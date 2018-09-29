Saturday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL

Friday’s Results

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arlington 24, Van Buren 10

Cory-Rawson 40, North Baltimore 39

Hopewell-Loudon 53, Vanlue 7

Liberty-Benton 34, Riverdale 7

McComb 38, Leipsic 7

Pandora-Gilboa 61, Arcadia 0

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay 42, Oregon Clay 13

Fremont Ross 45, Lima Senior 28

Tol. Cent. Catholic 21, Toledo Whitmer 0

Toledo St. John’s 42, Toledo St. Francis 14

Northern 10 Conference

Bucyrus 55, Buckeye Central 0

Carey 48, Upper Sandusky 13

Mohawk 14, Colonel Crawford 7

Seneca East 47, Wynford 14

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood 42, Fostoria Senior 16

Genoa 49, Elmwood 14

Lake 42, Rossford 14

Otsego 45, Woodmore 21

Northwest Conference

Allen East 35, Bluffton 7

Columbus Grove 56, Ada 7

Convoy Crestview 50, Spencerville 49

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Bryan 20, Archbold 17

Evergreen 24, Delta 2

Liberty Center 34, Wauseon 0

Patrick Henry 28, Swanton 0

Western Buckeye League

Defiance 28, Celina 14

Lima Shawnee 21, Ottawa-Glandorf 7

St. Marys Memorial 63, Elida 13

Van Wert 60, Kenton 33

Wapakoneta 49, Lima Bath 7

Northwest Central Conference

Elgin 66, Ridgemont 13

Lima Perry 40, Upper Scioto Valley 6

Riverside 34, Waynesfield-Goshen 8

Sidney Lehman 41, Hardin Northern 7

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph 56, Danbury 0

Gibsonburg 40, Lakota 7

Tiffin Calvert 49, Castalia Margaretta 22

Willard 18, Sandusky St. Mary’s 13

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Huron 42, Shelby 7

Oak Harbor 38, Vermilion 0

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Clyde 33, Sandusky Perkins 12

Norwalk Senior 7, Bellevue 0

Tiffin Columbian 36, Sandusky Senior 7

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch 55, Stryker 0

Edon 49, Ottawa Hills 0

Montpelier 42, Toledo Christian 14

Northwood 56, Hilltop 0

Midwest Athletic Conference

Anna 41, Versailles 21

Coldwater 28, New Bremen 0

Fort Recovery 42, Parkway 21

Marion Local 28, St. Henry 7

Minster 35, Delphos St. John’s 14

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne 42, Maumee 0

Napoleon 21, Sylvania Northview 14

Perrysburg 41, Bowling Green 28

Springfield 42, Sylvania Southview 14

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior 49, Mansfield Madison 0

Lexington 44, Mansfield Senior 16

Wooster Senior 47, West Holmes 20

Toledo City League

Toledo Bowsher 28, Toledo Woodward 20

Toledo Scott 8, Toledo Rogers 6

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Buckeye Valley 19, Ontario 16

Clear Fork 48, River Valley 6

Galion Senior 31, Marion Harding 28

Marion Pleasant 35, North Union 13

Firelands Conference

Ashland Mapleton 28, South Central 12

Monroeville 42, New London 21

Western Reserve 23, Plymouth 10

Green Meadows Conference

Antwerp 42, Ayersville 21

Edgerton 48, Hicksville 8

Fairview 45, Wayne Trace 32

Tinora 21, Holgate 6

Other NW Ohio Games

Ashtabula Sts. John & Paul 28, Ridgedale 8

Lima Cent. Cath. 48, Woodlan, Ind. 13

Lucas 48, Crestline 0

Port Clinton 28, Milan Edison 14

Zanesville 27, Mount Vernon 18

Around Ohio

Akr. East 41, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 0

Akr. Firestone 40, Akr. North 0

Akr. Hoban 42, Cle. Benedictine 14

Akr. Manchester 45, Navarre Fairless 22

Albany Alexander 17, McArthur Vinton County 14, OT

Alliance 35, Can. South 0

Alliance Marlington 40, Salem 24

Amanda-Clearcreek 17, Cols. Ready 14

Ansonia 56, Union City Mississinawa Valley 36

Ashtabula St. John 28, Morral Ridgedale 8

Ashville Teays Valley 48, Lancaster Fairfield Union 7

Athens 21, Logan 14

Avon Lake 35, N. Ridgeville 21

Bainbridge Paint Valley 26, Chillicothe Unioto 21

Baltimore Liberty Union 26, Cols. Bexley 0

Batavia Clermont NE 27, Fayetteville-Perry 6

Bay Village Bay 21, Rocky River 16

Beaver Eastern 30, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 12

Bellaire 23, Lisbon Beaver 7

Bellefontaine 34, Spring. Kenton Ridge 7

Bellville Clear Fork 48, Caledonia River Valley 6

Beloit W. Branch 20, Carrollton 6

Belpre 41, Stewart Federal Hocking 8

Beverly Ft. Frye 49, New Matamoras Frontier 7

Blanchester 49, Bethel-Tate 21

Brookville 48, Day. Oakwood 14

Byesville Meadowbrook 34, Coshocton 9

Caldwell 34, Bowerston Conotton Valley 0

Can. McKinley 55, Uniontown Lake 35

Canfield 21, Youngs. Boardman 14

Canfield S. Range 19, Can. Cent. Cath. 13, 0

Chagrin Falls 29, Orange 21

Chardon 28, Madison 7

Chardon NDCL 35, Parma Padua 21

Chesterland W. Geauga 24, Painesville Harvey 7

Chillicothe 36, Hillsboro 30

Chillicothe Huntington 29, Williamsport Westfall 27

Cin. Aiken 18, Cin. Woodward 12, 0

Cin. Colerain 48, Hamilton 6

Cin. Elder 51, Cin. St. Xavier 26

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 48, Cin. N. College Hill 0

Cin. Indian Hill 55, Cin. Mariemont 13

Cin. Madeira 49, Reading 0

Cin. Moeller 21, Cin. La Salle 14, 0

Cin. Mt. Healthy 28, Campbell Co., Ky. 20

Cin. Shroder 27, Cin. Gamble Montessori 8

Cin. Turpin 41, Cin. Walnut Hills 14

Cin. West Clermont 10, Loveland 7, 0

Cin. Western Hills 20, Cin. Hughes 0

Cin. Winton Woods 49, Indpls Chatard, Ind. 35

Cin. Wyoming 44, Cin. Deer Park 7

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 49, Batavia 0

Cle. Glenville 27, Cle. Rhodes 0

Cle. Hts. 31, Lorain 23

Cle. JFK 52, Cle. Lincoln W. 0

Cle. John Adams 47, Cle. Hay 26

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 36, Portsmouth 34

Cols. Beechcroft 33, Day. Meadowdale 0

Cols. Centennial 33, Cols. East 6

Cols. DeSales 35, Cols. St. Charles 7

Cols. Eastmoor 47, Cols. Marion-Franklin 0

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 48, Circleville Logan Elm 0

Cols. Hartley 49, Cols. Watterson 28

Cols. Independence 56, Cols. West 3

Cols. Northland 40, Cols. Whetstone 16

Cols. South 42, Cols. Africentric 0

Cols. Upper Arlington 21, Galloway Westland 0

Cols. Walnut Ridge 61, Cols. Briggs 0

Columbia Station Columbia 42, Rocky River Lutheran W. 14

Conneaut 62, Seneca, Pa. 0

Cortland Lakeview 39, Jefferson Area 14

Covington 19, Casstown Miami E. 17

Creston Norwayne 34, Jeromesville Hillsdale 28, 0

Day. Chaminade Julienne 35, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 28

Day. Northridge 44, Carlisle 12

Delaware Buckeye Valley 19, Ontario 16

Detroit Catholic Central, Mich. 35, Cols. COF Academy 14

Dresden Tri-Valley 30, New Lexington 0

E. Can. 39, Malvern 14

Elyria Cath. 63, Parma 14

Euclid 50, Strongsville 31

Fairborn 19, Riverside Stebbins 7

Fairfield 31, Cin. Princeton 13

Findlay Liberty-Benton 34, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 7

Frankfort Adena 49, Piketon 14

Franklin 21, Camden Preble Shawnee 14

Ft. Loramie 52, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 6

Gallipolis Gallia 53, Proctorville Fairland 35

Gates Mills Gilmour 60, Garfield Hts. Trinity 0

Geneva 34, Beachwood 14

Genoa Area 48, Bloomdale Elmwood 14

Glouster Trimble 42, Waterford 12

Goshen 41, Mt. Orab Western Brown 40

Granville 34, Pataskala Licking Hts. 14

Greenfield McClain 47, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 40

Groveport-Madison 48, Cols. Franklin Hts. 6

Hamilton Badin 24, Day. Carroll 21

Hamilton New Miami 35, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 0

Hanoverton United 35, Wellsville 26

Harrison 43, Oxford Talawanda 35

Hilliard Darby 24, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 21

Hilliard Davidson 31, Grove City Cent. Crossing 0

Holland Springfield 42, Sylvania Southview 14

Howard E. Knox 42, Centerburg 7

Hubbard 37, Niles McKinley 0

Huber Hts. Wayne 35, Centerville 21

Hudson 31, N. Royalton 21

Independence 38, Burton Berkshire 35

Ironton 48, Chesapeake 27

Ironton Rock Hill 35, S. Point 0

Jackson 69, Washington C.H. 40

Jamestown Greeneview 42, Spring. Greenon 21

John Marshall, W.Va. 34, Rayland Buckeye 0

Kettering Alter 55, Cin. Purcell Marian 0

Kings Mills Kings 55, Cin. Withrow 6

Kirtland 42, Cuyahoga Hts. 6

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 23, Grove City Christian 6

Leavittsburg LaBrae 49, Youngs. Liberty 13

Lewis Center Olentangy 21, Westerville S. 10

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 54, Westerville N. 14

Lewisburg Tri-County N. 24, New Paris National Trail 21

Lewisburg Tri-County N. 24, New Paris National Trail 22

Lewistown Indian Lake 35, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 26

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 41, Cin. Oak Hills 3

Lisbon David Anderson 6, Leetonia 0

London 42, Gahanna Cols. Academy 27

London Madison Plains 62, Spring. Cath. Cent. 8

Lore City Buckeye Trail 28, Strasburg-Franklin 27

Louisville 45, Youngs. Ursuline 20

Lyndhurst Brush 36, Willoughby S. 33

Macedonia Nordonia 44, Stow-Munroe Falls 42

Magnolia Sandy Valley 44, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 7

Magnolia, W.Va. 35, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 0

Maple Hts. 40, Bedford 12

Marietta 42, Sarahsville Shenandoah 0

Martins Ferry 27, E. Liverpool 26

Mason 19, W. Chester Lakota W. 0

Massillon Jackson 28, Can. Glenoak 13

Massillon Washington 42, Austintown Fitch 14

McDonald 55, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 14

Mechanicsburg 28, W. Liberty-Salem 7

Mentor Lake Cath. 35, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 7

Middlefield Cardinal 48, Fairport Harbor Harding 42

Middletown Fenwick 57, Cin. McNicholas 26

Middletown Madison Senior 64, New Lebanon Dixie 8

Milford 56, Cin. Anderson 20

Milford Center Fairbanks 39, W. Jefferson 24

Milton-Union 45, Waynesville 38, 0

Mineral Ridge 8, Atwater Waterloo 0

Monroe 37, Eaton 0

Morrow Little Miami 49, Cin. NW 13

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 23, Cin. Finneytown 0

N. Can. Hoover 35, Massillon Perry 21

N. Lewisburg Triad 18, Spring. NE 13

N. Olmsted 42, Lakewood 20

Nelsonville-York 30, Pomeroy Meigs 22

New Carlisle Tecumseh 17, Spring. Shawnee 14

New Concord John Glenn 76, Zanesville W. Muskingum 0

New Concord John Glenn 76, Zanesville W. Muskingum 0

New Middletown Spring. 56, Sebring McKinley 0

New Philadelphia 55, Cambridge 27

New Richmond 56, Wilmington 30

Norton 41, Akr. Springfield 7

Norwood 20, Cin. Summit Country Day 17

Oak Glen, W.Va. 42, Richmond Edison 28

Orwell Grand Valley 42, Andover Pymatuning Valley 6

Painesville Riverside 33, Eastlake N. 13

Parma Hts. Holy Name 28, Parma Normandy 14

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 41, Heath 8

Peninsula Woodridge 34, Lodi Cloverleaf 19

Perry 38, Akr. SVSM 35

Plain City Jonathan Alder 52, St. Paris Graham 19

Portsmouth Notre Dame 16, Franklin Furnace Green 8

Portsmouth Sciotoville 26, McDermott Scioto NW 24

Portsmouth W. 26, Minford 15

Powell Olentangy Liberty 16, Westerville Cent. 14

Racine Southern 54, Crown City S. Gallia 12

Ravenna 46, Akr. Coventry 20

Reedsville Eastern 42, Wahama, W.Va. 0

Reynoldsburg 33, Pickerington N. 31

Richfield Revere 31, Copley 7

Rootstown 42, Ravenna SE 19

Salineville Southern 52, E. Palestine 22

Southeastern 13, Chillicothe Zane Trace 10

Sparta Highland 58, Mt. Gilead 0

Spring. NW 24, Urbana 7

Springfield 35, Xenia 7

St. Clairsville 49, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 6

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 28, Barnesville 20

Streetsboro 49, Mogadore Field 35

Sugar Grove Berne Union 55, Fairfield Christian 14

Sugarcreek Garaway 42, Uhrichsville Claymont 0

Trotwood-Madison 62, W. Carrollton 14

Troy Christian 47, Day. Ponitz Tech. 26

Twinsburg 35, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 20

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 34, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 22

Warren Champion 34, Newton Falls 14

Warren JFK 34, Louisville Aquinas 0

Warsaw River View 35, Minerva 7

Weir, W.Va. 38, Belmont Union Local 13

Wellston 20, Bidwell River Valley 0

Whitehall-Yearling 46, Cols. Grandview Hts. 13

Wickliffe 45, Richmond Hts. 8

Willard 18, Sandusky St. Mary 13

Williamsburg 40, Lees Creek E. Clinton 10

Wintersville Indian Creek 52, Brooke, W.Va. 6

Wooster 47, Millersburg W. Holmes 20

Youngs. East 42, Warren Howland 10

Youngs. Mooney 52, West Toronto Prep, Ontario 6

Zanesville Maysville 56, McConnelsville Morgan 6

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 47, Newcomerstown 6

Saturday’s Games

Northwest Conference

Paulding at Delphos Jefferson

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview at Norwalk St. Paul

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

x-Boston 107 53 .669 —

y-New York 99 61 .619 8

Tampa Bay 88 72 .550 19

Toronto 73 87 .456 34

Baltimore 46 113 .289 60½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Cleveland 90 70 .563 —

Minnesota 76 84 .475 14

Detroit 64 96 .400 26

Chicago 62 98 .388 28

Kansas City 57 103 .356 33

West Division

W L Pct GB

x-Houston 101 58 .635 —

y-Oakland 96 63 .604 5

Seattle 86 73 .541 15

Los Angeles 78 81 .491 23

Texas 67 92 .421 34

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

Late games not included

Thursday’s Games

Houston at Baltimore, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees 12, Tampa Bay 1

Minnesota 9, Detroit 3

Kansas City 2, Cleveland 1, 10 innings

Texas 2, Seattle 0

Friday’s Results

Minnesota 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 1st game

Houston 2, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 11, Boston 6

Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 6

Minnesota 12, Chicago White Sox 4, 2nd game

Milwaukee 6, Detroit 5

Cleveland 14, Kansas City 6

Oakland at L.A. Angels, late

Texas at Seattle, late

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 9-10) at Boston (Eovaldi 6-7), 1:05

Houston (Verlander 16-9) at Baltimore (Bundy 8-16), 4:05, 1st game

Toronto (Borucki 4-5) at Tampa Bay (Snell 21-5), 6:10

Chicago White Sox (Rodon 6-7) at Minnesota (Gibson 9-13), 7:10

Detroit (Norris 0-5) at Milwaukee (Miley 5-2), 7:10

Cleveland (Kluber 20-7) at Kansas City (Junis 8-12), 7:15

Houston (Keuchel 12-11) at Baltimore (Ramirez 1-7), 7:35, 2nd game

Oakland (Cahill 6-4) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 8-9), 9:07

Texas (Sampson 0-2) at Seattle (Paxton 11-6), 9:10

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Baltimore, 3:05

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 3:05

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 3:07

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 3:10

Detroit at Milwaukee, 3:10

Texas at Seattle, 3:10

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 3:10

Cleveland at Kansas City, 3:15

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

x-Atlanta 90 70 .563 —

Washington 81 79 .506 9

Philadelphia 78 82 .488 12

New York 75 85 .469 15

Miami 63 96 .396 26½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

z-Chicago 94 66 .588 —

z-Milwaukee 93 67 .581 1

St. Louis 87 73 .544 7

Pittsburgh 81 78 .509 12½

Cincinnati 66 94 .413 28

West Division

W L Pct GB

z-Colorado 90 70 .563 —

Los Angeles 88 71 .553 1½

Arizona 81 78 .509 8½

San Francisco 73 86 .459 16½

San Diego 64 95 .403 25½

z-clinched playoff berth

x-clinched division

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Colorado 5, Philadelphia 3

N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 1

Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 0

Friday’s Results

Chicago Cubs 8, St. Louis 4

Pittsburgh 8, Cincinnati 4

Atlanta 10, Philadelphia 2

Miami 8, N.Y. Mets 1

Colorado 5, Washington 2

Milwaukee 6, Detroit 5

Arizona at San Diego, late

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, late

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis (Mikolas 17-4) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 9-11), 1:05

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 9-5) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 6-4), 4:05

Pittsburgh (Taillon 14-9) at Cincinnati (Lorenzen 3-2), 4:10

Atlanta (Sanchez 7-6) at Philadelphia (Nola 16-6), 7:05

Detroit (Norris 0-5) at Milwaukee (Miley 5-2), 7:10

Miami (Richards 4-9) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-11), 7:10

Washington (Strasburg 9-7) at Colorado (Gray 12-8), 8:10

Arizona (Godley 14-11) at San Diego (Nix 2-4), 8:40

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 3:05

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 3:05

Arizona at San Diego, 3:10

Detroit at Milwaukee, 3:10

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 3:10

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 3:10

Washington at Colorado, 3:10

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 3:20

Thursday’s Late Boxscore

Twins 9, Tigers 3

Detroit Minnesota

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Cndlrio 3b 5 1 1 1 Mauer 1b 5 1 1 1

Christ. lf 4 0 3 1 Adranza 1b 0 0 0 0

Cstllns dh 4 0 0 1 J.Plnco ss 5 0 3 0

Goodrum 1b 5 0 1 0 Frsythe 2b 4 2 1 0

Mahtook rf 4 0 1 0 Grssman rf 2 2 1 0

Greiner c 4 1 0 0 Austin dh 4 2 2 3

J.Jones cf 2 1 0 0 Astdllo c 4 1 2 4

D.Lugo 2b 2 0 1 0 Kepler cf 3 0 1 1

Kozma ss 4 0 1 0 Field lf 4 0 0 0

G.Petit 3b 4 1 1 0

Totals 34 3 8 3 Totals 35 9 12 9

Detroit 120″000″000 — 3

Minnesota 005″040″00x — 9

LOB–Detroit 12, Minnesota 6. 2B–Mauer (26), J.Polanco (18), Austin 2 (10), Astudillo (3), G.Petit (2). CS–J.Polanco (7). SF–Castellanos (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Liriano (L,5-12) 2 2/3 3 4 4 2 5

Coleman 1 1/3 2 1 1 0 2

Hall 1 5 4 4 1 0

Farmer 1 1 0 0 0 0

VerHagen 1 0 0 0 1 1

Hardy 1 1 0 0 0 2

Minnesota

Moya 1 2 1 1 0 0

Gonsalves (W,2-2) 3 1/3 3 2 2 4 2

Magill 1 2/3 1 0 0 2 2

Busenitz 1 0 0 0 0 1

Littell 1 1 0 0 1 0

Curtiss 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires–Home, Hunter Wendelstedt. First, Dave Rackley. Second, Larry Vanover. Third, Jansen Visconti. T–3:20. A–22,342 (38,649).

Friday’s Boxscores

Pirates 8, Reds 4

Pittsburgh Cincinnati

ab r h bi ab r h bi

A.Frzer rf 5 1 1 0 Schbler lf 4 0 1 0

S.Marte cf 3 3 2 0 Peraza ss 5 0 1 0

Bell 1b 5 1 1 0 Dixon 1b 0 0 0 0

Dckrson lf 5 0 2 1 Votto 1b 3 1 2 0

E.Diaz c 4 1 1 2 Trahan ss 0 0 0 0

Moran 3b 4 1 2 3 Gennett 2b 5 0 0 0

Kramer 2b 5 1 2 1 Suarez 3b 5 2 3 2

Newman ss 4 0 1 1 Brnhart c 5 1 5 2

Kingham p 1 0 0 0 Ervin rf 4 0 0 0

Brault p 1 0 0 0 DSclfni p 1 0 0 0

Kang ph 1 0 1 0 D.Hrrra ph 1 0 0 0

Rich.Rd p 0 0 0 0 Wa.Prlt p 0 0 0 0

J.Osuna ph 1 0 0 0 Wisler p 0 0 0 0

Feliz p 0 0 0 0 Garrett p 0 0 0 0

Nvrskas p 0 0 0 0 M.Wllms ph 1 0 0 0

Je.Ryes p 0 0 0 0

Iglsias p 0 0 0 0

Casali ph 1 0 0 0

B.Hmltn cf 3 0 1 0

Totals 39 8 13 8 Totals 38 4 13 4

Pittsburgh 200″102″021 — 8

Cincinnati 002″000″002 — 4

E–Ervin (3), Iglesias (1), S.Marte (3). DP–Pittsburgh 1. LOB–Pittsburgh 8, Cincinnati 13. 2B–A.Frazier (23), S.Marte (30), Dickerson (35), Votto (28). 3B–Barnhart (3). HR–E.Diaz (10), Moran (11), Suarez (33), Barnhart (10). SB–Votto (2), B.Hamilton (33). SF–E.Diaz (3), Moran (7). S–DeSclafani (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Pittsburgh

Kingham 3 2/3 6 2 2 3 3

Brault (W,6-3) 2 1/3 3 0 0 1 3

Rodriguez H,15 1 2 0 0 0 1

Feliz 1 0 0 0 1 2

Neverauskas 1 2 2 2 0 1

Cincinnati

DeSclafani (L,7-8) 5 3 3 3 1 6

Peralta 0 3 2 2 0 0

Wisler 1 1/3 3 0 0 0 1

Garrett 2/3 0 0 0 0 1

Reyes 1 3 2 1 0 0

Iglesias 1 1 1 0 1 2

Wa.Peralta pitched to 3 batters in the 6th Umpires–Home, Brian O’Nora. First, Chris Conroy. Second, CB Bucknor. Third, Fieldin Cubreth. T–3:36. A–19,689 (42,319).

Brewers 6, Tigers 5

Detroit Milwaukee

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Cndlrio 3b 3 1 0 0 Cain cf 4 1 1 0

H.Cstro 2b 3 1 1 0 Yelich rf-lf 2 2 1 2

D.Lugo ph-2b 1 1 1 2 Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 0

Cstllns rf 3 1 1 0 Hader p 0 0 0 0

Goodrum ss-1b 4 1 1 1 Soria p 0 0 0 0

Adduci 1b 3 0 1 1 Jffress p 0 0 0 0

A.Wlson p 0 0 0 0 T.Shaw 2b-1b 4 0 0 0

Mahtook ph 1 0 0 0 Braun lf 4 2 3 2

V.Alcnt p 0 0 0 0 Broxton rf 0 0 0 0

J.McCnn c 4 0 2 1 Mstakas 3b 4 0 2 1

J.Jones cf 3 0 0 0 Kratz c 4 0 0 0

V.Reyes lf 4 0 0 0 O.Arcia ss 4 1 2 0

Zmmrmnn p 1 0 0 0 Davies p 0 0 0 0

Sltlmcc ph 1 0 0 0 D.Sntna ph 1 0 1 1

Hardy p 0 0 0 0 Wodruff p 0 0 0 0

Ro.Rdrg ss 2 0 0 0 Thames ph 1 0 0 0

Knebel p 0 0 0 0

H.Perez 2b 0 0 0 0

Totals 33 5 7 5 Totals 32 6 11 6

Detroit 300″000″020 — 5

Milwaukee 301″100″01x — 6

DP–Detroit 1, Milwaukee 1. LOB–Detroit 4, Milwaukee 5. 2B–Braun (24), O.Arcia (16). HR–D.Lugo (1), Yelich (34), Braun 2 (20). S–Davies (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Zimmermann 4 8 5 5 2 4

Hardy 1 2 0 0 0 1

Wilson 2 0 0 0 0 4

Alcantara (L,1-1) 1 1 1 1 0 0

Milwaukee

Davies 4 5 3 3 0 3

Woodruff 2 0 0 0 0 3

Knebel H,6 1 1 0 0 0 3

Hader BS,5 1/3 1 2 2 1 0

Soria (W,2-4) 2/3 0 0 0 0 1

Jeffress (S,14-19) 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP–by Hader (Candelario), by Jeffress (Jones). Umpires–Home, Alfonso Marquez. First, D.J. Reyburn. Second, Sam Holbrook. Third, Jim Wolf. T–3:07. A–44,770 (41,900).

Indians 14, Royals 6

Cleveland Kansas City

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Lindor ss 5 1 1 1 Mrrfeld 2b 5 0 1 0

Brntley lf 4 0 1 0 Mondesi ss 4 0 0 0

R.Davis lf 2 0 0 0 A.Grdon lf 2 0 0 0

J.Rmirz 2b 4 1 0 0 R.Hrrra ph-rf 2 1 1 0

Encrnco dh 4 1 1 1 S.Perez dh 4 1 2 1

Haase ph-dh 1 0 0 0 O’Hearn 1b 3 2 1 0

Dnldson 3b 4 2 2 4 H.Dzier 3b 3 1 1 1

Y.Diaz 3b 0 1 0 0 Goodwin cf 4 1 1 4

Alonso 1b 3 0 2 1 Bnfacio rf-lf 3 0 0 0

Rosales pr-1b 2 3 2 0 Gllgher c 4 0 0 0

M.Cbrra rf 3 0 1 0

B.Brnes pr-rf 2 1 0 0

Kipnis cf 3 1 2 1

G.Allen pr-cf 2 2 2 1

R.Perez c 5 1 2 3

Totals 44 14 16 12 Totals 34 6 7 6

Cleveland 001″000″1003 — 14

Kansas City 000″000″105 — “6

E–O’Hearn (5). LOB–Cleveland 6, Kansas City 4. 2B–Donaldson (13), Rosales (1), G.Allen (11), R.Perez (9), S.Perez (23), O’Hearn (10), H.Dozier (19). HR–Donaldson (8), Kipnis (18), Goodwin (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Clevinger W,13-8 6 2/3 3 1 1 0 5

Cimber 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 0

Allen 1/3 2 4 4 2 1

Plutko 2/3 1 1 1 1 1

Kansas City

Kennedy (L,3-9) 6 6 4 4 1 2

Hill 1/3 2 3 2 0 0

Newberry 2/3 4 4 4 1 0

Smith 2 4 3 3 1 1

I.Kennedy pitched to 3 batters in the 7th Umpires–Home, Kerwin Danley. First, Mike Estabrook. Second, Bruce Dreckman. Third, Chad Fairchild. T–3:16. A–15,920 (37,903).

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Miami 3 0 0 1.000 75 52

New England 1 2 0 .333 57 77

Buffalo 1 2 0 .333 50 84

N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 77 58

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 2 1 0 .667 49 50

Jacksonville 2 1 0 .667 57 44

Indianapolis 1 2 0 .333 60 63

Houston 0 3 0 .000 59 74

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Cincinnati 2 1 0 .667 89 77

Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 97 51

Cleveland 1 1 1 .500 60 59

Pittsburgh 1 1 1 .500 88 90

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 118 92

Denver 2 1 0 .667 61 70

L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 82 93

Oakland 0 3 0 .000 52 81

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Washington 2 1 0 .667 64 44

Philadelphia 2 1 0 .667 59 55

Dallas 1 2 0 .333 41 53

N.Y. Giants 1 2 0 .333 55 62

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 102 91

New Orleans 2 1 0 .667 104 103

Carolina 2 1 0 .667 71 60

Atlanta 1 2 0 .333 80 85

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Chicago 2 1 0 .667 63 55

Green Bay 1 1 1 .500 70 83

Minnesota 1 2 1 .375 90 110

Detroit 1 2 0 .333 70 88

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 4 0 0 1.000 140 67

Seattle 1 2 0 .333 65 64

San Francisco 1 2 0 .333 73 89

Arizona 0 3 0 .000 20 74

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

L.A. Rams 38, Minnesota 31

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 1

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 1

Houston at Indianapolis, 1

N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, 1

Miami at New England, 1

Detroit at Dallas, 1

Buffalo at Green Bay, 1

Philadelphia at Tennessee, 1

Seattle at Arizona, 4:05

Cleveland at Oakland, 4:05

New Orleans at N.Y. Giants, 4:25

San Francisco at L.A. Chargers, 4:25

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8:20

Open: Washington, Carolina

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Denver, 8:15

Thursday, Oct. 4

Indianapolis at New England, 8:20

Sunday, Oct. 7

Miami at Cincinnati, 1

N.Y. Giants at Carolina, 1

Denver at N.Y. Jets, 1

Jacksonville at Kansas City, 1

Green Bay at Detroit, 1

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 1

Tennessee at Buffalo, 1

Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 4:25

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25

Dallas at Houston, 8:20

Open: Tampa Bay, Chicago

Monday, Oct. 8

Washington at New Orleans, 8:15

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Thursday’s Results

Tampa Bay 6, Florida 2

N.Y. Rangers 4, Philadelphia 2

New Jersey 5, Winnipeg 3

Ottawa 2, Chicago 1

Edmonton 3, Arizona 2, OT

Calgary 4, San Jose 3

Friday’s Results

Columbus 7, Pittsburgh 6

Buffalo 5, N.Y. Islanders 4

Carolina 5, Washington 4, OT

Toronto 6, Detroit 2

St. Louis 3, Dallas 1

Colorado 4, Minnesota 3, OT

Los Angeles at Vegas, late

Saturday’s Games

Calgary at Edmonton, 3

Philadelphia at Boston, 5

Toronto at Detroit, 7

Montreal at Ottawa, 7

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7

Columbus at Chicago, 8

Arizona at Vancouver, 10

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30

Sunday’s Games

Nashville at Carolina, 1:30

St. Louis at Washington, 3

Colorado at Dallas, 6

San Jose at Vegas, 8

Monday’s Games

New Jersey at Bern, 1:30

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA Preseason

Friday’s Results

Philadelphia 104, Melbourne United 84

Charlotte 104, Boston 97

Saturday’s Games

Portland vs. Toronto at Vancouver, BC, 7

Beijing Ducks at Dallas, 8:30

Minnesota at Golden State, 8:30

Perth Wildcats at Utah, 9

Sunday’s Games

Miami at San Antonio, 5

Charlotte at Boston, 6

New Orleans vs. Chicago at Charlotte, N.C., 7

Denver vs. L.A. Lakers at San Diego, Calif., 9:30

Sydney Kings vs. L.A. Clippers at Honolulu, Hawaii, 9:30

Monday’s Games

New York at Washington, 7

Orlando at Philadelphia, 7

New Orleans vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, 7:30

Sacramento at Phoenix, 10

AUTO RACING

NASCAR

Bank of America ROVAL 400

Lineup

1. (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 106.868 mph.

2. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, 106.811.

3. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevy, 106.800.

4. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 106.596.

5. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevy, 106.574.

6. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 106.462.

7. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 106.332.

8. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, 106.104.

9. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 105.919.

10. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 105.556.

11. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevy, 105.507.

12. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 105.409.

13. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 106.060.

14. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 105.807.

15. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 105.788.

16. (6) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 105.749.

17. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 105.687.

18. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 105.681.

19. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 105.302.

20. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 105.189.

21. (24) William Byron, Chevy, 105.120.

22. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 105.095.

23. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 104.884.

24. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 104.709.

25. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 104.647.

26. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 104.620.

27. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 104.479.

28. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 104.352.

29. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevy, 104.341.

30. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 104.033.

31. (15) Justin Marks, Chevy, 103.936.

32. (95) Regan Smith, Chevy, 103.549.

33. (72) Cole Whitt, Chevy, 103.260.

34. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevy, 102.716.

35. (7) Ross Chastain, Chevy, 102.677.

36. (23) JJ Yeley, Toyota, 102.034.

37. (96) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, 101.950.

38. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevy, 101.089.

39. (51) Stanton Barrett, Ford, 100.255.

40. (66) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 100.071.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Saturday’s Games

EAST

Temple at Boston College, Noon

Army at Buffalo, Noon

Indiana at Rutgers, Noon

Georgetown at Brown, 1

Bucknell at Holy Cross, 1

Dayton at Marist, 1

Wagner at Monmouth (NJ), 1

Maine at Yale, 1

Sacred Heart at Cornell, 1:30

Penn at Dartmouth, 1:30

Cincinnati at UConn, 3:30

WV Wesleyan at St. Francis (Pa.), 4

The Citadel at Towson, 4

CCSU at Lafayette, 6

Villanova at Stony Brook, 6

Ohio St. at Penn St., 7:30

SOUTH

Louisiana-Lafayette at Alabama, Noon

Syracuse at Clemson, Noon

Bowling Green at Georgia Tech, Noon

Virginia at NC State, 12:20

Drake at Jacksonville, 1

New Hampshire at Elon, 1:30

Mercer at VMI, 1:30

W. Carolina at Furman, 2

Louisiana-Monroe at Georgia St., 2

Charleston Southern at Hampton, 2

James Madison at Richmond, 3

South Alabama at Appalachian St., 3:30

Old Dominion at East Carolina, 3:30

Tennessee at Georgia, 3:30

Florida St. at Louisville, 3:30

Lamar at Nicholls, 3:30

Coastal Carolina at Troy, 3:30

Pittsburgh at UCF, 3:30

Rice at Wake Forest, 3:30

Southern Miss. at Auburn, 4

Austin Peay at Jacksonville St., 4

Florida A&M at NC Central, 4

Delaware St. at Norfolk St., 4

Tennessee St. at Vanderbilt, 4

Alabama A&M at Jackson St., 5

North Alabama at Campbell, 6

Wofford at Gardner-Webb, 6

Arkansas St. at Georgia Southern, 6

Samford at Kennesaw St., 6

Florida at Mississippi St., 6

Bethune-Cookman at Savannah St., 6

Charlotte at UAB, 6

Colgate at William & Mary, 6

Virginia Tech at Duke, 7

Stephen F. Austin at McNeese St., 7

FAU at Middle Tennessee, 7

UT Martin at Murray St., 7

Alcorn St. at Southern U., 7

E. Illinois at Tennessee Tech, 7

Chattanooga at ETSU, 7:30

MIDWEST

Oklahoma St. at Kansas, Noon

Cent. Michigan at Michigan St., Noon

Morehead St. at Butler, 1

UMass at Ohio, 2

Davidson at Valparaiso, 2

Kent St. at Ball St., 3

Illinois St. at Missouri St., 3

Texas at Kansas St., 3:30

W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 3:30

S. Dakota St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30

Purdue at Nebraska, 3:30

Youngstown St. at W. Illinois, 4

Michigan at Northwestern, 4:30

N. Illinois at E. Michigan, 6

South Dakota at S. Illinois, 7

Stanford at Notre Dame, 7:30

LOCAL SPORTS

Saturday’s Events

Prep Volleyball

Arlington & Ottawa-Glandorf at Convoy Crestview Invitational, 9 a.m.

Arcadia at Carey, 10 a.m.

Prep Cross Country

Tiffin Calvert, North Baltimore, Elmwood, Lakota, Mohawk, New Riegel & Upper Sandusky at Old Fort Invitational, 9 a.m.

Ada, Van Buren, Bluffton, Leipsic, McComb, Pandora-Gilboa, Patrick Henry & Ottawa-Glandorf at Kalida Invitational, 9 a.m.

Findlay & Fostoria at Oregon Clay Invitational, 9 a.m.

Carey, Tiffin Calvert & Riverdale at Buckeye Central Invitational, 9 a.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Oak Harbor at Van Buren, 4

Prep Girls Soccer

Oak Harbor at Van Buren, 2

Miller City at Riverdale, 6

Prep Volleyball

Elmwood at Lakota, 10 a.m.

Ridgedale at Riverdale, 10 a.m.

North Baltimore at Ridgemont, 11 a.m.

LOCAL & AREA

Wrestling Officials Class

There will be a class for those wanting to become an OHSAA wrestling official on six consecutive Thursday nights beginning Oct. 11 at We Serve Coffee at 114 E. Sandusky St. in Findlay. Classes will be held from 6-9 p.m. each Thursday. For more information or to register for class, go the the OHSAA’s website at ohsaa.org and click on officiating or call Ron Nieset at 419-423-8995.

Lakeland Golf Outing

ARCADIA — Lakeland Golf Course will host 3-person scramble on Saturday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. The $40 entry fee includes the scramble, food and cash prizes. Call the clubhouse at 419-894-6440 to register.

Upper Sandusky Kick for The Cure

The Upper Sandusky girls soccer team will play Galion in its “Kick for the Cure” match Saturday Sept. 29 at the Upper Sandusky High School stadium. Festivities will begin at 1:30 p.m. Match kick off is 2 p.m. Food and raffle items, contests and t-shirts all will be available. Cancer survivors and family of those affected will walk on the field with the Upper Sandusky team for introductions.

Football Tryouts

FINDLAY — The Findlay Knights, a semi-pro football team looking to compete in the Blue Collar League, will hold tryouts Oct. 13 and Nov. 10 at the Koehler Center on the University of Findlay campus. Registration begins at 8 a.m.; cost is $15. Those attending are asked to wear white shirts, blue shorts and bring water. More information can be obtaimned by calling Alex Hughes at 567-294-8295 or going to findlayknights.com.

