Tuesday’s scoreboard

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Saturday’s Results
NW Ohio Games
Ashland Senior 55, Mount Vernon 50
Benjamin Logan 84, Upper Scioto Valley 42
Berlin Hiland 56, West Holmes 23
Carey 64, Arlington 45
Convoy Crestview 42, Kalida 37
Crestline 66, Jones Leadership Academy 15
Danville 74, Mount Gilead 17
Fort Recovery 53, Arcanum 43
Liberty Center 54, Miller City 42
Lima Shawnee 50, Lima Cent. Cath. 35
Loudonville 82, Mogadore 51
Minster 60, Russia 33
North Central 71, Hamilton, Ind. 55
Norwalk Senior 44, Ontario 33
Ottawa-Glandorf 68, Marion Local 42
River Valley 64, Elgin 55
Riverdale 54, Bucyrus 49
St. Henry 53, Tri-Village 39
Versailles 48, Fort Loramie 31
Watkins Memorial 43, Marion Harding 39
Wayne Trace 57, Van Wert 38
Wooster Senior 96, Louisville 38
Around Ohio
Akr. Hoban 58, Parma Padua 20
Akr. SVSM 62, Massillon Perry 23
Austintown Fitch 65, Twinsburg 63
Beavercreek 60, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 24
Burton Berkshire 43, Mantua Crestwood 28
Cambridge 63, Zanesville 43
Can. McKinley 68, Can. Glenoak 47
Cardington-Lincoln 93, Fredericktown 19
Casstown Miami E. 40, Troy 23
Cin. Summit Country Day 51, Cin. McAuley 47
Cin. Sycamore 52, Kings Mills Kings 36
Cin. Taft 59, Indpls Broad Ripple, Ind. 42
Cin. Walnut Hills 73, Cin. Anderson 29
Cle. Hay 73, Rocky River 51
Cle. Hts. Beaumont 55, Mentor Lake Cath. 52
Cle. St. Joseph 48, N. Can. Hoover 40
Cols. Upper Arlington 56, Ashville Teays Valley 45
Cols. Watterson 52, Thomas Worthington 40
Columbiana Crestview 40, Hanoverton United 32
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 31, Chardon NDCL 25
Cuyahoga Hts. 47, Garfield Hts. 35
Day. Dunbar 74, Cols. Briggs 32
Day. Oakwood 57, Vandalia Butler 46
Eastlake N. 52, Cle. Hts. 49
Euclid 60, Shaker Hts. 45
Fairborn 40, Bay Village Bay 35
Gallipolis Gallia 58, Athens 43
Garrettsville Garfield 81, Middlefield Cardinal 31
Grafton Midview 56, Cle. Rhodes 14
Greenfield McClain 62, Hillsboro 61, 0
Hamilton 56, Cin. NW 51
Harrison 41, Norwood 36
Hebron Lakewood 62, Zanesville W. Muskingum 53
Huber Hts. Wayne 46, Centerville 42
Jefferson Area 54, Andover Pymatuning Valley 52
Lewis Center Olentangy 49, Richfield Revere 38
Lore City Buckeye Trail 75, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 33
Louisville Aquinas 65, Cle. Cent. Cath. 43
Loveland 94, Cin. Woodward 24
Macedonia Nordonia 62, Chagrin Falls Kenston 47
Malvern 60, Minerva 39
McConnelsville Morgan 74, Fairfield 41
Monroe 49, Middletown Madison Senior 24
Morrow Little Miami 66, Cin. St. Ursula 61
N. Royalton 47, N. Ridgeville 43
New Concord John Glenn 56, Zanesville Rosecrans 44
Newton Falls 53, Ravenna SE 50
Orange 40, Parma Hts. Holy Name 38
Parma 64, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 47
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 47, Fairview 45
Pataskala Licking Hts. 45, Westerville N. 44
Perry 47, Willoughby S. 38
Portsmouth Notre Dame 59, Reedsville Eastern 44
Sardinia Eastern Brown 45, Kettering Alter 32
Southeastern 62, Lynchburg-Clay 53
Sparta Highland 38, Howard E. Knox 25
Strasburg-Franklin 54, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 43
Strongsville 79, Elyria 39
Sugarcreek Garaway 65, Uhrichsville Claymont 39
Warren Howland 53, Geneva 41
Warsaw River View 52, Byesville Meadowbrook 27
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 53, Washington C.H. 41
Wellston 64, New Hope Christian 57
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 68, Hannibal River 47
Wooster 96, Louisville 38
Youngs. Mooney 51, Brookfield 50
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 61, E. Can. 38
Massillon Washington 65, Can. South 46
Belpre 50, Oak Hill 48
Chillicothe Huntington 68, New Lexington 24
Minford 58, Pomeroy Meigs 34
Vincent Warren 62, Nelsonville-York 52
Zanesville Maysville 56, Logan 55
Tuesday’s Games
NW Ohio Games
Wayne Trace at Ottoville
Wednesday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Carey
Other NW Ohio Games
Archbold at Perrysburg
Carrollton at Wooster Senior
Celina Ovisco Tournament at Coldwater
Celina Ovisco Tournament at Marion Local
Holiday Classic at Holgate
Holiday Classic at Mount Vernon
Holiday Classic at Patrick Henry
Holiday Classic at Ridgedale
Lake at Port Clinton
NW Signal Classic at Napoleon
NW Signal Classic at Wauseon
New London at Lorain Brookside
North Baltimore at Miller City
Ovisco Tournament at Celina
Ovisco Tournament at St. Henry
Sandusky Senior at Toledo Bowsher
Seneca East at Milan Edison
West Holmes at Zanesville
Willard at Newark
Thursday’s Games
Firelands Conference
Monroeville at Ashland Crestview
Plymouth at New London
South Central at Western Reserve
Other NW Ohio Games
Ada at Waynesfield-Goshen
Ashland Mapleton at Norwalk St. Paul
Ayersville Tournament at Continental
Ayersville Tournament at Leipsic
Cardinal Stritch at Castalia Margaretta
Celina Ovisco Tournament at Coldwater
Celina Ovisco Tournament at Marion Local
Chatt Insurance Holiday Tournament at Parkway
Columbus Grove at Ottawa-Glandorf
Crestline at Mount Gilead
Delphos St. John’s at Van Wert
Eastwood at Swanton
Elida Invitational at Lima Senior
Fort Loramie at New Knoxville
Fremont Ross at Marion Harding
Fremont St. Joseph at Oak Harbor
Gibsonburg at Arcadia
Highland at Ontario
Holiday Classic at Ada
Holiday Classic at Ayersville
Holiday Classic at Danville
Holiday Classic at Elida
Holiday Classic at Fairview
Holiday Classic at Hilltop
Holiday Classic at Holgate
Holiday Classic at Lincolnview
Holiday Classic at Mount Vernon
Holiday Classic at Patrick Henry
Holiday Classic at Ridgedale
Holiday Classic at Ridgemont
Holiday Classic at Wapakoneta
Houston at Sidney Lehman
Huron at Danbury
Jackson Center at New Bremen
Lakota West Kemba Hoops Fest at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Lima Shawnee at Delphos Jefferson
Loudonville at Clear Fork
Mansfield Senior at Findlay
Marion Pleasant at Galion Northmor
Maumee at Rossford
NW Signal Classic at Napoleon
NW Signal Classic at Wauseon
Oregon Clay at Sylvania Northview
Ottawa Hills at Woodmore
Ottoville at Arlington
Ovisco Tournament at Celina
Ovisco Tournament at St. Henry
River Valley at Cardington Lincoln
Riverside at Benjamin Logan
Rossford at Maumee
Sandusky St. Mary’s at Clyde
Spencerville at Fort Jennings
St. Marys Memorial at Bellefontaine
Stryker at Holiday Classic
Stryker at Paulding
Toledo Christian at McComb
Van Buren at Otsego
Vanlue at Hardin Northern
Versailles at Anna
Vicki Mauk Holiday Invitational at Tinora
Wapakoneta Holiday Tournament at Fostoria Senior
Waynesfield-Goshen Tournament at Allen East
Woodlan, Ind. at Wayne Trace
Friday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Bucyrus at Upper Sandusky
Mohawk at Seneca East
Other NW Ohio Games
Ayersville Tournament at Continental
Ayersville Tournament at Leipsic
Bryan Holiday Classic at Paulding
Chatt Insurance Holiday Tournament at Parkway
Clyde at Lexington
Elida Invitational at Lima Senior
Holiday Classic at Ayersville
Holiday Classic at Bellevue
Holiday Classic at Elida
Holiday Classic at Fairview
Holiday Classic at Hilltop
Holiday Classic at Lima Bath
Holiday Classic at Lincolnview
Holiday Classic at Ridgemont
Holiday Classic at Stryker
Lakota West Kemba Hoops Fest at Tol. Cent. Catholic
North Baltimore at Carey
Our Lady of the Elms at Kidron Central Christian
Rocks Holiday Classic at Toledo Notre Dame
Springfield at Toledo St. Ursula
Toledo Start at Minster
Vicki Mauk Holiday Invitational at Tinora
Waynesfield-Goshen Tournament at Allen East
Saturday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Colonel Crawford at Ridgedale
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Lakota at Old Fort
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Castalia Margaretta at Oak Harbor
Willard at Vermilion
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Norwalk Senior at Shelby
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Toledo Christian at Ottawa Hills
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Crestline at Lucas
Other NW Ohio Games
Arcadia at Bluffton
Clear Fork at Mansfield Christian
Danbury at South Central
Delphos Jefferson at Kalida
Fayette at Delta
Fort Loramie at St. Henry
Hicksville at Convoy Crestview
Holiday Classic at Ada
Holiday Classic at Ashland Crestview
Holiday Classic at Ashland Senior
Holiday Classic at Bellevue
Holiday Classic at Buckeye Central
Holiday Classic at Lima Bath
Holiday Classic at Wapakoneta
Holiday Classic at Wooster Senior
Hopewell-Loudon at Fremont St. Joseph
Liberty Center at Eastwood
Lima Bath Tournament at Minster
Lima Bath Tournament at Toledo Start
Maumee Valley Country Day at North Central
Maumee at Lake
McComb at Fort Jennings
Milan Edison at Port Clinton
New Knoxville at Jackson Center
Ottawa-Glandorf at Liberty-Benton
Pettisville at Evergreen
Rocks Holiday Classic at Toledo Notre Dame
Sandusky Perkins at Sandusky Senior
Sidney Lehman at New Bremen
Sylvania Southview at Findlay
Toledo Bowsher at Sylvania Northview
Toledo St. Ursula at Bowling Green
Tournament at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Versailles at Russia
Wapakoneta Holiday Tournament at Fostoria Senior
Waynesfield-Goshen Tournament at Waynesfield-Goshen
Whitehall-Yearling at River Valley
PREP Boys Basketball
Saturday’s Results
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central 57, Ridgedale 45
Mohawk 49, Wynford 43
Upper Sandusky 74, Seneca East 50
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Sandusky Perkins 58, Tiffin Columbian 54
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Toledo Christian 70, Maumee Valley Country Day 64
Other NW Ohio Games
Ansonia 52, Fort Recovery 43
Botkins 62, Allen East 46
Bucyrus 68, Riverdale 64
Coldwater 80, Greenville 47
Colonel Crawford 66, West Salem Northwestern 44
Columbus Bexley 66, Buckeye Valley 65
Columbus Bishop Ready 69, Marion Pleasant 55
Columbus Grove 56, Patrick Henry 52
Delphos St. John’s 77, Ottoville 73, OT
Elgin 63, West Jefferson 35
Findlay 60, Defiance 52
Fort Loramie 65, St. Henry 44
Fostoria Senior 57, Arcadia 35
Indian Lake 75, Ridgemont 36
Kalida 59, Spencerville 33
Lexington 56, Norwalk Senior 48
Lima Perry 65, Lima Bath 47
Lima Shawnee 57, Marion Local 52
Lincolnview 52, Fort Jennings 50
Mansfield Christian 84, Clear Fork 72
Mansfield Madison 78, Bellevue 68
Mansfield Senior 44, Ontario 36
Mansfield St. Peter’s 71, Galion Senior 56
Milan Edison 60, Norwalk St. Paul 54
North Central 71, Hamilton, Ind. 55
Ottawa-Glandorf 70, Archbold 65
Plymouth 69, Crestline 56
Riverside 49, Springfield Greenon 48
Sandusky Senior 85, Western Reserve 63
Shelby 65, Ashland Senior 58
South Central 56, Old Fort 51
St. Marys Memorial 50, Parkway 40
Sylvania Northview 75, Wyandotte Roosevelt, Mich. 48
Indpls Broad Ripple, Ind. 75, Tol. Rogers 72
Tol. Cent. Catholic 54, Celina 41
Toledo Bowsher 77, Rossford 55
Upper Scioto Valley 55, Pandora-Gilboa 52
Vanlue 52, Fremont St. Joseph 51
Versailles 77, Tipp City Tippecanoe 63
Wauseon 63, Elmwood 25
Wayne Trace 53, Van Wert 44
Wooster Senior 61, Akron Hoban 45
Around Ohio
Akr. SVSM 95, Cle. Glenville 39
Alliance Marlington 72, Louisville Aquinas 62
Ashtabula Edgewood 71, Geneva 66, 0
Beavercreek 61, New Carlisle Tecumseh 47
Belmont Union Local 60, Toronto 48
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 90, Barnesville 46
Can. Cent. Cath. 50, Youngs. Ursuline 28
Canfield S. Range 61, Mogadore 42
Carlisle 55, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 43
Chillicothe Zane Trace 45, Circleville Logan Elm 38
Cin. N. College Hill 81, Cin. Oyler 17
Cle. John Marshall 52, Akr. East 50
Cle. St. Ignatius 68, Can. McKinley 57
Cols. Bexley 61, Delaware Buckeye Valley 54
Cols. Eastmoor 70, Day. Dunbar 58
Cols. Grandview Hts. 56, Cols. Watterson 49
Elyria 73, Grafton Midview 45
Grove City, Pa. 71, Youngs. East 61
Hanoverton United 63, Columbiana Crestview 46
Ironton St. Joseph 60, Portsmouth Notre Dame 32
Lancaster Fairfield Union 64, New Lexington 46
Lebanon 47, Cin. Anderson 35
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 50, Cols. St. Charles 34
Lewistown Indian Lake 75, Ridgeway Ridgemont 36
Malvern 58, Minerva 56
Massillon Jackson 70, Youngs. Boardman 51
Painesville Harvey 76, Painesville Riverside 61
Pickerington N. 100, Cols. Marion-Franklin 36
Spring. Kenton Ridge 80, Spring. NE 43
St. Clairsville 71, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 62
Trotwood-Madison 108, Bowman Academy, Ind. 69
Uniontown Lake 46, Akr. Ellet 37
Vincent Warren 56, McConnelsville Morgan 46
W. Liberty-Salem 61, Sidney Fairlawn 53
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 51, Washington C.H. 48
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 65, New Concord John Glenn 62
Worthington Christian 69, Baltimore Liberty Union 55
Marietta 51, Bellaire 43
Indpls Howe, Ind. 87, Cin. Taft 62
Cols. Africentric 66, Greenup Co., Ky. 30
New Lebanon Dixie 75, Cin. Aiken 71
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 100, Bath Co., Ky. 61
Mentor Lake Cath. 65, Berlin Hiland 47
Tuesday’s Games
NW Ohio Games
Tinora at Bryan
Wauseon at Paulding
Wednesday’s Games
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Clyde at Sandusky Senior
Other NW Ohio Games
Black River at Ashland Mapleton
Convoy Crestview at Ottoville
Galion Senior at Cardington Lincoln
Genoa at Gibsonburg
Kalida at Lima Cent. Cath.
Minster at Russia
Mount Vernon at Marion Harding
Norwalk Senior at South Central
Oak Harbor at Lakota
Port Clinton at Toledo Christian
Riverdale at Hardin Northern
Rossford at Swanton
Sylvania Northview at Oregon Clay
Toledo Whitmer at Windermere Florida Tourney
Versailles at Anna
Wapakoneta at Lima Perry
Thursday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Carey
Mohawk at Seneca East
Upper Sandusky at Bucyrus
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Lexington at Ashland Senior
Other NW Ohio Games
Chatt Insurance Holiday Tournament at Parkway
Defiance Classic at Bryan
Defiance Classic at Paulding
Defiance Classic at Wauseon
Holiday Classic at Kidron Central Christian
Holiday Classic at North Central
Holiday Classic at Northwood
Holiday Classic at Tinora
Hopewell-Loudon at Tiffin Calvert
Lake at Maumee
Leipsic at Pandora-Gilboa
Lima Bath at Liberty-Benton
Mansfield Christian at Fredericktown
Northwest Ohio Holiday Classic at Fostoria Senior
Northwest Ohio Holiday Classic at Montpelier
Ottawa-Glandorf at Perrysburg
Parkway at Ridgemont
Riverdale at North Union
Route 49 Classic at Antwerp
Route 49 Classic at Edgerton
Route 49 Classic at Edon
Route 49 Classic at Hicksville
Sylvania Southview Holiday Tournament at Sylvania Southview
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Cardinal Stritch
Toledo Whitmer at Windermere Florida Tourney
Friday’s Games
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Lima Senior at Fremont Ross
Toledo St. Francis at Findlay
Northern 10 Conference
Colonel Crawford at Ridgedale
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Lakota at Fremont St. Joseph
Tiffin Calvert at Sandusky St. Mary’s
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Vermilion at Castalia Margaretta
Willard at Oak Harbor
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue at Shelby
Ohio Cardinal Conference
West Holmes at Mount Vernon
Wooster Senior at Mansfield Senior
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Loudonville at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview at Western Reserve
Norwalk St. Paul at New London
South Central at Plymouth
Other NW Ohio Games
Arlington at Bluffton Tournament
Buckeye Holiday Tournament at Sidney Lehman
Buckeye Valley at Centerburg
Chatt Insurance Holiday Tournament at Parkway
Chatt Insurance Holiday Tournament at Ridgemont
Clear Fork at Mansfield Madison
Coldwater Cavalier Invitational at Coldwater
Coldwater Cavalier Invitational at Marion Local
Coldwater Cavalier Invitational at St. Henry
Delphos Jefferson at Lima Shawnee
Delphos St. John’s at Convoy Crestview
Delta at Fayette
Eastwood at Archbold
Elmwood at Arcadia
Fort Jennings at Lima Temple Christian
Genoa at Anthony Wayne
Henry County Tourrney at Holgate
Henry County Tourrney at Napoleon
Holiday Classic at Celina
Holiday Classic at Liberty Center
Holiday Classic at North Central
Holiday Classic at Northwood
Holiday Classic at Oregon Clay
Holiday Classic at Patrick Henry
Holiday Classic at Sandusky Perkins
Holiday Classic at Swanton
Holiday Classic at Upper Scioto Valley
Houston at Minster
Huron at Milan Edison
Indian Lake at New Bremen
Lincolnview at Kalida
Lucas at Howard East Knox
Marion Harding at Olentangy Orange
McComb at Lake
McDonald’s Holiday at Allen East
McDonald’s Holiday at Bluffton
McDonald’s Holiday at Miller City
Miami East at Versailles
Monroeville at Ashland Mapleton
Navarre Fairless at Mansfield Christian
Northwest Ohio Holiday Classic at Fostoria Senior
Northwest Ohio Holiday Classic at Montpelier
Ontario at Sparta Highland
Ottawa Hills at Pettisville
River Valley at Cardington Lincoln
Route 49 Classic at Antwerp
Route 49 Classic at Edgerton
Route 49 Classic at Edon
Route 49 Classic at Hicksville
Sandusky Senior at Oberlin
St. Marys Memorial at New Knoxville
Sylvania Southview Holiday Tournament at Cardinal Stritch
Sylvania Southview Holiday Tournament at Sylvania Southview
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Sylvania Southview Holiday Tournament
Toledo Bowsher at Sylvania Northview
Toledo Whitmer at Windermere Florida Tourney
Van Buren at Otsego
Vanlue at Hardin Northern
Warrior Christmas Tournament at Toledo Emmanuel Baptist
Wayne Trace at Woodlan, Ind.
Waynesfield-Goshen at Ada
Wynford at Marion Pleasant
Saturday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Bucyrus at Buckeye Central
Mohawk at Upper Sandusky
Ridgedale at Carey
Seneca East at Wynford
Other NW Ohio Games
Arlington at Bluffton Tournament
Benjamin Logan at Lima Temple Christian
Botkins at Ridgemont
Buckeye Holiday Tournament at Sidney Lehman
Castalia Margaretta at Bellevue
Clyde at Fremont Ross
Coldwater Cavalier Invitational at Coldwater
Coldwater Cavalier Invitational at Marion Local
Coldwater Cavalier Invitational at St. Henry
Columbus Grove at Van Wert
Columbus Independence at Buckeye Valley
Dayton Meadowdale at Findlay
Delaware Hayes at Mount Vernon
Delphos Jefferson at Wapakoneta
Elgin at Marion Pleasant
Elida at Lima Senior
Fayette at Maumee Valley Country Day
Henry County Tourrney at Holgate
Henry County Tourrney at Napoleon
Holiday Classic at Ada
Holiday Classic at Celina
Holiday Classic at Liberty Center
Holiday Classic at Patrick Henry
Holiday Classic at Sandusky Perkins
Holiday Classic at Upper Scioto Valley
Holiday Classic at Waynesfield-Goshen
Jeromesville Hillsdale at Crestline
Lima Perry at Continental
Lima Shawnee at Lima Cent. Cath.
Lucas at New London
McDonald’s Holiday at Allen East
McDonald’s Holiday at Bluffton
McDonald’s Holiday at Miller City
Monclova Christian at Hilltop
Monroeville at Danbury
New Riegel at North Baltimore
Old Fort at Elmwood
Ontario at Lexington
Ottoville at Lincolnview
Pettisville at Delta
Plymouth at Colonel Crawford
Port Clinton at Sandusky St. Mary’s
Riverside at Sidney Fairlawn
Shelby at River Valley
St. Marys Memorial at Spencerville
Sunbury Big Walnut at Mansfield Madison
Toledo Christian at Ayersville
Warrior Christmas Tournament at Toledo Emmanuel Baptist
Willard at Norwalk Senior
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New England 12 3 0 .800 432 290
Buffalo 8 7 0 .533 280 343
Miami 6 9 0 .400 265 371
N.Y. Jets 5 10 0 .333 292 356
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Jacksonville 10 5 0 .667 407 253
Tennessee 8 7 0 .533 319 346
Houston 4 11 0 .267 325 414
Indianapolis 3 12 0 .200 241 391
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Pittsburgh 12 3 0 .800 378 284
Baltimore 9 6 0 .600 368 272
Cincinnati 6 9 0 .400 259 322
Cleveland 0 15 0 .000 210 382
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 9 6 0 .600 388 315
L.A. Chargers 8 7 0 .533 325 262
Oakland 6 8 0 .429 281 324
Denver 5 10 0 .333 265 355
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Philadelphia 12 2 0 .857 438 279
Dallas 8 7 0 .533 348 332
Washington 7 8 0 .467 332 370
N.Y. Giants 2 13 0 .133 228 378
South
W L T Pct PF PA
x-New Orleans 11 4 0 .733 424 295
x-Carolina 11 4 0 .733 353 305
Atlanta 9 6 0 .600 331 305
Tampa Bay 4 11 0 .267 304 358
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Minnesota 12 3 0 .800 359 242
Detroit 8 7 0 .533 375 365
Green Bay 7 8 0 .467 309 349
Chicago 5 10 0 .333 254 297
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-L.A. Rams 11 4 0 .733 465 295
Seattle 9 6 0 .600 342 306
Arizona 7 8 0 .467 269 337
San Francisco 5 10 0 .333 297 370
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Late games not included
Saturday’s Results
Baltimore 23, Indianapolis 16
Minnesota 16, Green Bay 0
Sunday’s Results
Chicago 20, Cleveland 3
New England 37, Buffalo 16
L.A. Chargers 14, N.Y. Jets 7
Washington 27, Denver 11
Carolina 22, Tampa Bay 19
Cincinnati 26, Detroit 17
Kansas City 29, Miami 13
L.A. Rams 27, Tennessee 23
New Orleans 23, Atlanta 13
Seattle 21, Dallas 12
Arizona 23, N.Y. Giants 0
San Francisco 44, Jacksonville 33
Monday’s Results
Pittsburgh 34, Houston 6
Oakland at Philadelphia, late
Sunday, Dec. 31
N.Y. Jets at New England, 1
Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1
Chicago at Minnesota, 1
Dallas at Philadelphia, 1
Green Bay at Detroit, 1
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1
Houston at Indianapolis, 1
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 4:25
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 4:25
Kansas City at Denver, 4:25
Jacksonville at Tennessee, 4:25
Buffalo at Miami, 4:25
Arizona at Seattle, 4:25
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25
Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:25
Carolina at Atlanta, 4:25
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 27 10 .730
Toronto 23 8 .742 —
New York 17 16 .515 7
Philadelphia 15 18 .455 9
Brooklyn 12 20 .375 11½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 19 15 .559 —
Miami 17 16 .515 1½
Charlotte 12 21 .364 6½
Orlando 11 23 .324 8
Atlanta 8 25 .242 10½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 24 10 .706 —
Indiana 19 14 .576 4½
Detroit 18 14 .563 5
Milwaukee 17 14 .548 5½
Chicago 10 22 .313 13
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 25 6 .806 —
San Antonio 23 11 .676 3½
New Orleans 17 16 .515 9
Memphis 10 23 .303 16
Dallas 9 25 .265 17½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 20 13 .606 —
Oklahoma City 18 15 .545 2
Denver 18 15 .545 2
Portland 17 16 .515 3
Utah 15 19 .441 5½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 27 7 .794 —
L.A. Clippers 13 19 .406 13
L.A. Lakers 11 20 .355 14½
Sacramento 11 21 .344 15
Phoenix 12 23 .343 15½
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
No games scheduled.
Monday’s Results
Philadelphia 105, New York 98
Golden State 99, Cleveland 92
Washington 111, Boston 103
Houston at Oklahoma City, late
Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, late
Tuesday’s Games
Indiana at Detroit, 7
Toronto at Dallas, 7
Orlando at Miami, 7:30
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8
Brooklyn at San Antonio, 8:30
Memphis at Phoenix, 9
Utah at Denver, 9
Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
Wednesday’s Games
Boston at Charlotte, 7
Dallas at Indiana, 7
Washington at Atlanta, 7:30
Brooklyn at New Orleans, 8
Denver at Minnesota, 8
New York at Chicago, 8
Toronto at Oklahoma City, 8
Cleveland at Sacramento, 10
Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
Utah at Golden State, 10:30
Thursday’s Games
Detroit at Orlando, 7
Houston at Boston, 8
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8
New York at San Antonio, 8:30
Philadelphia at Portland, 10:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 35 26 7 2 54 133 87
Toronto 37 22 14 1 45 122 104
Boston 34 19 10 5 43 101 89
Montreal 36 16 16 4 36 98 114
Florida 36 15 16 5 35 103 119
Detroit 35 13 15 7 33 96 113
Ottawa 34 11 15 8 30 92 114
Buffalo 36 9 20 7 25 78 120
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 35 21 9 5 47 113 103
Columbus 37 22 13 2 46 105 99
Washington 37 22 13 2 46 114 107
N.Y. Rangers 36 19 13 4 42 117 104
N.Y. Islanders 36 19 13 4 42 130 127
Carolina 35 16 12 7 39 99 109
Pittsburgh 37 18 16 3 39 104 118
Philadelphia 36 15 13 8 38 99 103
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 38 23 13 2 48 113 94
Nashville 35 21 9 5 47 116 99
Winnipeg 37 20 11 6 46 121 105
Dallas 37 20 14 3 43 110 106
Chicago 35 17 13 5 39 103 94
Minnesota 36 18 15 3 39 102 106
Colorado 35 17 15 3 37 112 113
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 34 23 9 2 48 119 100
Los Angeles 37 22 11 4 48 109 85
San Jose 34 19 11 4 42 95 84
Anaheim 37 16 13 8 40 101 108
Calgary 36 18 15 3 39 101 106
Edmonton 36 17 17 2 36 108 113
Vancouver 37 15 17 5 35 98 121
Arizona 38 8 25 5 21 85 133
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Results
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7
Montreal at Carolina, 7
Ottawa at Boston, 7
Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7
Detroit at New Jersey, 7
Nashville at St. Louis, 8
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 8
Dallas at Minnesota, 8
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8
Arizona at Colorado, 9
Vegas at Anaheim, 10
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia at Florida, 7:30
Boston at Washington, 7:30
Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7:30
Toronto at Arizona, 9
Vegas at Los Angeles, 10
Chicago at Vancouver, 10
Calgary at San Jose, 10:30
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
FCS Championship
Jan. 6 At Toyota Stadium
Frisco, Texas
North Dakota State (13-1) vs. James Madison (14-0), Noon
2017-18 Bowl Schedule
Saturday’s Results
Celebration Bowl
At Atlanta
NC A&T 21, Grambling State 14
New Orleans Bowl
Troy 50, North Texas 30
Cure Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Georgia State 27, Western Kentucky 17
Las Vegas Bowl
Boise State 38, Oregon 28
New Mexico Bowl
Albuquerque
Marshall 31, Colorado State 28
Camellia Bowl
Montgomery, Ala.
Middle Tennessee 35, Arkansas State 30
Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl
FAU 50, Akron 3
Wednesday’s Result
Louisiana Tech 51, Southern Methodist 10
Thursday’s Result
Gasparilla Bowl
At St. Petersburg, Fla.
Temple 28, FIU 3
Friday’s Results
Bahamas Bowl
Nassau
Ohio 41, UAB 6
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Boise
Wyoming 37, Central Michigan 14
Saturday’s Results
Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl
South Florida 38, Texas Tech 34
Armed Forces Bowl
Fort Worth, Texas
Army 42, San Diego State 35
Dollar General Bowl
Mobile, Ala.
Appalachian State 34, Toledo 0
Sunday’s Result
Hawaii Bowl
Honolulu
Fresno State 33, Houston 27
Tuesday’s Games
Heart of Dallas Bowl
West Virginia (7-5) vs. Utah (6-6), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Quick Lane Bowl
Detroit
Northern Illinois (8-4) vs. Duke (6-6), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Cactus Bowl
Phoenix
Kansas State (7-5) vs. UCLA (6-6), 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday’s Games
Independence Bowl
Shreveport, La.
Southern Mississippi (8-4) vs. Florida State (6-6), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Pinstripe Bowl
Bronx, N.Y.
Boston College (7-5) vs. Iowa (7-5), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Foster Farms Bowl
Santa Clara, Calif.
Arizona (7-5) vs. Purdue (6-6), 8:30 p.m. (FOX)
Texas Bowl
Houston
Texas (6-6) vs. Missouri (7-5), 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday’s Game
Military Bowl
Annapolis, Md.
Virginia (6-6) vs. Navy (6-5), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Camping World Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Oklahoma State (9-3) vs. Virginia Tech (9-3), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Alamo Bowl
San Antonio
Stanford (9-4) vs. TCU (10-3), 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Holiday Bowl
San Diego
Washington State (9-3) vs. Michigan State (9-3), 9 p.m. (FOX)
Friday’s Games
Belk Bowl
Charlotte, N.C.
Wake Forest (7-5) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Sun Bowl
El Paso, Texas
NC State (8-4) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 3 p.m. (CBS)
Music City Bowl
Nashville, Tenn.
Kentucky (7-5) vs. Northwestern (9-3), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Arizona Bowl
Tucson, Ariz.
New Mexico State (5-6) vs. Utah State (6-6), 5:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Cotton Bowl Classic
Arlington, Texas
Southern Cal (11-2) vs. Ohio State (11-2), 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday’s Games
TaxSlayer Bowl
Jacksonville, Fla.
Louisville (8-4) vs. Mississippi State (8-4), Noon (ESPN)
Liberty Bowl
Memphis, Tenn.
Iowa State (7-5) vs. Memphis (10-2), 12:30 p.m. (ABC)
Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.
Washington (10-2) vs. Penn State (10-2), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Orange Bowl
Miami Gardens, Fla.
Wisconsin (12-1) vs. Miami (10-2), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday’s Games
Outback Bowl
Tampa, Fla.
Michigan (8-4) vs. South Carolina (8-4), Noon (ESPN2)
Peach Bowl
Atlanta
UCF (12-0) vs. Auburn (10-3), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Citrus Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Notre Dame (9-3) vs. LSU (9-3), 1 p.m. (ABC)
Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
Pasadena, Calif.
Oklahoma (12-1) vs. Georgia (12-1), 5:10 p.m. (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
New Orleans
Clemson (12-1) vs. Alabama (11-1), 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 8
College Football Championship
Atlanta
Rose Bowl winner vs. Sugar Bowl winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Jan. 20
East-West Shrine Classic
At St. Petersburg, Fla.
East vs. West, 3 p.m. (NFLN)
NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
At Carson, Calif.
American vs. National, TBA (FS1)
Saturday, Jan. 27
Senior Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
North vs. South, 2:30 p.m. (NFLN)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
The AP Top Twenty Five
Record Pts Prv
1. Villanova (43) 12-0 1600 1
2. Michigan St. (16) 12-1 1560 2
3. Arizona St. (6) 12-0 1481 3
4. Duke 12-1 1435 4
5. Texas A&M 11-1 1309 8
6. Xavier 12-1 1242 9
7. West Virginia 11-1 1226 10
8. Wichita St. 10-2 992 11
9. Virginia 11-1 969 13
10. TCU 12-0 923 15
11. Kansas 10-2 920 14
12. Oklahoma 10-1 901 17
13. North Carolina 11-2 891 5
14. Purdue 12-2 839 16
15. Miami 10-1 827 6
16. Kentucky 9-2 735 7
17. Arizona 10-3 511 18
18. Baylor 10-2 437 18
19. Tennessee 9-2 405 21
20. Gonzaga 10-3 382 12
21. Cincinnati 11-2 377 20
22. Texas Tech 11-1 351 21
23. Seton Hall 11-2 227 23
24. Florida St. 11-1 169 24
25. Creighton 10-2 143 25
Others receiving votes: Arkansas 85, Clemson 55, Notre Dame 40, Louisville 26, Texas 21, UCLA 12, Oklahoma St. 8, Auburn 5, St. Bonaventure 5, SMU 5, New Mexico St. 4, Rhode Island 2, Florida 1, Michigan 1, Minnesota 1, Nevada 1, Stephen F. Austin 1.
The AP Women’s Top Twenty Five
Record Pts Prv
1. UConn (32) 10-0 800 1
2. Notre Dame 11-1 748 2
3. Louisville 14-0 740 3
4. South Carolina 11-1 687 4
5. Mississippi St. 13-0 674 5
6. Baylor 10-1 628 6
7. Tennessee 12-0 621 7
8. Texas 9-1 589 8
9. West Virginia 12-0 508 9
10. Oregon 11-2 498 10
11. UCLA 9-2 463 11
12. Ohio St. 11-2 440 12
13. Florida St. 11-1 413 13
14. Duke 10-2 398 14
15. Maryland 11-2 369 15
16. Missouri 12-1 319 16
17. Oregon St. 9-2 274 17
18. Villanova 10-0 236 20
19. Green Bay 10-1 194 21
20. California 9-2 159 24
21. Michigan 11-2 154 23
22. Texas A&M 10-3 140 19
23. Iowa 12-1 101 25
24. Oklahoma St. 9-2 91 —
25. South Florida 10-3 39 22
Others receiving votes: Stanford 36, Arizona St. 25, Syracuse 23, Michigan St. 10, Rutgers 8, New Mexico 4, Oklahoma 4, Southern Cal 4, Ball St. 1, DePaul 1, Marquette 1.
Saturday Women’s Scores
FAR WEST
Cal St.-Fullerton 73, Utah Valley 36
Saturday Men’s Scores
SOUTH
Auburn 89, UConn 64
Georgia St. 71, Chattanooga 48
Louisville 74, Grand Canyon 56
Memphis 83, Loyola (Md.) 71
Mississippi St. 70, Southern Miss. 64
North Carolina 86, Ohio St. 72
Tennessee 79, Wake Forest 60
UAB 74, MVSU 56
UCLA 83, Kentucky 75
EAST
Boston College 78, Richmond 73, OT
CCSU 76, Mass.-Lowell 73
George Washington 58, Harvard 48
Georgetown 89, Alabama A&M 49
Niagara 89, Cornell 86
Seton Hall 74, Manhattan 62
St. Peter’s 71, St. Francis Brooklyn 68
West Virginia 86, Fordham 69
MIDWEST
Dayton 79, Wagner 67
Illinois 70, Missouri 64
Illinois St. 72, Evansville 66
Minnesota 95, FAU 60
Toledo 77, Cleveland St. 62
UIC 84, Trinity Christian 45
Wisconsin 81, Green Bay 60
FAR WEST
BYU 73, Texas Southern 52
Colorado St. 68, Long Beach St. 66
Hawaii 79, Davidson 71
Idaho St. 67, CS Northridge 55
NC A&T 74, Lamar 70
New Mexico St. 63, Miami 54
Princeton 64, Akron 62
Radford 72, UC Davis 62
S. Illinois 74, Duquesne 64
San Francisco 66, Nevada 64
Seattle 95, Nicholls 89
Southern Cal 89, Middle Tennessee 84
UC Santa Barbara 82, Sacramento St. 72
Sunday’s Men’s Score
Hawaii 79, Davidson 71
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with 1B Yonder Alonso on a two-year contract.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Recalled C Ivica Zubac from South Bay (NBAGL).
Football
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Released DE Marquavius Lewis. Signed DT Rickey Hatley to the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Placed DB Chris Prosinski on injured reserve. Signed OL Brandon Greene from the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed RB Marquez Williams to the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived/injured WR Larry Pinkard. Signed WR Jaelen Strong from the practice squad and LB Deon King to the practice squad.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Placed TE Clive Walford on injured reserve. Signed TE Pharaoh Brown.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released LB James Harrison.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed RB LeShun Daniels on injured reserve. Signed RB Kenny Hilliard.
Hockey
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned D Joel Hanley and F Nick Merkley to Tucson (AHL). Recalled D Andrew Campbell from Tucson.
CALGARY FLAMES — Reassigned D Rasmus Andersson to Stockton (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Assigned F Cole Ully from Texas (AHL) to Idaho (ECHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled G Jack Campbell from Ontario (AHL). Placed F Kyle Clifford on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 16. Assigned D Kevin Gravel and G Jack Campbell to Ontario (AHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Assigned G Adam Vay from Iowa (AHL) to Rapid City (ECHL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled G Marcus Hogberg from Brampton (ECHL) to Belleville (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled F Hampus Gustafsson from South Carolina (ECHL) to Hershey (AHL).
American Hockey League
SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Reassigned G Joe Cannata and Fs Brady Shaw and Michael Joly to Colorado (ECHL). Reassigned F Thomas Frazee to Norfolk (ECHL).
SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Returned D Mathieu Brodeur on loan to Adirondack (ECHL).
TORONTO MARLIES — Assigned D Sam Jardine to Orlando (ECHL).
UTICA COMETS — Returned F Joel Lowry on loan to Manchester (ECHL).
ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Allen F Bryan Moore two games and Worcester D Justin Hamonic one game.
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Signed F Christian Horn.
College
ARIZONA STATE — Named Danny Gonzales defensive coordinator.
SCHEDULE
Wednesday’s Events
Prep Wrestling
Elmwood at Medina Invitational Tournament, 10 a.m.
Prep Swimming
Fostoria & Willard at Tiffin Columbian, 4
Thursday’s Events
Prep Wrestling
Elmwood at Medina Invitational Tournament, 10 a.m.