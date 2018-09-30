Monday’s scoreboard

Prep Football

Saturday’s Results

Northwest Conference

Paulding 57, Delphos Jefferson 12

Firelands Conference

Norwalk St. Paul 42, Ashland Crestview 6

Around Ohio

Akr. Ellet 41, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 6

Cin. Riverview East 34, Day. Jefferson 6

Cle. John Marshall 45, Cle. E. Tech 6

Cle. St. Ignatius 45, Clarkson North, Ontario 13

Cle. VASJ 35, Cle. Cent. Cath. 14

Corning Miller 30, Middletown Christian 20

Day. Belmont 52, Day. Dunbar 14

Day. Christian 41, Cin. College Prep. 0

Day. Thurgood Marshall 49, Cle. Collinwood 6

Dublin Coffman 23, Marysville 17, OT

Hunting Valley University 46, Hudson WRA 18

Lakewood St. Edward 42, Akr. Buchtel 7

Shaker Hts. 51, Elyria 22

Vincent Warren 20, Crooksville 14

Youngs. Valley Chr. 36, Garrettsville Garfield 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Mergenthaler, Md. vs. Cin. Taft, ccd.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

x-Boston 108 54 .667 —

y-New York 100 62 .617 8

Tampa Bay 90 72 .556 18

Toronto 73 89 .451 35

Baltimore 47 115 .290 61

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Cleveland 91 71 .562 —

Minnesota 78 84 .481 13

Detroit 64 98 .395 27

Chicago 62 100 .383 29

Kansas City 58 104 .358 33

West Division

W L Pct GB

x-Houston 103 59 .636 —

y-Oakland 97 65 .599 6

Seattle 89 73 .549 14

Los Angeles 80 82 .494 23

Texas 67 95 .414 36

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

Saturday’s Results

N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 5

Houston 4, Baltimore 3, 1st game

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3

Milwaukee 6, Detroit 5

Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 9, Cleveland 4

Houston 5, Baltimore 2, 2nd game

Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 4, Texas 1

Sunday’s Results

Baltimore 4, Houston 0

Boston 10, N.Y. Yankees 2

L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 4

Milwaukee 11, Detroit 0

Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Seattle 3, Texas 1

Tampa Bay 9, Toronto 4

Cleveland 2, Kansas City 1

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

x-Atlanta 90 72 .556 —

Washington 82 80 .506 8

Philadelphia 80 82 .494 10

New York 77 85 .475 13

Miami 63 98 .391 26½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

z-Chicago 95 67 .586 —

z-Milwaukee 95 67 .586 —

St. Louis 88 74 .543 7

Pittsburgh 82 79 .509 12½

Cincinnati 67 95 .414 28

West Division

W L Pct GB

z-Colorado 91 71 .562 —

z-Los Angeles 91 71 .562 —

Arizona 82 80 .506 9

San Francisco 73 89 .451 18

San Diego 66 96 .407 25

z-clinched playoff berth

x-clinched division

Saturday’s Results

St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 1

L.A. Dodgers 10, San Francisco 6

Cincinnati 3, Pittsburgh 0

Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 0

Milwaukee 6, Detroit 5

N.Y. Mets 1, Miami 0, 13 innings

Washington 12, Colorado 2

Arizona 5, San Diego 4

Sunday’s Results

L.A. Dodgers 15, San Francisco 0

Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 1

Colorado 12, Washington 0

Milwaukee 11, Detroit 0

N.Y. Mets 1, Miami 0

Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 5, 10 innings

San Diego 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 10, St. Louis 5

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 1:05

Colorado (Marquez 14-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 7-5), 4:09

Sunday’s Boxscores

Indians 2, Royals 1

Cleveland Kansas City

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Lindor ss 4 2 1 1 Mrrfeld 2b 4 0 1 0

Brntley lf 3 0 1 0 Bnfacio pr-rf 0 0 0 0

R.Davis pr-lf 1 0 0 0 Mondesi ss 3 0 0 0

J.Rmirz 2b 4 0 0 0 S.Perez dh 4 0 0 0

Encrnco dh 4 0 2 0 O’Hearn 1b 4 0 0 0

Dnldson 3b 3 0 1 0 R.Hrrra rf-2b 4 0 1 0

Rosales pr-3b 1 0 0 0 Goodwin cf 4 1 1 0

Y.Diaz 1b 1 0 1 0 A.Escbr 3b 4 0 1 0

Alonso ph-1b 0 0 0 0 Bre.Phl lf 2 0 0 0

M.Cbrra rf 3 0 0 0 Viloria c 3 0 1 1

G.Allen cf 1 0 0 0

Kipnis cf 3 0 0 0

B.Brnes rf 1 0 0 0

Haase c 4 0 0 0

Totals 33 2 6 1 Totals 32 1 5 1

Cleveland 101″000″000 — 2

Kansas City 000″010″000 — 1

E–Skoglund (1), A.Escobar (13), Haase (1). DP–Kansas City 1. LOB–Cleveland 9, Kansas City 6. 2B–Donaldson (14), Y.Diaz (5). HR–Lindor (38). SB–Lindor 2 (25), Brantley (12), Merrifield (45), Mondesi (32), Goodwin (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Carrasco (W,17-10) 5 3 1 1 2 6

Bauer (S,1-1) 4 2 0 0 0 2

Kansas City

Skoglund (L,1-6) 5 3 2 1 2 3

Flynn 1 1 0 0 1 1

Lively 2 2 0 0 1 3

McCarthy 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP–by Skoglund (Brantley). WP–Skoglund, Flynn. Umpires–Home, Bruce Dreckman. First, Chad Fairchild. Second, Kerwin Danley. Third, Mike Estabrook. T–2:44. A–19,690 (37,903).

Brewers 11, Tigers 0

Detroit Milwaukee

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Cndlrio 3b 4 0 1 0 Cain cf 4 1 1 0

J.Jones cf 4 0 0 0 Sladino ph 1 0 0 0

Cstllns rf 4 0 1 0 Lyles p 0 0 0 0

Goodrum 1b-ss-1b 4 0 2 0 Yelich rf-lf 2 2 0 0

Mahtook lf 4 0 0 0 H.Perez lf 1 0 0 0

J.McCnn c 4 0 1 0 Braun lf 3 2 2 2

D.Lugo 2b 3 0 0 0 Broxton cf 1 0 0 0

Kozma ss 2 0 1 0 T.Shaw 2b 5 2 2 1

Adduci ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 5 2 2 3

Hall p 0 0 0 0 Mstakas 3b 3 0 1 1

Trnbull p 2 0 0 0 Pina c 3 1 1 1

Hardy p 0 0 0 0 O.Arcia ss 4 0 1 2

Baez p 0 0 0 0 G.Gnzal p 1 0 0 0

Rninger p 0 0 0 0 Thames ph 1 0 0 0

H.Cstro ss 1 0 1 0 Ju.Grra p 1 1 1 0

Grndrsn ph-rf 1 0 1 0

Totals 33 0 7 0 Totals 36 11 12 10

Detroit 000″000″000 — “0

Milwaukee 200″101″61x — 11

E–Moustakas (12), Goodrum (16). DP–Milwaukee 1. LOB–Detroit 7, Milwaukee 6. 2B–Castellanos (46), Kozma (4), Cain (25), Braun (25), Pina (13). HR–T.Shaw (32), Aguilar (35). SB–T.Shaw 2 (5). SF–Pina (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Turnbull (L,0-2) 5 1/3 5 4 4 2 7

Hardy 1/3 0 0 0 1 0

Baez 1/3 2 3 3 1 1

Reininger 2/3 3 3 3 0 0

Hall 1 1/3 2 1 1 0 1

Milwaukee

Gonzalez (W,10-11) 5 3 0 0 1 2

Guerra H,1 2 2 0 0 0 3

Lyles 2 2 0 0 0 5

Baez pitched to 3 batters in the 7th WP–Gonzalez. Umpires–Home, Sam Holbrook. First, Jim Wolf. Second, Alfonso Marquez. Third, D.J. Reyburn. T–3:15. A–41,848 (41,900).

Pirates 6, Reds 5, 10 innings,

Pittsburgh Cincinnati

ab r h bi ab r h bi

P.Reyes lf 5 1 1 0 Peraza ss 4 0 0 0

S.Marte cf 5 1 2 1 B.Hmltn cf 2 1 1 0

Bell 1b 4 1 1 1 G.Grrro cf 3 0 0 0

E.Diaz c 4 0 1 0 Votto 1b 1 0 0 0

Moran 3b 4 1 1 0 Dixon 1b-rf 3 0 0 0

J.Osuna rf 4 2 2 0 Suarez 3b 2 0 0 0

Kramer 2b 3 0 0 1 Trahan 3b 3 0 0 0

Newman ss 4 0 1 1 Schbler lf 2 1 0 0

Holmes p 1 0 0 0 Ervin rf 3 0 1 0

Kang ph 1 0 0 0 Garrett p 0 0 0 0

Ta.Andr p 0 0 0 0 Hughes p 0 0 0 0

Lvrnway ph 1 0 1 0 D.Hrnnd p 0 0 0 0

Nvrskas p 0 0 0 0 Lrenzen ph 1 0 0 0

Brault p 0 0 0 0 Iglsias p 0 0 0 0

Feliz p 1 0 0 0 Brnhart 1b 0 0 0 0

F.Vazqz p 0 0 0 0 D.Hrrra 2b 3 1 1 1

Fdrwicz c 4 1 1 2

Romano p 1 0 0 0

Casali ph 1 1 1 0

Wisler p 0 0 0 0

M.Wllms rf 2 0 0 0

Stphens p 0 0 0 0

Totals 37 6 10 4 Totals 35 5 5 3

Pittsburgh 000″022″100″1 — 6

Cincinnati 120″011″000″0 — 5

E–G.Guerrero (1), E.Diaz (9), Kramer (1). DP–Pittsburgh 2, Cincinnati 2. LOB–Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 6. 2B–P.Reyes (2), S.Marte (32), Moran (19), J.Osuna 2 (9), B.Hamilton (16). HR–S.Marte (20), Bell (12), D.Herrera (5), Federowicz (1). SB–B.Hamilton (34), Schebler (4). SF–Kramer (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Pittsburgh

Holmes 4 3 3 2 4 3

Anderson 2 2 2 1 1 4

Neverauskas 1 0 0 0 0 2

Brault 1 0 0 0 0 2

Feliz (W,1-2) 1 0 0 0 0 3

Vazquez (S,37-42) 1 0 0 0 0 2

Cincinnati

Romano 5 3 2 2 1 1

Wisler BS,1 2/3 2 2 2 0 0

Garrett 2/3 1 1 1 0 0

Hughes BS,4 2/3 2 0 0 0 0

Hernandez 1 0 0 0 0 1

Iglesias 1 1 0 0 0 2

Stephens (L,2-3) 1 1 1 0 2 1

HBP–by Anderson (Peraza). WP–Romano, Feliz, Stephens. Umpires–Home, CB Bucknor. First, Jansen Visconti. Second, Brian O’Nora. Third, Chris Conroy. T–3:07. A–25,091 (42,319).

Saturday’s Boxscores

Royals 9, Indians 4

Cleveland Kansas City

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 Mrrfeld 2b 4 1 2 2

Rosales ss 1 0 0 0 Mondesi ss 4 1 1 3

Brntley lf 4 1 1 0 A.Grdon lf 5 1 2 1

B.Brnes lf-rf 1 0 0 0 H.Dzier 1b 5 0 2 0

J.Rmirz 2b 4 2 3 1 O’Hearn dh 5 0 1 1

Encrnco dh 3 0 0 1 Bnfacio rf 3 2 1 0

Dnldson 3b 3 1 0 0 Goodwin cf 4 1 1 0

Y.Diaz 3b 0 0 0 0 A.Escbr 3b 5 2 3 1

Alonso 1b 3 0 1 1 Viloria c 5 1 3 1

M.Cbrra rf 4 0 2 1

R.Davis lf 0 0 0 0

Gomes c 2 0 1 0

R.Perez c 2 0 0 0

Kipnis cf 3 0 1 0

G.Allen cf 1 0 1 0

Totals 35 4 10 4 Totals 40 9 16 9

Cleveland 102″000″010 — 4

Kansas City 010″204″20x — 9

E–Bonifacio (2). DP–Kansas City 1. LOB–Cleveland 7, Kansas City 12. 2B–J.Ramirez (39), Merrifield (43), Goodwin (6). 3B–G.Allen (3). HR–J.Ramirez (39), Mondesi (14). SB–Merrifield 2 (44), Mondesi (31). SF–Encarnacion (7).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Kluber 5 7 3 3 2 6

Miller (L,2-4) 2/3 5 4 4 1 1

Otero 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Allen 1/3 3 2 2 0 1

Perez 2/3 1 0 0 0 0

Hand 1 0 0 0 2 1

Kansas City

Junis (W,9-12) 6 8 3 3 1 6

Hill 1 0 0 0 0 0

McCarthy 1 1 1 1 1 2

Peralta 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP–Junis. Umpires–Home, Mike Estabrook. First, Bruce Dreckman. Second, Chad Fairchild. Third, Kerwin Danley. T–3:07. A–23,324 (37,903).

Brewers 6, Tigers 5

Detroit Milwaukee

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Cndlrio 3b 4 0 1 0 Cain cf 5 1 1 0

J.Jones cf 4 2 1 0 Yelich rf 3 2 2 3

Cstllns rf 5 2 2 1 Braun lf 4 0 0 0

Goodrum 1b 3 0 2 3 Aguilar 1b 2 0 0 0

Mahtook lf 3 0 0 0 H.Perez ss 3 1 1 0

VrHagen p 0 0 0 0 Grndrsn ph 0 0 0 0

B.Frmer p 0 0 0 0 O.Arcia ss 0 0 0 0

Greiner c 4 0 0 0 Mstakas 3b 4 1 1 0

D.Lugo 2b 4 1 1 0 Schoop 2b 4 1 2 1

Kozma ss 2 0 1 1 Kratz c 4 0 1 2

H.Cstro ph-ss 1 0 0 0 Miley p 0 0 0 0

D.Nrris p 2 0 0 0 Sladino ph 1 0 0 0

Coleman p 0 0 0 0 Burnes p 0 0 0 0

Sltlmcc ph 1 0 0 0 Ta.Wllm p 0 0 0 0

Rninger p 0 0 0 0 Cedeno p 0 0 0 0

Stumpf p 0 0 0 0 J.Brnes p 0 0 0 0

V.Reyes lf 1 0 0 0 Thames ph 0 0 0 0

D.Sntna ph 1 0 0 0

Soria p 0 0 0 0

Knebel p 0 0 0 0

Pina ph 1 0 0 0

Jffress p 0 0 0 0

Totals 34 5 8 5 Totals 32 6 8 6

Detroit 102″011″000 — 5

Milwaukee 002″300″10x — 6

E–Moustakas (11), Kratz (3), Goodrum (15). LOB–Detroit 7, Milwaukee 7. 2B–Schoop (22). 3B–Goodrum (3), D.Lugo (1). HR–Castellanos (23), Yelich 2 (36). SB–Candelario (3), J.Jones (13). CS–Goodrum (4). SF–Kozma (1). S–Burnes (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Norris 4 2/3 6 5 5 2 8

Coleman 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Reininger 1/3 1 0 0 0 0

Stumpf (L,1-5) 2/3 1 1 1 0 2

VerHagen 1 0 0 0 2 2

Farmer 1 0 0 0 0 0

Milwaukee

Miley 3 5 3 3 1 2

Burnes 2 1 1 1 1 2

Williams BS,1 1/3 1 1 1 0 0

Cedeno 1/3 1 0 0 0 0

Barnes 1/3 0 0 0 1 0

Soria (W,3-4) 1 0 0 0 0 1

Knebel H,7 1 0 0 0 0 3

Jeffress (S,15-20) 1 0 0 0 0 3

Stumpf pitched to 1 batter in the 7th HBP–by Miley (Candelario). Umpires–Home, D.J. Reyburn. First, Sam Holbrook. Second, Jim Wolf. Third, Alfonso Marquez. T–3:24. A–45,520 (41,900).

Reds 3, Pirates 0

Pittsburgh Cincinnati

ab r h bi ab r h bi

A.Frzer rf 2 0 0 0 Peraza ss 3 0 0 1

P.Reyes rf-lf 2 0 0 0 M.Wllms rf 3 0 3 0

S.Marte cf 4 0 1 0 Ervin ph-rf 1 0 0 0

Bell 1b 3 0 0 0 Votto 1b 4 0 0 0

Dckrson lf 3 0 1 0 Iglsias p 0 0 0 0

J.Osuna ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Suarez 3b 3 1 1 1

Kang 3b 4 0 1 0 Schbler lf 3 0 0 0

Hrrison 2b 3 0 1 0 Brnhart c 3 0 0 0

Mercer ss 2 0 0 0 D.Hrrra 2b 3 1 1 0

Newman ss 2 0 1 0 Trahan 2b 0 0 0 0

Stllngs c 3 0 0 0 Lrenzen p 2 0 1 1

Taillon p 2 0 1 0 D.Hrnnd p 0 0 0 0

Kramer ph 1 0 0 0 G.Grrro ph 1 0 0 0

Crick p 0 0 0 0 Hughes p 0 0 0 0

F.Vazqz p 0 0 0 0 Dixon 1b 0 0 0 0

B.Hmltn cf 3 1 1 0

Totals 32 0 6 0 Totals 29 3 7 3

Pittsburgh 000″000″000 — 0

Cincinnati 001″200″00x — 3

DP–Cincinnati 1. LOB–Pittsburgh 7, Cincinnati 3. 2B–S.Marte (31), D.Herrera (5). 3B–B.Hamilton (9). HR–Suarez (34). CS–M.Williams (2). SF–Peraza (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Pittsburgh

Taillon (L,14-10) 6 7 3 3 0 7

Crick 1 0 0 0 0 3

Vazquez 1 0 0 0 0 2

Cincinnati

Lorenzen (W,4-2) 5 2/3 5 0 0 2 2

Hernandez H,15 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 2

Hughes H,15 1 0 0 0 0 0

Iglesias (S,30-34) 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP–Hernandez. Umpires–Home, Chris Conroy. First, CB Bucknor. Second, Fieldin Cubreth. Third, Brian O’Nora. T–2:17. A–42,630 (42,319).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Betts, Boston, .346; Martinez, Boston, .330; Altuve, Houston, .315; Trout, Los Angeles, .312; Brantley, Cleveland, .309; Merrifield, Kansas City, .304; Segura, Seattle, .304; Wendle, Tampa Bay, .300; Castellanos, Detroit, .298; Andujar, New York, .297.

RUNS–Betts, Boston, 129; Lindor, Cleveland, 129; Martinez, Boston, 111; Ramirez, Cleveland, 110; Bregman, Houston, 105; Benintendi, Boston, 103; Springer, Houston, 102; Stanton, New York, 102; Trout, Los Angeles, 101; Chapman, Oakland, 100.

RBI–Martinez, Boston, 130; Davis, Oakland, 123; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 107; Ramirez, Cleveland, 106; Bogaerts, Boston, 103; Bregman, Houston, 103; Stanton, New York, 100; Lowrie, Oakland, 99; Cruz, Seattle, 97; Haniger, Seattle, 93.

HITS–Merrifield, Kansas City, 192; Martinez, Boston, 188; Castellanos, Detroit, 185; Lindor, Cleveland, 183; Betts, Boston, 180; Segura, Seattle, 178; Brantley, Cleveland, 176; Andujar, New York, 170; Bregman, Houston, 170; Haniger, Seattle, 170.

DOUBLES–Bregman, Houston, 51; Andujar, New York, 47; Betts, Boston, 47; Castellanos, Detroit, 46; Bogaerts, Boston, 45; Merrifield, Kansas City, 43; Chapman, Oakland, 42; Lindor, Cleveland, 42; Benintendi, Boston, 41; Piscotty, Oakland, 41.

TRIPLES–Smith, Tampa Bay, 10; Sanchez, Chicago, 10; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 9; Gordon, Seattle, 8; Gardner, New York, 7; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Span, Seattle, 7; 7 tied at 6.

HOME RUNS–Davis, Oakland, 48; Martinez, Boston, 43; Gallo, Texas, 40; Ramirez, Cleveland, 39; Trout, Los Angeles, 39; Lindor, Cleveland, 38; Stanton, New York, 38; Cruz, Seattle, 37; Betts, Boston, 32; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 32.

STOLEN BASES–Merrifield, Kansas City, 45; Smith, Tampa Bay, 40; Ramirez, Cleveland, 34; Mondesi, Kansas City, 32; Betts, Boston, 30; Gordon, Seattle, 30; Anderson, Chicago, 26; Lindor, Cleveland, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; 4 tied at 21.

PITCHING–Snell, Tampa Bay, 21-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 20-7; Severino, New York, 19-8; Carrasco, Cleveland, 17-10; Happ, New York, 17-6; Porcello, Boston, 17-7; Price, Boston, 16-7; Verlander, Houston, 16-9; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 16-6; 2 tied at 15.

ERA–Snell, Tampa Bay, 1.89; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.21; Verlander, Houston, 2.52; Cole, Houston, 2.88; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.89; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.02; Morton, Houston, 3.13; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.38; Severino, New York, 3.39; Fiers, Oakland, 3.56.

STRIKEOUTS–Verlander, Houston, 290; Cole, Houston, 276; Sale, Boston, 237; Carrasco, Cleveland, 231; Kluber, Cleveland, 222; Bauer, Cleveland, 221; Snell, Tampa Bay, 221; Severino, New York, 220; Paxton, Seattle, 208; Clevinger, Cleveland, 207.

National League

BATTING–Yelich, Milwaukee, .323; Gennett, Cincinnati, .310; Freeman, Atlanta, .309; Cain, Milwaukee, .308; Rendon, Washington, .308; Zobrist, Chicago, .308; Martinez, St. Louis, .305; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .300; Markakis, Atlanta, .297; Arenado, Colorado, .297.

RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 119; Yelich, Milwaukee, 118; Carpenter, St. Louis, 111; Albies, Atlanta, 105; Arenado, Colorado, 103; Harper, Washington, 103; Turner, Washington, 103; Baez, Chicago, 101; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 95; Freeman, Atlanta, 94.

RBI–Baez, Chicago, 111; Arenado, Colorado, 109; Yelich, Milwaukee, 109; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 108; Story, Colorado, 107; Suarez, Cincinnati, 104; Harper, Washington, 100; Rizzo, Chicago, 100; Freeman, Atlanta, 98; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 96.

HITS–Freeman, Atlanta, 191; Markakis, Atlanta, 185; Yelich, Milwaukee, 184; Peraza, Cincinnati, 182; Gennett, Cincinnati, 181; Blackmon, Colorado, 180; Turner, Washington, 180; Baez, Chicago, 175; Arenado, Colorado, 174; Story, Colorado, 173.

DOUBLES–Freeman, Atlanta, 44; Rendon, Washington, 44; Markakis, Atlanta, 43; Carpenter, St. Louis, 42; Story, Colorado, 42; Albies, Atlanta, 40; Baez, Chicago, 40; Arenado, Colorado, 38; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 38; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 36.

TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 12; Baez, Chicago, 9; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 9; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Margot, San Diego, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; Rosario, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; 5 tied at 7.

HOME RUNS–Arenado, Colorado, 37; Carpenter, St. Louis, 36; Story, Colorado, 36; Yelich, Milwaukee, 36; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 35; Baez, Chicago, 34; Harper, Washington, 34; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 34; Muncy, Los Angeles, 34; Suarez, Cincinnati, 34.

STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 43; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 34; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 33; Cain, Milwaukee, 30; Inciarte, Atlanta, 28; Story, Colorado, 27; Jankowski, San Diego, 24; Rosario, New York, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Peraza, Cincinnati, 23.

PITCHING–Lester, Chicago, 18-6; Mikolas, St. Louis, 18-4; Scherzer, Washington, 18-7; Freeland, Colorado, 17-7; Nola, Philadelphia, 17-6; Chacin, Milwaukee, 15-8; Godley, Arizona, 15-11; Greinke, Arizona, 15-11; 4 tied at 14.

ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.70; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.37; Scherzer, Washington, 2.53; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.73; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.83; Freeland, Colorado, 2.85; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.85; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.11; Corbin, Arizona, 3.15; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 3.20.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 300; deGrom, New York, 269; Corbin, Arizona, 246; Nola, Philadelphia, 224; Marquez, Colorado, 221; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 202; Greinke, Arizona, 199; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 188; Godley, Arizona, 185; Gray, Colorado, 183.

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Miami 3 1 0 .750 82 90

New England 2 2 0 .500 95 84

Buffalo 1 3 0 .250 50 106

N.Y. Jets 1 3 0 .250 89 89

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 3 1 0 .750 75 73

Jacksonville 3 1 0 .750 88 56

Houston 1 3 0 .250 96 108

Indianapolis 1 3 0 .250 94 100

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Cincinnati 3 1 0 .750 126 113

Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 97 51

Pittsburgh 1 1 1 .500 88 90

Cleveland 1 2 1 .375 102 104

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 118 92

Denver 2 1 0 .667 61 70

L.A. Chargers 2 2 0 .500 111 120

Oakland 1 3 0 .250 97 123

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Washington 2 1 0 .667 64 44

Dallas 2 2 0 .500 67 77

Philadelphia 2 2 0 .500 82 81

N.Y. Giants 1 3 0 .250 73 95

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 3 1 0 .750 137 121

Carolina 2 1 0 .667 71 60

Tampa Bay 2 2 0 .500 112 139

Atlanta 1 3 0 .250 116 122

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Chicago 3 1 0 .750 111 65

Green Bay 2 1 1 .625 92 83

Minnesota 1 2 1 .375 90 110

Detroit 1 3 0 .250 94 114

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 4 0 0 1.000 140 67

Seattle 2 2 0 .500 85 81

San Francisco 1 3 0 .250 100 118

Arizona 0 4 0 .000 37 94

Late games not included

Thursday’s Result

L.A. Rams 38, Minnesota 31

Sunday’s Results

New England 38, Miami 7

Dallas 26, Detroit 24

Chicago 48, Tampa Bay 10

Green Bay 22, Buffalo 0

Jacksonville 31, N.Y. Jets 12

Cincinnati 37, Atlanta 36

Tennessee 26, Philadelphia 23, OT

Houston 37, Indianapolis 34, OT

Seattle 20, Arizona 17

New Orleans 33, N.Y. Giants 18

L.A. Chargers 29, San Francisco 27

Oakland 45, Cleveland 42, OT

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, late

Open: Washington, Carolina

Monday’s Game

Kansas City at Denver, 8:15

Thursday’s Game

Indianapolis at New England, 8:20

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Cincinnati, 1

N.Y. Giants at Carolina, 1

Denver at N.Y. Jets, 1

Jacksonville at Kansas City, 1

Green Bay at Detroit, 1

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 1

Tennessee at Buffalo, 1

Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 4:25

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25

Dallas at Houston, 8:20

Open: Tampa Bay, Chicago

Monday, Oct. 8

Washington at New Orleans, 8:15

PRO HOCKEY

NHL Preseason

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Detroit 8 7 1 0 14 32 24

Toronto 8 6 2 0 12 29 22

Boston 8 5 1 2 12 24 21

Tampa Bay 7 4 3 0 8 23 20

Montreal 7 4 3 0 8 21 19

Buffalo 7 3 4 0 6 20 24

Florida 7 3 4 0 6 19 26

Ottawa 6 2 4 0 4 11 17

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Carolina 6 5 0 1 11 28 13

N.Y. Islanders 8 5 3 0 10 23 20

Philadelphia 8 4 3 1 9 25 21

N.Y. Rangers 6 3 2 1 7 21 23

Washington 7 2 3 2 6 19 24

Columbus 8 3 5 0 6 21 32

Pittsburgh 6 2 3 1 5 24 20

New Jersey 5 1 2 2 4 12 16

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Dallas 7 4 2 1 9 25 21

Winnipeg 7 4 3 0 8 25 27

St. Louis 7 4 3 0 8 19 18

Colorado 6 3 3 0 6 17 26

Nashville 6 3 3 0 6 19 21

Minnesota 7 2 4 1 5 21 20

Chicago 6 2 4 0 4 19 21

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Edmonton 7 6 1 0 12 34 19

Vegas 7 6 1 0 12 34 16

Calgary 10 4 3 3 11 38 38

Arizona 7 4 2 1 9 24 21

Anaheim 6 3 3 0 6 19 23

San Jose 6 2 3 1 5 25 25

Los Angeles 8 1 6 1 3 18 32

Vancouver 7 1 6 0 2 11 30

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Saturday’s Results

Edmonton 4, Calgary 3

Philadelphia 4, Boston 1

Detroit 5, Toronto 1

Ottawa 3, Montreal 0

Tampa Bay 3, Florida 2

Chicago 4, Columbus 1

Arizona 4, Vancouver 1

Anaheim 3, Los Angeles 0

Sunday’s Results

Nashville 5, Carolina 4, OT

Washington 5, St. Louis 2

Colorado 6, Dallas 5

Vegas 5, San Jose 2

Monday’s Game

New Jersey at Bern, 1:30

2018-19 Regular Season

Wednesday’s Games

Edmonton at Cologne, 10 a.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7

Boston at Washington, 7:30

Calgary at Vancouver, 10

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA Preseason

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Philadelphia 1 0 1.000 —

Toronto 1 0 1.000 —

Boston 1 1 .500 ½

Brooklyn 0 0 .000 ½

New York 0 0 .000 ½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Charlotte 1 1 .500 —

Atlanta 0 0 .000 —

Orlando 0 0 .000 —

Washington 0 0 .000 —

Miami 0 1 .000 ½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 1 0 1.000 —

Cleveland 0 0 .000 ½

Detroit 0 0 .000 ½

Indiana 0 0 .000 ½

Milwaukee 0 0 .000 ½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Dallas 1 0 1.000 —

San Antonio 1 0 1.000 —

Houston 0 0 .000 ½

Memphis 0 0 .000 ½

New Orleans 0 1 .000 1

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 1 0 1.000 —

Utah 1 0 1.000 —

Denver 0 0 .000 ½

Oklahoma City 0 0 .000 ½

Portland 0 1 .000 1

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Clippers 0 0 .000 —

L.A. Lakers 0 0 .000 —

Phoenix 0 0 .000 —

Sacramento 0 0 .000 —

Golden State 0 1 .000 ½

Late games not included

Saturday’s RESULTS

Toronto 122, Portland 104

Dallas 116, Beijing Ducks 63

Minnesota 114, Golden State 110

Utah 130, Perth Wildcats 72

Sunday’s RESULTS

San Antonio 104, Miami 100

Boston 115, Charlotte 112

Chicago 128, New Orleans 116

Denver vs. L.A. Lakers at San Diego, Calif., late

Sydney Kings vs. L.A. Clippers at Honolulu, Hawaii, late

Monday’s Games

New York at Washington, 7

Orlando at Philadelphia, 7

New Orleans vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, 7:30

Sacramento at Phoenix, 10

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at Charlotte, 7

Cleveland at Boston, 8

Memphis vs. Houston at Birmingham, Ala., 8

Toronto at Utah, 9

Denver at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

Wednesday’s Games

New York at Brooklyn, 7:30

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8

Detroit at Oklahoma City, 8

New Zealand Breakers at Phoenix, 10

Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Atlanta United FC 19 6 6 63 65 38

New York 19 7 5 62 57 32

New York City FC 15 9 8 53 55 41

Columbus 13 9 9 48 39 38

Philadelphia 14 12 5 47 43 45

Montreal 12 15 4 40 42 52

D.C. United 10 11 8 38 53 48

New England 8 11 11 35 44 49

Toronto FC 9 15 6 33 54 58

Chicago 8 16 7 31 46 57

Orlando City 7 18 4 25 40 66

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

FC Dallas 15 6 9 54 49 38

Sporting Kansas City 15 8 7 52 55 37

Los Angeles FC 14 8 8 50 58 46

Portland 13 9 9 48 46 45

Seattle 14 11 5 47 41 32

Real Salt Lake 13 11 7 46 50 50

LA Galaxy 12 11 8 44 60 59

Vancouver 11 12 7 40 47 59

Minnesota United 11 16 3 36 45 58

Houston 9 13 8 35 50 45

Colorado 6 18 6 24 32 59

San Jose 4 19 8 20 47 66

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s results

Chicago 3, Los Angeles FC 1

Seattle 4, Colorado 0

D.C. United 5, Montreal 0

Philadelphia 0, Columbus 0, tie

Toronto FC 4, New England 1

Minnesota United 2, New York City FC 1

Houston 3, San Jose 2

LA Galaxy 3, Vancouver 0

FC Dallas 0, Portland 0, tie

Sunday’s results

New York 2, Atlanta United FC 0

Real Salt Lake 1, Sporting Kansas City 1, tie

Saturday, Oct. 6 games

Columbus at Montreal, 3

New England at Atlanta United FC, 3:30

Vancouver at Toronto FC, 5

Minnesota United at Philadelphia, 7:30

Orlando City at FC Dallas, 8

LA Galaxy at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30

Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 9

Portland at Real Salt Lake, 9:30

New York at San Jose, 10:30

Sunday, Oct. 7 game

Chicago at D.C. United, 1

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

The AP Top 25

Record Pts Pv

1. Alabama (58) 5-0 1497 1

2. Georgia 5-0 1405 2

3. Ohio St. (1) 5-0 1395 4

4. Clemson (1) 5-0 1278 3

5. LSU 5-0 1233 5

6. Notre Dame 5-0 1216 8

7. Oklahoma 5-0 1193 6

8. Auburn 4-1 1002 10

9. West Virginia 4-0 998 12

10. Washington 4-1 978 11

11. Penn St. 4-1 920 9

12. UCF 4-0 759 13

13. Kentucky 5-0 707 17

14. Stanford 4-1 700 7

15. Michigan 4-1 687 14

16. Wisconsin 3-1 642 15

17. Miami 4-1 600 16

18. Oregon 4-1 462 19

19. Texas 4-1 403 18

20. Michigan St. 3-1 281 21

21. Colorado 4-0 225 NR

22. Florida 4-1 210 NR

23. NC State 4-0 118 NR

24. Virginia Tech 3-1 89 NR

25. Oklahoma St. 4-1 88 NR

Others receiving votes: Boise St. 86, South Florida 83, Syracuse 74, Cincinnati 35, Iowa 34, Texas A&M 31, Washington St. 14, TCU 13, California 10, Maryland 10, Missouri 8, Mississippi St. 3, Boston College 3, BYU 3, Arizona St. 2, Appalachian St. 2, Duke 1, Hawaii 1, San Diego St. 1.

Amway Coaches Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Alabama (61) 5-0 1597 1

2. Georgia 5-0 1490 3

3. Ohio State (1) 5-0 1467 4

4. Clemson (2) 5-0 1417 2

5. Oklahoma 5-0 1313 5

6. LSU 5-0 1285 6

7. Notre Dame 5-0 1246 8

8. West Virginia 4-0 1055 12

9. Auburn 4-1 1049 10

10. Washington 4-1 1027 11

11. Penn State 4-1 1002 9

12. Wisconsin 3-1 797 13

13. UCF 4-0 763 14

14. Stanford 4-1 753 7

15. Kentucky 5-0 690 17

16. Michigan 4-1 627 15

17. Miami 4-1 587 16

18. Oregon 4-1 453 20

19. Michigan State 3-1 376 18

20. Texas 4-1 342 22

21. Oklahoma State 4-1 255 21

22. Colorado 4-0 170 NR

23. Virginia Tech 3-1 167 24

24. Boise State 3-1 160 25

25. N.C. State 4-0 121 NR

Others receiving votes: South Florida 109, Florida 105, Syracuse 48, Washington State 43, Cincinnati 42, TCU 40, Appalachian State 34, Texas A&M 31, Iowa 23, Missouri 21, Maryland 14, Mississippi State 13, Southern Cal 10, Boston College 9, San Diego State 9, Arizona State 8, South Carolina 6, California 5, Duke 5, Troy 5, Army 4, BYU 4, Louisiana Tech 2, Fresno State 1.

Saturday’s Scores

EAST

Alfred 27, Morrisville St. 22

Amherst 24, Bowdoin 14

Army 42, Buffalo 13

Assumption 54, American International 9

Belhaven 20, Howard Payne 19

Boston College 45, Temple 35

Bridgewater (Mass.) 31, Westfield St. 14

Brown 35, Georgetown 7

Bucknell 19, Holy Cross 16

Buffalo St. 41, Hartwick 7

California (Pa.) 36, Indiana (Pa.) 24

Cincinnati 49, UConn 7

Clarion 19, Seton Hill 16

Coast Guard 20, Catholic 9

Cornell 43, Sacred Heart 24

Cortland St. 45, Utica 38

Dartmouth 37, Penn 14

Dean 44, Alfred St. 26

Delaware Valley 31, Stevenson 20

Edinboro 31, Gannon 24

Endicott 52, Curry 22

Fairleigh Dickinson 48, Albright 34

Fitchburg St. 36, Mass. Maritime 20

Gallaudet 29, Anna Maria 9

Grove City 31, Carnegie-Mellon 21

Hamilton 33, Wesleyan (Conn.) 29

Husson 35, NY Maritime 21

Indiana 24, Rutgers 17

Johns Hopkins 52, Ursinus 6

Johnson C. Smith 50, Lincoln (Pa.) 13

King’s (Pa.) 29, Lycoming 14

Kutztown 44, Bloomsburg 10

LIU Post 37, Merrimack 20

Lafayette 31, CCSU 24

MIT 31, Merchant Marine 24

Marist 28, Dayton 17

McDaniel 24, Juniata 21

Middlebury 31, Colby 14

Misericordia 52, Castleton 33

Monmouth (NJ) 54, Wagner 47

Moravian 59, Gettysburg 23

Muhlenberg 42, Franklin & Marshall 21

New Haven 31, Bentley 27

Nichols 42, New England 24

Ohio St. 27, Penn St. 26

Pace 51, Stonehill 30

Plymouth St. 38, Worcester St. 6

S. Connecticut 42, St. Anselm 21

Salisbury 42, William Paterson 0

Shepherd 61, Concord 21

Springfield 33, Norwich 16

St. Francis (Pa.) 59, WV Wesleyan 3

Stony Brook 29, Villanova 27

Susquehanna 30, Dickinson 24, OT

Thomas More 48, St. Lawrence 12

Towson 41, The Citadel 24

Tufts 47, Bates 14

W. Connecticut 40, Mass.-Dartmouth 27

W. New England 41, Salve Regina 14

W. Virginia St. 31, Glenville St. 17

WPI 30, Maine Maritime 7

Washington & Jefferson 27, Bethany (WV) 20

Waynesburg 24, Thiel 21

West Chester 28, Shippensburg 21

Widener 27, Lebanon Valley 21

Wilkes 34, Alvernia 14

Williams 21, Trinity (Conn.) 16

Yale 35, Maine 14

SOUTH

Alabama 56, Louisiana-Lafayette 14

Alabama A&M 21, Jackson St. 16

Alcorn St. 20, Southern U. 3

Appalachian St. 52, South Alabama 7

Auburn 24, Southern Miss. 13

Ave Maria 21, Faulkner 20

Averett 54, Greensboro 0

Berry 61, Austin 0

Bethel (Tenn.) 50, Georgetown (Ky.) 49

Bethune-Cookman 35, Savannah St. 0

Bowie St. 20, Winston-Salem 17

Bridgewater (Va.) 30, Guilford 28

Campbell 30, North Alabama 7

Campbellsville 35, Kentucky Christian 27

Carson-Newman 33, Catawba 30, OT

Charleston Southern 48, Hampton 14

Clark Atlanta 31, Allen 6

Clemson 27, Syracuse 23

Colgate 23, William & Mary 0

Drake 41, Jacksonville 9

E. Illinois 52, Tennessee Tech 38

ETSU 17, Chattanooga 14

East Carolina 37, Old Dominion 35

Elon 30, New Hampshire 9

FIU 55, Ark.-Pine Bluff 9

Fairmont St. 24, Virginia-Wise 6

Fayetteville St. 40, Chowan 38

Ferrum 38, Shenandoah 21

Florida 13, Mississippi St. 6

Florida A&M 55, NC Central 14

Florida St. 28, Louisville 24

Florida Tech 26, Wingate 23

Furman 44, W. Carolina 38

Georgia 38, Tennessee 12

Georgia Southern 28, Arkansas St. 21

Georgia St. 46, Louisiana-Monroe 14

Georgia Tech 63, Bowling Green 17

Hampden-Sydney 56, Emory & Henry 27

Jacksonville St. 48, Austin Peay 32

James Madison 63, Richmond 10

Keiser 27, Edward Waters 23

Kennesaw St. 24, Samford 10

Kentucky 24, South Carolina 10

LSU 45, Mississippi 16

Lenoir-Rhyne 35, Tusculum 10

Mars Hill 51, Limestone 41

Marshall 20, W. Kentucky 17

Maryville (Tenn.) 29, Brevard 3

McNeese St. 17, Stephen F. Austin 10

Mercer 48, VMI 38

Methodist 48, Huntingdon 34

Middle Tennessee 25, FAU 24

Morehouse 23, Kentucky St. 21

Murray St. 45, UT Martin 38

NC State 35, Virginia 21

NC Wesleyan 35, LaGrange 14

Newberry 20, UNC-Pembroke 0

Nicholls 50, Lamar 27

Norfolk St. 54, Delaware St. 28

North Greenville 20, West Alabama 16

Pikeville 38, Point (Ga.) 31

Prairie View 22, Grambling St. 16

Randolph-Macon 23, Washington & Lee 7

Reinhardt 27, Cumberlands 10

Rhodes 24, Millsaps 21

SE Louisiana 24, Northwestern St. 17

Southeastern (Fla.) 20, Webber 17

St. Andrews at Bluefield South, ccd.

St. Augustine’s 24, Elizabeth City St. 17

Troy 45, Coastal Carolina 21

Tuskegee 17, Lane 8

UAB 28, Charlotte 7

UCF 45, Pittsburgh 14

Va. Lynchburg 31, Fort Valley St. 14

Vanderbilt 31, Tennessee St. 27

Virginia St. 34, Shaw 17

Virginia Tech 31, Duke 14

Virginia Union 52, Livingstone 19

Wake Forest 56, Rice 24

Walsh 23, Kentucky Wesleyan 17

Wesley 28, S. Virginia 7

West Florida 30, Delta St. 21

West Georgia 58, Shorter 27

Wofford 45, Gardner-Webb 14

MIDWEST

Albion 37, Alma 34, OT

Allegheny 52, Hiram 20

Augustana (SD) 48, Minn.-Crookston 3

Baldwin-Wallace 45, Capital 17

Ball St. 52, Kent St. 24

Bemidji St. 27, Wayne (Neb.) 10

Benedict 24, Central St. (Ohio) 14

Benedictine (Kan.) 23, Baker 12

Bethel (Minn.) 48, Carleton 0

Briar Cliff 20, Dakota Wesleyan 13

Butler 24, Morehead St. 21

Carthage 63, Elmhurst 7

Cent. Methodist 61, Graceland (Iowa) 35

Cent. Missouri 61, Missouri Southern 7

Central 62, Buena Vista 20

Chadron St. 40, Western St. (Col.) 22

Chicago 49, Cornell (Iowa) 0

Coe 40, Nebraska Wesleyan 28

Concordia (Wis.) 48, Benedictine (Ill.) 40

Cumberland (Tenn.) 23, Cincinnati Christian 10

Davenport 31, N. Michigan 30, OT

Davidson 40, Valparaiso 35

DePauw 38, Ohio Wesleyan 17

Dickinson St. 33, Dakota St. 27

Dixie St. 41, Black Hills St. 38

Dordt 38, Concordia (Neb.) 19

Dubuque 49, Loras 42

Eureka 31, Aurora 28

Evangel 28, William Penn 14

Ferris St. 28, Ashland 21

Findlay 70, Lake Erie 7

Fort Hays St. 15, Cent. Oklahoma 0

Franklin 42, Rose-Hulman 39

Friends 37, McPherson 21

Grand Valley St. 52, Northwood (Mich.) 7

Grand View 20, Missouri Valley 13

Greenville 24, Westminster (Mo.) 20

Hanover 55, Anderson (Ind.) 8

Heidelberg 44, Wilmington (Ohio) 13

Hillsdale 45, Malone 35

Illinois Wesleyan 28, Carroll (Wis.) 13

Indianapolis 41, Lincoln (Mo.) 17

Iowa Wesleyan 44, Crown (Minn.) 7

John Carroll 44, Muskingum 7

Kalamazoo 31, Adrian 30

Kansas Wesleyan 70, Bethany (Kan.) 24

Lakeland 61, Concordia (Ill.) 28

Mac Murray 15, Northwestern (Minn.) 13

Macalester 28, Lake Forest 27

Manchester 69, Earlham 0

Marian (Ind.) 37, St. Francis (Ind.) 28

Marietta 43, Ohio Northern 42

Martin Luther 49, St. Scholastica 21

McKendree 48, Quincy 14

Michigan 20, Northwestern 17

Michigan St. 31, Cent. Michigan 20

Midland 35, Jamestown 28, OT

Millikin 28, Augustana (Ill.) 27

Minn. Duluth 32, Concordia (St.P.) 3

Minn. St.-Mankato 45, St. Cloud St. 10

Minn. St.-Moorhead 17, Upper Iowa 13

Missouri S&T 48, SW Baptist 23

Missouri St. 24, Illinois St. 21

Missouri Western 38, Washburn 7

Monmouth (Ill.) 49, Lawrence 0

Morningside 65, Hastings 0

Mount St. Joseph 21, Bluffton 7

Mount Union 56, Otterbein 14

N. Dakota St. 21, S. Dakota St. 17

N. Illinois 26, E. Michigan 23, 3OT

NW Missouri St. 41, Emporia St. 0

Northwestern (Iowa) 28, Doane 25

Notre Dame 38, Stanford 17

Notre Dame Coll. 55, West Liberty 21

Ohio 58, UMass 42

Ohio Dominican 66, Alderson-Broaddus 27

Oklahoma St. 48, Kansas 28

Olivet 72, Finlandia 7

Olivet Nazarene 77, Trinity (Ill.) 28

Ottawa, Kan. 34, Tabor 14

Peru St. 24, Mid-Am Nazarene 19

Presentation 37, Valley City St. 30

Purdue 42, Nebraska 28

Ripon 53, Grinnell 7

SW Minnesota St. 54, Mary 24

Saginaw Valley St. 10, Michigan Tech 0

Simpson (Iowa) 37, Wartburg 36, OT

South Dakota 31, S. Illinois 24

Southwestern (Kan.) 51, Avila 49

St. Ambrose 33, St. Francis (Ill.) 19

St. John’s (Minn.) 52, Augsburg 0

St. Norbert 34, Knox 0

St. Thomas (Minn.) 46, Concordia (Moor.) 7

Sterling 44, St. Mary (Kan.) 12

Texas 19, Kansas St. 14

Tiffin 27, Wayne (Mich.) 13

Trine 35, Hope 25

W. Illinois 45, Youngstown St. 38

W. Michigan 40, Miami (Ohio) 39

Wabash 48, Wooster 20

Waldorf 55, Mayville St. 14

Washington (Mo.) 44, North Park 21

Winona St. 22, Northern St. (SD) 15

Wis. Lutheran 26, Rockford 20, 2OT

Wis.-Oshkosh 48, Wis.-River Falls 14

Wis.-Platteville 20, Wis.-Stevens Pt. 6

SOUTHWEST

Arizona Christian 31, Texas College 27

East Central 18, SW Oklahoma 11

Hardin-Simmons 59, E. Texas Baptist 17

Harding 47, Ark.-Monticello 21

Henderson St. 24, S. Nazarene 10

Incarnate Word 44, Abilene Christian 34

Langston 31, Wayland Baptist 20

Louisiana College 49, Sul Ross St. 16

Louisiana Tech 29, North Texas 27

Lyon 29, Okla. Panhandle St. 16

McMurry 7, Texas Lutheran 6

Nebraska-Kearney 49, Northeastern St. 7

Oklahoma 66, Baylor 33

Ouachita 24, Arkansas Tech 7

S. Arkansas 55, Oklahoma Baptist 45

SE Oklahoma 37, NW Oklahoma St. 9

SMU 63, Houston Baptist 27

SW Assemblies of God 56, Ottawa (Ariz.) 34

Sam Houston St. 34, Cent. Arkansas 31, OT

Sewanee 38, Hendrix 31

TCU 17, Iowa St. 14

Tarleton St. 54, Angelo St. 33

Texas A&M 24, Arkansas 17

Texas A&M Commerce 68, Lock Haven 6

Texas-Permian Basin 21, W. New Mexico 20

Trinity (Texas) 24, Birmingham-Southern 17

UTSA 30, UTEP 21

West Virginia 42, Texas Tech 34

FAR WEST

Adams St. 48, Fort Lewis 42, OT

Arizona St. 52, Oregon St. 24

Boise St. 34, Wyoming 14

CSU-Pueblo 41, S. Dakota Tech 14

Claremont-Mudd 37, La Verne 24

Colorado Mines 72, Mesa St. 31

E. Washington 34, Montana St. 17

Fresno St. 49, Toledo 27

Hawaii 44, San Jose St. 41, 4OT

Idaho 20, Portland St. 7

Idaho St. 56, N. Arizona 42

Liberty 52, New Mexico 43

Midwestern St. 31, E. New Mexico 23

Montana 48, Cal Poly 28

Nevada 28, Air Force 25

North Dakota 38, N. Colorado 13

Oregon 42, California 24

Pacific (Ore.) 19, George Fox 13, OT

Puget Sound 28, Pacific Lutheran 21, OT

San Diego 49, Stetson 10

Southern Cal 24, Arizona 20

W. Oregon 54, Simon Fraser 13

Washington 35, BYU 7

Washington St. 28, Utah 24

West Texas A&M 28, Cent. Washington 26

Whitworth 19, Linfield 14

Ohio State Summary

No. 4 Ohio St. 27, No. 9 Penn St. 26

Ohio St. 0 7 7 13 — 27

Penn St. 3 10 0 13 — 26

First Quarter

PSU–FG Pinegar 34, 4:58

Second Quarter

PSU–FG Pinegar 39, 11:18

PSU–Hamler 93 pass from McSorley (Pinegar kick), 5:59

OSU–Dobbins 26 pass from Haskins (Nuernberger kick), 1:50

Third Quarter

OSU–Dobbins 4 run (Nuernberger kick), 10:22

Fourth Quarter

PSU–Freiermuth 2 pass from McSorley (Pinegar kick), 12:22

PSU–Sanders 1 run (run failed), 8:00

OSU–Victor 47 pass from Haskins (Nuernberger kick), 6:42

OSU–Hill 24 pass from Haskins (pass failed), 2:03

A–110,889.

OSU PSU

First downs 21 22

Rushes-yards 37-119 44-206

Passing 270 286

Comp-Att-Int 22-39-1 16-32-0

Return Yards -2 54

Punts-Avg. 9-47.11 8-39.25

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1

Penalties-Yards 10-105 7-64

Time of Possession 28:21 31:39

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Ohio St., Dobbins 17-57, Weber 9-51, Campbell 2-19, Haskins 4-8, Hill 1-(minus 3), (Team) 4-(minus 13). Penn St., McSorley 25-175, Sanders 16-43, Stevens 3-(minus 12).

PASSING — Ohio St., Haskins 22-39-1-270. Penn St., McSorley 16-32-0-286.

RECEIVING — Ohio St., Campbell 7-60, Hill 6-59, Mack 3-25, Dobbins 2-61, Victor 2-55, Weber 1-5, Saunders 1-5. Penn St., Ju.Johnson 5-61, Hamler 4-138, Freiermuth 3-44, Sanders 2-2, Hippenhammer 1-21, Polk 1-20.

MISSED FIELD GOALS — Ohio St., Nuernberger 48. Penn St., Pinegar 46.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR

Bank of America ROVAL 400

Final Results

1. (9) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 109 laps.

2. (8) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, 109.

3. (7) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 109.

4. (3) Alex Bowman, Chevy, 109.

5. (1) Kurt Busch, Ford, 109.

6. (4) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 109.

7. (2) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, 109.

8. (6) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 109.

9. (19) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 109.

10. (15) Joey Logano, Ford, 109.

11. (29) Ryan Newman, Chevy, 109.

12. (27) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 109.

13. (28) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 109.

14. (13) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 109.

15. (32) Regan Smith, Chevy, 109.

16. (30) David Ragan, Ford, 109.

17. (10) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 109.

18. (18) Michael McDowell, Ford, 109.

19. (20) Aric Almirola, Ford, 109.

20. (33) Cole Whitt, Chevy, 109.

21. (17) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 109.

22. (26) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 109.

23. (11) Daniel Hemric, Chevy, 109.

24. (35) Ross Chastain, Chevy, 109.

25. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevy, 109.

26. (37) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, 109.

27. (31) Justin Marks, Chevy, 108.

28. (36) JJ Yeley, Toyota, 108.

29. (38) Landon Cassill, Chevy, 108.

30. (12) Erik Jones, Toyota, 108.

31. (25) Brad Keselowski, Ford, Accident, 103.

32. (14) Kyle Busch, Toyota, Accident, 103.

33. (22) Paul Menard, Ford, Accident, 103.

34. (21) William Byron, Chevy, Accident, 103.

35. (16) Trevor Bayne, Ford, Accident, 103.

36. (34) Bubba Wallace, Chevy, Accident, 103.

37. (23) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, Accident, 100.

38. (40) Timmy Hill, Toyota, Axle, 70.

39. (24) Austin Dillon, Chevy, Accident, 64.

Formula One

Russian Grand Prix

Final Results

1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 53 laps, 1:27:25.181, 25 points.

2. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 53, +2.545 seconds, 18.

3. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 53, +7.487, 15.

4. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, 53, +16.543, 12.

5. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 53, +31.016, 10.

6. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull, 53, +80.451, 8.

7. Charles Leclerc, Sauber, 53, +98.390, 6.

8. Kevin Magnussen, Haas, 52, +1 lap, 4.

9. Esteban Ocon, Force India, 52, +1 lap, 2.

10. Sergio Perez, Force India, 52, +1 lap, 1.

11. Romain Grosjean, Haas, 52, +1 lap.

12. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault, 52, +1 lap.

13. Marcus Ericsson, Sauber, 52, +1 lap.

14. Fernando Alonso, McLaren, 52, +1 lap.

15. Lance Stroll, Williams, 52, +1 lap.

16. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren, 51, +2 laps.

17. Carlos Sainz, Renault, 51, +2 laps.

18. Sergey Sirotkin, Williams, 51, +2 laps.

Not classified

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, 4, did not finish.

Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso, 4, did not finish.

PRO GOLF

Champions Tour

PURE Insurance

Final Results

b-Pebble Beach

h-Poppy Hills

Ken Tanigawa, $315,000 67b-66h-72b–205 -10

Marco Dawson, $168,000 67b-68h-71b–206 -9

Kirk Triplett, $168,000 68b-68h-70b–206 -9

Duffy Waldorf, $126,000 68b-68h-71b–207 -8

Woody Austin, $86,800 68h-71b-69b–208 -7

Tom Gillis, $86,800 68b-67h-73b–208 -7

Mike Goodes, $86,800 69h-68b-71b–208 -7

Gary Hallberg, $67,200 68h-67b-74b–209 -6

Scott Dunlap, $56,700 71b-70h-69b–210 -5

Scott McCarron, $56,700 67h-74b-69b–210 -5

Olin Browne, $42,000 67b-69h-75b–211 -4

Joe Durant, $42,000 67h-72b-72b–211 -4

Bernhard Langer, $42,000 67h-76b-68b–211 -4

Scott Parel, $42,000 69b-73h-69b–211 -4

Tom Pernice Jr., $42,000 67h-70b-74b–211 -4

Kenny Perry, $42,000 72b-69h-70b–211 -4

Fred Couples, $29,694 69h-75b-68b–212 -3

Glen Day, $29,694 71b-71h-70b–212 -3

Bob Estes, $29,694 70b-73h-69b–212 -3

David Frost, $29,694 66b-74h-72b–212 -3

Jerry Kelly, $29,694 71h-72b-69b–212 -3

Billy Mayfair, $24,360 68h-72b-73b–213 -2

Paul Broadhurst, $21,525 68b-76h-70b–214 -1

Paul Goydos, $21,525 72b-70h-72b–214 -1

Jeff Maggert, $21,525 71h-69b-74b–214 -1

Jeff Sluman, $21,525 71h-71b-72b–214 -1

Stephen Ames, $16,328 71h-72b-72b–215 E

Mark Calcavecchia, $16,328 69h-76b-70b–215 E

Carlos Franco, $16,328 69h-70b-76b–215 E

Doug Garwood, $16,328 69b-76h-70b–215 E

David McKenzie, $16,328 71h-73b-71b–215 E

Tim Petrovic, $16,328 74h-69b-72b–215 E

Fran Quinn, $16,328 69b-69h-77b–215 E

Gene Sauers, $16,328 72h-71b-72b–215 E

Tommy Tolles, $13,230 71b-74h-71b–216 +1

Mark Brooks, $11,375 70h-72b-75b–217 +2

Tom Byrum, $11,375 70b-74h-73b–217 +2

Robert Gamez, $11,375 73h-72b-72b–217 +2

Kent Jones, $11,375 69h-76b-72b–217 +2

Vijay Singh, $11,375 72h-73b-72b–217 +2

Mark Walker, $11,375 70h-71b-76b–217 +2

Hale Irwin, $9,660 67b-75h-76b–218 +3

Tom Watson, $9,660 73b-72h-73b–218 +3

Peter Lonard, $8,610 73b-71h-75b–219 +4

Larry Mize, $8,610 74b-68h-77b–219 +4

Joey Sindelar, $8,610 71h-70b-78b–219 +4

Brian Henninger, $7,140 71h-74b-75b–220 +5

Jesper Parnevik, $7,140 72b-72h-76b–220 +5

Kevin Sutherland, $7,140 69h-76b-75b–220 +5

Grant Waite, $7,140 73b-71h-76b–220 +5

Dan Forsman, $6,090 70h-73b-78b–221 +6

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with manager Ned Yost on a contract for next season.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed 1B Christian Walker on the 60-day DL. Reinstated RHP Shelby Miller from the 60-day DL.

Football

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Fired special teams coordinator Cory McDiarmid. Promoted special teams assistant Dave Jackson to special teams coordinator.

Hockey

National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Vili Saarijarvi, G Harri Sateri and Fs David Pope, Givani Smith, Dominic Turgeon and Filip Zadina to Grand Rapids (AHL). Released LW Jussi Jokinen from a professional tryout.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned Gs Brendan Halverson and Chris Nell to Hartford (AHL). Assigned D Brandon Crawley to Hartford.

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed D Mackenze Stewart to a professional tryout.

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Loaned Fs Drew Melanson and Jason Salvaggio to Maine (ECHL). Released D Derek Pratt and Scott Savage, G Connor LaCouvee and Fs Riley Bourbonnais, Alex Kile, Mike Marshall and Brady Vail from training camp tryouts and sent them to Maine.

ECHL

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Re-signed D Craig Wyszomirski to a one-year contract.

LOCAL SPORTS

Saturday’s Results

Junior Varsity Football

Hopewell-Loudon 30, Pandora-Gilboa 6

Eastwood 21, Fostoria 0

SCHEDULE

Monday’s Events

Prep Cross Country

North Baltimore, Riverdale, Carey & Van Buren at Elmwood European Style Invitational, 5

Prep Boys Soccer

Huron at Old Fort (SBC), 5

Prep Girls Golf

North Baltimore, Lakota, Tiffin Calvert & Patrick Henry in Division II district golf tournament at Sycamore Springs

Prep Volleyball

Leipsic at Hopewell-Loudon (BVC), 5:30

Pandora-Gilboa at Riverdale (BVC), 5:30

Van Buren at Vanlue (BVC), 5:30

Arcadia at North Baltimore (BVC), 5:30

New Riegel at Gibsonburg (SBC), 5:30

LOCAL & AREA

Wrestling Officials Class

There will be a class for those wanting to become an OHSAA wrestling official on six consecutive Thursday nights beginning Oct. 11 at We Serve Coffee at 114 E. Sandusky St. in Findlay. Classes will be held from 6-9 p.m. each Thursday. For more information or to register for class, go the the OHSAA’s website at ohsaa.org and click on officiating or call Ron Nieset at 419-423-8995.

Lakeland Golf Outing

ARCADIA — Lakeland Golf Course will host 3-person scramble on Saturday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. The $40 entry fee includes the scramble, food and cash prizes. Call the clubhouse at 419-894-6440 to register.

Football Tryouts

The Findlay Knights, a semi-pro football team looking to compete in the Blue Collar League, will hold tryouts Oct. 13 and Nov. 10 at the Koehler Center on the University of Findlay campus. Registration begins at 8 a.m.; cost is $15. Those attending are asked to wear white shirts, blue shorts and bring water. More information can be obtaimned by calling Alex Hughes at 567-294-8295 or going to findlayknights.com.

Basketball Informational Meeting

UPPER SANDUSKY — The Senedot Stripes, a basketball program for 6th-12th-grade students from Wyandot and surrounding counties, will hold an informational meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Angeline School and Industries located at 11028 County Highway 44 in Upper Sandusky. A parent or guardian must accompany any student attending the meeting. For more information contact Athletic Director, Jason DeZurik at 419-835-2777 or email him at jason@worldviewwarriors.org.

