Cross country: Fostoria’s Sheets 8th at Oregon Clay

OREGON — Dylan Sheets ran to eighth place in 17:51.6 to lead Fostoria High School in the Division II-III races at Saturday’s Oregon Clay Invitational at the Oregon Recreation Center.

The Redmen finished with 193 points and seventh among nine teams. Sandusky St. Mary’s defeated Erin Mason of Michigan 46-70 for the team championship. Toledo Christian’s Caleb Correia won the race in 16:44.4.

Haili O’Neal was 12th (23:23.7) to lead Fostoria’s girls who were last among seven teams with 171 points. Clyde edged Oak Harbor 48-53 for the team title with Clyde’s Jessica Middleton winning the race in 20:51.5.

Division II-III Races

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Sandusky St. Mary’s 46. 2, Erie Mason, Mich. 70. 3, Eastwood 98. 4, Oak Harbor 99. 5, Otsego 108. 6, Maumee Valley Country Day 131. 7, Fostoria 193. 8, Toledo Christian 202. 9, Cardinal Stritch 259.

WINNER & AREA TOP 50 FINISHES

1, Caleb Correia (Toledo Christian) 16:44.4. 8, Dylan Sheets (Fos) 17:51.6. 46, Dominic Jackson (Fos) 20:11.3.

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Clyde 48. 2, Oak Harbor 53. 3, Sandusky St. Mary’s 53. 4, Lake 126. 5, Eastwood 127. 6, Maumee 131. 7, Fostoria 171.

WINNER & AREA TOP 50 FINISHES

1, Jessica Middleton (Clyde) 20:51.5. 12, Haili O’Neal (Fos) 23:23.7. 47, Dezerea Miranda (Fos) 27:22.8.

Lakota boys are 3rd

OLD FORT — Lakota’s state-ranked boys cross country team got strong runs from Dylan Moes and Connor Hill on its way to third place at Saturday’s Old Fort Invitational.

Only large schools Fremont Ross (81 points) and Tiffin Columbian (88) were able to top the Raiders in the 21-team boys field. Lakota, the 20th-ranked team in the latest Division III coaches’ poll, beat 12th-ranked Liberty Center 120-127 for third place.

New Riegel was fifth with 194 points. Other area teams that competed included Old Fort (12th, 283), Elmwood (14th, 296) and Tiffin Calvert (18th, 438).

Moes was fourth for the Raiders in 17:01.9,8 while Hill ended up eighth with a time of 17:27.89.

Perhaps flying under the radar a bit, New Riegel’s Bryce Hohman quietly continues to post top-10 finishes for the Blue Jackets. He placed seventh in 17:22.95.

Galion’s Braxton Tate crossed the finish line first in 16:05.71.

In the girls meet, fifth-ranked Liberty Center edged Tiffin Columbian 78-81 for the team title.

Lakota was 11th with 312 points. Other area schools were Elmwood (18th, 429) and New Riegel (20th, 470).

Liberty Center’s Hope Oelkrug was the winner in 19:40.06. Lakota’s Reilly Cozette was fifth in 20:16.7.

Varsity Races

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Fremont Ross 81. 2, Tiffin Columbian 88. 3, Lakota 120. 4, Liberty Center 127. 5, New Riegel 194. 6, Bellevue 235. 7, Galion 247. 8, Gibsonburg 257. 9, Seneca East 260. 10, Ottawa Hills 264. 11, Woodmore 267. 12, Old Fort 283. 13, Upper Sandusky 288. 14, Elmwood 296. 15, Blissfield, Mich. 355. 16, Mohawk 381. 17, North Baltimore 423. 18, Tiffin Calvert 438. 19, Danbury 496. 20, Northwood 532. 21, Rossford 537.

WINNER & AREA BOYS TOP 50 FINISHES

1, Braxton Tate (Galion) 16:05.71. 4, Dylan Moes (Lak) 17:01.98. 7, Bryce Hohman (NR) 17:22.95. 8, Connor Hill (Lak) 17:27.89. 17, Braden Schaser (Lak) 17:54.62. 18, Brandon Gillig (NR) 18:00.65. 19, Garrett Havens (OF) 18:06.89. 20, Trevor Bingham (Elm) 18:09.37. 28, Garrett Spaun (TCal) 18:22.76. 30, Gregory Steyer (OF) 18:26.08. 40, Ethan Smithback (Lak) 18:49.13. 46, Zach Williams (NR) 18:57.47. 49, Ben Armbruster (Elm) 19:00.49. 50, Trever Daughenbaugh (US) 19:00.9.

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Liberty Center 78. 2, Tiffin Columbian 81. 3, Sylvania Southview 111. 4, Bellevue 126. 5, Galion 188. 6, Seneca East 194. 7, Fremont Ross 219. 8, Woodmore 246. 9, Upper Sandusky 248. 10, Gibsonburg 301. 11, Lakota 312. 12, Mohawk 338. 13, Tiffin Calvert 386. 14, Danbury 390. 15, Old Fort 391. 16, North Baltimore 400. 17, Northwood 414. 18, Elmwood 429. 19, Blissfield, Mich. 431. 20, New Riegel 470.

WINNER & AREA TOP 50 FINISHES

1, Hope Oelkrug (Liberty Center) 19:40.06. 5, Reilly Cozette (Lak) 20:16.7. 37, Erika Gonzales (TCal) 22:24.22. 43, Maya Collins (US) 22:42.77. 45, Kristen Baker (OF) 22:52.58. 49, Caitlin Schwartz (NB) 23;04.3. 50, Lydia Hartman (NB) 23:06.06.

Junior High Races

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Seneca East 44. 2, Ottawa Hills 74. 3, Norwalk 152. 4, New Riegel 163. 5, Tiffin 164. 6, Mohawk 193. 7, Fremont 198. 8, Lakota 213. 9, Woodmore 244. 10, Old Fort 245. 11, Upper Sandusky 247. 12, Gibsonburg 310. 13, Bellevue 311. 14, Galion 315. 15, Port Clinton 341. 16, Rossford 465.

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Woodmore 102. 2, Port Clinton 131. 3, Seneca East 145. 4, Liberty Center 158. 5, Old Fort 164. 6, Gibsonburg 169. 7, Upper Sandusky 180. 8, Tiffin 189. 9, Danbury 203. 10, Fremont 211. 11, Mohawk 217. 12, Ottawa Hills 218. 13, Norwalk 293. 14, Bellevue 315. 15, Galion 451. 16, Put-In-Bay 454.

Foster leads H-L

NEW WASHINGTON — Jordan Foster’s fourth-place finish in 17:00.56 led Hopewell-Loudon to third in the boys competition at Saturday’s Buckeye Central Invitational.

The Chieftains finished with 88 points, trailing only Ashland Crestview (68) and Willard (79). Lucas’ Gavin Shindelbecker won the race in 16:34.3.

Galion Northmor outran Colonel Crawford 75-85 for the girls team crown. Carey, led by winner Sarah Reinhart (19:53.14) nipped Hopewell-Loudon 111-114 for third place.

Renae Kapelka led H-L by placing 15th in 21:42.19.

Varsity Races

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Ashland Crestview 68. 2, Willard 79. 3, Hopewell-Loudon 88. 4, Galion Northmor 94. 5, Ashland Mapleton 111. 6, Colonel Crawford 177. 7, Wynford 188. 8, Plymouth 204. 9, Mansfield St. Peter’s 214. 10, Carey 291. 11, Lucas 300. 12, Buckeye Central 314. 13, Clear Fork 352,

WINNER & AREA TOP 50 FINISHES

1, Gavin Shindelbecker (Lucas) 16:34.3. 4, Jordan Foster (H-L) 17:00.56. 8, Carter Ritchey (H-L) 17:18.27. 15, Caden Crawford (H-L) 17:37.47. 21, Trey Masterson (H-L) 17:43.70. 44, Brendan Durbin (H-L) 18:42.18. 45, Sam Meade (H-L) 18:43.82. 50, Bryce Arbogast (H-L) 18:49.11.

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Galion Northmor 75. 2, Colonel Crawford 85. 3, Carey 111. 4, Hopewell-Loudon 114. 5, Ashland Mapleton 121. 6, Willard 124. 7, Ashland Crestview 143. 8, Clear Fork 197. 9, Buckeye Central 229. 10, Wynford 232. 11, Plymouth 247. 12, Mansfield St. Peter’s 348.

WINNER & AREA GIRLS TOP 50 FINISHES

1, Sarah Reinhart (Car) 19:53.14. 15, Renae Kapelka (H-L) 21:42.19. 17, Taylor Leiter (H-L) 22:07.54l. 23, Ashley Brickner (H-L) 22:20.46. 32, Corrin Hoover (H-L) 23:07.52. 34, Taylor Joseph (H-L) 23:11.88.

Junior High Races

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Ashland Crestview 58. 2, Galion Northmor 67. 3, Lucas 90. 4, Lexington 92. 5, Willard 113. 6, Ashland Mapleton 128. 7, Hopewell-Loudon 166. 8, Carey 186.

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Lexington 32. 2, Colonel Crawford 72. 3, Hopewell-Loudon 91. 4, Wynford 110. 5, Ashland Crestview 115. 6, Galion Northmor 123. 7, Ashland Mapleton 175. 8, Willard 186.

VB’s Hunt is 4th

KALIDA — Van Buren’s Justine Hunt recorded a top 10 finish to lead Van Buren’s cross country teams at Saturday’s Kalida Invitational at the Kalida Fish and Game Club.

Hunt finished fourth in a time of 20:08.9. Convoy Crestview’s Ragen Harting won the race in 19:56.0.

Napoleon outscored Lincolnview 41-56 for the girls team title.

Lincolnview’s Alek Bowersock won the boys race in 16:22.9 as he helped the Lancers top runner up Ottawa-Glandorf 32-98 in the team standings. Van Buren was seventh with 229 points.

Ben Hudok led the Black Knights by placing 35th in 18:36.6.

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Lincolnview 32. 2, Ottawa-Glandorf 98. 3, Wapakoneta 121. 4, Convoy Crestview 139. 5, Napoleon 185. 6, Elida 203. 7, Van Buren 229. 8, McComb 266. 9, Bluffton 271. 10, Lima Senior 276. 11, Kalida 278. 12, Swanton 298. 13, Patrick Henry 319. 14, Lima Bath 321. 15, Paulding 321. 16, Ada 371. 17, Allen East 400.

WINNER & AREA TOP 50 FINISHES

1, Alek Bowersock (Lin) 16:22.9. 35, Ben Hudok (VB) 18:36.6. 38, Carey Ware (VB) 18:38.5. 42, Wesley Casselman (VB) 18:43.5. 43, Kyle Van Horn (VB) 18:44.3.

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Napoleon 41. 2, Lincolnview 56. 3, Convoy Crestview 93. 4, Wapakoneta 108. 5, Ottawa-Glandorf 144. 6, Patrick Henry 148. 7, Lima Bath 170. 8, Paulding 199. 9, Waynesfield-Goshen 247. 10, McComb 256.

WINNER & AREA TOP 50 FINISHES

1, Ragen Harting (Convoy Crestview) 19:56.0. 4, Justine Hunt (VB) 20:08.9. 18, Megan Pisarsky (VB) 21:46.4. 24, Ella Webster (VB) 22:07.3.

