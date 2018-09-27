Friday’s Scoreboard
PREP FOOTBALL
Thursday’s Results
Toledo City League
Toledo Start 25, Toledo Waite 10
Around Ohio
Brookville 48, Day. Oakwood 14
Garfield Hts. 20, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 0
Pickerington Cent. 27, Gahanna Lincoln 13
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia at Pandora-Gilboa
Arlington at Van Buren
Liberty-Benton at Riverdale
McComb at Leipsic
North Baltimore at Cory-Rawson
Vanlue at Hopewell-Loudon
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Lima Senior at Fremont Ross
Oregon Clay at Findlay
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Toledo Whitmer
Toledo St. Francis at Toledo St. John’s
Northern 10 Conference
Bucyrus at Buckeye Central
Colonel Crawford at Mohawk
Upper Sandusky at Carey
Wynford at Seneca East
Northern Buckeye Conference
Fostoria Senior at Eastwood
Genoa at Elmwood
Lake at Rossford
Woodmore at Otsego
Northwest Conference
Ada at Columbus Grove
Allen East at Bluffton
Convoy Crestview at Spencerville
Paulding at Delphos Jefferson
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Bryan at Archbold
Delta at Evergreen
Liberty Center at Wauseon
Patrick Henry at Swanton
Western Buckeye League
Celina at Defiance
Lima Bath at Wapakoneta
Ottawa-Glandorf at Lima Shawnee
St. Marys Memorial at Elida
Van Wert at Kenton
Northwest Central Conference
Hardin Northern at Sidney Lehman
Ridgemont at Elgin
Upper Scioto Valley at Lima Perry
Waynesfield-Goshen at Riverside
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Fremont St. Joseph at Danbury
Lakota at Gibsonburg
Sandusky St. Mary’s at Willard
Tiffin Calvert at Castalia Margaretta
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Huron at Shelby
Oak Harbor at Vermilion
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue at Norwalk Senior
Clyde at Sandusky Perkins
Tiffin Columbian at Sandusky Senior
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Northwood at Hilltop
Ottawa Hills at Edon
Stryker at Cardinal Stritch
Toledo Christian at Montpelier
Midwest Athletic Conference
Fort Recovery at Parkway
Marion Local at St. Henry
Minster at Delphos St. John’s
New Bremen at Coldwater
Versailles at Anna
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne at Maumee
Bowling Green at Perrysburg
Springfield at Sylvania Southview
Sylvania Northview at Napoleon
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior at Mansfield Madison
Lexington at Mansfield Senior
West Holmes at Wooster Senior
Toledo City League
Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Woodward
Toledo Rogers at Toledo Scott
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Buckeye Valley at Ontario
Marion Harding at Galion Senior
North Union at Marion Pleasant
River Valley at Clear Fork
Firelands Conference
Ashland Mapleton at South Central
Monroeville at New London
Plymouth at Western Reserve
Green Meadows Conference
Ayersville at Antwerp
Hicksville at Edgerton
Tinora at Holgate
Wayne Trace at Fairview
Other NW Ohio Games
Ashtabula Sts. John & Paul at Ridgedale
Crestline at Lucas
Lima Cent. Cath. at Woodlan, Ind.
Port Clinton at Milan Edison
Zanesville at Mount Vernon
Saturday’s Games
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview at Norwalk St. Paul
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Weekly State Coaches’ Poll
Division I Boys
1, Mason (8) 235
2, Hudson (3) 226
3, Cincinnati St. Xavier (1) 211
4, Cleveland St Ignatius 201
5, Hilliard Davidson 197
6, Ashland 166
7, Olentangy Orange 155
8, Massillon Jackson 149
9, Miamisburg 131
10, Gahanna Lincoln 123
OTHER NW OHIO TEAMS: 19, Defiance & Perrysburg 22.
Division II Boys
1, Shelby (11) 239
2, Bay Village Bay 220
3, Peninsula Woodridge (1) 219
4, Chillicothe Unioto 185
5, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 184
6, Thornville Sheridan 179
7, Cincinnati Madeira 172
8, Heath 169
9, Lexington 131
10, Plain City Jonathan Alder 128
OTHER NW OHIO TEAMS: 17, Edison 47.
Division III
1, Mount Gilead (7) 223
2, Leesburg Fairfield 217
3, Fort Loramie (5) 203
4, Fredericktown 195
5, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 171
5, East Canton 171
7, Columbus Grove 170
8, McDonald 151
9, New London 139
10, West Liberty Salem 137
OTHER NW OHIO TEAMS: 12, Liberty Center 113. 13, Minster 103. 14, Lincolnview 94. 16, Ashland Crestview 50. 20, Lakota 23.
Division I Girls
1, Beavercreek (8) 231
2, Centerville (3) 229
3, Liberty Township Lakota East (1) 215
4, Hilliard Davidson 205
5, Mason 200
6, Medina 158
7, Hudson 142
8, Granville 140
9, Cincinnati Turpin 138
10, Thomas Worthington 128
Division II Girls
1, Lexington (12) 240
2, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 228
3, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 203
4, Plain City Jonathan Alder 171
5, Bellbrook 167
6, Cleveland Heights Beaumont 155
7, Ontario 151
8, Gates Mills Hawken 145
9, Tipp City Tippecanoe 144
10, Lancaster Fairfield Union 124
OTHER NW OHIO SCHOOLS: 20, Toledo St. Ursula 36.
Division III Girls
1, Minster (12) 240
2, West Liberty Salem 213
3, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 201
4, Fort Loramie 199
5, Liberty Center 190
6, Mount Gilead 188
7, Columbus Grove 161
8, Archbold 140
9, Centerburg 134
10, Fredericktown 131
OTHER NW OHIO TEAMS: 12, New London 99. 16, Coldwater 55. 17, Lincolnview 54. 18, Woodmore 53.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Boston 107 52 .673 —
y-New York 98 61 .616 9
Tampa Bay 88 71 .553 19
Toronto 72 87 .453 35
Baltimore 46 112 .291 60½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 89 69 .563 —
Minnesota 73 84 .465 15½
Detroit 64 94 .405 25
Chicago 62 96 .392 27
Kansas City 56 102 .354 33
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 100 58 .633 —
y-Oakland 96 63 .604 4½
Seattle 86 72 .544 14
Los Angeles 78 81 .491 22½
Texas 66 92 .418 34
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Boston 19, Baltimore 3, 1st game
Toronto 3, Houston 1
Kansas City 6, Cincinnati 1
Baltimore 10, Boston 3, 2nd game
Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Yankees 7
Cleveland 10, Chicago White Sox 2
Minnesota 11, Detroit 4
L.A. Angels 3, Texas 2
Oakland 9, Seattle 3
Thursday’s Games
Houston at Baltimore, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees 12, Tampa Bay 1
Detroit at Minnesota, late
Cleveland at Kansas City, late
Texas at Seattle, late
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 7-9) at Minnesota (Berrios 11-11), 2:10, 1st game
Houston (Verlander 16-9) at Baltimore (Ramirez 1-7), 7:05
N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 9-10) at Boston (Porcello 17-7), 7:10
Toronto (Pannone 4-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-12) at Minnesota (De Jong 0-1), 8:10, 2nd game
Detroit (Zimmermann 7-8) at Milwaukee (Davies 2-7), 8:10
Cleveland (Clevinger 12-8) at Kansas City (Kennedy 3-8), 8:15
Oakland (Fiers 12-7) at L.A. Angels (Barria 10-9), 10:07
Texas (Perez 2-6) at Seattle (LeBlanc 8-5), 10:10
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 1:05
Houston at Baltimore, 4:05, 1st game
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:10
Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:10
Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:15
Houston at Baltimore, 7:35, 2nd game
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07
Texas at Seattle, 9:10
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Atlanta 89 70 .560 —
Washington 81 78 .509 8
Philadelphia 78 81 .491 11
New York 75 84 .472 14
Miami 62 96 .392 26½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
z-Chicago 92 66 .582 —
z-Milwaukee 92 67 .579 ½
St. Louis 87 72 .547 5½
Pittsburgh 80 77 .510 11½
Cincinnati 66 93 .415 26½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 89 70 .560 —
Los Angeles 88 71 .553 1
Arizona 81 78 .509 8
San Francisco 73 86 .459 16
San Diego 64 95 .403 25
z-clinched playoff berth
x-clinched division
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Washington 9, Miami 3, 7 innings
Kansas City 6, Cincinnati 1
Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 1
N.Y. Mets 3, Atlanta 0
Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 6, 10 innings
Colorado 14, Philadelphia 0
Arizona 7, L.A. Dodgers 2
San Diego 3, San Francisco 2
Thursday’s Results
Colorado 5, Philadelphia 3
N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 1
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, late
Friday’s Games
St. Louis (Wainwright 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 13-11), 2:20
Pittsburgh (Kingham 5-7) at Cincinnati (Castillo 10-12), 6:40
Atlanta (Gausman 10-10) at Philadelphia (Nola 16-6), 7:05
Miami (Urena 8-12) at N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 3-3), 7:10
Detroit (Zimmermann 7-8) at Milwaukee (Davies 2-7), 8:10
Washington (Ross 0-1) at Colorado (Freeland 16-7), 8:10
Arizona (Corbin 11-7) at San Diego (Lauer 6-7), 10:10
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 6-3) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 6-6), 10:15
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 1:05
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 4:10
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05
Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:10
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10
Washington at Colorado, 8:10
Arizona at San Diego, 8:40
Wednesday’s Late Boxscores
Twins 11, Tigers 4
Detroit Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Cndlrio 3b 2 1 0 0 Mauer dh 4 1 1 0
H.Cstro ss 1 0 0 0 J.Plnco ss 4 1 2 3
Christ. lf 3 1 1 2 Frsythe 2b 5 0 0 0
Cstllns rf 3 1 0 0 G.Petit 2b 0 0 0 0
V.Reyes rf 1 0 0 0 Grssman rf 4 2 2 1
Goodrum 1b 5 0 1 1 Austin 1b 3 2 1 2
Adduci dh 3 0 1 0 Garver ph-1b 1 0 0 0
J.McCnn c 3 0 2 1 Astdllo 3b 5 0 3 0
J.Jones cf 4 0 0 0 Cave cf 3 2 1 0
D.Lugo 2b 4 1 2 0 Field lf 4 2 2 3
Ro.Rdrg ss-3b 4 0 1 0 Gimenez c 4 1 2 2
Grterol c 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 4 8 4 Totals 37 11 14 11
Detroit 102″100″000 — “4
Minnesota 310″250″00x — 11
E–Boyd (2), Ro.Rodriguez (11). DP–Detroit 1. LOB–Detroit 9, Minnesota 8. 2B–Grossman (27). 3B–Christ.Stewart (1), J.Polanco (3). HR–Austin (17), Field 2 (9). SB–J.Polanco (6). SF–Christ.Stewart (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Boyd (L,9-13) 3 2/3 8 6 6 2 3
Baez 1 2 4 0 2 2
Reininger 1 1/3 2 1 1 2 2
Farmer 1 1 0 0 0 0
Stumpf 1 1 0 0 0 1
Minnesota
Odorizzi 3 6 4 4 5 3
Duffey (W,2-2) 2 0 0 0 1 3
Vasquez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Reed 1 2 0 0 0 1
Curtiss 1 0 0 0 0 1
Belisle 1 0 0 0 0 1
Odorizzi pitched to 3 batters in the 4th WP–Reininger. Umpires–Home, Jansen Visconti. First, Hunter Wendelstedt. Second, Dave Rackley. Third, Larry Vanover. T–3:36. A–21,316 (38,649).
Indians 10, White Sox 2
Cleveland Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lindor ss 5 1 2 1 Y.Sanch 3b 5 0 1 0
E.Gnzal ss 0 0 0 0 Narvaez dh 4 0 0 0
R.Davis pr-lf 0 0 0 0 A.Grcia rf 1 0 0 0
Brntley lf 3 1 1 1 Cordell ph-rf 1 1 0 0
B.Brnes pr-lf-2b 1 0 0 0 Palka lf 3 0 0 0
J.Rmirz 2b 4 2 1 0 Rondon ph 1 1 1 0
Rosales 2b-ss 1 0 0 0 Dvidson 1b 4 0 0 0
Encrnco dh 4 1 3 4 W.Cstll c 3 0 0 0
Haase ph-dh 2 0 0 0 K.Smith c 1 0 1 1
Dnldson 3b 1 1 0 0 Ti.Andr ss 3 0 0 0
Y.Diaz pr-3b 1 0 1 0 Moncada 2b 4 0 2 0
Alonso 1b 6 1 2 0 Engel cf 3 0 1 1
M.Cbrra rf 3 1 1 0
Guyer rf 0 0 0 0
Kipnis cf 4 2 2 2
G.Allen cf 1 0 1 0
R.Perez c 5 0 2 2
Totals 41 10 16 10 Totals 33 2 6 2
Cleveland 101″323″000 — 10
Chicago 000″000″002 — “2
E–Ti.Anderson (20). DP–Chicago 2. LOB–Cleveland 14, Chicago 8. 2B–J.Ramirez (38), Alonso (19), M.Cabrera (16), Kipnis (28), R.Perez (8), Y.Sanchez (34). HR–Lindor (37), Encarnacion (32). SF–Brantley (6).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Bieber W,11-5 6 2 0 0 2 9
Allen 1 0 0 0 0 0
Hand 1 1 0 0 0 2
Perez 2/3 2 2 2 1 2
Cimber 1/3 1 0 0 0 0
Chicago
Fry (L,2-3) 1 2 1 1 1 2
Bummer 2 3 1 1 1 4
Burr 1 3 5 5 3 0
Gomez 1 2/3 5 3 3 1 1
Vieira 1 1/3 1 0 0 1 1
Scahill 1 1 0 0 0 0
Ruiz 1 1 0 0 0 1
Burr pitched to 2 batters in the 5th HBP–by Scahill (Guyer), by Scahill (Gonzalez), by Perez (Cordell). WP–Bummer, Vieira. Umpires–Home, Jeff Nelson. First, Laz Diaz. Second, Manny Gonzalez. Third, Andy Fletcher. T–3:47. A–25,598 (40,615).
Major League Leaders
American League
BATTING–Betts, Boston, .346; Martinez, Boston, .330; Altuve, Houston, .314; Trout, Los Angeles, .313; Brantley, Cleveland, .309; Segura, Seattle, .303; Merrifield, Kansas City, .303; Wendle, Tampa Bay, .300; Castellanos, Detroit, .300; Andujar, New York, .295.
RUNS–Betts, Boston, 126; Lindor, Cleveland, 125; Martinez, Boston, 109; Ramirez, Cleveland, 107; Bregman, Houston, 104; Benintendi, Boston, 102; Springer, Houston, 100; Trout, Los Angeles, 99; Chapman, Oakland, 98; Stanton, New York, 98.
RBI–Martinez, Boston, 127; Davis, Oakland, 121; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 105; Ramirez, Cleveland, 104; Bregman, Houston, 103; Bogaerts, Boston, 100; Cruz, Seattle, 96; Lowrie, Oakland, 96; Stanton, New York, 95; Gallo, Texas, 92.
HITS–Merrifield, Kansas City, 186; Martinez, Boston, 185; Castellanos, Detroit, 181; Lindor, Cleveland, 180; Betts, Boston, 178; Segura, Seattle, 175; Brantley, Cleveland, 173; Bregman, Houston, 169; Haniger, Seattle, 166; Altuve, Houston, 165.
DOUBLES–Bregman, Houston, 51; Betts, Boston, 47; Castellanos, Detroit, 45; Bogaerts, Boston, 44; Andujar, New York, 43; Chapman, Oakland, 42; Lindor, Cleveland, 42; Merrifield, Kansas City, 42; Piscotty, Oakland, 41; Benintendi, Boston, 40.
TRIPLES–Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 9; Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Gordon, Seattle, 7; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Span, Seattle, 7; 7 tied at 6.
HOME RUNS–Davis, Oakland, 47; Martinez, Boston, 42; Gallo, Texas, 40; Ramirez, Cleveland, 38; Trout, Los Angeles, 38; Cruz, Seattle, 37; Lindor, Cleveland, 37; Stanton, New York, 35; Betts, Boston, 32; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 32.
STOLEN BASES–Merrifield, Kansas City, 41; Smith, Tampa Bay, 37; Ramirez, Cleveland, 33; Betts, Boston, 30; Gordon, Seattle, 30; Mondesi, Kansas City, 28; Anderson, Chicago, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Lindor, Cleveland, 23; 2 tied at 21.
PITCHING–Snell, Tampa Bay, 21-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 20-7; Severino, New York, 19-8; Porcello, Boston, 17-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-10; Happ, New York, 16-6; Price, Boston, 16-7; Verlander, Houston, 16-9; 3 tied at 15.
ERA–Snell, Tampa Bay, 1.90; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.26; Verlander, Houston, 2.60; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.83; Cole, Houston, 2.92; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.07; Morton, Houston, 3.18; Fiers, Oakland, 3.31; Severino, New York, 3.39; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.42.
STRIKEOUTS–Verlander, Houston, 280; Cole, Houston, 272; Sale, Boston, 237; Carrasco, Cleveland, 225; Severino, New York, 220; Bauer, Cleveland, 219; Kluber, Cleveland, 216; Snell, Tampa Bay, 211; Clevinger, Cleveland, 202; Paxton, Seattle, 199.
National League
BATTING–Yelich, Milwaukee, .321; Gennett, Cincinnati, .313; Cain, Milwaukee, .310; Zobrist, Chicago, .310; Rendon, Washington, .309; Freeman, Atlanta, .308; Martinez, St. Louis, .306; Markakis, Atlanta, .299; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .298; Peralta, Arizona, .296.
RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 115; Yelich, Milwaukee, 112; Carpenter, St. Louis, 108; Albies, Atlanta, 104; Harper, Washington, 101; Turner, Washington, 101; Arenado, Colorado, 100; Baez, Chicago, 98; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 95; Freeman, Atlanta, 94.
RBI–Baez, Chicago, 111; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 105; Arenado, Colorado, 105; Story, Colorado, 105; Yelich, Milwaukee, 104; Suarez, Cincinnati, 101; Harper, Washington, 100; Rizzo, Chicago, 97; Freeman, Atlanta, 95; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 94.
HITS–Freeman, Atlanta, 187; Markakis, Atlanta, 184; Gennett, Cincinnati, 181; Peraza, Cincinnati, 181; Yelich, Milwaukee, 181; Blackmon, Colorado, 175; Turner, Washington, 175; Baez, Chicago, 172; 3 tied at 170.
DOUBLES–Markakis, Atlanta, 43; Rendon, Washington, 43; Story, Colorado, 42; Carpenter, St. Louis, 41; Freeman, Atlanta, 41; Albies, Atlanta, 39; Baez, Chicago, 38; Arenado, Colorado, 37; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 36; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 36.
TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 12; Baez, Chicago, 9; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; Rosario, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; 4 tied at 7.
HOME RUNS–Carpenter, St. Louis, 36; Story, Colorado, 35; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 34; Arenado, Colorado, 34; Baez, Chicago, 34; Harper, Washington, 34; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 33; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 33; Muncy, Los Angeles, 33; Yelich, Milwaukee, 33.
STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 43; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 33; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 32; Cain, Milwaukee, 30; Inciarte, Atlanta, 28; Story, Colorado, 26; Jankowski, San Diego, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Peraza, Cincinnati, 23; Rosario, New York, 22.
PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 18-7; Lester, Chicago, 17-6; Mikolas, St. Louis, 17-4; Freeland, Colorado, 16-7; Nola, Philadelphia, 16-6; Chacin, Milwaukee, 15-8; Greinke, Arizona, 15-11; 4 tied at 14.
ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.70; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.46; Scherzer, Washington, 2.53; Freeland, Colorado, 2.84; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.88; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.94; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.04; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 3.16; Greinke, Arizona, 3.21; Corbin, Arizona, 3.23.
STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 300; deGrom, New York, 269; Corbin, Arizona, 242; Marquez, Colorado, 221; Nola, Philadelphia, 216; Greinke, Arizona, 199; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 193; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 188; Gray, Colorado, 182; Godley, Arizona, 180.
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Miami 3 0 0 1.000 75 52
New England 1 2 0 .333 57 77
Buffalo 1 2 0 .333 50 84
N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 77 58
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 2 1 0 .667 49 50
Jacksonville 2 1 0 .667 57 44
Indianapolis 1 2 0 .333 60 63
Houston 0 3 0 .000 59 74
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Cincinnati 2 1 0 .667 89 77
Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 97 51
Cleveland 1 1 1 .500 60 59
Pittsburgh 1 1 1 .500 88 90
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 118 92
Denver 2 1 0 .667 61 70
L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 82 93
Oakland 0 3 0 .000 52 81
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 2 1 0 .667 64 44
Philadelphia 2 1 0 .667 59 55
Dallas 1 2 0 .333 41 53
N.Y. Giants 1 2 0 .333 55 62
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 102 91
New Orleans 2 1 0 .667 104 103
Carolina 2 1 0 .667 71 60
Atlanta 1 2 0 .333 80 85
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 2 1 0 .667 63 55
Green Bay 1 1 1 .500 70 83
Minnesota 1 1 1 .500 59 72
Detroit 1 2 0 .333 70 88
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 3 0 0 1.000 102 36
Seattle 1 2 0 .333 65 64
San Francisco 1 2 0 .333 73 89
Arizona 0 3 0 .000 20 74
Late games not included
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota at L.A. Rams, late
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 1
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 1
Houston at Indianapolis, 1
N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, 1
Miami at New England, 1
Detroit at Dallas, 1
Buffalo at Green Bay, 1
Philadelphia at Tennessee, 1
Seattle at Arizona, 4:05
Cleveland at Oakland, 4:05
New Orleans at N.Y. Giants, 4:25
San Francisco at L.A. Chargers, 4:25
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8:20
Open: Washington, Carolina
Monday’s Games
Kansas City at Denver, 8:15
Thursday, Oct. 4
Indianapolis at New England, 8:20
Sunday, Oct. 7
Miami at Cincinnati, 1
N.Y. Giants at Carolina, 1
Denver at N.Y. Jets, 1
Jacksonville at Kansas City, 1
Green Bay at Detroit, 1
Baltimore at Cleveland, 1
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 1
Tennessee at Buffalo, 1
Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 4:25
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25
Dallas at Houston, 8:20
Open: Tampa Bay, Chicago
Monday, Oct. 8
Washington at New Orleans, 8:15
PRO HOCKEY
NHL Preseason
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Detroit 6 6 0 0 12 25 17
Boston 7 5 0 2 12 23 17
Toronto 6 5 1 0 10 22 15
Montreal 6 4 2 0 8 21 16
Florida 6 3 3 0 6 17 23
Tampa Bay 6 3 3 0 6 20 18
Buffalo 6 2 4 0 4 15 20
Ottawa 4 0 4 0 0 6 16
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
N.Y. Islanders 7 5 2 0 10 19 15
Carolina 4 4 0 0 8 19 4
N.Y. Rangers 6 3 2 1 7 21 23
Philadelphia 7 3 3 1 7 21 20
Pittsburgh 5 2 2 1 5 18 13
New Jersey 5 1 2 2 4 12 16
Columbus 6 2 4 0 4 13 22
Washington 5 1 3 1 3 10 17
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 5 4 0 1 9 19 12
Winnipeg 7 4 3 0 8 25 27
St. Louis 5 3 2 0 6 14 12
Nashville 5 2 3 0 4 14 17
Minnesota 6 2 4 0 4 18 16
Colorado 4 1 3 0 2 7 18
Chicago 4 1 3 0 2 14 18
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Calgary 8 3 2 3 9 31 31
Vegas 5 4 1 0 8 27 14
Edmonton 5 4 1 0 8 27 14
Arizona 5 3 2 0 6 18 17
San Jose 4 2 1 1 5 20 16
Anaheim 5 2 3 0 4 16 23
Los Angeles 6 1 4 1 3 18 27
Vancouver 6 1 5 0 2 10 26
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
N.Y. Islanders 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, OT
Detroit 3, Boston 2, OT
Pittsburgh 5, Buffalo 1
Toronto 5, Montreal 3
Minnesota 4, Winnipeg 3
Dallas 3, Colorado 1
Anaheim 7, Los Angeles 4
Thursday’s Results
Tampa Bay 6, Florida 2
N.Y. Rangers 4, Philadelphia 2
New Jersey 5, Winnipeg 3
Ottawa at Chicago, late
Arizona at Edmonton, late
Calgary at San Jose, late
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7
Buffalo vs. N.Y. Islanders at Oshawa, CAN, ON, 7
Carolina at Washington, 7
Detroit at Toronto, 7:30
Dallas at St. Louis, 8
Minnesota at Colorado, 9
Los Angeles at Vegas, 10
Saturday’s Games
Calgary at Edmonton, 3
Philadelphia at Boston, 5
Toronto at Detroit, 7
Montreal at Ottawa, 7
Tampa Bay at Florida, 7
Columbus at Chicago, 8
Arizona at Vancouver, 10
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30
Sunday’s Games
Nashville at Carolina, 1:30
St. Louis at Washington, 3
Colorado at Dallas, 6
San Jose at Vegas, 8
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta United FC 19 5 6 63 65 36
New York 18 7 5 59 55 32
New York City FC 15 8 8 53 54 39
Columbus 13 9 8 47 39 38
Philadelphia 14 12 4 46 43 45
Montreal 12 14 4 40 42 47
D.C. United 9 11 8 35 48 48
New England 8 10 11 35 43 45
Toronto FC 8 15 6 30 50 57
Chicago 7 16 7 28 43 56
Orlando City 7 18 4 25 40 66
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
FC Dallas 15 6 8 53 49 38
Sporting Kansas City 15 8 6 51 54 36
Los Angeles FC 14 7 8 50 57 43
Portland 13 9 8 47 46 45
Real Salt Lake 13 11 6 45 49 49
Seattle 13 11 5 44 37 32
LA Galaxy 11 11 8 41 57 59
Vancouver 11 11 7 40 47 56
Minnesota United 10 16 3 33 43 57
Houston 8 13 8 32 47 43
Colorado 6 17 6 24 32 55
San Jose 4 18 8 20 45 63
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday, September 19
Portland 3, Columbus 2
Atlanta United FC 4, San Jose 3
Philadelphia 1, Seattle 0
Saturday, September 22
Los Angeles FC 2, San Jose 0
New York 2, Toronto FC 0
Atlanta United FC 2, Real Salt Lake 0
Chicago 2, New England 2, tie
Columbus 2, Colorado 1
Houston 0, Orlando City 0, tie
New York City FC 1, Montreal 1, tie
Minnesota United 3, Portland 2
Sunday, September 23
Philadelphia 2, Sporting Kansas City 0
FC Dallas 2, Vancouver 1
LA Galaxy 3, Seattle 0
Wednesday, September 26
New York City FC 2, Chicago 0
Saturday, September 29
Los Angeles FC at Chicago, 3:30
Colorado at Seattle, 4
Montreal at D.C. United, 7
New England at Toronto FC, 7:30
Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30
New York City FC at Minnesota United, 8
San Jose at Houston, 8:30
Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 10
FC Dallas at Portland, 10:30
Sunday, September 30
Atlanta United FC at New York, 1
Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 5
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Thursday’s Results
NC A&T 31, SC State 16
N. Iowa 33, Indiana St. 0
Friday’s Games
EAST
Princeton at Columbia, 6
Rhode Island at Harvard, 7
SOUTH
Memphis at Tulane, 8
FAR WEST
UCLA at Colorado, 9
Saturday’s Games
EAST
Temple at Boston College, Noon
Army at Buffalo, Noon
Indiana at Rutgers, Noon
Georgetown at Brown, 1
Bucknell at Holy Cross, 1
Dayton at Marist, 1
Wagner at Monmouth (NJ), 1
Maine at Yale, 1
Sacred Heart at Cornell, 1:30
Penn at Dartmouth, 1:30
Cincinnati at UConn, 3:30
WV Wesleyan at St. Francis (Pa.), 4
The Citadel at Towson, 4
CCSU at Lafayette, 6
Villanova at Stony Brook, 6
Ohio St. at Penn St., 7:30
SOUTH
Louisiana-Lafayette at Alabama, Noon
Syracuse at Clemson, Noon
Bowling Green at Georgia Tech, Noon
Virginia at NC State, 12:20
Drake at Jacksonville, 1
New Hampshire at Elon, 1:30
Mercer at VMI, 1:30
W. Carolina at Furman, 2
Louisiana-Monroe at Georgia St., 2
Charleston Southern at Hampton, 2
James Madison at Richmond, 3
South Alabama at Appalachian St., 3:30
Old Dominion at East Carolina, 3:30
Tennessee at Georgia, 3:30
Florida St. at Louisville, 3:30
Lamar at Nicholls, 3:30
Coastal Carolina at Troy, 3:30
Pittsburgh at UCF, 3:30
Rice at Wake Forest, 3:30
Southern Miss. at Auburn, 4
Austin Peay at Jacksonville St., 4
Florida A&M at NC Central, 4
Delaware St. at Norfolk St., 4
Tennessee St. at Vanderbilt, 4
Alabama A&M at Jackson St., 5
North Alabama at Campbell, 6
Wofford at Gardner-Webb, 6
Arkansas St. at Georgia Southern, 6
Samford at Kennesaw St., 6
Florida at Mississippi St., 6
Bethune-Cookman at Savannah St., 6
Charlotte at UAB, 6
Colgate at William & Mary, 6
Virginia Tech at Duke, 7
Stephen F. Austin at McNeese St., 7
FAU at Middle Tennessee, 7
UT Martin at Murray St., 7
Alcorn St. at Southern U., 7
E. Illinois at Tennessee Tech, 7
Chattanooga at ETSU, 7:30
Ark.-Pine Bluff at FIU, 7:30
South Carolina at Kentucky, 7:30
Marshall at W. Kentucky, 7:30
Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 8
Mississippi at LSU, 9:15
MIDWEST
Oklahoma St. at Kansas, Noon
Cent. Michigan at Michigan St., Noon
Morehead St. at Butler, 1
UMass at Ohio, 2
Davidson at Valparaiso, 2
Kent St. at Ball St., 3
Illinois St. at Missouri St., 3
Texas at Kansas St., 3:30
W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 3:30
S. Dakota St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30
Purdue at Nebraska, 3:30
Youngstown St. at W. Illinois, 4
Michigan at Northwestern, 4:30
N. Illinois at E. Michigan, 6
South Dakota at S. Illinois, 7
Stanford at Notre Dame, 7:30
SOUTHWEST
Texas A&M vs. Arkansas at Arlington, Texas, Noon
West Virginia at Texas Tech, Noon
Baylor at Oklahoma, 3:30
Cent. Arkansas at Sam Houston St., 4
Prairie View vs. Grambling St. at Dallas, 5
Incarnate Word at Abilene Christian, 7
Houston Baptist at SMU, 7
Iowa St. at TCU, 7
UTEP at UTSA, 7
Louisiana Tech at North Texas, 7:30
FAR WEST
North Dakota at N. Colorado, 2:05
E. Washington at Montana St., 3
Nevada at Air Force, 4
N. Arizona at Idaho St., 4:30
Portland St. at Idaho, 5
Stetson at San Diego, 5
Liberty at New Mexico, 6
Utah at Washington St., 6
Hawaii at San Jose St., 7
Boise St. at Wyoming, 7
Montana at Cal Poly, 7:05
BYU at Washington, 8:30
Oregon St. at Arizona St., 10
Southern Cal at Arizona, 10:30
Oregon at California, 10:30
Toledo at Fresno St., 10:30
LOCAL SPORTS
Thursday’s Results
Prep Girls Tennis
TOLEDO WHITMER 3, FOSTORIA 2
SINGLES
No. 1 — Amy Kimura (TW) def. Jennaleigh McCumber 6-3, 6-2
No. 2 — Maddie Jemy (TW) def. Mya Weimerskirch 6-4, 6-1
No. 3 — Erica Hope (TW) def. Abrianna Swartz 6-2, 6-2
DOUBLES
No. 1 — Kyhra Baeder/Rubi Dessausure (F) def. Kylie Burgess/Paige Kohloff 6-0, 6-1
No. 2 — Naija Miller/Shanelle Smith (F) def. Marisa Shively/Taylor Moores 6-2, 6-3
RECORDS: Fostoria 7-9.
SCHEDULE
Friday’s Events
LOCAL & AREA
Wrestling Officials Class
FINDLAY — There will be a class for those wanting to become an OHSAA wrestling official on six consecutive Thursday nights beginning Oct. 11 at We Serve Coffee at 114 E. Sandusky St. in Findlay. Classes will be held from 6-9 p.m. each Thursday. For more information or to register for class, go the the OHSAA’s website at ohsaa.org and click on officiating or call Ron Nieset at 419-423-8995.
Lakeland Golf Outing
ARCADIA — Lakeland Golf Course will host 3-person scramble on Saturday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. The $40 entry fee includes the scramble, food and cash prizes. Call the clubhouse at 419-894-6440 to register.
Upper Sandusky Kick for The Cure
UPPER SANDUSKY — The Upper Sandusky girls soccer team will play Galion in its “Kick for the Cure” match Saturday Sept. 29 at the Upper Sandusky High School stadium. Festivities will begin at 1:30 p.m. Match kick off is 2 p.m. Food and raffle items, contests and t-shirts all will be available. Cancer survivors and family of those affected will walk on the field with the Upper Sandusky team for introductions.