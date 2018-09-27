Sectional Golf Roundup: Van Buren wins sectional title

Van Buren’s Connor Ohlrich earned medalist honors in leading the Black Knights to the team title at Thursday’s sectional golf tournament at Sycamore Springs Golf Course.

Van Buren rolled to the team crown with a 318-337 margin over Upper Scioto Valley. Columbus Grove picked up the third and final district spot as the Bulldogs posted a 352.

McComb edged Carey 358-361 for fourth place. Other area teams that competed included New Riegel (10th, 393),and Arcadia (11th, 398).

Ohlrich shared medalist honors with Upper Scioto Valley’s Brady Hipsher as both finished with a 75.

Noah Frederick shot a 77 and Quentin Weddell and A.J. Overmyer both shot an 83 to finish off the scoring for the Black Knights.

The top three teams and top three individuals at each Division III sectional site qualified for next week’s district tournament at Stone Ridge Golf Club in Bowling Green.

Jacob Oglesbee recorded an 81 to help Columbus Grove get to the district tournament. Owen Macke (85), Zac Roberts (89) and Austin Macke (97) were next for the Bulldogs.

Two area individuals also qualified at Sycamore Springs. McComb’s Ross Wenzinger was the top individual district qualifier as he fired a 79. Carey’s Ethan Tanner advanced with an 85.

Jacob Theis shot a 91 for New Riegel’s top score. Wyatt Lucas led the way for Arcadia with a 91.

Green Hills Sectional

No teams were able to advance at the Green Hills Sectional but a pair of area individuals were able to punch their ticket to districts.

Hopewell-Loudon’s Cody Balliet (80) and Lakota’s Ethan Longoria (83) were the No. 2 and No. 3 individual qualifiers.

Margaretta (343), Fremont St. Joseph (345) and Danbury (357) netted the three team spots up for grabs. Lakota (362) was fourth, North Baltimore (374) finished sixth and Hopewell-Loudon (375) ended up seventh.

Margaretta’s Carson Kennedy was the medalist with a 76.

Valley View Sectional

Mohawk’s Logan Drum shot an 85 and Tiffin Calvert’s Jacob Kin finished with an 88 to qualify for districts as individuals at the Valley View Sectional.

Seneca East (330), Plymouth (346) and New London (356) were the three team qualifiers to districts.

Old Fort (366) was fifth, Tiffin Calvert (371) finished sixth and Mohawk (424) and Riverdale (460) were ninth and 12th respectively in the team standings.

Country Acres Sectional

In the Division II sectional at Country Acres Golf Club, Elmwood was 10th with a 447 while Fostoria couldn’t field a complete team.

Brett Montgomery, a returning all-Ohioan for Upper Sandusky, won the tournament with a 73 as the Rams topped runner up Bryan 327 for the team crown. Ottawa-Glandorf was third with 341 strokes to also advance.

The top three teams and four individuals not on a qualifying team advanced to next week’s Division II district tournament at Red Hawk Run.

Austin Minich posted the top score for Elmwood with a 99. Carter Taft (106), Paul Meyer (117) and Mason Greene (125) were next for the Royals.

Jacob Counts shot an 89 and Trey Groves had a 106 for Fostoria’s only two scores.

Division II Sectional

AT COUNTRY ACRES GOLF CLUB

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Upper Sandusky (Brett Montgomery 73, Owen Knapp 81, Trevor Clifford 81, Isaiah Washburn 92, Evan Young 96) 327. 2, Bryan 335. 3, Ottawa-Glandorf (Austin Radcliff 78, Evan Ellerbrock 82, Alex Ellerbrock 88, Collin Hempfling 93, Carter Schimmoeller DQ) 341. 4, St. Marys Memorial 344. 5, Kenton 356. 6, Paulding 357. 7, Van Wert 363. 8, Lima Bath 384. 9, Coldwater 386. 10, Elmwood (Austin Minich 99, Carter Taft 106, Paul Meyer 117, Mason Greene 125, Kobe Shank 135) 447. 11, Fostoria (Jacob Counts 89, Trey Groves 106) No team score.

TOURNAMENT MEDALIST & INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS

MEDALIST — Brett Montgomery (Upper Sandusky) 73. DISTRICT QUALIFIERS — Rocco Longbrake (Kenton) 76; Britton Hall (Lima Bath) 77; Austin Boley (St. Marys Memorial) 84; Austin Bissonette (Van Wert) 85.

Division III Sectionals

AT GREEN HILLS GOLF COURSE

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Margaretta 343. 2, Fremont St. Joseph 345. 3, Danbury 357. 4, Lakota (Ethan Longoria 83, Jayden Bonnell 93, Connor Hill 93, Marshall Minich 343, Colt Dible 97) 362. 5, Woodmore 372. 6, North Baltimore (Hunter Baker 88, Jaden Bucher 91, Hunter Vogelsong 96, Ellias Burleson 99, Malaki Peyton-Hobbs 109) 374. 7, Hopewell-Loudon (Cody Balliet 80, Owen Schumm, 91, Luke Graham 95, Devin Falter 109, Tyson Swanagan 115) 375. 8, Gibsonburg 397. 9, Sandusky St. Mary’s 400. 10, Northwood 414. 11, Crestline 452.

TOURNAMENT MEDALIST & INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS

MEDALIST — Carson Kennedy (Margaretta) 76. DISTRICT QUALIFIERS — Danny Greenhill (Woodmore) 79; Cody Balliet (Hopewell-Loudon) 80; Ethan Longoria (Lakota) 83.

AT SYCAMORE SPRINGS GOLF COURSE

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Van Buren (Connor Ohlrich 75, Noah Frederick 77, Quentin Weddell 83, A.J. Overmyer 83, Grayson Temple 86) 318. 2, Upper Scioto Valley 337. 3, Columbus Grove (Jacob Oglesbee 81, Owen Macke 85, Zac Roberts 89, Austin Macke 97, Gabe Verhoff 100) 352. 4, McComb (Ross Wenzinger 79, Alex Thepsourinthone 91, Nate Bishop 92, Jake Simons 96, Zach Romero 109) 358. 5, Carey (Ethan Tanner 85, Dylan Grothaus 88, McKain Miller & Brayden Miller 94, Carter Frederick 98) 361. 6, Allen East 366. 7, Leipsic (Mason Tadena 92, Jaden Siefker & Mason Brandt 94, Brock Lammers 99, Eli Wueller 100) 379. 8, Bluffton (Cole Koenig 88, Drew Wilson 89, Kenny Lovett 100, Jordan Siefer 102, Jared Piercefield 114) 379. 9, Waynesfield-Goshen 390. 10, New Riegel (Jacob Theis 91, Carson Whipple 98, Sam Whipple & Dalton Reinhart 102, Brandon Siefert 103) 393. 11, Arcadia (Wyatt Lucas 91, Loel Lininger 97, Casey Cramer 103, Will Recker 107, Evan Lieurance 110) 398. 12, Ada (Ethan Hull 93, Brevin Sizemore 102, Austin Amburgey 105, Alex Morgan 109, Rob Allison 122) 409. 13, Colonel Crawford 469.

TOURNAMENT MEDALIST & INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS

MEDALISTS — Brady Hipsher (Upper Scioto Valley) & Connor Ohlrich (Van Buren) 75. DISTRICT QUALIFIERS — Ross Wenzinger (McComb) 79; Ethan Tanner (Carey) 85; Carter Frey (Allen East) 87.

AT VALLEY VIEW GOLF COURSE

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Seneca East 330. 2, Plymouth 346. 3, New London 356. 4, Old Fort (Carson Steyer 90, Kaleb Wilkinson 91, Colin Nutter 92, Andrew Combs 93, Jarett Woodall 98) 366. 5, Tiffin Calvert (Jacob Kin 88, Dominic Mangiola 91, Brayden Thomas 93, Will Klepper 99, James Max Paul 108) 371 . 6, Wynford 390. 7, Buckeye Central 406. 8, Ashland Crestview 411. 9, Mohawk (Logan Drum 85, Zach King 102, Kaiden Hammer 118, Owen England 119, Reese Hannam 125) 424. 10, Norwalk St. Paul 431. 11, Ridgemont 452. 12, Riverdale 460 (Curtis Tracy 100, Rease Haley 103, Jacob Tackett 110, Justin Hartman 137, David Borkosky 145) 460.

TOURNAMENT MEDALIST & INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS

MEDALIST — Jake Forehand (Seneca East) 72. DISTRICT QUALIFIERS — Hayden McMillen (Ashland Crestview) 85; Logan Drum (Mohawk) 85; Jacob Kin (Tiffin Calvert) 88.

