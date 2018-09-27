Volleyball Roundup: FHS sets up NBC showdown vs. Lake

Tyriana Settles ripped 42 kills Thursday as Fostoria rolled past Genoa 25-8, 25-14, 25-10 in a Northern Buckeye Conference volleyball match.

Settles was 94 of 100 hitting and added six digs and two aces as the Lady Red improved to 15-3, 9-1 NBC. Mary Harris had 50 assists on 80 of 80 setting with three kills and one ace. Harris added six digs.

Meredith Grine had 13 digs, five kills and an ace. Baleigh Robinson (20 of 23 serving) had a team-best 16 digs, and Zoe Rice (15 of 15 serving) and Dashani Taylor (8 of 8 serving) each added five digs. Rice served two aces.

Genoa dropped to 3-13, 1-9 NBC.

Fostoria hosts Lake (15-2, 10-0 NBC) on Tuesday in a matchup of the leaders in the NBC league race.

Fostoria (15-3, 9-1 NBC)

SERVING: Baleigh Robinson 20-23, Zoe Rice 15-15, Mary Harris 11-12. ACES: Rice 2, Tyriana Settles 2. KILLS: Settles 42, Meredith Grine 5, Harris 3. SPIKING: Settles 94-100. ASSISTS: Harris 50. SETTING: Harris 80-80. DIGS: Robinson 16, Grine 13, Harris 6, Settles 6.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Fostoria 20-25, 25-14, 25-19.

OLD FORT 3

NEW RIEGEL 2

OLD FORT — Jenna Clouse had 23 kills and four blocks Thursday, and Ashlyn Magers led with 35 digs as Old Fort defeated New Riegel 25-21, 17-25, 20-25, 25-16, 15-10 in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division volleyball match.

Savannah McCoy had 22 digs and Morgan Miller 20 digs as Old Fort improved to 14-3, 9-1 SBC River. Grace Wasserman had 10 kills and three blocks, and Madison Guth added 42 assists and 18 digs. Kara Davidson had six kills.

Kaitlyn Kirian led New Riegel (13-3, 7-3 SBC River) with 18 kills. Christen Hohman had 22 digs, Aubrey Bouillon had 25 assists and 10 kills, and Madalyn Reinhart added 13 digs.

New Riegel (13-3, 7-3 SBC River)

SERVING: Brooklyn Gillig 20-23, Julia Reinhart 19-22, Christen Hohman & Jordan Hohman 14-15. ACES: Gillig 3, C. Hohman & J. Hohman 2. KILLS: Kaitlyn Kirian 18, Aubrey Bouillon 10, J. Hohman 10. SPIKING: Kirian 39-47, Bouillon 30-30, J. Hohman 20-29. ASSISTS: Bouillon 25, Marianna Tiell 11. DIGS: C. Hohman 22, Reinhart 13, Bouillon 11. BLOCKS: Kirian 4.

Old Fort (14-3, 9-1 SBC River)

KILLS: Jenna Clouse 23, Grace Wasserman 10, Kara Davidson 6. ASSISTS: Madison Guth 42. DIGS: Ashlyn Magers 35, Savannah McCoy 22, Morgan Miller 20, Guth 18. BLOCKS: Clouse 4, Wasserman 3.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Old Fort 25-12, 25-15.

FRESHMEN: Old Fort 25-19, 25-19.

ELMWOOD 3

WOODMORE 0

BLOOMDALE — Elmwood’s Lizzy Hall collected match-highs of 12 kills and five aces and also made six digs as the Royals swept Woodmore 25-16, 25-13, 25-10 in Northern Buckeye Conference volleyball play Thursday.

Madi Schroeder racked up 36 assists for the Royals (5-10, 3-7 NBC) with Anna Veryser and Kalya Minich each tallying nine kills.

Woodmore fell to 3-14 overall, 0-10 in league play.

ELMWOOD (5-10, 3-7 NBC)

ACES: Lizzy Hall 5. KILLS: Hall 12, Anna Veryser & Kalya Minich 9, Brooklyn Thrash 5. ASSISTS: Madi Schroeder 36. DIGS: Jill Hannah 18, Schroeder 10.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Elmwood, 23-25, 25-16, 25-18.

TIFFIN CALVERT 3

LAKOTA 0

KANSAS — State-ranked Tiffin Calvert stayed unbeaten in Sandusky Bay Conference River Division play by whipping Lakota 25-13, 25-8, 25-12.

Zoe Meyer hammered nine kills with four solo blocks and Ashlyn Jones added eight kills with seven digs to lead the Senecas, the No. 15 team in the latest Division IV state coaches’ poll at the net.

Emma White (3 aces) dished out 18 assists, Sophie Burtis added 13 assists and Kate Rombach chipped in nine digs for Tiffin Calvert (15-2, 10-0 SBC River).

JUNIOR VARSITY: Tiffin Calvert, 25-14, 25-10.

Comments

comments