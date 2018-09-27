Prep Roundup: Whitmer clips Lady Red tennis

Toledo Whitmer swept the singles matches on Wednesday to nip Fostoria High School’s girls tennis team 3-2 in a nonconference match.

Fostoria (7-9) managed to sweep the doubles matches.

Fostoria’s Kyhra Baeder and Rubi Dessausure whipped Kylie Burgess and Paige Kohloff 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles while Naija Miller and Shanelle Smith got a 6-2, 6-3 win over Mansa Shively and Taylor Moores for the Lady Red at second doubles.

Fostoria’s Jennaleigh McCumber dropped a 6-3, 6-2 decision to Amy Kimura at No. 1 singles. Mya Weimerskirdh fell to Maddie Jemy 6-4, 6-1 at No. 2 singles and Abrianna Swartz lost to Erica Hope 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 singles.

The Lady Red will be back in action Monday for a nonconference match at Tiffin Columbian.

Boys soccer

VAN BUREN 9

CORY-RAWSON 1

RAWSON — Van Buren scored the first four goals against Cory-Rawson and tacked on five more to prevail 9-1 in a North Central Ohio Soccer Association boys soccer match Thursday.

Nick McCracken and Hunter Stone each scored two goals for the Black Knights (10-1, 3-0 NCOSA) who got off to a 7-1 halftime edge.

Van Buren’s Thomas Piccirillo notched three assists to move into first place on the school’s career assist list.

The Black Knights can clinch at least a share of the NCOSA crown next Thursday with a win over Riverdale.

Hunter Bixler converted a penalty kick for C-R’s only goal. The Hornets fell to 2-7-2, 0-2-1.

goals: (VB) Nick McCracken & Hunter Stone 2, Brady Losiewicz, Nate Gregory, Nic Rettig, Jonah Frederick; (C-R) Hunter Bixler. Assists: (VB) Thomas Piccirillo 3, Michael Kramer 2, McCracken, Losiewicz & Stone. shots-on-goal: Van Buren 25; Cory-Rawson 4. saves: (VB) Saige Warren 2; Drew Frey 1; (C-R) Caleb Camper 10.

records: Van Buren 10-1 overall, 3-0 North Central Ohio Soccer Association; Cory-Rawson 2-7-2, 0-2-1.

UPPER SANDUSKY 10

OLD FORT 2

OLD FORT — Upper Sandusky’s Jaidyn Thiel tied the school record with seven goals, all in the first half, as the Rams clobbered Old Fort 10-2 for a nonleague boys soccer victory.

Thiel scored the first five Upper goals to build a 5-2 lead and tacked on two more in the final 1:18 to give the Rams (4-5-2) a 8-2 halftime edge. He tied Taylor Emerick’s single-game mark set in 2015 against Ada.

David Kupka scored both goals for Old Fort (2-8-0).

goals: (US) Jaidyn Thiel 7, Ross Swinehart, Austin McLane & Jack Orians (OF) David Kupka 2. Assists: (US) Caleb Healea & Luke Amert 2, Thiel & Will Shumaker. shots-on-goal: Upper Sandusky 18; Old Fort 8. saves: (US) Anson Hill 6; (OF) Ryan Miller 8.

records: Upper Sandusky 4-5-2, Old Fort 2-8.

Girls soccer

VAN BUREN 3

COLUMBUS GROVE 0

VAN BUREN — Mady Parker registered a pair of assists Thursday as Van Buren defeated Columbus Grove 3-0 in a nonconference girls soccer game.

Hannah Missler, Peyton Sendelbach and Grace Hoerig scored for Van Buren (7-3-2). Jewelya Hutchison had one save in recording the shutout.

Madison Maag had six saves for Columbus Grove (0-10).

goals: (VB) Hannah Missler, Peyton Sendelbach, Grace Hoerig. Assists: (VB) Mady Parker 2. shots-on-goal: Columbus Grove 1, Van Buren 9. saves: (CG) Madison Maag 6. (VB) Jewelya Hutchison 1

records: Columbus Grove 0-10, Van Buren 7-3-2.

