, Akron 3

Wednesday’s Result

Louisiana Tech 51, Southern Methodist 10

Thursday’s Result

Gasparilla Bowl

At St. Petersburg, Fla.

Temple 28, FIU 3

Friday’s Results

Bahamas Bowl

Nassau

Ohio 41, UAB 6

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Boise

Wyoming 37, Central Michigan 14

Saturday’s Results

Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl

South Florida 38, Texas Tech 34

Armed Forces Bowl

Fort Worth, Texas

Army 42, San Diego State 35

Dollar General Bowl

Mobile, Ala.

Appalachian State 34, Toledo 0

Sunday’s Result

Hawaii Bowl

Honolulu

Fresno State 33, Houston 27

Tuesday’s Games

Heart of Dallas Bowl

West Virginia (7-5) vs. Utah (6-6), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl

Detroit

Northern Illinois (8-4) vs. Duke (6-6), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Cactus Bowl

Phoenix

Kansas State (7-5) vs. UCLA (6-6), 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday’s Games

Independence Bowl

Shreveport, La.

Southern Mississippi (8-4) vs. Florida State (6-6), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl

Bronx, N.Y.

Boston College (7-5) vs. Iowa (7-5), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Foster Farms Bowl

Santa Clara, Calif.

Arizona (7-5) vs. Purdue (6-6), 8:30 p.m. (FOX)

Texas Bowl

Houston

Texas (6-6) vs. Missouri (7-5), 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday’s Game

Military Bowl

Annapolis, Md.

Virginia (6-6) vs. Navy (6-5), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Camping World Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Oklahoma State (9-3) vs. Virginia Tech (9-3), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Alamo Bowl

San Antonio

Stanford (9-4) vs. TCU (10-3), 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Holiday Bowl

San Diego

Washington State (9-3) vs. Michigan State (9-3), 9 p.m. (FOX)

Friday’s Games

Belk Bowl

Charlotte, N.C.

Wake Forest (7-5) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Sun Bowl

El Paso, Texas

NC State (8-4) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 3 p.m. (CBS)

Music City Bowl

Nashville, Tenn.

Kentucky (7-5) vs. Northwestern (9-3), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Arizona Bowl

Tucson, Ariz.

New Mexico State (5-6) vs. Utah State (6-6), 5:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Cotton Bowl Classic

Arlington, Texas

Southern Cal (11-2) vs. Ohio State (11-2), 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday’s Games

TaxSlayer Bowl

Jacksonville, Fla.

Louisville (8-4) vs. Mississippi State (8-4), Noon (ESPN)

Liberty Bowl

Memphis, Tenn.

Iowa State (7-5) vs. Memphis (10-2), 12:30 p.m. (ABC)

Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz.

Washington (10-2) vs. Penn State (10-2), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Fla.

Wisconsin (12-1) vs. Miami (10-2), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday’s Games

Outback Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

Michigan (8-4) vs. South Carolina (8-4), Noon (ESPN2)

Peach Bowl

Atlanta

UCF (12-0) vs. Auburn (10-3), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Citrus Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Notre Dame (9-3) vs. LSU (9-3), 1 p.m. (ABC)

Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

Pasadena, Calif.

Oklahoma (12-1) vs. Georgia (12-1), 5:10 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

New Orleans

Clemson (12-1) vs. Alabama (11-1), 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 8

College Football Championship

Atlanta

Rose Bowl winner vs. Sugar Bowl winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Jan. 20

East-West Shrine Classic

At St. Petersburg, Fla.

East vs. West, 3 p.m. (NFLN)

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

At Carson, Calif.

American vs. National, TBA (FS1)

Saturday, Jan. 27

Senior Bowl

At Mobile, Ala.

North vs. South, 2:30 p.m. (NFLN)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

The AP Top Twenty Five

Record Pts Prv

1. Villanova (43) 12-0 1600 1

2. Michigan St. (16) 12-1 1560 2

3. Arizona St. (6) 12-0 1481 3

4. Duke 12-1 1435 4

5. Texas A&M 11-1 1309 8

6. Xavier 12-1 1242 9

7. West Virginia 11-1 1226 10

8. Wichita St. 10-2 992 11

9. Virginia 11-1 969 13

10. TCU 12-0 923 15

11. Kansas 10-2 920 14

12. Oklahoma 10-1 901 17

13. North Carolina 11-2 891 5

14. Purdue 12-2 839 16

15. Miami 10-1 827 6

16. Kentucky 9-2 735 7

17. Arizona 10-3 511 18

18. Baylor 10-2 437 18

19. Tennessee 9-2 405 21

20. Gonzaga 10-3 382 12

21. Cincinnati 11-2 377 20

22. Texas Tech 11-1 351 21

23. Seton Hall 11-2 227 23

24. Florida St. 11-1 169 24

25. Creighton 10-2 143 25

Others receiving votes: Arkansas 85, Clemson 55, Notre Dame 40, Louisville 26, Texas 21, UCLA 12, Oklahoma St. 8, Auburn 5, St. Bonaventure 5, SMU 5, New Mexico St. 4, Rhode Island 2, Florida 1, Michigan 1, Minnesota 1, Nevada 1, Stephen F. Austin 1.

The AP Women’s Top Twenty Five

Record Pts Prv

1. UConn (32) 10-0 800 1

2. Notre Dame 11-1 748 2

3. Louisville 14-0 740 3

4. South Carolina 11-1 687 4

5. Mississippi St. 13-0 674 5

6. Baylor 10-1 628 6

7. Tennessee 12-0 621 7

8. Texas 9-1 589 8

9. West Virginia 12-0 508 9

10. Oregon 11-2 498 10

11. UCLA 9-2 463 11

12. Ohio St. 11-2 440 12

13. Florida St. 11-1 413 13

14. Duke 10-2 398 14

15. Maryland 11-2 369 15

16. Missouri 12-1 319 16

17. Oregon St. 9-2 274 17

18. Villanova 10-0 236 20

19. Green Bay 10-1 194 21

20. California 9-2 159 24

21. Michigan 11-2 154 23

22. Texas A&M 10-3 140 19

23. Iowa 12-1 101 25

24. Oklahoma St. 9-2 91 —

25. South Florida 10-3 39 22

Others receiving votes: Stanford 36, Arizona St. 25, Syracuse 23, Michigan St. 10, Rutgers 8, New Mexico 4, Oklahoma 4, Southern Cal 4, Ball St. 1, DePaul 1, Marquette 1.

Saturday Women’s Scores

FAR WEST

Cal St.-Fullerton 73, Utah Valley 36

Saturday Men’s Scores

SOUTH

Auburn 89, UConn 64

Georgia St. 71, Chattanooga 48

Louisville 74, Grand Canyon 56

Memphis 83, Loyola (Md.) 71

Mississippi St. 70, Southern Miss. 64

North Carolina 86, Ohio St. 72

Tennessee 79, Wake Forest 60

UAB 74, MVSU 56

UCLA 83, Kentucky 75

EAST

Boston College 78, Richmond 73, OT

CCSU 76, Mass.-Lowell 73

George Washington 58, Harvard 48

Georgetown 89, Alabama A&M 49

Niagara 89, Cornell 86

Seton Hall 74, Manhattan 62

St. Peter’s 71, St. Francis Brooklyn 68

West Virginia 86, Fordham 69

MIDWEST

Dayton 79, Wagner 67

Illinois 70, Missouri 64

Illinois St. 72, Evansville 66

Minnesota 95, FAU 60

Toledo 77, Cleveland St. 62

UIC 84, Trinity Christian 45

Wisconsin 81, Green Bay 60

FAR WEST

BYU 73, Texas Southern 52

Colorado St. 68, Long Beach St. 66

Hawaii 79, Davidson 71

Idaho St. 67, CS Northridge 55

NC A&T 74, Lamar 70

New Mexico St. 63, Miami 54

Princeton 64, Akron 62

Radford 72, UC Davis 62

S. Illinois 74, Duquesne 64

San Francisco 66, Nevada 64

Seattle 95, Nicholls 89

Southern Cal 89, Middle Tennessee 84

UC Santa Barbara 82, Sacramento St. 72

Sunday’s Men’s Score

Hawaii 79, Davidson 71

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with 1B Yonder Alonso on a two-year contract.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Recalled C Ivica Zubac from South Bay (NBAGL).

Football

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Released DE Marquavius Lewis. Signed DT Rickey Hatley to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed DB Chris Prosinski on injured reserve. Signed OL Brandon Greene from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed RB Marquez Williams to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived/injured WR Larry Pinkard. Signed WR Jaelen Strong from the practice squad and LB Deon King to the practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Placed TE Clive Walford on injured reserve. Signed TE Pharaoh Brown.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released LB James Harrison.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed RB LeShun Daniels on injured reserve. Signed RB Kenny Hilliard.

Hockey

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned D Joel Hanley and F Nick Merkley to Tucson (AHL). Recalled D Andrew Campbell from Tucson.

CALGARY FLAMES — Reassigned D Rasmus Andersson to Stockton (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Assigned F Cole Ully from Texas (AHL) to Idaho (ECHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled G Jack Campbell from Ontario (AHL). Placed F Kyle Clifford on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 16. Assigned D Kevin Gravel and G Jack Campbell to Ontario (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Assigned G Adam Vay from Iowa (AHL) to Rapid City (ECHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled G Marcus Hogberg from Brampton (ECHL) to Belleville (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled F Hampus Gustafsson from South Carolina (ECHL) to Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Reassigned G Joe Cannata and Fs Brady Shaw and Michael Joly to Colorado (ECHL). Reassigned F Thomas Frazee to Norfolk (ECHL).

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Returned D Mathieu Brodeur on loan to Adirondack (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Assigned D Sam Jardine to Orlando (ECHL).

UTICA COMETS — Returned F Joel Lowry on loan to Manchester (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Allen F Bryan Moore two games and Worcester D Justin Hamonic one game.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Signed F Christian Horn.

College

ARIZONA STATE — Named Danny Gonzales defensive coordinator.

SCHEDULE

Wednesday’s Events

Prep Wrestling

Elmwood at Medina Invitational Tournament, 10 a.m.

Prep Swimming

Fostoria & Willard at Tiffin Columbian, 4

Thursday’s Events

Prep Wrestling

Elmwood at Medina Invitational Tournament, 10 a.m.

Comments

comments