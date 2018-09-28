Prep football: Eastwood pulls away from FHS

By SHANNON DOVE

STAFF writer

PEMBERVILLE — Justin Pickerel scored three touchdowns and Jaden Rayford added two to lift Eastwood to a 42-16 victory over visiting Fostoria High School on Friday night in Northern Buckeye Conference play.

Rayford led Eastwood with 187 yards on 20 carries and Pickerel totaled 105 yards on 16 attempts.

“Early in the game they were driving the ball on us,” Eastwood coach Craig Rutherford said. “They knew what they wanted to do and we knew what they wanted to do and they took advantage of us early.”

The Eagles led 22-15 after the first half, but the Redmen were held scoreless in the second half while Eastwood scored three times.

“I made some bad calls offensively in the second half,” Fostoria coach Derek Kidwell said. “I just told our guys, personally I think I made three crucial calls that kind of changed the momentum, so I’ll take that as a head coach.

“I really loved our effort and our fight tonight.”

Fostoria had the first possession of the second half, but after moving 39 yards to the Eastwood 26, they surrendered the ball on downs. Pickerel sprung for a 50-yard touchdown run on the fifth play of the ensuing drive, stretching the Eagles lead to 28-15.

On the next possession, Fostoria was forced to punt after an incomplete pass on third and 7 from its own 30-yard line. The punt bounced backward and hit the leg of an Eastwood player, allowing the Redmen to retain possession when Eli Ward recovered the ball. FHS gained one first down, but ended up fourth-and-18 after Mauricio was sacked by Zachary Kwiatkowski for a 10-yard loss on third down. Kidwell called a fake punt but Mauricio’s pass fell incomplete, giving the Eagles possession at their own 47.

“We got the ball at the beginning of the second half, after that punt, things changed. I shouldn’t have called a sprint-out pass. We were doing what we wanted to do offensively. I should have stuck with what we were doing. That was my fault,” Kidwell said.

“The first fourth down stop was huge for us, and then to come right back and get a touchdown, that was big,” Rutherford said. “Once you get up a couple of scores, both sides can change how they’re playing.”

Ceyleon Damron scored on a 9-yard run with 7:51 remaining in the fourth quarter and a fumble by the Redmen on the kickoff was recovered by the Eagles. Rayford scored his second touchdown of the game on an 8-yard run and Jankowski’s kick put Eastwood up 42-16.

Eastwood opened the game’s scoring on its second possession as Rayford sprinted 41 yards to the end zone to complete a 71-yard drive in six plays. Zane Jankowski kicked the extra point for a 7-0 Eagles lead, a score that held through the end of the first quarter.

Mauricio scored a 1-yard rushing touchdown on Fostoria’s next possession and the Redmen took an 8-7 lead when Bryan Stenson completed a pass to Mauricio in the end zone.

Pickerel scored his first touchdown on a 4-yard run at 4:57 of the second quarter and Jankowski’s kick put the Eagles up 14-8.

Fostoria regained the lead just 1:34 later when, on 2nd-and-7, they ran a double reverse and sprung Stenson for a 71-yard touchdown run with Mauricio providing blocking upfield. Mauricio passed to Eli Ward for the conversion, giving the Redmen a 16-14 lead with 3:23 remaining in the first half.

Pickerel rushed 4 yards for his second touchdown of the quarter with 22 seconds left on the clock and a 2-point conversion put the Eagles up 22-16.

Maalik Tucker led the Redmen with 108 yards on 24 carries, while Jadyn Miller had 18 carries for 77 yards.

Tucker came out of the game with 1:14 left after being injured on a play. After the game, he was taken away by ambulance; no further information on his condition was available at press time.

Fostoria 0 16 0 0 – 16

Eastwood 7 15 6 14 – 42

First Quarter

EAST — Rayford 41 run (Jankowski kick)

Second Quarter

FOS — Mauricio 1 run (Mauricio pass from Stenson)

EAST “” Pickerel 4 run (Jankowski kick)

FOS “” Stenson 71 run (Ward pass from Mauricio)

EAST — Pickerel 1 run (Damron pass from Slattman)

Third Quarter

EAST — Pickerel 50 run (run failed)

Fourth Quarter

East. “” Damron 9 run Jankowski kick)

East. “” Rayford 8 run (Jankowski kick)

