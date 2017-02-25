Saturday’s Scoreboard
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Friday’s Results
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arlington 60, Arcadia 26
Hopewell-Loudon 67, McComb 58
North Baltimore 66, Vanlue 43
Pandora-Gilboa 56, Cory-Rawson 44
Van Buren 64, Riverdale 29
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Toledo St. Francis 79, Fremont Ross 44
Toledo St. John’s 65, Tol. Cent. Catholic 52
Toledo Whitmer 64, Findlay 52
Northern 10 Conference
Carey 73, Seneca East 50
Ridgedale 57, Bucyrus 40
Upper Sandusky 63, Colonel Crawford 36
Wynford 37, Buckeye Central 34
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood 57, Otsego 39
Elmwood 69, Fostoria Senior 49
Genoa 61, Lake 38
Woodmore 60, Rossford 51
Northwest Conference
Convoy Crestview 49, Bluffton 35
Delphos Jefferson 61, Allen East 52
Lincolnview 67, Paulding 61
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Bryan 53, Liberty Center 51
Swanton 62, Delta 52
Wauseon 60, Patrick Henry 39
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
New Riegel 63, Fremont St. Joseph 40
Old Fort 86, Sandusky St. Mary’s 70
Western Buckeye League
Defiance 63, Lima Shawnee 54
Kenton 79, Celina 57
Lima Bath 60, Elida 46
Ottawa-Glandorf 71, St. Marys Memorial 52
Wapakoneta 52, Van Wert 42
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Castalia Margaretta 72, Port Clinton 46
Sandusky Perkins 61, Huron 53
Northern Ohio League
Norwalk Senior 55, Tiffin Columbian 48
Ontario 57, Willard 41
Shelby 62, Sandusky Senior 47
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch 76, Northwood 33
Gibsonburg 70, Toledo Emmanuel Baptist 38
Maumee Valley Country Day 65, Danbury 61
Buckeye Border Conference
Hilltop 39, Fayette 30
Pettisville 73, North Central 35
Stryker 53, Edon 38
Firelands Conference
Monroeville 42, Ashland Crestview 36
New London 62, Plymouth 47
Western Reserve 62, South Central 51
Midwest Athletic Conference
Fort Recovery 48, New Knoxville 41
Marion Local 77, Coldwater 60
Minster 79, Parkway 57
St. Henry 58, New Bremen 56
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne 61, Sylvania Southview 49
Perrysburg 76, Napoleon 66
Springfield 64, Maumee 50
Sylvania Northview 67, Bowling Green 51
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior 80, Mansfield Madison 60
Lexington 75, Clear Fork 54
Other NW Ohio Games
Ashland Mapleton 68, Norwalk St. Paul 59
Columbus Grove 37, Ada 34
Crestline 61, Galion Senior 48
Delphos St. John’s 52, Continental 43
Hicksville 51, Miller City 49
Kalida 44, Fairview 31
Leipsic 56, Fort Jennings 48
Lima Temple Christian 55, Monclova Christian 52
Loudonville 42, Smithville 40
Oak Harbor 52, Milan Edison 50
Tiffin Calvert 60, St. Wendelin 50
Toledo Christian 53, Antwerp 47
Vermilion 73, Clyde 42
Wayne Trace 67, Ottoville 59
Around Ohio
Akr. Hoban 78, Chardon NDCL 33
Akr. Kenmore 73, Norton 49
Akr. SVSM 72, Can. McKinley 54
Barnesville 88, Beallsville 35
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 49, Hudson 38
Cle. Cent. Cath. 91, Youngs. Valley Christian 52
Cle. VASJ 65, Louisville Aquinas 51
Cuyahoga Falls 48, Twinsburg 44, 0
Elyria 76, Solon 73, 0
Euclid 69, Strongsville 50
Garfield Hts. 73, N. Can. Hoover 67
Garrettsville Garfield 68, Beloit W. Branch 59, 0
Grafton Midview 59, N. Ridgeville 55
Kent Roosevelt 47, Medina Highland 45
Lakewood 64, Amherst Steele 56
Lorain 64, Cle. Hts. 61
Macedonia Nordonia 89, Wadsworth 86, 2
Madison 68, Perry 46
Maple Hts. 78, Bedford 53
Massillon Jackson 77, Akr. Ellet 68
Mogadore 68, Hartville Lake Center Christian 65, 0
N. Olmsted 58, Avon Lake 54
Oberlin 43, Rocky River Lutheran W. 34
Painesville Riverside 68, Painesville Harvey 56
Parma Hts. Holy Name 68, Cle. Rhodes 47
Parma Normandy 68, Cle. Max Hayes 45
Parma Padua 55, Mentor Lake Cath. 54
Richfield Revere 63, Barberton 59
Shaker Hts. 61, Brunswick 50
Stow-Munroe Falls 51, N. Royalton 48
Uniontown Lake 63, Akr. Firestone 40
Warren JFK 75, Garfield Hts. Trinity 49
Youngs. Boardman 63, Austintown Fitch 51
Cin. Elder 53, Hamilton 42
Springfield 85, New Carlisle Tecumseh 42
Xenia 67, Kettering Fairmont 37
Athens 58, Thornville Sheridan 57
Byesville Meadowbrook 90, Millersburg W. Holmes 54
Cin. Hughes 81, Mt. Orab Western Brown 48
Cin. Wyoming 58, Norwood 37
Circleville Logan Elm 70, Vincent Warren 63, 0
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 62, Madison 48
Day. Chaminade Julienne 67, Waynesville 41
Day. Dunbar 75, Bellbrook 51
New Concord John Glenn 56, Philo 41
Steubenville 65, Uhrichsville Claymont 39
Waverly 66, Gallipolis Gallia 46
Cin. Clark Montessori 49, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 41
Cin. Madeira 51, Bethel-Tate 38
Cin. N. College Hill 64, Williamsburg 48
Jamestown Greeneview 57, W. Liberty-Salem 56
Piketon 62, Sardinia Eastern Brown 40
Proctorville Fairland 66, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 33
Southeastern 65, Lynchburg-Clay 62
Versailles 65, Milton-Union 35
Jackson Center 47, Union City Mississinawa Valley 39
Saturday’s Games
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Toledo Emmanuel Baptist at Ottawa Hills
Other NW Ohio Games
Bellevue at Milan Edison
Defiance at Lima Cent. Cath.
Holgate at Delta
Lima Perry at McComb
Lima Senior at Mansfield Senior
Lucas at Doylestown Chippewa
Mohawk at Arcadia
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Friday’s Results
Ohio Tournament Games
Division I
Dublin Coffman 93, Galloway Westland 31
Dublin Jerome 65, Cols. DeSales 58
Gahanna Lincoln 59, Delaware Hayes 22
Hilliard Bradley 26, Lancaster 16
Huber Hts. Wayne 74, Clayton Northmont 38
Mt. Notre Dame 53, Cin. Glen Este 44
Pickerington Cent. 44, Westerville Cent. 27
Pickerington N. 62, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 24
Reynoldsburg 78, Marion Harding 33
Springboro 54, Lebanon 31
W. Chester Lakota W. 62, Kings Mills Kings 36
Westerville N. 52, Ashville Teays Valley 17
Division II
Bloom-Carroll 42, Johnstown-Monroe 29
Cin. Mariemont 56, Cin. McNicholas 43
Cols. Independence 33, Delaware Buckeye Valley 28
Goshen 53, Batavia 24
London 46, Plain City Jonathan Alder 39
Division III
Newton Falls 59, Andover Pymatuning Valley 22
Saturday’s Sectional Finals
DIVISION I
AT TOLEDO START
(4) Perrysburg (14-9) vs. (5) Anthony Wayne (18-5), 6:15
(9) Findlay (12-11) vs. (1) Toledo Notre Dame (21-3), 8
DIVISION II
AT LEIPSIC
(11) Lima Shawnee (7-15) vs. (1) Ottawa-Glandorf (21-0), 6:15
(6) St. Marys Memorial (14-9) vs. (4) Lima Bath (15-7), 8
AT SPENCERVILLE
(5) Defiance (15-8) vs. (3) Kenton (16-6), 6:15
(8) Napoleon (10-13) vs. (2) Wapakoneta (15-5), 8
AT TOLEDO BOWSHER
(3) Toledo Rogers (13-8) vs. (9) Maumee (5-17), 6:15
(2) Oak Harbor vs. (11) Wauseon (3-19), 8
AT GENOA
(5) Toledo Central Catholic (14-9) vs. (4) Lake (16-6), 6:15
(6) Bowling Green (11-12) vs. (1) Clyde (19-3), 8
AT BUCYRUS
(11) Tiffin Columbian (7-16) vs. (3) Bellevue (17-4), 6:15
(6) Mansfield Senior (11-12) vs. (5) Ontario (14-7), 8
AT MONROEVILLE
(7) Sandusky Perkins (13-9) vs. (1) Shelby (20-1), 6:15
(4) Norwalk (17-5) vs. (2) Upper Sandusky (21-1), 8
Division III
AT WILLARD
(8) Seneca East (12-11) vs. (1) Western Reserve (19-3), 6:15
(6) Mohawk (12-11) vs. (3) Margaretta (12-10), 8
AT LEXINGTON
(4) Riverdale (12-11) vs. (5) Edison (10-12), 6:15
(2) Willard (11-12) vs. (11) Fostoria (8-15), 8
AT SYLVANIA NORTHVIEW
(10) Eastwood (12-11) vs. (3) Swanton (14-8), 1
(1) Archbold (22-1) vs. (12) Rossford (5-18), 3
AT LINCOLNVIEW
(7) Tinora (14-9) vs. (1) Columbus Grove (21-1), 6:15
(5) Bluffton (17-6) vs. (4) Coldwater (17-5), 8
AT WAPAKONETA
(8) St. Henry (10-13) vs. (3) Liberty-Benton (19-3), 6:15
(6) Patrick Henry (15-8) vs. (2) Fort Recovery (18-3), 8
DIVISION IV
AT DEFIANCE
(11) Edgerton (6-17) vs. (1) Stryker (19-3), 6:15
(5) Holgate (12-11) vs. (3) Antwerp (16-6), 8
AT BRYAN
(7) Ayersville (12-11) vs. (2) Pettisville (17-5), 6:15
(5) Fairview (11-12) vs. (4) Hicksville (17-6), 8
AT GENOA
(3) Carey (16-6) vs. (6) New Riegel (12-10), 1
(2) Arcadia (13-8) vs. (8) Toledo Christian- (12-11), 2:45
AT FREMONT ROSS
(4) Fremont St. Joseph (18-5) vs. (5) Cardinal Stritch (17-5), 6:15
(9) St. Wendelin (9-13) vs. (1) Old Fort (20-3), 8
AT HOPEWELL-LOUDON
(5) Sandusky St. Mary’s (13-10) vs. (2) Buckeye Central (18-4), 6:15
(10) Tiffin Calvert (4-18) vs. (4) Danbury (17-5), 8
AT SHELBY
(8) Monroeville (8-15) vs. (1) Norwalk St. Paul (19-3), 6:15
(6) Mansfield St. Peter’s (12-11) vs. (3) New London (16-7), 8
AT PAULDING
(12) Continental (5-18) vs. (1) Ottoville (19-3), 6:15
(8) McComb (10-13) vs. (4) Leipsic (16-6), 8
AT BLUFFTON
(2) Arlington (20-3) vs. (10) Miller City (7-15), 6:15
(6) North Baltimore (15-7) vs. (3) Wayne Trace (20-3), 8
AT ALLEN EAST
(2) Upper Scioto Valley (19-3) vs. (5) Convoy Cresview (13-9), 6:15
(8) New Knoxville (10-13) vs. (3) Marion Local (13-10), 8
AT LIMA BATH
(11) Hardin Northern (10-13) vs. (1) Minster (20-2), 6:15
(9) Lima Central Catholic (12-11) vs. (4) New Bremen (11-12), 8
PREP HOCKEY
Friday’s District Semifinal
At Tam-O-Shanter
Toledo St. Francis 4, Sylvania Northview 0
Saturday’s District Semifinal
At Tam-O-Shanter
Bowling Green vs. Findlay, 7
DISTRICT FINAL: March 3, 7 p.m. at Tam-O-Shanter
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Spring Training Games
Wednesday’s Result
Arizona 9, Grand Canyon University 1
Thursday’s Results
Detroit 8, Florida State 0
Boston 9, Northeastern 6
Philadelphia 6, U. of Tampa 0
Friday’s Results
Baltimore 2, Detroit 0
New York Mets 3, Boston 2
New York Yankeees 9, Philadelphia 4
San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 4
Milwaukee 11, Milwaukee 0
Tampa Bay 3, Minnesota 1
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Toronto vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Houston vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh (ss) at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (ss) vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Washington vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.
Oakland vs. Chicago Cubs (ss) at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Seattle vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (ss) vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Colorado vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Miami vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Houston vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Toronto (ss) vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Toronto (ss) at Dunedin, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Boston vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Washington vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Detroit vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Colorado (ss) vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Texas vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Arizona vs. Colorado (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
San Diego vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Montreal 61 32 21 8 72 169 158
Ottawa 59 32 21 6 70 158 156
Toronto 60 28 20 12 68 187 179
Boston 61 31 24 6 68 166 162
Florida 60 28 22 10 66 154 170
Tampa Bay 60 27 25 8 62 166 170
Buffalo 60 26 24 10 62 147 168
Detroit 60 24 26 10 58 150 178
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 60 41 12 7 89 201 128
Pittsburgh 59 37 14 8 82 207 166
N.Y. Rangers 60 39 19 2 80 200 156
Columbus 58 37 16 5 79 187 143
N.Y. Islanders 60 29 21 10 68 180 175
Philadelphia 60 28 25 7 63 155 183
New Jersey 60 25 25 10 60 139 172
Carolina 57 25 24 8 58 145 165
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Minnesota 59 39 14 6 84 198 138
Chicago 61 38 18 5 81 183 157
St. Louis 60 31 24 5 67 170 173
Nashville 60 29 22 9 67 173 167
Winnipeg 63 28 29 6 62 184 199
Dallas 60 23 27 10 56 165 193
Colorado 59 16 40 3 35 116 196
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
San Jose 60 35 18 7 77 166 144
Edmonton 62 33 21 8 74 177 161
Anaheim 62 32 20 10 74 161 157
Calgary 62 32 26 4 68 166 176
Los Angeles 60 29 27 4 62 146 150
Vancouver 60 26 28 6 58 142 172
Arizona 59 21 31 7 49 143 189
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
N.Y. Islanders 3, Montreal 0
Calgary 3, Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Rangers 2, Toronto 1, SO
Nashville 4, Colorado 2
Chicago 6, Arizona 3
Boston 4, Los Angeles 1
Friday’s Results
Washington 2, Edmonton 1
Calgary 4, Florida 2
Carolina 3, Ottawa 0
Arizona at Dallas, late
Saturday’s Games
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 4
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 5
Washington at Nashville, 5
N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 5
Montreal at Toronto, 7
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 8
San Jose at Vancouver, 10
Buffalo at Colorado, 10
Sunday’s Games
Boston at Dallas, 12:30
Calgary at Carolina, 3
Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 5
Edmonton at Nashville, 5
St. Louis at Chicago, 7:30
Ottawa at Florida, 7:30
Buffalo at Arizona, 8:30
Monday’s Games
Montreal at New Jersey, 7
Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7:30
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 37 21 .638 —
Toronto 34 24 .586 3
New York 23 35 .397 14
Philadelphia 22 35 .386 14½
Brooklyn 9 47 .161 27
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 34 22 .607 —
Atlanta 32 25 .561 2½
Miami 26 32 .448 9
Charlotte 24 33 .421 10½
Orlando 21 38 .356 14½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 40 16 .714 —
Indiana 30 28 .517 11
Chicago 29 29 .500 12
Detroit 28 30 .483 13
Milwaukee 25 31 .446 15
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 43 13 .768 —
Houston 41 18 .695 3½
Memphis 34 25 .576 10½
New Orleans 23 35 .397 21
Dallas 22 35 .386 21½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 36 22 .621 —
Oklahoma City 33 25 .569 3
Denver 25 32 .439 10½
Portland 24 33 .421 11½
Minnesota 23 35 .397 13
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 48 9 .842 —
L.A. Clippers 35 22 .614 13
Sacramento 25 33 .431 23½
L.A. Lakers 19 40 .322 30
Phoenix 18 40 .310 30½
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Portland 112, Orlando 103
Detroit 114, Charlotte 108, OT
Cleveland 119, New York 104
Houston 129, New Orleans 99
Golden State 123, L.A. Clippers 113
Sacramento 116, Denver 100
Friday’s Results
Indiana 102, Memphis 92
Philadelphia 120, Washington 112
Chicago 128, Phoenix 121, OT
Miami 108, Atlanta 90
Minnesota 97, Dallas 84
Oklahoma City 110, L.A. Lakers 93
Toronto 107, Boston 97
Utah 109, Milwaukee 95
Brooklyn at Denver, late
San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, late
Saturday’s Games
Charlotte at Sacramento, 5
Atlanta at Orlando, 7
Philadelphia at New York, 7:30
Indiana at Miami, 8
Chicago at Cleveland, 8:30
New Orleans at Dallas, 8:30
Minnesota at Houston, 9
Brooklyn at Golden State, 10:30
Sunday’s Games
Phoenix at Milwaukee, 3:30
San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 3:30
Memphis at Denver, 5
Utah at Washington, 5
Boston at Detroit, 6
Portland at Toronto, 6
New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 7
Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 9:30
Monday’s Games
Golden State at Philadelphia, 7
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7
Toronto at New York, 7
Atlanta at Boston, 7:30
Miami at Dallas, 8:30
Indiana at Houston, 9:30
Minnesota at Sacramento, 10:30
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
GLIAC Men’s Standings
North Division
League Overall
yx-Ferris State 18 3 24 4
x-Lake Superior State 13 8 16 9
x-Wayne State 13 8 16 9
x-Michigan Tech 13 8 15 13
x-Grand Valley State 12 9 16 12
Saginaw Valley State 10 10 17 11
Northern Michigan 6 15 8 18
Northwood 3 18 5 25
South Division
League Overall
xy-Findlay 16 4 22 5
x-Ashland 12 8 17 9
x-Hillsdale 11 9 15 11
Walsh 9 11 16 10
Ohio Dominican 9 11 14 12
Tiffin 6 14 11 17
Lake Erie 3 17 4 24
x-Clinched GLIAC tournament spot
y-Clinced GLIAC home quarterfinal game
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
Saginaw Valley State 74, Northwood 64
Lake Superior State 90. Wayne State 47
Ferris State 81, Michigan Tech 76
Walsh 87, Tiffin 86
Findlay 85, Ashland 65
Hillsdale 60, Ohio Dominican 51
Northern Michigan 82, Grand Valley State 77
THURSDAY’S Results
Wayne State 57, Saginaw Valley State 53
Findlay 88, Walsh 85 (OT)
Michigan Tech 85, Northern Michigan 80
Ashland 78, Tiffin 67
Ohio Dominican 82, Lake Erie 77
Ferris State 77, Grand Valley State 59
Lake Superior State 83, Northwood 81
END REGULAR SEASON
GLIAC Tournament
Tuesday’s Quarterfinals
(8) Hillsdale (15-11) at (1) Ferris State (24-4), 7
(5) Wayne State (16-9) at (4) Michigan Tech (15-13), 7:30
(7) Grand Valley State (16–12) at (2) Findlay (22-5), 7
(6) Ashland (17-9) at (3) Lake Superior State (16-9), 7
NOTE: Semifinals will take place Saturday and Sunday at the site of the highest remaining seed.
GLIAC Women’s Standings
North Division
League Overall
xy-Saginaw Valley 17 4 21 6
xy-Grand Valley State 16 5 21 6
xy-Michigan Tech 15 6 19 7
x-Northwood 13 8 16 10
x-Northern Michigan 12 9 17 11
Wayne State 5 16 8 20
Ferris State 4 17 5 22
Lake Superior State 3 18 5 23
South Division
League Overall
xy-Ashland 20 0 28 0
x-Ohio Dominican 13 7 18 9
x-Walsh 11 9 15 12
Hillsdale 8 12 14 13
Findlay 7 13 13 15
Lake Erie 6 14 8 18
Tiffin 4 16 6 19
x-Clinched GLIAC tournament spot
y-Clinched quarterfinal home game
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
Grand Valley State 46, Northern Michigan 44
Ohio Dominican 94, Hillsdale 86
Walsh 75, Tiffin 70
Michigan Tech 74, Ferris State 64
Ashland 102, Findlay 68
Wayne State 75, Lake Superior State 53
Northwood 65, Saginaw Valley State 62
THURSDAY’S Results
Saginaw Valley State 77, Wayne State 70
Walsh 61, Findlay 53
Michigan Tech 72, Northern Michigan 37
Ashland 106, Tiffin 76
Ohio Dominican 94, Lake Erie 72
Grand Valley State 68, Ferris State 49
Northwood 90, Lake Superior State 55
END REGULAR SEASON
GLIAC Tournament
Tuesday’s Quarterfinals
(8) Walsh (15-12) at (1) Ashland (28-0), 5:30
(5) Ohio Dominican (18-9) at Michigan Tech (19-7, 5:30)
(7) Northern Michigan (17-11) at (2) Saginaw Valley State (21-6), 6
(6) Northwood (16-10) at (3) Grand Valley State (21-6), 7
NOTE: Semifinals will take place Saturday and Sunday at the site of the highest remaining seed.
Friday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Akron 89, Buffalo 83
Brown 80, Dartmouth 75
Fairfield 58, Canisius 55
Harvard 77, Yale 64
Monmouth (NJ) 77, Siena 73
Penn 69, Cornell 66
Princeton 64, Columbia 45
St. Peter’s 66, Niagara 53
Stevens Tech 79, Utica 71
Thomas (Maine) 71, Castleton 57
MIDWEST
Detroit 81, Milwaukee 74
Oakland 85, Green Bay 72
Toledo 87, Cent. Michigan 66
Valparaiso 84, Wright St. 74
SOUTH
King (Tenn.) 88, Lees-McRae 81
N. Kentucky 90, UIC 82
TOURNAMENT
Appalachian Athletic Conference
Semifinals
Allen 60, Reinhardt 54
Union (Ky.) 95, Tenn. Wesleyan 77
NACC Conference Tournament
Semifinals
Benedictine 72, Wis. Lutheran 63
Concordia (Wis.) 90, Aurora 86
Friday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Dartmouth 92, Brown 88
Elon 57, Delaware 48
James Madison 74, Drexel 64
Monmouth (NJ) 63, Manhattan 50
Penn 47, Cornell 34
Princeton 78, Columbia 54
Rider 62, Niagara 41
Siena 76, St. Peter’s 60
Towson 59, Hofstra 56
Yale 57, Harvard 52
SOUTH
Johnson C. Smith 81, Virginia Union 75
King (Tenn.) 88, Lees-McRae 41
Mount Olive 83, Barton 80
N. Kentucky 72, Milwaukee 51
Northeastern 86, Coll. of Charleston 75
Randolph-Macon 71, E. Mennonite 58
Virginia St. 59, Lincoln (Pa.) 51
William & Mary 58, UNC Wilmington 52
MIDWEST
Creighton 67, Xavier 57
DePaul 77, Villanova 50
Drake 70, N. Iowa 57
Evansville 73, Bradley 71
Green Bay 58, Wright St. 51
Marquette 80, Georgetown 70
Missouri St. 73, Indiana St. 63
Providence 64, Butler 58
S. Illinois 57, Illinois St. 48
Wichita St. 65, Loyola of Chicago 43
SOUTHWEST
Texas-Dallas 69, Mary Hardin-Baylor 57
FAR WEST
UCLA 79, Arizona 56
TOURNAMENT
Appalachian Athletic Conference
Semifinals
Bryan 60, Reinhardt 54
Tenn. Wesleyan 62, Milligan 61
AUTO RACING
NASCAR
Daytona 500
Lineup
1. (24) Chase Elliott, Chevy.
2. (88) Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chevy.
3. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevy.
4. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota.
5. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford.
6. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford.
7. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford.
8. (41) Kurt Busch, Ford.
9. (20) Matt Kenseth, Toyota.
10. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevy.
11. (6) Trevor Bayne, Ford.
12. (10) Danica Patrick, Ford.
13. (43) Aric Almirola, Ford.
14. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevy.
15. (22) Joey Logano, Ford.
16. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevy.
17. (72) Cole Whitt, Ford.
18. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevy.
19. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota.
20. (38) David Ragan, Ford.
21. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota.
22. (95) Michael McDowell, Chevy.
23. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford.
24. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy.
25. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford.
26. (5) Kasey Kahne, Chevy.
27. (34) Landon Cassill, Ford.
28. (96) DJ Kennington, Toyota.
29 (23) Joey Gase, Toyota.
30. (15) Michael Waltrip, Toyota.
31. (83) Corey LaJoie, Toyota.
32. (33) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevy.
33. (27) Paul Menard, Chevy.
34. (77) Erik Jones, Toyota.
35. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota.
36. (21) Ryan Blaney, Ford.
37. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevy.
38. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy.
39. (75) Brendan Gaughan, Chevy.
40. (7) Elliott Sadler, Chevy.
Failed to Qualify
(55) Reed Sorenson
(51) Timmy Hill
PRO GOLF
PGA Tour
Honda Classic
Second Round
Ryan Palmer 66-65 — 131 -9
Wesley Bryan 64-67 — 131 -9
Rickie Fowler 66-66 — 132 -8
Anirban Lahiri 65-68 — 133 -7
C.T. Pan 66-68 — 134 -6
Graham DeLaet 66-68 — 134 -6
Morgan Hoffmann 68-67 — 135 -5
Martin Kaymer 65-70 — 135 -5
Scott Stallings 67-68 — 135 -5
Tyrrell Hatton 68-67 — 135 -5
Luke List 68-68 — 136 -4
Luke Donald 69-67 — 136 -4
J.J. Spaun 68-68 — 136 -4
J.T. Poston 69-67 — 136 -4
Brian Harman 67-69 — 136 -4
Russell Henley 68-68 — 136 -4
Chad Collins 70-67 — 137 -3
Billy Hurley III 68-69 — 137 -3
Brian Stuard 68-69 — 137 -3
Gary Woodland 71-66 — 137 -3
Marc Leishman 67-70 — 137 -3
Francesco Molinari 68-69 — 137 -3
Jason Dufner 71-66 — 137 -3
Zach Johnson 68-69 — 137 -3
Jim Herman 67-70 — 137 -3
Adam Scott 68-69 — 137 -3
Brian Gay 68-69 — 137 -3
Rafa Cabrera Bello 68-70 — 138 -2
Sung Kang 69-69 — 138 -2
Sean O’Hair 66-72 — 138 -2
Kevin Kisner 69-69 — 138 -2
Billy Horschel 70-68 — 138 -2
Brendan Steele 73-65 — 138 -2
Ian Poulter 66-72 — 138 -2
Seung-Yul Noh 67-71 — 138 -2
Blayne Barber 67-71 — 138 -2
Daniel Summerhays 69-69 — 138 -2
Ryan Brehm 70-68 — 138 -2
Ollie Schniederjans 70-68 — 138 -2
Bud Cauley 72-66 — 138 -2
Tyrone Van Aswegen 68-70 — 138 -2
Charles Howell III 69-69 — 138 -2
Emiliano Grillo 68-70 — 138 -2
Paul Casey 68-70 — 138 -2
Nick Watney 71-67 — 138 -2
Mark Wilson 69-69 — 138 -2
Lucas Glover 69-69 — 138 -2
Boo Weekley 72-67 — 139 -1
Jimmy Walker 70-69 — 139 -1
Carl Pettersson 70-69 — 139 -1
Ben Crane 66-73 — 139 -1
Sergio Garcia 68-71 — 139 -1
Graeme McDowell 72-67 — 139 -1
Greg Chalmers 70-69 — 139 -1
Matthew Fitzpatrick 72-68 — 140 E
Patton Kizzire 69-71 — 140 E
Soren Kjeldsen 70-70 — 140 E
Stewart Cink 69-71 — 140 E
Scott Brown 71-69 — 140 E
David Hearn 69-71 — 140 E
Harold Varner III 69-71 — 140 E
Ryan Blaum 67-73 — 140 E
Cameron Tringale 70-70 — 140 E
Cody Gribble 64-76 — 140 E
Mackenzie Hughes 69-71 — 140 E
Jhonattan Vegas 67-73 — 140 E
Harris English 71-69 — 140 E
Louis Oosthuizen 70-70 — 140 E
Ryo Ishikawa 70-70 — 140 E
Brandon Hagy 67-73 — 140 E
Failed to make the cut
Si Woo Kim 69-72 — 141 +1
David Lingmerth 70-71 — 141 +1
Ernie Els 71-70 — 141 +1
Peter Malnati 70-71 — 141 +1
Danny Willett 69-72 — 141 +1
Kyle Stanley 70-71 — 141 +1
Seamus Power 68-73 — 141 +1
Rory Sabbatini 72-69 — 141 +1
Jamie Lovemark 72-69 — 141 +1
Whee Kim 70-71 — 141 +1
William McGirt 69-72 — 141 +1
Justin Thomas 71-70 — 141 +1
Brett Stegmaier 70-71 — 141 +1
Ryan Armour 72-69 — 141 +1
Steven Alker 70-71 — 141 +1
Kelly Kraft 67-74 — 141 +1
Ricky Barnes 71-71 — 142 +2
Smylie Kaufman 72-70 — 142 +2
Danny Lee 69-73 — 142 +2
John Peterson 68-74 — 142 +2
Johnson Wagner 69-73 — 142 +2
Thomas Pieters 72-70 — 142 +2
Robert Streb 72-70 — 142 +2
Jonas Blixt 70-72 — 142 +2
Shawn Stefani 70-72 — 142 +2
Chad Campbell 72-71 — 143 +3
Jon Curran 67-76 — 143 +3
Jason Bohn 70-73 — 143 +3
Daniel Berger 72-71 — 143 +3
Grayson Murray 74-69 — 143 +3
Xander Schauffele 74-69 — 143 +3
Trey Mullinax 72-71 — 143 +3
John Senden 69-74 — 143 +3
Dominic Bozzelli 69-74 — 143 +3
Michael Kim 73-71 — 144 +4
J.J. Henry 72-72 — 144 +4
Hudson Swafford 69-75 — 144 +4
Zac Blair 72-72 — 144 +4
Will MacKenzie 71-73 — 144 +4
Joey Garber 67-77 — 144 +4
Richy Werenski 73-71 — 144 +4
John Huh 73-71 — 144 +4
Andrew Loupe 72-72 — 144 +4
Fabian Gomez 71-73 — 144 +4
Retief Goosen 74-70 — 144 +4
Bryson DeChambeau 73-71 — 144 +4
Vaughn Taylor 76-69 — 145 +5
Kyle Reifers 73-72 — 145 +5
Brett Drewitt 72-73 — 145 +5
Derek Fathauer 71-74 — 145 +5
Russell Knox 72-73 — 145 +5
Padraig Harrington 72-73 — 145 +5
Andres Gonzales 72-73 — 145 +5
Robert Garrigus 74-72 — 146 +6
Keegan Bradley 73-73 — 146 +6
Jeff Overton 76-70 — 146 +6
Spencer Levin 74-72 — 146 +6
Martin Flores 74-73 — 147 +7
Steven Bowditch 75-72 — 147 +7
Stephen Gangluff 75-72 — 147 +7
Ken Duke 74-74 — 148 +8
Patrick Rodgers 75-73 — 148 +8
Brooks Koepka 71-78 — 149 +9
Alex Cejka 70-79 — 149 +9
Michael Thompson 72-77 — 149 +9
Freddie Jacobson 78-71 — 149 +9
Camilo Villegas 79-71 — 150 +10
Mark Hubbard 79-72 — 151 +11
Alan Morin 77-75 — 152 +12
LPGA
Honda LPGA Thailand
First Round
(a-amateur)
Ariya Jutanugarn 32-34 — 66 -6
Amy Yang 32-34 — 66 -6
Shanshan Feng 36-31 — 67 -5
Ryann O’Toole 34-33 — 67 -5
Sei Young Kim 34-33 — 67 -5
Minjee Lee 33-34 — 67 -5
Karine Icher 35-33 — 68 -4
Lexi Thompson 34-34 — 68 -4
Haru Nomura 33-35 — 68 -4
Danielle Kang 34-34 — 68 -4
Cristie Kerr 35-33 — 68 -4
Eun-Hee Ji 36-33 — 69 -3
Jessica Korda 34-35 — 69 -3
Sandra Gal 34-35 — 69 -3
Stacy Lewis 35-34 — 69 -3
So Yeon Ryu 35-34 — 69 -3
Charley Hull 34-35 — 69 -3
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 34-35 — 69 -3
Moriya Jutanugarn 34-35 — 69 -3
Azahara Munoz 36-33 — 69 -3
Angela Stanford 36-33 — 69 -3
In Gee Chun 33-37 — 70 -2
Lydia Ko 34-36 — 70 -2
Anna Nordqvist 34-36 — 70 -2
Lee-Anne Pace 35-35 — 70 -2
Nasa Hataoka 34-36 — 70 -2
Ha Na Jang 36-35 — 71 -1
Mi Hyang Lee 33-38 — 71 -1
Pornanong Phatlum 36-35 — 71 -1
Austin Ernst 36-35 — 71 -1
Ai Miyazato 39-32 — 71 -1
Jenny Shin 36-35 — 71 -1
Megan Khang 36-35 — 71 -1
Hyo Joo Kim 36-35 — 71 -1
Mirim Lee 34-37 — 71 -1
Chella Choi 39-33 — 72 E
Lizette Salas 37-35 — 72 E
Georgia Hall 36-36 — 72 E
Inbee Park 36-36 — 72 E
Carlota Ciganda 37-35 — 72 E
Brittany Lang 37-35 — 72 E
Mo Martin 35-37 — 72 E
Mi Jung Hur 35-37 — 72 E
Alison Lee 37-36 — 73 +1
Yani Tseng 36-37 — 73 +1
Gerina Piller 38-35 — 73 +1
Brittany Lincicome 35-38 — 73 +1
Hee Young Park 38-35 — 73 +1
Xi Yu Lin 38-35 — 73 +1
Kim Kaufman 37-36 — 73 +1
Jennifer Song 36-38 — 74 +2
a-Pajaree Anannarukarn 37-37 — 74 +2
Suzann Pettersen 40-34 — 74 +2
Beatriz Recari 38-36 — 74 +2
Alena Sharp 36-38 — 74 +2
Sarah Jane Smith 35-39 — 74 +2
Morgan Pressel 39-35 — 74 +2
Caroline Masson 39-36 — 75 +3
Brooke M. Henderson 38-37 — 75 +3
Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras 36-39 — 75 +3
Karrie Webb 39-36 — 75 +3
Christina Kim 37-38 — 75 +3
Gaby Lopez 37-38 — 75 +3
Candie Kung 38-37 — 75 +3
Su Oh 40-35 — 75 +3
Pernilla Lindberg 39-36 — 75 +3
Porani Chutichai 39-38 — 77 +5
a-Atthaya Thitikul 41-36 — 77 +5
Na Yeon Choi 41-37 — 78 +6
Catriona Matthew 41-43 — 84 +12
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RHPs Chris Beck, Dylan Covey, Tyler Danish, Carson Fulmer, Lucas Giolito, Brad Goldberg, Tommy Kahnle, Reynaldo Lopez, Juan Minaya and Michael Ynoa; LHPs Carlos Rodon and Giovanni Soto; Cs Omar Narvaez and Alfredo Gonzalez; INFs Tim Anderson, Matt Davidson, Leury Garcia, Yoan Moncada, Tyler Saladino and Yolmer Sanchez; OFs Adam Engel, Willy Garcia, Rymer Liriano, Jacob May and Charlie Tilson to one-year contracts.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with OF Sanders Commings on a minor league contract.
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Pedro Strop on a one-year contract for 2018.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with OF/INF Adolis Garcia on a minor league contract.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with C Matt Wieters on a two-year contract. Placed 1B Jose Marmolejos on the 60-day DL.
American Association
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed C Wilfredo Gimenez.
KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Traded RHP Jordan Cooper to Wichita for a player to be named and future considerations.
LAREDO LEMURS — Sold the contract of RHP Trey Masek to Cleveland (AL).
Can-Am League
OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Signed OF Steve Brown.
ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed LHP Liarvis Breto.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F Ryan Kelly and G Lamar Patterson to multiyear contracts. Suspended G Dennis Schroder for one game for failing to return to the team on time following the All-Star break.
NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Signed G Jarrett Jack to a 10-day contract.
PHOENIX SUNS — Waived F Mike Scott and C/F Jared Sullinger. Signed G Ronnie Price for the rest of the season.
Football
National Football League
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Matt Malaspina college scout.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed RB C.J. Spiller.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed LS Zak DeOssie.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed WR DeAndre Carter to a two-year contract. Agreed to a four-year contract with DT Earl Mitchell.
Hockey
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Acquired F Patrick Eaves from Dallas for a conditional 2017 second-round draft pick.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G Adin Hill from Tucson (AHL).
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Justin Bailey and Evan Rodrigues from Rochester (AHL). Assigned F Derek Grant to Rochester.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Acquired F Tomas Jurco from Detroit for a 2017 third-round draft pick. Reassigned F Vinnie Hinostroza to Rockford (AHL).
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned F Bryan Bickell to Charlotte (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Placed F Adam Cracknell on injured reserve, retroactive to Feb. 18.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Agreed to terms with C Patrik Berglund on a five-year contract extension through the 2021-22 season.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Cory Conacher to Syracuse (AHL).
American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Cleveland D Ryan Stanton two games for his actions in a Feb. 22 game at Chicago.
ECHL
MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Announced D Ed Wittchow was assigned to the team by Springfield (AHL).
READING ROYALS — Claimed D Travis Jeke off waivers.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
D.C. UNITED — Signed D-M Maxim Tissot.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed D Jack Elliott.
SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed D Colton Storm to a one-year contract. North American Soccer League
NEW YORK COSMOS — Signed M Javi Marquez.
College
LIMESTONE — Named Corey Woods offensive line coach and Taylor Anderson secondary coach.
MICHIGAN STATE — Announced LB Jon Reschke has left the football team.
NORTH CAROLINA — Named Mike Ekeler linebackers coach.
NORTH TEXAS — Signed football coach Seth Littrell to a five-year contract through the 2021 season.
PERU STATE — Named Laurie Schroeder women’s volleyball coach.
WINTHROP — Announced suspended women’s basketball coach Kevin Cook have mutually parted ways.
WISCONSIN — Named Bob Bostad inside linebackers coach.
SCHEDULE
Saturday’s Events
Prep Wrestling
Fostoria & Upper Sandusky in Division II sectional at Clyde
Arcadia, Carey, Cory-Rawson, Hopewell-Loudon, Liberty-Benton, McComb, Mohawk, Riverdale, St. Wendelin, & Van Buren in Division III sectional at Fostoria
Elmwood, Lakota & North Baltimore in Division III sectional at Lake
LOCAL & AREA
Riverdale Seeks Volleyball Coach
MOUNT BLANCHARD — Resumes are now being accepted for a head volleyball coach at Riverdale High School. Applicants must currently possess or be willing to acquire the following credentials in order to be considered for this position: NFHS Fundamentals of Coaching Course, Current CPR Licensure, Pupil Activity Permit. Interested applicants must apply in writing or by e-mail to Craig Taylor, Athletic Director. Application must include: date of resume, applicant’s name, listing of credentials. Resumes must be submitted to Craig Taylor’s office no later than 3 p.m. March 10th via email at ctaylor@riverdale.k12.oh.us or by mail to Riverdale Schools, 20613 State Route 37, Mount Blanchard, OH 45867.
Ohio Hoops Tryouts
FREMONT — Ohio Hoops Basketball will conduct tryouts for its travel teams for seventh- and eighth-grade boys on Sunday at Fremont St. Joseph High School. There is no fee to try out. Practices will be twice a week in Fremont. For more information, contact Tim Ritzler via email at OhioHoopsAAU@yahoo.com.