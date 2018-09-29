Prep football roundup: Stickley scores 3 TDs in H-L rout

BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon moved to the .500 mark by whipping Vanlue 53-7 in a Blanchard Valley Conference game Friday night.

The Chieftains (3-3, 2-2 BVC) scored four touchdowns in the first quarter and led 40-0 at the half.

Sam Stickley led the Chieftains with 160 yards rushing on just four carries with three touchdowns.

Quarterback Brock Williams was 9 of 11 passing for 156 yards while Jordyn Jury added a 12-yard touchdown catch and 52-yard kickoff return for scores for Hopewell-Loudon.

Vanlue fell to 0-6 overall and 0-4 in the BVC with the loss.

It was the Wildcats’ 14 straight defeat.

PANDORA-GILBOA 61

ARCADIA 0

PANDORA — Jared Breece tossed three touchdown passes and Peyton Traxler rumbled in for three more as Pandora-Gilboa mounted a 48-point halftime lead and topped Arcadia 61-0 in Friday’s Blanchard Valley Conference game.

The Rockets, who stayed perfect at 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the BVC, are one of three teams in The Courier’s coverage area without a loss joining McComb — which beat previously unbeaten Leipsic on Friday — and Mohawk.

Traxler set the tone for P-G, punching in a 5-yard touchdown in the game’s first minute before adding scoring runs of 18 and 40 yards. The senior back racked up 127 yards on just five carries, while Breece tallied 121 yards on 6 of 8 passing.

The Rocket defense did a bit of its own scoring, recovering a pair of fumbles for touchdowns and opening the second quarter with a safety. Blake Steiner returned the first fumble 61 yards and Trevor Gerten took the second one 23 yards.

Caleb Rader outgained his offense, rumbling for 42 yards on 13 carries for the Redskins, who finished with just 31 total yards. Arcadia fell to 1-5 overall and 1-3 in the conference.

Arcadia 0 0 0 0 — 0

Pandora-Gilboa 26 22 13 0 — 61

First Quarter

P-G — Traxler 5 run (Steiner kick)

P-G — Maag 33 pass from Breece (run failed)

P-G — Larcom 18 pass from Breece (kick failed)

P-G — Traxler 18 run (Steiner kick)

Second Quarter

P-G — Safety

P-G — Macke 51 pass from Breece (kick failed)

P-G — Steiner 61 fumble recovery (Steiner kick)

P-G — Traxler 40 run (Steiner kick)

Third Quarter

P-G — Gerten 23 fumble recovery (kick failed)

P-G — Liechty 25 run (Steiner kick)

ARLINGTON 24

VAN BUREN 10

VAN BUREN — Devin Plunkett scored two touchdowns and quarterback Jacob Russell ran for one score and passed for another as Arlington scored a 24-10 Blanchard Valley Conference win over Van Buren Friday night.

Arlington’s first two touchdowns came with just seconds remaining on the clock.

Plunkett returned a punt 56 yards for a score with 14 seconds left in the first quarter. Russell connected with Ryan Metzger on a 20-yard touchdown pass with just 23 ticks left until halftime to give the Red Devils a 12-0 advantage.

Plunkett’s second touchdown, this time on a 4-yard run, made it 18-0.

Van Buren, though, battled back in the third quarter when Brady Rader hit Jacob Risner for a 34-yard scoring pass and the Black Knight defense added a safety to cut it to 18-10.

Arlington got some insurance on Russell’s 1-yard sneak with 3:55 remaining in the contest.

Russell was 11 of 19 passing for 101 yards while Plunkett added 56 yards rushing on 21 carries.

For Van Buren, Rader was 10 of 21 passing for 224 yards while Risner had seven catches for 137 yards.

Arlington 6 6 6 6 — 24

Van Buren 0 0 10 0 — 18

First Quarter

ARL — Plunkett 56 punt return (kick failed)

Second Quarter

ARL — Metzger 20 pass from Russell (run failed)

Third Quarter

ARL — Plunkett 4 run (kick failed)

VB — Risner 34 pass from Rader (Rader run)

VB — Safety

Fourth Quarter

ARL — Russell run (run failed)

GENOA 48

ELMWOOD 14

BLOOMDALE — Garrett Wright carried the ball 28 times and racked up nearly all of Elmwood’s yardage Friday, but the one-dimensional Royals fell 48-14 to Genoa in Northern Buckeye Conference action.

Wright scampered for a 172 yards in a game that Elmwood (0-6, 0-3 NBC) totaled just 134 yards on the ground. The Royals’ other three players to carry the ball accounted for negative 38 yards.

Genoa remained unbeaten, improving to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the conference.

Genoa 24 21 0 3 — 48

Elmwood 0 6 0 8 — 14

GIBSONBURG 40

LAKOTA 7

GIBSONBURG — Gibsonburg racked up 383 yards rushing on 40 carries and five touchdowns in whipping Lakota 40-7 in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division game.

The Raiders, meanwhile, recorded 242 yards rushing but mustered just one touchdown.

Trevor Franks had a monster day for the Raiders as he carried the ball 31 times for 245 yards and the team’s lone score.

