Prep sports: Green, Pessell lead Arcadia volleyball in sweep of Carey

ARCADIA — Tori Green and Lea Pessell combined for 27 kills while guiding Arcadia to a 31-29, 25-18, 25-19 nonconference volleyball victory over Carey on Saturday.

Green knocked down 14 kills to go with five blocks and Pessell recorded 13 kills as the Redskins raised their record to 14-4

Sydney Ramsey served for three aces and made 17 digs for Arcadia, and Samantha Burnett distributed 22 assists.

McKenzie Row stashed 11 kills for the Blue Devils (7-10) and Emma Wagner handed out 28 assists. Row and Makenzie Snyder came up with 10 digs apiece and Seylor Kin made five blocks.

carey (7-10)

KILLS: McKenzie Row 11, Alaina Tiell 7, Seylor Kin 6. ASSISTS: Emma Wagner 28. DIGS: Row & McKenzie Snyder 10, Ellison Roark 7. BLOCKS: Kin 5, Addison Miller 3.

ARCADIA (14-4)

POINTS: Mallory Laveglia 13, Sydney Ramsey 9, Samantha Burnett 6. SERVING: Ramsey 17-17, Caity Cramer 11-11, Laveglia 18-19. ACES: Ramsey 3, Laveglia & Lanei Rodriguez 1. KILLS: Tori Green 14, Lea Pessell 13, Morgan Squire 8. SPIKING: Green 25-27, Lyndee Ward 11-13, Squire 10-12. ASSISTS: Samantha Burnett 22, Cramer 20, Pessell & Mock 1. SETTING: Burnett 38-38, Cramer 43-44, Mock 6-7. DIGS: Ramsey 17, Laveglia 14, Samantha Watkins 9. BLOCKS: Green 5, Squire 2, Pessell & Ward 1.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Arcadia, 25-12, 25-19.

ELMWOOD 3

LAKOTA 0

KANSAS — Elmwood’s Madi Schroeder dished out 33 assists with six digs and three aces to power the Royals to a 25-15, 25-12, 25-15 nonconference win against Lakota.

Brooklyn Thrash and Maddie Mossbarger both had nine kills and Anna Versyer added eight to lead Elmwood at the net.

Jill Hannah registered 23 digs and teammate Lizzy Hall did a bit of everything as she netted 14 digs with six kills and two aces. Maddie Daniels and Kayla Minich added five digs and four kills respectively for the Royals (6-10).

Lakota’s record stands at 1-14.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Lakota, 27-25, 25-20.

Boys soccer

VAN BUREN 6

OAK HARBOR 0

VAN BUREN “” Both Thomas Piccirillo and Hunter Stone notched two goals and an assist as Van Buren rolled to a 6-0 win over Oak Harbor in a nonconference boys soccer match.

The Black Knights moved their record to 11-1 as they scored half of their goals in each half and goalkeeper Saige Warren needed to make just one save on the day.

James Koehler and Nick McCracken scored a goal apiece for Van Buren and McCracken added an assist.

Oak Harbor fell to 8-4.

goals: (VB) Thomas Piccirillo & Hunter Stone 2, James Koehler & Nick McCracken 1. Assists: Stone, McCracken & Piccirillo 1. shots-on-goal: Oak Harbor 1, Van Buren 12. saves: (VB) Saige Warren 1.

records: Oak Harbor 8-4, Van Buren 11-1.

Girls soccer

VAN BUREN 3

OAK HARBOR 0

VAN BUREN — Hannah Missler scored a pair of goals to break a scoreless tie as Van Buren blanked Oak Harbor 3-0 in a nonconference girls soccer match Saturday.

Mady Parker scored the other goal for the Black Knights (8-3-2). Mady Parker had two assists and Grace Parker recorded one.

Van Buren finished with a 5-3 edge in shots against the Rockets (6-4-1).

Jewelya Hutchison recorded three saves for Van Buren. Ronni Hartlage had two for Oak Harbor.

