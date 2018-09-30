Monday’s scoreboard
Prep Football
Saturday’s Results
Northwest Conference
Paulding 57, Delphos Jefferson 12
Firelands Conference
Norwalk St. Paul 42, Ashland Crestview 6
Around Ohio
Akr. Ellet 41, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 6
Cin. Riverview East 34, Day. Jefferson 6
Cle. John Marshall 45, Cle. E. Tech 6
Cle. St. Ignatius 45, Clarkson North, Ontario 13
Cle. VASJ 35, Cle. Cent. Cath. 14
Corning Miller 30, Middletown Christian 20
Day. Belmont 52, Day. Dunbar 14
Day. Christian 41, Cin. College Prep. 0
Day. Thurgood Marshall 49, Cle. Collinwood 6
Dublin Coffman 23, Marysville 17, OT
Hunting Valley University 46, Hudson WRA 18
Lakewood St. Edward 42, Akr. Buchtel 7
Shaker Hts. 51, Elyria 22
Vincent Warren 20, Crooksville 14
Youngs. Valley Chr. 36, Garrettsville Garfield 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Mergenthaler, Md. vs. Cin. Taft, ccd.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Boston 108 54 .667 —
y-New York 100 62 .617 8
Tampa Bay 90 72 .556 18
Toronto 73 89 .451 35
Baltimore 47 115 .290 61
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 91 71 .562 —
Minnesota 78 84 .481 13
Detroit 64 98 .395 27
Chicago 62 100 .383 29
Kansas City 58 104 .358 33
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 103 59 .636 —
y-Oakland 97 65 .599 6
Seattle 89 73 .549 14
Los Angeles 80 82 .494 23
Texas 67 95 .414 36
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
Saturday’s Results
N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 5
Houston 4, Baltimore 3, 1st game
Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3
Milwaukee 6, Detroit 5
Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 3
Kansas City 9, Cleveland 4
Houston 5, Baltimore 2, 2nd game
Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 2
Seattle 4, Texas 1
Sunday’s Results
Baltimore 4, Houston 0
Boston 10, N.Y. Yankees 2
L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 4
Milwaukee 11, Detroit 0
Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Seattle 3, Texas 1
Tampa Bay 9, Toronto 4
Cleveland 2, Kansas City 1
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Atlanta 90 72 .556 —
Washington 82 80 .506 8
Philadelphia 80 82 .494 10
New York 77 85 .475 13
Miami 63 98 .391 26½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
z-Chicago 95 67 .586 —
z-Milwaukee 95 67 .586 —
St. Louis 88 74 .543 7
Pittsburgh 82 79 .509 12½
Cincinnati 67 95 .414 28
West Division
W L Pct GB
z-Colorado 91 71 .562 —
z-Los Angeles 91 71 .562 —
Arizona 82 80 .506 9
San Francisco 73 89 .451 18
San Diego 66 96 .407 25
z-clinched playoff berth
x-clinched division
Saturday’s Results
St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 1
L.A. Dodgers 10, San Francisco 6
Cincinnati 3, Pittsburgh 0
Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 0
Milwaukee 6, Detroit 5
N.Y. Mets 1, Miami 0, 13 innings
Washington 12, Colorado 2
Arizona 5, San Diego 4
Sunday’s Results
L.A. Dodgers 15, San Francisco 0
Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 1
Colorado 12, Washington 0
Milwaukee 11, Detroit 0
N.Y. Mets 1, Miami 0
Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 5, 10 innings
San Diego 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 10, St. Louis 5
Monday’s Games
Milwaukee (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 1:05
Colorado (Marquez 14-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 7-5), 4:09
Sunday’s Boxscores
Indians 2, Royals 1
Cleveland Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lindor ss 4 2 1 1 Mrrfeld 2b 4 0 1 0
Brntley lf 3 0 1 0 Bnfacio pr-rf 0 0 0 0
R.Davis pr-lf 1 0 0 0 Mondesi ss 3 0 0 0
J.Rmirz 2b 4 0 0 0 S.Perez dh 4 0 0 0
Encrnco dh 4 0 2 0 O’Hearn 1b 4 0 0 0
Dnldson 3b 3 0 1 0 R.Hrrra rf-2b 4 0 1 0
Rosales pr-3b 1 0 0 0 Goodwin cf 4 1 1 0
Y.Diaz 1b 1 0 1 0 A.Escbr 3b 4 0 1 0
Alonso ph-1b 0 0 0 0 Bre.Phl lf 2 0 0 0
M.Cbrra rf 3 0 0 0 Viloria c 3 0 1 1
G.Allen cf 1 0 0 0
Kipnis cf 3 0 0 0
B.Brnes rf 1 0 0 0
Haase c 4 0 0 0
Totals 33 2 6 1 Totals 32 1 5 1
Cleveland 101″000″000 — 2
Kansas City 000″010″000 — 1
E–Skoglund (1), A.Escobar (13), Haase (1). DP–Kansas City 1. LOB–Cleveland 9, Kansas City 6. 2B–Donaldson (14), Y.Diaz (5). HR–Lindor (38). SB–Lindor 2 (25), Brantley (12), Merrifield (45), Mondesi (32), Goodwin (4).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Carrasco (W,17-10) 5 3 1 1 2 6
Bauer (S,1-1) 4 2 0 0 0 2
Kansas City
Skoglund (L,1-6) 5 3 2 1 2 3
Flynn 1 1 0 0 1 1
Lively 2 2 0 0 1 3
McCarthy 1 0 0 0 0 1
HBP–by Skoglund (Brantley). WP–Skoglund, Flynn. Umpires–Home, Bruce Dreckman. First, Chad Fairchild. Second, Kerwin Danley. Third, Mike Estabrook. T–2:44. A–19,690 (37,903).
Brewers 11, Tigers 0
Detroit Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Cndlrio 3b 4 0 1 0 Cain cf 4 1 1 0
J.Jones cf 4 0 0 0 Sladino ph 1 0 0 0
Cstllns rf 4 0 1 0 Lyles p 0 0 0 0
Goodrum 1b-ss-1b 4 0 2 0 Yelich rf-lf 2 2 0 0
Mahtook lf 4 0 0 0 H.Perez lf 1 0 0 0
J.McCnn c 4 0 1 0 Braun lf 3 2 2 2
D.Lugo 2b 3 0 0 0 Broxton cf 1 0 0 0
Kozma ss 2 0 1 0 T.Shaw 2b 5 2 2 1
Adduci ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 5 2 2 3
Hall p 0 0 0 0 Mstakas 3b 3 0 1 1
Trnbull p 2 0 0 0 Pina c 3 1 1 1
Hardy p 0 0 0 0 O.Arcia ss 4 0 1 2
Baez p 0 0 0 0 G.Gnzal p 1 0 0 0
Rninger p 0 0 0 0 Thames ph 1 0 0 0
H.Cstro ss 1 0 1 0 Ju.Grra p 1 1 1 0
Grndrsn ph-rf 1 0 1 0
Totals 33 0 7 0 Totals 36 11 12 10
Detroit 000″000″000 — “0
Milwaukee 200″101″61x — 11
E–Moustakas (12), Goodrum (16). DP–Milwaukee 1. LOB–Detroit 7, Milwaukee 6. 2B–Castellanos (46), Kozma (4), Cain (25), Braun (25), Pina (13). HR–T.Shaw (32), Aguilar (35). SB–T.Shaw 2 (5). SF–Pina (4).
IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Turnbull (L,0-2) 5 1/3 5 4 4 2 7
Hardy 1/3 0 0 0 1 0
Baez 1/3 2 3 3 1 1
Reininger 2/3 3 3 3 0 0
Hall 1 1/3 2 1 1 0 1
Milwaukee
Gonzalez (W,10-11) 5 3 0 0 1 2
Guerra H,1 2 2 0 0 0 3
Lyles 2 2 0 0 0 5
Baez pitched to 3 batters in the 7th WP–Gonzalez. Umpires–Home, Sam Holbrook. First, Jim Wolf. Second, Alfonso Marquez. Third, D.J. Reyburn. T–3:15. A–41,848 (41,900).
Pirates 6, Reds 5, 10 innings,
Pittsburgh Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
P.Reyes lf 5 1 1 0 Peraza ss 4 0 0 0
S.Marte cf 5 1 2 1 B.Hmltn cf 2 1 1 0
Bell 1b 4 1 1 1 G.Grrro cf 3 0 0 0
E.Diaz c 4 0 1 0 Votto 1b 1 0 0 0
Moran 3b 4 1 1 0 Dixon 1b-rf 3 0 0 0
J.Osuna rf 4 2 2 0 Suarez 3b 2 0 0 0
Kramer 2b 3 0 0 1 Trahan 3b 3 0 0 0
Newman ss 4 0 1 1 Schbler lf 2 1 0 0
Holmes p 1 0 0 0 Ervin rf 3 0 1 0
Kang ph 1 0 0 0 Garrett p 0 0 0 0
Ta.Andr p 0 0 0 0 Hughes p 0 0 0 0
Lvrnway ph 1 0 1 0 D.Hrnnd p 0 0 0 0
Nvrskas p 0 0 0 0 Lrenzen ph 1 0 0 0
Brault p 0 0 0 0 Iglsias p 0 0 0 0
Feliz p 1 0 0 0 Brnhart 1b 0 0 0 0
F.Vazqz p 0 0 0 0 D.Hrrra 2b 3 1 1 1
Fdrwicz c 4 1 1 2
Romano p 1 0 0 0
Casali ph 1 1 1 0
Wisler p 0 0 0 0
M.Wllms rf 2 0 0 0
Stphens p 0 0 0 0
Totals 37 6 10 4 Totals 35 5 5 3
Pittsburgh 000″022″100″1 — 6
Cincinnati 120″011″000″0 — 5
E–G.Guerrero (1), E.Diaz (9), Kramer (1). DP–Pittsburgh 2, Cincinnati 2. LOB–Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 6. 2B–P.Reyes (2), S.Marte (32), Moran (19), J.Osuna 2 (9), B.Hamilton (16). HR–S.Marte (20), Bell (12), D.Herrera (5), Federowicz (1). SB–B.Hamilton (34), Schebler (4). SF–Kramer (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Holmes 4 3 3 2 4 3
Anderson 2 2 2 1 1 4
Neverauskas 1 0 0 0 0 2
Brault 1 0 0 0 0 2
Feliz (W,1-2) 1 0 0 0 0 3
Vazquez (S,37-42) 1 0 0 0 0 2
Cincinnati
Romano 5 3 2 2 1 1
Wisler BS,1 2/3 2 2 2 0 0
Garrett 2/3 1 1 1 0 0
Hughes BS,4 2/3 2 0 0 0 0
Hernandez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Iglesias 1 1 0 0 0 2
Stephens (L,2-3) 1 1 1 0 2 1
HBP–by Anderson (Peraza). WP–Romano, Feliz, Stephens. Umpires–Home, CB Bucknor. First, Jansen Visconti. Second, Brian O’Nora. Third, Chris Conroy. T–3:07. A–25,091 (42,319).
Saturday’s Boxscores
Royals 9, Indians 4
Cleveland Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 Mrrfeld 2b 4 1 2 2
Rosales ss 1 0 0 0 Mondesi ss 4 1 1 3
Brntley lf 4 1 1 0 A.Grdon lf 5 1 2 1
B.Brnes lf-rf 1 0 0 0 H.Dzier 1b 5 0 2 0
J.Rmirz 2b 4 2 3 1 O’Hearn dh 5 0 1 1
Encrnco dh 3 0 0 1 Bnfacio rf 3 2 1 0
Dnldson 3b 3 1 0 0 Goodwin cf 4 1 1 0
Y.Diaz 3b 0 0 0 0 A.Escbr 3b 5 2 3 1
Alonso 1b 3 0 1 1 Viloria c 5 1 3 1
M.Cbrra rf 4 0 2 1
R.Davis lf 0 0 0 0
Gomes c 2 0 1 0
R.Perez c 2 0 0 0
Kipnis cf 3 0 1 0
G.Allen cf 1 0 1 0
Totals 35 4 10 4 Totals 40 9 16 9
Cleveland 102″000″010 — 4
Kansas City 010″204″20x — 9
E–Bonifacio (2). DP–Kansas City 1. LOB–Cleveland 7, Kansas City 12. 2B–J.Ramirez (39), Merrifield (43), Goodwin (6). 3B–G.Allen (3). HR–J.Ramirez (39), Mondesi (14). SB–Merrifield 2 (44), Mondesi (31). SF–Encarnacion (7).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Kluber 5 7 3 3 2 6
Miller (L,2-4) 2/3 5 4 4 1 1
Otero 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Allen 1/3 3 2 2 0 1
Perez 2/3 1 0 0 0 0
Hand 1 0 0 0 2 1
Kansas City
Junis (W,9-12) 6 8 3 3 1 6
Hill 1 0 0 0 0 0
McCarthy 1 1 1 1 1 2
Peralta 1 1 0 0 0 1
WP–Junis. Umpires–Home, Mike Estabrook. First, Bruce Dreckman. Second, Chad Fairchild. Third, Kerwin Danley. T–3:07. A–23,324 (37,903).
Brewers 6, Tigers 5
Detroit Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Cndlrio 3b 4 0 1 0 Cain cf 5 1 1 0
J.Jones cf 4 2 1 0 Yelich rf 3 2 2 3
Cstllns rf 5 2 2 1 Braun lf 4 0 0 0
Goodrum 1b 3 0 2 3 Aguilar 1b 2 0 0 0
Mahtook lf 3 0 0 0 H.Perez ss 3 1 1 0
VrHagen p 0 0 0 0 Grndrsn ph 0 0 0 0
B.Frmer p 0 0 0 0 O.Arcia ss 0 0 0 0
Greiner c 4 0 0 0 Mstakas 3b 4 1 1 0
D.Lugo 2b 4 1 1 0 Schoop 2b 4 1 2 1
Kozma ss 2 0 1 1 Kratz c 4 0 1 2
H.Cstro ph-ss 1 0 0 0 Miley p 0 0 0 0
D.Nrris p 2 0 0 0 Sladino ph 1 0 0 0
Coleman p 0 0 0 0 Burnes p 0 0 0 0
Sltlmcc ph 1 0 0 0 Ta.Wllm p 0 0 0 0
Rninger p 0 0 0 0 Cedeno p 0 0 0 0
Stumpf p 0 0 0 0 J.Brnes p 0 0 0 0
V.Reyes lf 1 0 0 0 Thames ph 0 0 0 0
D.Sntna ph 1 0 0 0
Soria p 0 0 0 0
Knebel p 0 0 0 0
Pina ph 1 0 0 0
Jffress p 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 5 8 5 Totals 32 6 8 6
Detroit 102″011″000 — 5
Milwaukee 002″300″10x — 6
E–Moustakas (11), Kratz (3), Goodrum (15). LOB–Detroit 7, Milwaukee 7. 2B–Schoop (22). 3B–Goodrum (3), D.Lugo (1). HR–Castellanos (23), Yelich 2 (36). SB–Candelario (3), J.Jones (13). CS–Goodrum (4). SF–Kozma (1). S–Burnes (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Norris 4 2/3 6 5 5 2 8
Coleman 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Reininger 1/3 1 0 0 0 0
Stumpf (L,1-5) 2/3 1 1 1 0 2
VerHagen 1 0 0 0 2 2
Farmer 1 0 0 0 0 0
Milwaukee
Miley 3 5 3 3 1 2
Burnes 2 1 1 1 1 2
Williams BS,1 1/3 1 1 1 0 0
Cedeno 1/3 1 0 0 0 0
Barnes 1/3 0 0 0 1 0
Soria (W,3-4) 1 0 0 0 0 1
Knebel H,7 1 0 0 0 0 3
Jeffress (S,15-20) 1 0 0 0 0 3
Stumpf pitched to 1 batter in the 7th HBP–by Miley (Candelario). Umpires–Home, D.J. Reyburn. First, Sam Holbrook. Second, Jim Wolf. Third, Alfonso Marquez. T–3:24. A–45,520 (41,900).
Reds 3, Pirates 0
Pittsburgh Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
A.Frzer rf 2 0 0 0 Peraza ss 3 0 0 1
P.Reyes rf-lf 2 0 0 0 M.Wllms rf 3 0 3 0
S.Marte cf 4 0 1 0 Ervin ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Bell 1b 3 0 0 0 Votto 1b 4 0 0 0
Dckrson lf 3 0 1 0 Iglsias p 0 0 0 0
J.Osuna ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Suarez 3b 3 1 1 1
Kang 3b 4 0 1 0 Schbler lf 3 0 0 0
Hrrison 2b 3 0 1 0 Brnhart c 3 0 0 0
Mercer ss 2 0 0 0 D.Hrrra 2b 3 1 1 0
Newman ss 2 0 1 0 Trahan 2b 0 0 0 0
Stllngs c 3 0 0 0 Lrenzen p 2 0 1 1
Taillon p 2 0 1 0 D.Hrnnd p 0 0 0 0
Kramer ph 1 0 0 0 G.Grrro ph 1 0 0 0
Crick p 0 0 0 0 Hughes p 0 0 0 0
F.Vazqz p 0 0 0 0 Dixon 1b 0 0 0 0
B.Hmltn cf 3 1 1 0
Totals 32 0 6 0 Totals 29 3 7 3
Pittsburgh 000″000″000 — 0
Cincinnati 001″200″00x — 3
DP–Cincinnati 1. LOB–Pittsburgh 7, Cincinnati 3. 2B–S.Marte (31), D.Herrera (5). 3B–B.Hamilton (9). HR–Suarez (34). CS–M.Williams (2). SF–Peraza (5).
IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Taillon (L,14-10) 6 7 3 3 0 7
Crick 1 0 0 0 0 3
Vazquez 1 0 0 0 0 2
Cincinnati
Lorenzen (W,4-2) 5 2/3 5 0 0 2 2
Hernandez H,15 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 2
Hughes H,15 1 0 0 0 0 0
Iglesias (S,30-34) 1 0 0 0 0 2
WP–Hernandez. Umpires–Home, Chris Conroy. First, CB Bucknor. Second, Fieldin Cubreth. Third, Brian O’Nora. T–2:17. A–42,630 (42,319).
Major League Leaders
American League
BATTING–Betts, Boston, .346; Martinez, Boston, .330; Altuve, Houston, .315; Trout, Los Angeles, .312; Brantley, Cleveland, .309; Merrifield, Kansas City, .304; Segura, Seattle, .304; Wendle, Tampa Bay, .300; Castellanos, Detroit, .298; Andujar, New York, .297.
RUNS–Betts, Boston, 129; Lindor, Cleveland, 129; Martinez, Boston, 111; Ramirez, Cleveland, 110; Bregman, Houston, 105; Benintendi, Boston, 103; Springer, Houston, 102; Stanton, New York, 102; Trout, Los Angeles, 101; Chapman, Oakland, 100.
RBI–Martinez, Boston, 130; Davis, Oakland, 123; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 107; Ramirez, Cleveland, 106; Bogaerts, Boston, 103; Bregman, Houston, 103; Stanton, New York, 100; Lowrie, Oakland, 99; Cruz, Seattle, 97; Haniger, Seattle, 93.
HITS–Merrifield, Kansas City, 192; Martinez, Boston, 188; Castellanos, Detroit, 185; Lindor, Cleveland, 183; Betts, Boston, 180; Segura, Seattle, 178; Brantley, Cleveland, 176; Andujar, New York, 170; Bregman, Houston, 170; Haniger, Seattle, 170.
DOUBLES–Bregman, Houston, 51; Andujar, New York, 47; Betts, Boston, 47; Castellanos, Detroit, 46; Bogaerts, Boston, 45; Merrifield, Kansas City, 43; Chapman, Oakland, 42; Lindor, Cleveland, 42; Benintendi, Boston, 41; Piscotty, Oakland, 41.
TRIPLES–Smith, Tampa Bay, 10; Sanchez, Chicago, 10; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 9; Gordon, Seattle, 8; Gardner, New York, 7; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Span, Seattle, 7; 7 tied at 6.
HOME RUNS–Davis, Oakland, 48; Martinez, Boston, 43; Gallo, Texas, 40; Ramirez, Cleveland, 39; Trout, Los Angeles, 39; Lindor, Cleveland, 38; Stanton, New York, 38; Cruz, Seattle, 37; Betts, Boston, 32; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 32.
STOLEN BASES–Merrifield, Kansas City, 45; Smith, Tampa Bay, 40; Ramirez, Cleveland, 34; Mondesi, Kansas City, 32; Betts, Boston, 30; Gordon, Seattle, 30; Anderson, Chicago, 26; Lindor, Cleveland, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; 4 tied at 21.
PITCHING–Snell, Tampa Bay, 21-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 20-7; Severino, New York, 19-8; Carrasco, Cleveland, 17-10; Happ, New York, 17-6; Porcello, Boston, 17-7; Price, Boston, 16-7; Verlander, Houston, 16-9; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 16-6; 2 tied at 15.
ERA–Snell, Tampa Bay, 1.89; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.21; Verlander, Houston, 2.52; Cole, Houston, 2.88; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.89; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.02; Morton, Houston, 3.13; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.38; Severino, New York, 3.39; Fiers, Oakland, 3.56.
STRIKEOUTS–Verlander, Houston, 290; Cole, Houston, 276; Sale, Boston, 237; Carrasco, Cleveland, 231; Kluber, Cleveland, 222; Bauer, Cleveland, 221; Snell, Tampa Bay, 221; Severino, New York, 220; Paxton, Seattle, 208; Clevinger, Cleveland, 207.
National League
BATTING–Yelich, Milwaukee, .323; Gennett, Cincinnati, .310; Freeman, Atlanta, .309; Cain, Milwaukee, .308; Rendon, Washington, .308; Zobrist, Chicago, .308; Martinez, St. Louis, .305; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .300; Markakis, Atlanta, .297; Arenado, Colorado, .297.
RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 119; Yelich, Milwaukee, 118; Carpenter, St. Louis, 111; Albies, Atlanta, 105; Arenado, Colorado, 103; Harper, Washington, 103; Turner, Washington, 103; Baez, Chicago, 101; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 95; Freeman, Atlanta, 94.
RBI–Baez, Chicago, 111; Arenado, Colorado, 109; Yelich, Milwaukee, 109; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 108; Story, Colorado, 107; Suarez, Cincinnati, 104; Harper, Washington, 100; Rizzo, Chicago, 100; Freeman, Atlanta, 98; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 96.
HITS–Freeman, Atlanta, 191; Markakis, Atlanta, 185; Yelich, Milwaukee, 184; Peraza, Cincinnati, 182; Gennett, Cincinnati, 181; Blackmon, Colorado, 180; Turner, Washington, 180; Baez, Chicago, 175; Arenado, Colorado, 174; Story, Colorado, 173.
DOUBLES–Freeman, Atlanta, 44; Rendon, Washington, 44; Markakis, Atlanta, 43; Carpenter, St. Louis, 42; Story, Colorado, 42; Albies, Atlanta, 40; Baez, Chicago, 40; Arenado, Colorado, 38; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 38; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 36.
TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 12; Baez, Chicago, 9; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 9; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Margot, San Diego, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; Rosario, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; 5 tied at 7.
HOME RUNS–Arenado, Colorado, 37; Carpenter, St. Louis, 36; Story, Colorado, 36; Yelich, Milwaukee, 36; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 35; Baez, Chicago, 34; Harper, Washington, 34; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 34; Muncy, Los Angeles, 34; Suarez, Cincinnati, 34.
STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 43; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 34; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 33; Cain, Milwaukee, 30; Inciarte, Atlanta, 28; Story, Colorado, 27; Jankowski, San Diego, 24; Rosario, New York, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Peraza, Cincinnati, 23.
PITCHING–Lester, Chicago, 18-6; Mikolas, St. Louis, 18-4; Scherzer, Washington, 18-7; Freeland, Colorado, 17-7; Nola, Philadelphia, 17-6; Chacin, Milwaukee, 15-8; Godley, Arizona, 15-11; Greinke, Arizona, 15-11; 4 tied at 14.
ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.70; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.37; Scherzer, Washington, 2.53; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.73; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.83; Freeland, Colorado, 2.85; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.85; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.11; Corbin, Arizona, 3.15; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 3.20.
STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 300; deGrom, New York, 269; Corbin, Arizona, 246; Nola, Philadelphia, 224; Marquez, Colorado, 221; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 202; Greinke, Arizona, 199; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 188; Godley, Arizona, 185; Gray, Colorado, 183.
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Miami 3 1 0 .750 82 90
New England 2 2 0 .500 95 84
Buffalo 1 3 0 .250 50 106
N.Y. Jets 1 3 0 .250 89 89
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 3 1 0 .750 75 73
Jacksonville 3 1 0 .750 88 56
Houston 1 3 0 .250 96 108
Indianapolis 1 3 0 .250 94 100
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Cincinnati 3 1 0 .750 126 113
Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 97 51
Pittsburgh 1 1 1 .500 88 90
Cleveland 1 2 1 .375 102 104
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 118 92
Denver 2 1 0 .667 61 70
L.A. Chargers 2 2 0 .500 111 120
Oakland 1 3 0 .250 97 123
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 2 1 0 .667 64 44
Dallas 2 2 0 .500 67 77
Philadelphia 2 2 0 .500 82 81
N.Y. Giants 1 3 0 .250 73 95
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 3 1 0 .750 137 121
Carolina 2 1 0 .667 71 60
Tampa Bay 2 2 0 .500 112 139
Atlanta 1 3 0 .250 116 122
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 3 1 0 .750 111 65
Green Bay 2 1 1 .625 92 83
Minnesota 1 2 1 .375 90 110
Detroit 1 3 0 .250 94 114
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 4 0 0 1.000 140 67
Seattle 2 2 0 .500 85 81
San Francisco 1 3 0 .250 100 118
Arizona 0 4 0 .000 37 94
Late games not included
Thursday’s Result
L.A. Rams 38, Minnesota 31
Sunday’s Results
New England 38, Miami 7
Dallas 26, Detroit 24
Chicago 48, Tampa Bay 10
Green Bay 22, Buffalo 0
Jacksonville 31, N.Y. Jets 12
Cincinnati 37, Atlanta 36
Tennessee 26, Philadelphia 23, OT
Houston 37, Indianapolis 34, OT
Seattle 20, Arizona 17
New Orleans 33, N.Y. Giants 18
L.A. Chargers 29, San Francisco 27
Oakland 45, Cleveland 42, OT
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, late
Open: Washington, Carolina
Monday’s Game
Kansas City at Denver, 8:15
Thursday’s Game
Indianapolis at New England, 8:20
Sunday’s Games
Miami at Cincinnati, 1
N.Y. Giants at Carolina, 1
Denver at N.Y. Jets, 1
Jacksonville at Kansas City, 1
Green Bay at Detroit, 1
Baltimore at Cleveland, 1
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 1
Tennessee at Buffalo, 1
Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 4:25
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25
Dallas at Houston, 8:20
Open: Tampa Bay, Chicago
Monday, Oct. 8
Washington at New Orleans, 8:15
PRO HOCKEY
NHL Preseason
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Detroit 8 7 1 0 14 32 24
Toronto 8 6 2 0 12 29 22
Boston 8 5 1 2 12 24 21
Tampa Bay 7 4 3 0 8 23 20
Montreal 7 4 3 0 8 21 19
Buffalo 7 3 4 0 6 20 24
Florida 7 3 4 0 6 19 26
Ottawa 6 2 4 0 4 11 17
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 6 5 0 1 11 28 13
N.Y. Islanders 8 5 3 0 10 23 20
Philadelphia 8 4 3 1 9 25 21
N.Y. Rangers 6 3 2 1 7 21 23
Washington 7 2 3 2 6 19 24
Columbus 8 3 5 0 6 21 32
Pittsburgh 6 2 3 1 5 24 20
New Jersey 5 1 2 2 4 12 16
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 7 4 2 1 9 25 21
Winnipeg 7 4 3 0 8 25 27
St. Louis 7 4 3 0 8 19 18
Colorado 6 3 3 0 6 17 26
Nashville 6 3 3 0 6 19 21
Minnesota 7 2 4 1 5 21 20
Chicago 6 2 4 0 4 19 21
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 7 6 1 0 12 34 19
Vegas 7 6 1 0 12 34 16
Calgary 10 4 3 3 11 38 38
Arizona 7 4 2 1 9 24 21
Anaheim 6 3 3 0 6 19 23
San Jose 6 2 3 1 5 25 25
Los Angeles 8 1 6 1 3 18 32
Vancouver 7 1 6 0 2 11 30
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Saturday’s Results
Edmonton 4, Calgary 3
Philadelphia 4, Boston 1
Detroit 5, Toronto 1
Ottawa 3, Montreal 0
Tampa Bay 3, Florida 2
Chicago 4, Columbus 1
Arizona 4, Vancouver 1
Anaheim 3, Los Angeles 0
Sunday’s Results
Nashville 5, Carolina 4, OT
Washington 5, St. Louis 2
Colorado 6, Dallas 5
Vegas 5, San Jose 2
Monday’s Game
New Jersey at Bern, 1:30
2018-19 Regular Season
Wednesday’s Games
Edmonton at Cologne, 10 a.m.
Montreal at Toronto, 7
Boston at Washington, 7:30
Calgary at Vancouver, 10
Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA Preseason
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 1 0 1.000 —
Toronto 1 0 1.000 —
Boston 1 1 .500 ½
Brooklyn 0 0 .000 ½
New York 0 0 .000 ½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Charlotte 1 1 .500 —
Atlanta 0 0 .000 —
Orlando 0 0 .000 —
Washington 0 0 .000 —
Miami 0 1 .000 ½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 1 0 1.000 —
Cleveland 0 0 .000 ½
Detroit 0 0 .000 ½
Indiana 0 0 .000 ½
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 ½
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Dallas 1 0 1.000 —
San Antonio 1 0 1.000 —
Houston 0 0 .000 ½
Memphis 0 0 .000 ½
New Orleans 0 1 .000 1
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 1 0 1.000 —
Utah 1 0 1.000 —
Denver 0 0 .000 ½
Oklahoma City 0 0 .000 ½
Portland 0 1 .000 1
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Clippers 0 0 .000 —
L.A. Lakers 0 0 .000 —
Phoenix 0 0 .000 —
Sacramento 0 0 .000 —
Golden State 0 1 .000 ½
Late games not included
Saturday’s RESULTS
Toronto 122, Portland 104
Dallas 116, Beijing Ducks 63
Minnesota 114, Golden State 110
Utah 130, Perth Wildcats 72
Sunday’s RESULTS
San Antonio 104, Miami 100
Boston 115, Charlotte 112
Chicago 128, New Orleans 116
Denver vs. L.A. Lakers at San Diego, Calif., late
Sydney Kings vs. L.A. Clippers at Honolulu, Hawaii, late
Monday’s Games
New York at Washington, 7
Orlando at Philadelphia, 7
New Orleans vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, 7:30
Sacramento at Phoenix, 10
Tuesday’s Games
Miami at Charlotte, 7
Cleveland at Boston, 8
Memphis vs. Houston at Birmingham, Ala., 8
Toronto at Utah, 9
Denver at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
Wednesday’s Games
New York at Brooklyn, 7:30
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8
Detroit at Oklahoma City, 8
New Zealand Breakers at Phoenix, 10
Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta United FC 19 6 6 63 65 38
New York 19 7 5 62 57 32
New York City FC 15 9 8 53 55 41
Columbus 13 9 9 48 39 38
Philadelphia 14 12 5 47 43 45
Montreal 12 15 4 40 42 52
D.C. United 10 11 8 38 53 48
New England 8 11 11 35 44 49
Toronto FC 9 15 6 33 54 58
Chicago 8 16 7 31 46 57
Orlando City 7 18 4 25 40 66
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
FC Dallas 15 6 9 54 49 38
Sporting Kansas City 15 8 7 52 55 37
Los Angeles FC 14 8 8 50 58 46
Portland 13 9 9 48 46 45
Seattle 14 11 5 47 41 32
Real Salt Lake 13 11 7 46 50 50
LA Galaxy 12 11 8 44 60 59
Vancouver 11 12 7 40 47 59
Minnesota United 11 16 3 36 45 58
Houston 9 13 8 35 50 45
Colorado 6 18 6 24 32 59
San Jose 4 19 8 20 47 66
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday’s results
Chicago 3, Los Angeles FC 1
Seattle 4, Colorado 0
D.C. United 5, Montreal 0
Philadelphia 0, Columbus 0, tie
Toronto FC 4, New England 1
Minnesota United 2, New York City FC 1
Houston 3, San Jose 2
LA Galaxy 3, Vancouver 0
FC Dallas 0, Portland 0, tie
Sunday’s results
New York 2, Atlanta United FC 0
Real Salt Lake 1, Sporting Kansas City 1, tie
Saturday, Oct. 6 games
Columbus at Montreal, 3
New England at Atlanta United FC, 3:30
Vancouver at Toronto FC, 5
Minnesota United at Philadelphia, 7:30
Orlando City at FC Dallas, 8
LA Galaxy at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30
Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 9
Portland at Real Salt Lake, 9:30
New York at San Jose, 10:30
Sunday, Oct. 7 game
Chicago at D.C. United, 1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
The AP Top 25
Record Pts Pv
1. Alabama (58) 5-0 1497 1
2. Georgia 5-0 1405 2
3. Ohio St. (1) 5-0 1395 4
4. Clemson (1) 5-0 1278 3
5. LSU 5-0 1233 5
6. Notre Dame 5-0 1216 8
7. Oklahoma 5-0 1193 6
8. Auburn 4-1 1002 10
9. West Virginia 4-0 998 12
10. Washington 4-1 978 11
11. Penn St. 4-1 920 9
12. UCF 4-0 759 13
13. Kentucky 5-0 707 17
14. Stanford 4-1 700 7
15. Michigan 4-1 687 14
16. Wisconsin 3-1 642 15
17. Miami 4-1 600 16
18. Oregon 4-1 462 19
19. Texas 4-1 403 18
20. Michigan St. 3-1 281 21
21. Colorado 4-0 225 NR
22. Florida 4-1 210 NR
23. NC State 4-0 118 NR
24. Virginia Tech 3-1 89 NR
25. Oklahoma St. 4-1 88 NR
Others receiving votes: Boise St. 86, South Florida 83, Syracuse 74, Cincinnati 35, Iowa 34, Texas A&M 31, Washington St. 14, TCU 13, California 10, Maryland 10, Missouri 8, Mississippi St. 3, Boston College 3, BYU 3, Arizona St. 2, Appalachian St. 2, Duke 1, Hawaii 1, San Diego St. 1.
Amway Coaches Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (61) 5-0 1597 1
2. Georgia 5-0 1490 3
3. Ohio State (1) 5-0 1467 4
4. Clemson (2) 5-0 1417 2
5. Oklahoma 5-0 1313 5
6. LSU 5-0 1285 6
7. Notre Dame 5-0 1246 8
8. West Virginia 4-0 1055 12
9. Auburn 4-1 1049 10
10. Washington 4-1 1027 11
11. Penn State 4-1 1002 9
12. Wisconsin 3-1 797 13
13. UCF 4-0 763 14
14. Stanford 4-1 753 7
15. Kentucky 5-0 690 17
16. Michigan 4-1 627 15
17. Miami 4-1 587 16
18. Oregon 4-1 453 20
19. Michigan State 3-1 376 18
20. Texas 4-1 342 22
21. Oklahoma State 4-1 255 21
22. Colorado 4-0 170 NR
23. Virginia Tech 3-1 167 24
24. Boise State 3-1 160 25
25. N.C. State 4-0 121 NR
Others receiving votes: South Florida 109, Florida 105, Syracuse 48, Washington State 43, Cincinnati 42, TCU 40, Appalachian State 34, Texas A&M 31, Iowa 23, Missouri 21, Maryland 14, Mississippi State 13, Southern Cal 10, Boston College 9, San Diego State 9, Arizona State 8, South Carolina 6, California 5, Duke 5, Troy 5, Army 4, BYU 4, Louisiana Tech 2, Fresno State 1.
Saturday’s Scores
EAST
Alfred 27, Morrisville St. 22
Amherst 24, Bowdoin 14
Army 42, Buffalo 13
Assumption 54, American International 9
Belhaven 20, Howard Payne 19
Boston College 45, Temple 35
Bridgewater (Mass.) 31, Westfield St. 14
Brown 35, Georgetown 7
Bucknell 19, Holy Cross 16
Buffalo St. 41, Hartwick 7
California (Pa.) 36, Indiana (Pa.) 24
Cincinnati 49, UConn 7
Clarion 19, Seton Hill 16
Coast Guard 20, Catholic 9
Cornell 43, Sacred Heart 24
Cortland St. 45, Utica 38
Dartmouth 37, Penn 14
Dean 44, Alfred St. 26
Delaware Valley 31, Stevenson 20
Edinboro 31, Gannon 24
Endicott 52, Curry 22
Fairleigh Dickinson 48, Albright 34
Fitchburg St. 36, Mass. Maritime 20
Gallaudet 29, Anna Maria 9
Grove City 31, Carnegie-Mellon 21
Hamilton 33, Wesleyan (Conn.) 29
Husson 35, NY Maritime 21
Indiana 24, Rutgers 17
Johns Hopkins 52, Ursinus 6
Johnson C. Smith 50, Lincoln (Pa.) 13
King’s (Pa.) 29, Lycoming 14
Kutztown 44, Bloomsburg 10
LIU Post 37, Merrimack 20
Lafayette 31, CCSU 24
MIT 31, Merchant Marine 24
Marist 28, Dayton 17
McDaniel 24, Juniata 21
Middlebury 31, Colby 14
Misericordia 52, Castleton 33
Monmouth (NJ) 54, Wagner 47
Moravian 59, Gettysburg 23
Muhlenberg 42, Franklin & Marshall 21
New Haven 31, Bentley 27
Nichols 42, New England 24
Ohio St. 27, Penn St. 26
Pace 51, Stonehill 30
Plymouth St. 38, Worcester St. 6
S. Connecticut 42, St. Anselm 21
Salisbury 42, William Paterson 0
Shepherd 61, Concord 21
Springfield 33, Norwich 16
St. Francis (Pa.) 59, WV Wesleyan 3
Stony Brook 29, Villanova 27
Susquehanna 30, Dickinson 24, OT
Thomas More 48, St. Lawrence 12
Towson 41, The Citadel 24
Tufts 47, Bates 14
W. Connecticut 40, Mass.-Dartmouth 27
W. New England 41, Salve Regina 14
W. Virginia St. 31, Glenville St. 17
WPI 30, Maine Maritime 7
Washington & Jefferson 27, Bethany (WV) 20
Waynesburg 24, Thiel 21
West Chester 28, Shippensburg 21
Widener 27, Lebanon Valley 21
Wilkes 34, Alvernia 14
Williams 21, Trinity (Conn.) 16
Yale 35, Maine 14
SOUTH
Alabama 56, Louisiana-Lafayette 14
Alabama A&M 21, Jackson St. 16
Alcorn St. 20, Southern U. 3
Appalachian St. 52, South Alabama 7
Auburn 24, Southern Miss. 13
Ave Maria 21, Faulkner 20
Averett 54, Greensboro 0
Berry 61, Austin 0
Bethel (Tenn.) 50, Georgetown (Ky.) 49
Bethune-Cookman 35, Savannah St. 0
Bowie St. 20, Winston-Salem 17
Bridgewater (Va.) 30, Guilford 28
Campbell 30, North Alabama 7
Campbellsville 35, Kentucky Christian 27
Carson-Newman 33, Catawba 30, OT
Charleston Southern 48, Hampton 14
Clark Atlanta 31, Allen 6
Clemson 27, Syracuse 23
Colgate 23, William & Mary 0
Drake 41, Jacksonville 9
E. Illinois 52, Tennessee Tech 38
ETSU 17, Chattanooga 14
East Carolina 37, Old Dominion 35
Elon 30, New Hampshire 9
FIU 55, Ark.-Pine Bluff 9
Fairmont St. 24, Virginia-Wise 6
Fayetteville St. 40, Chowan 38
Ferrum 38, Shenandoah 21
Florida 13, Mississippi St. 6
Florida A&M 55, NC Central 14
Florida St. 28, Louisville 24
Florida Tech 26, Wingate 23
Furman 44, W. Carolina 38
Georgia 38, Tennessee 12
Georgia Southern 28, Arkansas St. 21
Georgia St. 46, Louisiana-Monroe 14
Georgia Tech 63, Bowling Green 17
Hampden-Sydney 56, Emory & Henry 27
Jacksonville St. 48, Austin Peay 32
James Madison 63, Richmond 10
Keiser 27, Edward Waters 23
Kennesaw St. 24, Samford 10
Kentucky 24, South Carolina 10
LSU 45, Mississippi 16
Lenoir-Rhyne 35, Tusculum 10
Mars Hill 51, Limestone 41
Marshall 20, W. Kentucky 17
Maryville (Tenn.) 29, Brevard 3
McNeese St. 17, Stephen F. Austin 10
Mercer 48, VMI 38
Methodist 48, Huntingdon 34
Middle Tennessee 25, FAU 24
Morehouse 23, Kentucky St. 21
Murray St. 45, UT Martin 38
NC State 35, Virginia 21
NC Wesleyan 35, LaGrange 14
Newberry 20, UNC-Pembroke 0
Nicholls 50, Lamar 27
Norfolk St. 54, Delaware St. 28
North Greenville 20, West Alabama 16
Pikeville 38, Point (Ga.) 31
Prairie View 22, Grambling St. 16
Randolph-Macon 23, Washington & Lee 7
Reinhardt 27, Cumberlands 10
Rhodes 24, Millsaps 21
SE Louisiana 24, Northwestern St. 17
Southeastern (Fla.) 20, Webber 17
St. Andrews at Bluefield South, ccd.
St. Augustine’s 24, Elizabeth City St. 17
Troy 45, Coastal Carolina 21
Tuskegee 17, Lane 8
UAB 28, Charlotte 7
UCF 45, Pittsburgh 14
Va. Lynchburg 31, Fort Valley St. 14
Vanderbilt 31, Tennessee St. 27
Virginia St. 34, Shaw 17
Virginia Tech 31, Duke 14
Virginia Union 52, Livingstone 19
Wake Forest 56, Rice 24
Walsh 23, Kentucky Wesleyan 17
Wesley 28, S. Virginia 7
West Florida 30, Delta St. 21
West Georgia 58, Shorter 27
Wofford 45, Gardner-Webb 14
MIDWEST
Albion 37, Alma 34, OT
Allegheny 52, Hiram 20
Augustana (SD) 48, Minn.-Crookston 3
Baldwin-Wallace 45, Capital 17
Ball St. 52, Kent St. 24
Bemidji St. 27, Wayne (Neb.) 10
Benedict 24, Central St. (Ohio) 14
Benedictine (Kan.) 23, Baker 12
Bethel (Minn.) 48, Carleton 0
Briar Cliff 20, Dakota Wesleyan 13
Butler 24, Morehead St. 21
Carthage 63, Elmhurst 7
Cent. Methodist 61, Graceland (Iowa) 35
Cent. Missouri 61, Missouri Southern 7
Central 62, Buena Vista 20
Chadron St. 40, Western St. (Col.) 22
Chicago 49, Cornell (Iowa) 0
Coe 40, Nebraska Wesleyan 28
Concordia (Wis.) 48, Benedictine (Ill.) 40
Cumberland (Tenn.) 23, Cincinnati Christian 10
Davenport 31, N. Michigan 30, OT
Davidson 40, Valparaiso 35
DePauw 38, Ohio Wesleyan 17
Dickinson St. 33, Dakota St. 27
Dixie St. 41, Black Hills St. 38
Dordt 38, Concordia (Neb.) 19
Dubuque 49, Loras 42
Eureka 31, Aurora 28
Evangel 28, William Penn 14
Ferris St. 28, Ashland 21
Findlay 70, Lake Erie 7
Fort Hays St. 15, Cent. Oklahoma 0
Franklin 42, Rose-Hulman 39
Friends 37, McPherson 21
Grand Valley St. 52, Northwood (Mich.) 7
Grand View 20, Missouri Valley 13
Greenville 24, Westminster (Mo.) 20
Hanover 55, Anderson (Ind.) 8
Heidelberg 44, Wilmington (Ohio) 13
Hillsdale 45, Malone 35
Illinois Wesleyan 28, Carroll (Wis.) 13
Indianapolis 41, Lincoln (Mo.) 17
Iowa Wesleyan 44, Crown (Minn.) 7
John Carroll 44, Muskingum 7
Kalamazoo 31, Adrian 30
Kansas Wesleyan 70, Bethany (Kan.) 24
Lakeland 61, Concordia (Ill.) 28
Mac Murray 15, Northwestern (Minn.) 13
Macalester 28, Lake Forest 27
Manchester 69, Earlham 0
Marian (Ind.) 37, St. Francis (Ind.) 28
Marietta 43, Ohio Northern 42
Martin Luther 49, St. Scholastica 21
McKendree 48, Quincy 14
Michigan 20, Northwestern 17
Michigan St. 31, Cent. Michigan 20
Midland 35, Jamestown 28, OT
Millikin 28, Augustana (Ill.) 27
Minn. Duluth 32, Concordia (St.P.) 3
Minn. St.-Mankato 45, St. Cloud St. 10
Minn. St.-Moorhead 17, Upper Iowa 13
Missouri S&T 48, SW Baptist 23
Missouri St. 24, Illinois St. 21
Missouri Western 38, Washburn 7
Monmouth (Ill.) 49, Lawrence 0
Morningside 65, Hastings 0
Mount St. Joseph 21, Bluffton 7
Mount Union 56, Otterbein 14
N. Dakota St. 21, S. Dakota St. 17
N. Illinois 26, E. Michigan 23, 3OT
NW Missouri St. 41, Emporia St. 0
Northwestern (Iowa) 28, Doane 25
Notre Dame 38, Stanford 17
Notre Dame Coll. 55, West Liberty 21
Ohio 58, UMass 42
Ohio Dominican 66, Alderson-Broaddus 27
Oklahoma St. 48, Kansas 28
Olivet 72, Finlandia 7
Olivet Nazarene 77, Trinity (Ill.) 28
Ottawa, Kan. 34, Tabor 14
Peru St. 24, Mid-Am Nazarene 19
Presentation 37, Valley City St. 30
Purdue 42, Nebraska 28
Ripon 53, Grinnell 7
SW Minnesota St. 54, Mary 24
Saginaw Valley St. 10, Michigan Tech 0
Simpson (Iowa) 37, Wartburg 36, OT
South Dakota 31, S. Illinois 24
Southwestern (Kan.) 51, Avila 49
St. Ambrose 33, St. Francis (Ill.) 19
St. John’s (Minn.) 52, Augsburg 0
St. Norbert 34, Knox 0
St. Thomas (Minn.) 46, Concordia (Moor.) 7
Sterling 44, St. Mary (Kan.) 12
Texas 19, Kansas St. 14
Tiffin 27, Wayne (Mich.) 13
Trine 35, Hope 25
W. Illinois 45, Youngstown St. 38
W. Michigan 40, Miami (Ohio) 39
Wabash 48, Wooster 20
Waldorf 55, Mayville St. 14
Washington (Mo.) 44, North Park 21
Winona St. 22, Northern St. (SD) 15
Wis. Lutheran 26, Rockford 20, 2OT
Wis.-Oshkosh 48, Wis.-River Falls 14
Wis.-Platteville 20, Wis.-Stevens Pt. 6
SOUTHWEST
Arizona Christian 31, Texas College 27
East Central 18, SW Oklahoma 11
Hardin-Simmons 59, E. Texas Baptist 17
Harding 47, Ark.-Monticello 21
Henderson St. 24, S. Nazarene 10
Incarnate Word 44, Abilene Christian 34
Langston 31, Wayland Baptist 20
Louisiana College 49, Sul Ross St. 16
Louisiana Tech 29, North Texas 27
Lyon 29, Okla. Panhandle St. 16
McMurry 7, Texas Lutheran 6
Nebraska-Kearney 49, Northeastern St. 7
Oklahoma 66, Baylor 33
Ouachita 24, Arkansas Tech 7
S. Arkansas 55, Oklahoma Baptist 45
SE Oklahoma 37, NW Oklahoma St. 9
SMU 63, Houston Baptist 27
SW Assemblies of God 56, Ottawa (Ariz.) 34
Sam Houston St. 34, Cent. Arkansas 31, OT
Sewanee 38, Hendrix 31
TCU 17, Iowa St. 14
Tarleton St. 54, Angelo St. 33
Texas A&M 24, Arkansas 17
Texas A&M Commerce 68, Lock Haven 6
Texas-Permian Basin 21, W. New Mexico 20
Trinity (Texas) 24, Birmingham-Southern 17
UTSA 30, UTEP 21
West Virginia 42, Texas Tech 34
FAR WEST
Adams St. 48, Fort Lewis 42, OT
Arizona St. 52, Oregon St. 24
Boise St. 34, Wyoming 14
CSU-Pueblo 41, S. Dakota Tech 14
Claremont-Mudd 37, La Verne 24
Colorado Mines 72, Mesa St. 31
E. Washington 34, Montana St. 17
Fresno St. 49, Toledo 27
Hawaii 44, San Jose St. 41, 4OT
Idaho 20, Portland St. 7
Idaho St. 56, N. Arizona 42
Liberty 52, New Mexico 43
Midwestern St. 31, E. New Mexico 23
Montana 48, Cal Poly 28
Nevada 28, Air Force 25
North Dakota 38, N. Colorado 13
Oregon 42, California 24
Pacific (Ore.) 19, George Fox 13, OT
Puget Sound 28, Pacific Lutheran 21, OT
San Diego 49, Stetson 10
Southern Cal 24, Arizona 20
W. Oregon 54, Simon Fraser 13
Washington 35, BYU 7
Washington St. 28, Utah 24
West Texas A&M 28, Cent. Washington 26
Whitworth 19, Linfield 14
Ohio State Summary
No. 4 Ohio St. 27, No. 9 Penn St. 26
Ohio St. 0 7 7 13 — 27
Penn St. 3 10 0 13 — 26
First Quarter
PSU–FG Pinegar 34, 4:58
Second Quarter
PSU–FG Pinegar 39, 11:18
PSU–Hamler 93 pass from McSorley (Pinegar kick), 5:59
OSU–Dobbins 26 pass from Haskins (Nuernberger kick), 1:50
Third Quarter
OSU–Dobbins 4 run (Nuernberger kick), 10:22
Fourth Quarter
PSU–Freiermuth 2 pass from McSorley (Pinegar kick), 12:22
PSU–Sanders 1 run (run failed), 8:00
OSU–Victor 47 pass from Haskins (Nuernberger kick), 6:42
OSU–Hill 24 pass from Haskins (pass failed), 2:03
A–110,889.
OSU PSU
First downs 21 22
Rushes-yards 37-119 44-206
Passing 270 286
Comp-Att-Int 22-39-1 16-32-0
Return Yards -2 54
Punts-Avg. 9-47.11 8-39.25
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1
Penalties-Yards 10-105 7-64
Time of Possession 28:21 31:39
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Ohio St., Dobbins 17-57, Weber 9-51, Campbell 2-19, Haskins 4-8, Hill 1-(minus 3), (Team) 4-(minus 13). Penn St., McSorley 25-175, Sanders 16-43, Stevens 3-(minus 12).
PASSING — Ohio St., Haskins 22-39-1-270. Penn St., McSorley 16-32-0-286.
RECEIVING — Ohio St., Campbell 7-60, Hill 6-59, Mack 3-25, Dobbins 2-61, Victor 2-55, Weber 1-5, Saunders 1-5. Penn St., Ju.Johnson 5-61, Hamler 4-138, Freiermuth 3-44, Sanders 2-2, Hippenhammer 1-21, Polk 1-20.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — Ohio St., Nuernberger 48. Penn St., Pinegar 46.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR
Bank of America ROVAL 400
Final Results
1. (9) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 109 laps.
2. (8) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, 109.
3. (7) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 109.
4. (3) Alex Bowman, Chevy, 109.
5. (1) Kurt Busch, Ford, 109.
6. (4) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 109.
7. (2) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, 109.
8. (6) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 109.
9. (19) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 109.
10. (15) Joey Logano, Ford, 109.
11. (29) Ryan Newman, Chevy, 109.
12. (27) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 109.
13. (28) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 109.
14. (13) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 109.
15. (32) Regan Smith, Chevy, 109.
16. (30) David Ragan, Ford, 109.
17. (10) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 109.
18. (18) Michael McDowell, Ford, 109.
19. (20) Aric Almirola, Ford, 109.
20. (33) Cole Whitt, Chevy, 109.
21. (17) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 109.
22. (26) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 109.
23. (11) Daniel Hemric, Chevy, 109.
24. (35) Ross Chastain, Chevy, 109.
25. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevy, 109.
26. (37) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, 109.
27. (31) Justin Marks, Chevy, 108.
28. (36) JJ Yeley, Toyota, 108.
29. (38) Landon Cassill, Chevy, 108.
30. (12) Erik Jones, Toyota, 108.
31. (25) Brad Keselowski, Ford, Accident, 103.
32. (14) Kyle Busch, Toyota, Accident, 103.
33. (22) Paul Menard, Ford, Accident, 103.
34. (21) William Byron, Chevy, Accident, 103.
35. (16) Trevor Bayne, Ford, Accident, 103.
36. (34) Bubba Wallace, Chevy, Accident, 103.
37. (23) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, Accident, 100.
38. (40) Timmy Hill, Toyota, Axle, 70.
39. (24) Austin Dillon, Chevy, Accident, 64.
Formula One
Russian Grand Prix
Final Results
1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 53 laps, 1:27:25.181, 25 points.
2. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 53, +2.545 seconds, 18.
3. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 53, +7.487, 15.
4. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, 53, +16.543, 12.
5. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 53, +31.016, 10.
6. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull, 53, +80.451, 8.
7. Charles Leclerc, Sauber, 53, +98.390, 6.
8. Kevin Magnussen, Haas, 52, +1 lap, 4.
9. Esteban Ocon, Force India, 52, +1 lap, 2.
10. Sergio Perez, Force India, 52, +1 lap, 1.
11. Romain Grosjean, Haas, 52, +1 lap.
12. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault, 52, +1 lap.
13. Marcus Ericsson, Sauber, 52, +1 lap.
14. Fernando Alonso, McLaren, 52, +1 lap.
15. Lance Stroll, Williams, 52, +1 lap.
16. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren, 51, +2 laps.
17. Carlos Sainz, Renault, 51, +2 laps.
18. Sergey Sirotkin, Williams, 51, +2 laps.
Not classified
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, 4, did not finish.
Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso, 4, did not finish.
PRO GOLF
Champions Tour
PURE Insurance
Final Results
b-Pebble Beach
h-Poppy Hills
Ken Tanigawa, $315,000 67b-66h-72b–205 -10
Marco Dawson, $168,000 67b-68h-71b–206 -9
Kirk Triplett, $168,000 68b-68h-70b–206 -9
Duffy Waldorf, $126,000 68b-68h-71b–207 -8
Woody Austin, $86,800 68h-71b-69b–208 -7
Tom Gillis, $86,800 68b-67h-73b–208 -7
Mike Goodes, $86,800 69h-68b-71b–208 -7
Gary Hallberg, $67,200 68h-67b-74b–209 -6
Scott Dunlap, $56,700 71b-70h-69b–210 -5
Scott McCarron, $56,700 67h-74b-69b–210 -5
Olin Browne, $42,000 67b-69h-75b–211 -4
Joe Durant, $42,000 67h-72b-72b–211 -4
Bernhard Langer, $42,000 67h-76b-68b–211 -4
Scott Parel, $42,000 69b-73h-69b–211 -4
Tom Pernice Jr., $42,000 67h-70b-74b–211 -4
Kenny Perry, $42,000 72b-69h-70b–211 -4
Fred Couples, $29,694 69h-75b-68b–212 -3
Glen Day, $29,694 71b-71h-70b–212 -3
Bob Estes, $29,694 70b-73h-69b–212 -3
David Frost, $29,694 66b-74h-72b–212 -3
Jerry Kelly, $29,694 71h-72b-69b–212 -3
Billy Mayfair, $24,360 68h-72b-73b–213 -2
Paul Broadhurst, $21,525 68b-76h-70b–214 -1
Paul Goydos, $21,525 72b-70h-72b–214 -1
Jeff Maggert, $21,525 71h-69b-74b–214 -1
Jeff Sluman, $21,525 71h-71b-72b–214 -1
Stephen Ames, $16,328 71h-72b-72b–215 E
Mark Calcavecchia, $16,328 69h-76b-70b–215 E
Carlos Franco, $16,328 69h-70b-76b–215 E
Doug Garwood, $16,328 69b-76h-70b–215 E
David McKenzie, $16,328 71h-73b-71b–215 E
Tim Petrovic, $16,328 74h-69b-72b–215 E
Fran Quinn, $16,328 69b-69h-77b–215 E
Gene Sauers, $16,328 72h-71b-72b–215 E
Tommy Tolles, $13,230 71b-74h-71b–216 +1
Mark Brooks, $11,375 70h-72b-75b–217 +2
Tom Byrum, $11,375 70b-74h-73b–217 +2
Robert Gamez, $11,375 73h-72b-72b–217 +2
Kent Jones, $11,375 69h-76b-72b–217 +2
Vijay Singh, $11,375 72h-73b-72b–217 +2
Mark Walker, $11,375 70h-71b-76b–217 +2
Hale Irwin, $9,660 67b-75h-76b–218 +3
Tom Watson, $9,660 73b-72h-73b–218 +3
Peter Lonard, $8,610 73b-71h-75b–219 +4
Larry Mize, $8,610 74b-68h-77b–219 +4
Joey Sindelar, $8,610 71h-70b-78b–219 +4
Brian Henninger, $7,140 71h-74b-75b–220 +5
Jesper Parnevik, $7,140 72b-72h-76b–220 +5
Kevin Sutherland, $7,140 69h-76b-75b–220 +5
Grant Waite, $7,140 73b-71h-76b–220 +5
Dan Forsman, $6,090 70h-73b-78b–221 +6
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with manager Ned Yost on a contract for next season.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed 1B Christian Walker on the 60-day DL. Reinstated RHP Shelby Miller from the 60-day DL.
Football
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Fired special teams coordinator Cory McDiarmid. Promoted special teams assistant Dave Jackson to special teams coordinator.
Hockey
National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Vili Saarijarvi, G Harri Sateri and Fs David Pope, Givani Smith, Dominic Turgeon and Filip Zadina to Grand Rapids (AHL). Released LW Jussi Jokinen from a professional tryout.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned Gs Brendan Halverson and Chris Nell to Hartford (AHL). Assigned D Brandon Crawley to Hartford.
American Hockey League
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed D Mackenze Stewart to a professional tryout.
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Loaned Fs Drew Melanson and Jason Salvaggio to Maine (ECHL). Released D Derek Pratt and Scott Savage, G Connor LaCouvee and Fs Riley Bourbonnais, Alex Kile, Mike Marshall and Brady Vail from training camp tryouts and sent them to Maine.
ECHL
MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Re-signed D Craig Wyszomirski to a one-year contract.
LOCAL SPORTS
Saturday’s Results
Junior Varsity Football
Hopewell-Loudon 30, Pandora-Gilboa 6
Eastwood 21, Fostoria 0
SCHEDULE
Monday’s Events
Prep Cross Country
North Baltimore, Riverdale, Carey & Van Buren at Elmwood European Style Invitational, 5
Prep Boys Soccer
Huron at Old Fort (SBC), 5
Prep Girls Golf
North Baltimore, Lakota, Tiffin Calvert & Patrick Henry in Division II district golf tournament at Sycamore Springs
Prep Volleyball
Leipsic at Hopewell-Loudon (BVC), 5:30
Pandora-Gilboa at Riverdale (BVC), 5:30
Van Buren at Vanlue (BVC), 5:30
Arcadia at North Baltimore (BVC), 5:30
New Riegel at Gibsonburg (SBC), 5:30
LOCAL & AREA
Wrestling Officials Class
There will be a class for those wanting to become an OHSAA wrestling official on six consecutive Thursday nights beginning Oct. 11 at We Serve Coffee at 114 E. Sandusky St. in Findlay. Classes will be held from 6-9 p.m. each Thursday. For more information or to register for class, go the the OHSAA’s website at ohsaa.org and click on officiating or call Ron Nieset at 419-423-8995.
Lakeland Golf Outing
ARCADIA — Lakeland Golf Course will host 3-person scramble on Saturday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. The $40 entry fee includes the scramble, food and cash prizes. Call the clubhouse at 419-894-6440 to register.
Football Tryouts
The Findlay Knights, a semi-pro football team looking to compete in the Blue Collar League, will hold tryouts Oct. 13 and Nov. 10 at the Koehler Center on the University of Findlay campus. Registration begins at 8 a.m.; cost is $15. Those attending are asked to wear white shirts, blue shorts and bring water. More information can be obtaimned by calling Alex Hughes at 567-294-8295 or going to findlayknights.com.
Basketball Informational Meeting
UPPER SANDUSKY — The Senedot Stripes, a basketball program for 6th-12th-grade students from Wyandot and surrounding counties, will hold an informational meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Angeline School and Industries located at 11028 County Highway 44 in Upper Sandusky. A parent or guardian must accompany any student attending the meeting. For more information contact Athletic Director, Jason DeZurik at 419-835-2777 or email him at jason@worldviewwarriors.org.