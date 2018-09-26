Thursday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia at Pandora-Gilboa

Arlington at Van Buren

Liberty-Benton at Riverdale

McComb at Leipsic

North Baltimore at Cory-Rawson

Vanlue at Hopewell-Loudon

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Lima Senior at Fremont Ross

Oregon Clay at Findlay

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Toledo Whitmer

Toledo St. Francis at Toledo St. John’s

Northern 10 Conference

Bucyrus at Buckeye Central

Colonel Crawford at Mohawk

Upper Sandusky at Carey

Wynford at Seneca East

Northern Buckeye Conference

Fostoria Senior at Eastwood

Genoa at Elmwood

Lake at Rossford

Woodmore at Otsego

Northwest Conference

Ada at Columbus Grove

Allen East at Bluffton

Convoy Crestview at Spencerville

Paulding at Delphos Jefferson

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Bryan at Archbold

Delta at Evergreen

Liberty Center at Wauseon

Patrick Henry at Swanton

Western Buckeye League

Celina at Defiance

Lima Bath at Wapakoneta

Ottawa-Glandorf at Lima Shawnee

St. Marys Memorial at Elida

Van Wert at Kenton

Northwest Central Conference

Hardin Northern at Sidney Lehman

Ridgemont at Elgin

Upper Scioto Valley at Lima Perry

Waynesfield-Goshen at Riverside

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph at Danbury

Lakota at Gibsonburg

Sandusky St. Mary’s at Willard

Tiffin Calvert at Castalia Margaretta

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Huron at Shelby

Oak Harbor at Vermilion

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue at Norwalk Senior

Clyde at Sandusky Perkins

Tiffin Columbian at Sandusky Senior

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Northwood at Hilltop

Ottawa Hills at Edon

Stryker at Cardinal Stritch

Toledo Christian at Montpelier

Midwest Athletic Conference

Fort Recovery at Parkway

Marion Local at St. Henry

Minster at Delphos St. John’s

New Bremen at Coldwater

Versailles at Anna

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne at Maumee

Bowling Green at Perrysburg

Springfield at Sylvania Southview

Sylvania Northview at Napoleon

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior at Mansfield Madison

Lexington at Mansfield Senior

West Holmes at Wooster Senior

Toledo City League

Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Woodward

Toledo Rogers at Toledo Scott

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Buckeye Valley at Ontario

Marion Harding at Galion Senior

North Union at Marion Pleasant

River Valley at Clear Fork

Firelands Conference

Ashland Mapleton at South Central

Monroeville at New London

Plymouth at Western Reserve

Green Meadows Conference

Ayersville at Antwerp

Hicksville at Edgerton

Tinora at Holgate

Wayne Trace at Fairview

Other NW Ohio Games

Ashtabula Sts. John & Paul at Ridgedale

Crestline at Lucas

Lima Cent. Cath. at Woodlan, Ind.

Port Clinton at Milan Edison

Zanesville at Mount Vernon

Saturday’s Games

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview at Norwalk St. Paul

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

x-Boston 107 51 .677 —

y-New York 97 60 .618 9½

Tampa Bay 87 70 .554 19½

Toronto 72 87 .453 35½

Baltimore 45 112 .287 61½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Cleveland 88 69 .561 —

Minnesota 72 84 .462 15½

Detroit 64 93 .408 24

Chicago 62 95 .395 26

Kansas City 56 102 .354 32½

West Division

W L Pct GB

x-Houston 100 58 .633 —

y-Oakland 95 63 .601 5

Seattle 86 71 .548 13½

Los Angeles 77 81 .487 23

Texas 66 91 .420 33½

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at Boston, ppd.

Kansas City 4, Cincinnati 3

Houston 4, Toronto 1

N.Y. Yankees 9, Tampa Bay 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 4

Detroit 4, Minnesota 2

L.A. Angels 4, Texas 1

Seattle 10, Oakland 8, 11 innings

Wednesday’s Results

Boston 19, Baltimore 3, 1st game

Toronto 3, Houston 1

Kansas City 6, Cincinnati 1

Baltimore at Boston, 2nd game, late

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, late

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, late

Detroit at Minnesota, late

Texas at L.A. Angels, late

Oakland at Seattle, late

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 8-7) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-7), 1:10

Houston (Cole 15-5) at Baltimore (Ramirez 1-7), 7:05

Detroit (Liriano 5-11) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10

Cleveland (Tomlin 2-5) at Kansas City (Lopez 2-5), 8:15

Texas (Jurado 4-5) at Seattle (Gonzales 13-9), 10:10

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10, 1st game

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10, 2nd game

Detroit at Milwaukee, 8:10

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:15

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07

Texas at Seattle, 10:10

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

x-Atlanta 89 69 .563 —

Washington 81 78 .509 8½

Philadelphia 78 79 .497 10½

New York 74 84 .468 15

Miami 62 96 .392 27

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 91 66 .580 —

z-Milwaukee 92 67 .579 —

St. Louis 87 72 .547 5

Pittsburgh 80 76 .513 10½

Cincinnati 66 93 .415 26

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 88 70 .557 —

Colorado 87 70 .554 ½

Arizona 80 78 .506 8

San Francisco 73 85 .462 15

San Diego 63 95 .399 25

z-clinched playoff berth

x-clinched division

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Kansas City 4, Cincinnati 3

Washington 9, Miami 4

Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 3

Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 0

Milwaukee 12, St. Louis 4

Colorado 10, Philadelphia 3

Arizona 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

San Francisco 5, San Diego 4, 12 innings

Wednesday’s Results

Washington 9, Miami 3, 7 innings

Kansas City 6, Cincinnati 1

Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 1

N.Y. Mets 3, Atlanta 0

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, late

Philadelphia at Colorado, late

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, late

San Diego at San Francisco, late

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia (Arrieta 10-10) at Colorado (Senzatela 6-6), 3:10

Atlanta (Teheran 9-8) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 6-9), 7:10

Pittsburgh (Williams 14-9) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 17-6), 8:05

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10

Detroit at Milwaukee, 8:10

Washington at Colorado, 8:10

Arizona at San Diego, 10:10

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15

Tuesday’s Late Boxscore

White Sox 5, Indians 4

Cleveland Chicago

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Lindor ss 5 0 0 0 Y.Sanch 3b 5 2 2 1

Brntley lf 2 1 1 0 L.Grcia ss 3 0 1 0

Guyer rf 2 0 0 0 Palka dh 5 0 2 2

J.Rmirz 2b 4 1 1 1 A.Grcia rf 4 1 1 2

Encrnco 1b 4 1 1 0 Narvaez c 2 0 1 0

Dnldson 3b 3 0 1 0 Dvidson 1b 4 0 1 0

Alonso dh 2 0 1 2 Rondon pr-1b 0 0 0 0

M.Cbrra rf 3 0 1 0 Dlmnico lf 2 0 0 0

G.Allen pr-lf 0 0 0 0 LaMarre lf 2 0 0 0

Gomes c 4 1 1 1 Moncada 2b 3 1 0 0

Kipnis cf 4 0 0 0 Engel cf 4 1 1 0

B.Brnes cf 0 0 0 0

Totals 33 4 7 4 Totals 34 5 9 5

Cleveland 003″100″000 — 4

Chicago 200″000″003 — 5

E–J.Ramirez (14), Donaldson 2 (5). DP–Chicago 1. LOB–Cleveland 7, Chicago 9. 2B–Brantley (36), Donaldson (12), Davidson (23). HR–Gomes (16), A.Garcia (19). SB–G.Allen (19). S–L.Garcia (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Bauer 4 5 2 2 0 4

Carrasco (L,16-10) 4 1/3 4 3 3 4 8

Chicago

Shields 6 6 4 4 4 6

Minaya 1 1 0 0 0 1

Frare 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 2

Hamilton (W,1-2) 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Minaya pitched to 1 batter in the 8th HBP–by Frare (Allen). Umpires–Home, Andy Fletcher. First, Jeff Nelson. Second, Laz Diaz. Third, Manny Gonzalez. T–3:10. A–17,040 (40,615).

Wednesday’s Boxscores

Royals 6, Reds 1

Kansas City Cincinnati

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Mrrfeld cf 5 1 1 0 Schbler rf 4 0 0 0

Mondesi ss 5 2 2 0 Peraza ss 4 1 2 1

A.Grdon lf 4 1 2 2 Votto 1b 4 0 1 0

S.Perez c 4 0 1 1 Gennett 2b 4 0 0 0

H.Dzier 1b 3 1 0 0 Suarez 3b 3 0 0 0

Bnfacio rf 4 0 1 0 Casali c 3 0 0 0

R.Hrrra 2b 4 0 0 0 D.Hrrra lf 3 0 0 0

A.Escbr 3b 3 1 1 1 Brnhart ph 1 0 0 0

Fllmyer p 2 0 1 1 C.Reed p 1 0 0 0

T.Hill p 1 0 0 0 Romano p 0 0 0 0

Nwberry p 0 0 0 0 G.Grrro ph 1 0 1 0

Wisler p 0 0 0 0

Wa.Prlt p 0 0 0 0

Stphens p 0 0 0 0

M.Wllms ph 1 0 0 0

Hughes p 0 0 0 0

B.Hmltn cf 2 0 1 0

Totals 35 6 9 5 Totals 31 1 5 1

Kansas City 101″111″100 — 6

Cincinnati 100″000″000 — 1

E–Peraza (22). DP–Kansas City 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB–Kansas City 5, Cincinnati 6. 2B–S.Perez (22), Bonifacio (16), Fillmyer (1). 3B–Mondesi (3). HR–A.Gordon (13), Peraza (14). SB–Merrifield 2 (41), Mondesi 2 (28). S–Fillmyer (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City

Fillmyer (W,4-2) 7 1/3 4 1 1 2 9

Hill 1 1 0 0 0 1

Newberry 2/3 0 0 0 1 1

Cincinnati

Reed (L,1-3) 3 2/3 6 3 3 2 2

Romano 1 1/3 1 1 1 0 0

Wisler 1 1 1 0 0 1

Peralta 1 1 1 1 0 2

Stephens 1 0 0 0 0 2

Hughes 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires–Home, Dan Bellino. First, Adam Hamari. Second, Phil Cuzzi. Third, Tom Hallion. T–2:48. A–12,549 (42,319).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Betts, Boston, .346; Martinez, Boston, .330; Trout, Los Angeles, .315; Altuve, Houston, .314; Brantley, Cleveland, .309; Merrifield, Kansas City, .304; Segura, Seattle, .303; Castellanos, Detroit, .301; Wendle, Tampa Bay, .300; Andujar, New York, .298.

RUNS–Betts, Boston, 126; Lindor, Cleveland, 124; Martinez, Boston, 109; Ramirez, Cleveland, 105; Bregman, Houston, 104; Benintendi, Boston, 102; Springer, Houston, 100; Trout, Los Angeles, 99; Chapman, Oakland, 98; Stanton, New York, 97.

RBI–Martinez, Boston, 127; Davis, Oakland, 120; Ramirez, Cleveland, 104; Bregman, Houston, 103; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 101; Bogaerts, Boston, 100; Lowrie, Oakland, 96; Cruz, Seattle, 95; Stanton, New York, 94; Gallo, Texas, 92.

HITS–Martinez, Boston, 185; Merrifield, Kansas City, 185; Castellanos, Detroit, 181; Betts, Boston, 178; Lindor, Cleveland, 178; Segura, Seattle, 174; Brantley, Cleveland, 172; Bregman, Houston, 169; Haniger, Seattle, 166; Altuve, Houston, 165.

DOUBLES–Bregman, Houston, 51; Betts, Boston, 47; Castellanos, Detroit, 45; Bogaerts, Boston, 44; Andujar, New York, 43; Chapman, Oakland, 42; Lindor, Cleveland, 42; Merrifield, Kansas City, 42; Piscotty, Oakland, 41; Benintendi, Boston, 40.

TRIPLES–Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 9; Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Gordon, Seattle, 7; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Span, Seattle, 7; 7 tied at 6.

HOME RUNS–Davis, Oakland, 46; Martinez, Boston, 42; Gallo, Texas, 40; Ramirez, Cleveland, 38; Trout, Los Angeles, 38; Cruz, Seattle, 37; Lindor, Cleveland, 36; Stanton, New York, 35; Betts, Boston, 32; 2 tied at 31.

STOLEN BASES–Merrifield, Kansas City, 39; Smith, Tampa Bay, 36; Ramirez, Cleveland, 33; Betts, Boston, 30; Gordon, Seattle, 30; Anderson, Chicago, 26; Mondesi, Kansas City, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Lindor, Cleveland, 23; 2 tied at 21.

PITCHING–Snell, Tampa Bay, 21-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 20-7; Severino, New York, 19-8; Porcello, Boston, 17-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-10; Happ, New York, 16-6; Price, Boston, 16-7; Verlander, Houston, 16-9; 3 tied at 15.

ERA–Snell, Tampa Bay, 1.90; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.26; Verlander, Houston, 2.60; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.83; Cole, Houston, 2.92; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.07; Morton, Houston, 3.18; Fiers, Oakland, 3.31; Severino, New York, 3.39; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.42.

STRIKEOUTS–Verlander, Houston, 280; Cole, Houston, 272; Sale, Boston, 229; Carrasco, Cleveland, 225; Severino, New York, 220; Bauer, Cleveland, 219; Kluber, Cleveland, 216; Snell, Tampa Bay, 211; Clevinger, Cleveland, 202; Paxton, Seattle, 199.

National League

BATTING–Yelich, Milwaukee, .321; Gennett, Cincinnati, .313; Cain, Milwaukee, .310; Zobrist, Chicago, .310; Rendon, Washington, .309; Freeman, Atlanta, .308; Martinez, St. Louis, .306; Markakis, Atlanta, .301; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .299; Peralta, Arizona, .296.

RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 114; Yelich, Milwaukee, 112; Carpenter, St. Louis, 108; Albies, Atlanta, 104; Harper, Washington, 101; Turner, Washington, 101; Arenado, Colorado, 99; Baez, Chicago, 97; Freeman, Atlanta, 94; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 94.

RBI–Baez, Chicago, 110; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 105; Arenado, Colorado, 105; Yelich, Milwaukee, 104; Story, Colorado, 102; Suarez, Cincinnati, 101; Harper, Washington, 100; Rizzo, Chicago, 96; Freeman, Atlanta, 95; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 94.

HITS–Freeman, Atlanta, 187; Markakis, Atlanta, 184; Gennett, Cincinnati, 181; Peraza, Cincinnati, 181; Yelich, Milwaukee, 181; Turner, Washington, 175; Blackmon, Colorado, 174; Baez, Chicago, 171; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 169; Arenado, Colorado, 167.

DOUBLES–Markakis, Atlanta, 43; Rendon, Washington, 43; Story, Colorado, 42; Carpenter, St. Louis, 41; Freeman, Atlanta, 41; Albies, Atlanta, 39; Baez, Chicago, 38; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 36; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 36; 2 tied at 35.

TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 12; Baez, Chicago, 9; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; Rosario, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; 4 tied at 7.

HOME RUNS–Carpenter, St. Louis, 36; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 34; Arenado, Colorado, 34; Baez, Chicago, 34; Harper, Washington, 34; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 33; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 33; Muncy, Los Angeles, 33; Story, Colorado, 33; Yelich, Milwaukee, 33.

STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 43; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 33; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 32; Cain, Milwaukee, 30; Inciarte, Atlanta, 28; Story, Colorado, 26; Jankowski, San Diego, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Peraza, Cincinnati, 23; Rosario, New York, 22.

PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 18-7; Lester, Chicago, 17-6; Mikolas, St. Louis, 17-4; Freeland, Colorado, 16-7; Nola, Philadelphia, 16-6; Chacin, Milwaukee, 15-8; Godley, Arizona, 14-11; Greinke, Arizona, 14-11; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 14-9; Williams, Pittsburgh, 14-9.

ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.70; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.46; Scherzer, Washington, 2.53; Freeland, Colorado, 2.84; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.88; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.94; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.04; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 3.16; Greinke, Arizona, 3.21; Corbin, Arizona, 3.23.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 300; deGrom, New York, 269; Corbin, Arizona, 242; Nola, Philadelphia, 216; Marquez, Colorado, 210; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 193; Greinke, Arizona, 193; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 185; Gray, Colorado, 182; Godley, Arizona, 180.

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Miami 3 0 0 1.000 75 52

New England 1 2 0 .333 57 77

Buffalo 1 2 0 .333 50 84

N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 77 58

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 2 1 0 .667 49 50

Jacksonville 2 1 0 .667 57 44

Indianapolis 1 2 0 .333 60 63

Houston 0 3 0 .000 59 74

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Cincinnati 2 1 0 .667 89 77

Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 97 51

Cleveland 1 1 1 .500 60 59

Pittsburgh 1 1 1 .500 88 90

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 118 92

Denver 2 1 0 .667 61 70

L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 82 93

Oakland 0 3 0 .000 52 81

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Washington 2 1 0 .667 64 44

Philadelphia 2 1 0 .667 59 55

Dallas 1 2 0 .333 41 53

N.Y. Giants 1 2 0 .333 55 62

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 102 91

New Orleans 2 1 0 .667 104 103

Carolina 2 1 0 .667 71 60

Atlanta 1 2 0 .333 80 85

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Chicago 2 1 0 .667 63 55

Green Bay 1 1 1 .500 70 83

Minnesota 1 1 1 .500 59 72

Detroit 1 2 0 .333 70 88

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 3 0 0 1.000 102 36

Seattle 1 2 0 .333 65 64

San Francisco 1 2 0 .333 73 89

Arizona 0 3 0 .000 20 74

Late games not included

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at L.A. Rams, 8:20

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 1

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 1

Houston at Indianapolis, 1

N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, 1

Miami at New England, 1

Detroit at Dallas, 1

Buffalo at Green Bay, 1

Philadelphia at Tennessee, 1

Seattle at Arizona, 4:05

Cleveland at Oakland, 4:05

New Orleans at N.Y. Giants, 4:25

San Francisco at L.A. Chargers, 4:25

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8:20

Open: Washington, Carolina

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Denver, 8:15

Thursday, Oct. 4

Indianapolis at New England, 8:20

Sunday, Oct. 7

Miami at Cincinnati, 1

N.Y. Giants at Carolina, 1

Denver at N.Y. Jets, 1

Jacksonville at Kansas City, 1

Green Bay at Detroit, 1

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 1

Tennessee at Buffalo, 1

Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 4:25

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25

Dallas at Houston, 8:20

Open: Tampa Bay, Chicago

Monday, Oct. 8

Washington at New Orleans, 8:15

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Detroit 6 6 0 0 12 25 17

Boston 7 5 0 2 12 23 17

Toronto 6 5 1 0 10 22 15

Montreal 6 4 2 0 8 21 16

Florida 5 3 2 0 6 15 17

Tampa Bay 5 2 3 0 4 14 16

Buffalo 6 2 4 0 4 15 20

Ottawa 4 0 4 0 0 6 16

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

N.Y. Islanders 7 5 2 0 10 19 15

Carolina 4 4 0 0 8 19 4

Philadelphia 6 3 2 1 7 19 16

N.Y. Rangers 5 2 2 1 5 17 21

Pittsburgh 5 2 2 1 5 18 13

Columbus 6 2 4 0 4 13 22

Washington 5 1 3 1 3 10 17

New Jersey 4 0 2 2 2 7 13

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Winnipeg 6 4 2 0 8 22 22

Dallas 4 3 0 1 7 16 11

St. Louis 5 3 2 0 6 14 12

Nashville 5 2 3 0 4 14 17

Minnesota 6 2 4 0 4 18 16

Colorado 3 1 2 0 2 6 15

Chicago 4 1 3 0 2 14 18

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Calgary 8 3 2 3 9 31 31

Vegas 5 4 1 0 8 27 14

Edmonton 5 4 1 0 8 27 14

Arizona 5 3 2 0 6 18 17

San Jose 4 2 1 1 5 20 16

Los Angeles 5 1 3 1 3 14 20

Anaheim 4 1 3 0 2 9 19

Vancouver 6 1 5 0 2 10 26

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Columbus 4, Buffalo 2

Florida 3, Tampa Bay 2

Washington 4, St. Louis 0

Carolina 4, Nashville 1

Detroit 8, Chicago 6

Edmonton 6, Vancouver 0

Calgary 7, San Jose 5

Wednesday’s Results

N.Y. Islanders 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, OT

Detroit 3, Boston 2, OT

Pittsburgh 5, Buffalo 1

Toronto 5, Montreal 3

Minnesota 4, Winnipeg 3

Dallas at Colorado, late

Los Angeles at Anaheim, late

Thursday’s Games

Florida vs. Tampa Bay at Orlando, Fla., 7

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7

New Jersey at Winnipeg, 8

Ottawa at Chicago, 8:30

Arizona at Edmonton, 9

Calgary at San Jose, 10:30

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7

Buffalo vs. N.Y. Islanders at Oshawa, CAN, ON, 7

Carolina at Washington, 7

Detroit at Toronto, 7:30

Dallas at St. Louis, 8

Minnesota at Colorado, 9

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10

Saturday’s Games

Calgary at Edmonton, 3

Philadelphia at Boston, 5

Toronto at Detroit, 7

Montreal at Ottawa, 7

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7

Columbus at Chicago, 8

Arizona at Vancouver, 10

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Atlanta United FC 19 5 6 63 65 36

New York 18 7 5 59 55 32

New York City FC 15 8 8 53 54 39

Columbus 13 9 8 47 39 38

Philadelphia 14 12 4 46 43 45

Montreal 12 14 4 40 42 47

D.C. United 9 11 8 35 48 48

New England 8 10 11 35 43 45

Toronto FC 8 15 6 30 50 57

Chicago 7 16 7 28 43 56

Orlando City 7 18 4 25 40 66

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

FC Dallas 15 6 8 53 49 38

Sporting Kansas City 15 8 6 51 54 36

Los Angeles FC 14 7 8 50 57 43

Portland 13 9 8 47 46 45

Real Salt Lake 13 11 6 45 49 49

Seattle 13 11 5 44 37 32

LA Galaxy 11 11 8 41 57 59

Vancouver 11 11 7 40 47 56

Minnesota United 10 16 3 33 43 57

Houston 8 13 8 32 47 43

Colorado 6 17 6 24 32 55

San Jose 4 18 8 20 45 63

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, September 19

Portland 3, Columbus 2

Atlanta United FC 4, San Jose 3

Philadelphia 1, Seattle 0

Saturday, September 22

Los Angeles FC 2, San Jose 0

New York 2, Toronto FC 0

Atlanta United FC 2, Real Salt Lake 0

Chicago 2, New England 2, tie

Columbus 2, Colorado 1

Houston 0, Orlando City 0, tie

New York City FC 1, Montreal 1, tie

Minnesota United 3, Portland 2

Sunday, September 23

Philadelphia 2, Sporting Kansas City 0

FC Dallas 2, Vancouver 1

LA Galaxy 3, Seattle 0

Wednesday, September 26

New York City FC 2, Chicago 0

Saturday, September 29

Los Angeles FC at Chicago, 3:30

Colorado at Seattle, 4

Montreal at D.C. United, 7

New England at Toronto FC, 7:30

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30

New York City FC at Minnesota United, 8

San Jose at Houston, 8:30

Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 10

FC Dallas at Portland, 10:30

Sunday, September 30

Atlanta United FC at New York, 1

Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 5

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

STATS FCS Poll

Record Pts Pvs

1. North Dakota State (152) 3-0 3872 1

2. James Madison (3) 3-1 3708 2

3. South Dakota State 2-0 3516 3

4. Kennesaw State 3-1 3261 5

5. Eastern Washington 3-1 3187 6

6. Weber State 3-1 3027 7

7. Wofford 2-1 2836 8

8. Jacksonville State 2-1 2471 10

9. Illinois State 3-0 2447 16

10. McNeese 3-1 2279 9

11. Elon 2-1 2249 12

12. N.C. A&T 3-1 2091 4

13. Villanova 3-1 1814 15

13. Central Arkansas 2-1 1814 14

15. Nicholls 2-2 1759 18

16. Maine 2-1 1701 13

17. Montana 3-1 1321 19

18. Stony Brook 3-1 1214 20

19. UC Davis 3-1 1154 21

20. Chattanooga 4-0 913 NR

21. Sam Houston State 1-2 861 11

22. Rhode Island 2-1 685 23

23. Northern Iowa 1-2 413 25

24. Colgate 3-0 403 NR

25. Towson 2-1 284 NR

Others: Montana State 229, South Dakota 203, Samford 171, Princeton 88, North Dakota 61, Missouri State 56, Western Illinois 49, Harvard 30, Idaho State 28, Sacramento State 26, Tennessee State 25, Northern Arizona 22, Dartmouth 22, Delaware 21, Austin Peay 14, Yale 13, Richmond 7, ETSU 6, Mercer 5, Southeastern Louisiana 5, Prairie View A&M 4, Sacred Heart 4, Western Carolina 3, Howard 2, Eastern Kentucky 1.

FCS Coaches Poll

Record Pts Pvs

1. North Dakota State (26) 3-0 650 1

2. James Madison 3-1 623 2

3. South Dakota State 2-0 596 3

4. Kennesaw State 3-1 563 5

5. Eastern Washington 3-1 547 t6

6. Wofford 2-1 519 t6

7. Weber State 3-1 473 8

8. Jacksonville State 2-1 454 9

9. Elon 2-1 409 12

10. Illinois State 3-0 390 15

11. McNeese 3-1 376 10

12. Central Arkansas 2-1 367 13

13. North Carolina A&T 3-1 341 4

14. Villanova 3-1 320 14

15. Nicholls 2-2 293 18

16. Maine 1-2 241 16

17. Stony Brook 3-1 233 19

18. Montana 3-1 194 20

19. Sam Houston State 1-2 155 11

20. Rhode Island 2-1 126 23

21. Northern Iowa 1-2 125 22

22. UC Davis 3-1 120 25

23. Colgate 3-0 119 24

24. Chattanooga 4-0 68 NR

25. Princeton 2-0 27 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Towson 26, Montana State 22, Samford 21, Western Carolina 16, Harvard 9, South Dakota 8, Austin Peay 7, Southeastern Louisiana 5, Sacramento State 3, Northern Arizona 2, Delaware 1.

AFCA Division II Coaches

Record Pts Pvs

1. Minnesota State (26) 4-0 811 2

2. Indiana (Pa) (5) 4-0 761 3

3. Grand Valley State 4-0 746 5

4. Ferris State (2) 4-0 734 6

5. Midwestern State 4-0 706 7

6. West Georgia 4-0 656 8

7. Ouachita Baptist 4-0 593 9

8. Minnesota Duluth 4-0 526 11

9. Texas A&M-Commerce 3-1 444 1

10. Pittsburg State 4-0 442 15

11. West Florida 3-1 433 10

12. West Chester 4-0 430 13

13. Valdosta State 4-0 421 16

14. Central Washington 3-1 397 12

14. Colorado School of Mines 4-0 397 17

16. Colorado State-Pueblo 3-1 382 22

17. Northwest Missouri State 3-1 331 4

18. Fort Hays State 3-1 267 18

19. Southern Arkansas 4-0 250 21

20. Harding 3-1 223 T19

21. West Alabama 3-1 134 23

22. Indianapolis 2-1 105 25

23. Notre Dame (OH) 4-0 99 NR

24. Colorado Mesa 3-1 89 14

25. Tarleton State 4-0 80 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Azusa Pacific 69, Sioux Falls 54, Ohio Dominican 36, Kutztown 30, Ashland 17, Hillsdale 11, Charleston (WV) 10, Tiffin 9, Chadron State 7, Florida Tech 7, Washburn 5, Central Missouri 4, LIU-Post 4, Bowie State 2, Lenoir-Rhyne 1, New Haven 1, Saginaw Valley State 1.

AFCA Division III Coaches

Record Pts Pvs

1. Mount Union (Ohio) (45) 3-0 1293 1

2. Mary Hardin-Baylor (Texas) 3-0 1255 2

3. St. Thomas (Minn.) 3-0 1190 3

4. Brockport (N.Y.) 3-0 1092 4

5. North Central (Ill.) 3-0 1071 5

6. Wesley (Del.) 3-0 995 7

7. Hardin-Simmons (Texas) 3-0 972 6

8. Wisconsin-Whitewater 3-0 921 8

9. Frostburg State (Md.) 3-0 891 9

10. St. John’s (Minn.) 3-0 853 10

11. Wittenberg (Ohio) 3-0 704 11

12. Washington & Jefferson (Pa.) 4-0 695 12

13. Wisconsin-Oshkosh 2-1 676 13

14. Linfield (Ore.) 1-1 646 14

15. Trine (Ind.) 3-0 484 16

16. Berry (Ga.) 4-0 481 17

17. John Carroll (Ohio) 2-1 427 15

18. Case Western (Ohio) 3-0 403 18

19. RPI (N.Y.) 4-0 278 19

20. Delaware Valley (Pa.) 3-1 239 20

21. Illinois Wesleyan 2-1 189 23

22. Wabash (Ind.) 3-0 184 22

23. Franklin & Marshall (Pa.) 4-0 182 21

24. Wheaton (Ill.) 2-1 135 24

25. Wisconsin-La Crosse 2-1 114 25

Others Receiving Votes: Central (Iowa) 91, Wisconsin-Platteville 49, Johns Hopkins (Md.) 47, Wartburg (Iowa) 42, Salisbury (Md.) 39, Ohio Northern 34, Concordia-Moorhead (Minn.) 33, Ithaca (NY) 29, Muhlenberg (Pa.) 22, Whitworth (Wash.) 21, East Texas Baptist 17, Trinity (Conn.) 15, Union (N.Y.) 15, Monmouth (Ill.) 13, Washington & Lee (Va.) 12, Amherst (Mass.) 11, Baldwin-Wallace (Ohio) 9, Bethel (Minn.) 9, Redlands (Calif.) 5, Hope (Mich.) 3, Mount Saint Joseph (Ohio) 3, Rowan (N.J.) 3, Wisconsin-Stout 3, Centre (Ky.) 2, Alfred (N.Y.) 1, Framingham State (Mass.) 1, George Fox (Ore.) 1.

NAIA Football Poll

Record Pts Pv

1. Saint Francis (Ind.) (16) 4-0 366 1

2. Morningside (Iowa) 4-0 351 2

3. Southern Oregon 4-0 339 3

4. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 3-0 323 4

5. Northwestern (Iowa) 4-0 309 5

6. Marian (Ind.) 3-0 294 6

7. Reinhardt (Ga.) 3-1 281 7

8. Evangel (Mo.) 5-0 257 10

9. Georgetown (Ky.) 3-1 250 9

10. Grand View (Iowa) 2-1 237 11

11. Baker (Kan.) 3-1 216 12

12. Kansas Wesleyan 4-0 184 14

13. Cumberlands (Ky.) 5-0 176 16

14. Langston (Okla.) 2-1 173 13

14. Bethel (Tenn.) 4-0 173 17

16. Benedictine (Kan.) 3-1 169 15

17. Concordia (Mich.) 3-1 161 8

18. Dickinson State (N.D.) 3-1 131 19

19. Arizona Christian 4-0 121 21

20. Montana Tech 3-1 81 24

21. Faulkner (Ala.) 3-1 67 25

22. Webber International (Fla.) 4-0 62 NR

23. Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 3-2 47 23

24. Montana Western 3-1 33 22

25. Siena Heights (Mich.) 4-0 30 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Avila (Mo.) 25, Southeastern (Fla.) 20, Midland (Neb.) 17, Eastern Oregon 7, Doane (Neb.) 5, Saint Xavier (Ill.) 4, Tabor (Kan.) 3.

Thursday’s Games

SOUTH

SC State at NC A&T, 7

Lindsey Wilson at Presbyterian, 7

North Carolina at Miami, 8

MIDWEST

N. Iowa at Indiana St., 7

Friday’s Games

EAST

Princeton at Columbia, 6

Rhode Island at Harvard, 7

SOUTH

Memphis at Tulane, 8

FAR WEST

UCLA at Colorado, 9

Saturday’s Games

EAST

Temple at Boston College, Noon

Army at Buffalo, Noon

Indiana at Rutgers, Noon

Georgetown at Brown, 1

Bucknell at Holy Cross, 1

Dayton at Marist, 1

Wagner at Monmouth (NJ), 1

Maine at Yale, 1

Sacred Heart at Cornell, 1:30

Penn at Dartmouth, 1:30

Cincinnati at UConn, 3:30

WV Wesleyan at St. Francis (Pa.), 4

The Citadel at Towson, 4

CCSU at Lafayette, 6

Villanova at Stony Brook, 6

Ohio St. at Penn St., 7:30

SOUTH

Louisiana-Lafayette at Alabama, Noon

Syracuse at Clemson, Noon

Bowling Green at Georgia Tech, Noon

Virginia at NC State, 12:20

Drake at Jacksonville, 1

New Hampshire at Elon, 1:30

Mercer at VMI, 1:30

W. Carolina at Furman, 2

Louisiana-Monroe at Georgia St., 2

Charleston Southern at Hampton, 2

James Madison at Richmond, 3

South Alabama at Appalachian St., 3:30

Old Dominion at East Carolina, 3:30

Tennessee at Georgia, 3:30

Florida St. at Louisville, 3:30

Lamar at Nicholls, 3:30

Coastal Carolina at Troy, 3:30

Pittsburgh at UCF, 3:30

Rice at Wake Forest, 3:30

Southern Miss. at Auburn, 4

Austin Peay at Jacksonville St., 4

Florida A&M at NC Central, 4

Delaware St. at Norfolk St., 4

Tennessee St. at Vanderbilt, 4

Alabama A&M at Jackson St., 5

North Alabama at Campbell, 6

Wofford at Gardner-Webb, 6

Arkansas St. at Georgia Southern, 6

Samford at Kennesaw St., 6

Florida at Mississippi St., 6

Bethune-Cookman at Savannah St., 6

Charlotte at UAB, 6

Colgate at William & Mary, 6

Virginia Tech at Duke, 7

Stephen F. Austin at McNeese St., 7

FAU at Middle Tennessee, 7

UT Martin at Murray St., 7

Alcorn St. at Southern U., 7

E. Illinois at Tennessee Tech, 7

Chattanooga at ETSU, 7:30

Ark.-Pine Bluff at FIU, 7:30

South Carolina at Kentucky, 7:30

Marshall at W. Kentucky, 7:30

Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 8

Mississippi at LSU, 9:15

MIDWEST

Oklahoma St. at Kansas, Noon

Cent. Michigan at Michigan St., Noon

Morehead St. at Butler, 1

UMass at Ohio, 2

Davidson at Valparaiso, 2

Kent St. at Ball St., 3

Illinois St. at Missouri St., 3

Texas at Kansas St., 3:30

W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 3:30

S. Dakota St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30

Purdue at Nebraska, 3:30

Youngstown St. at W. Illinois, 4

Michigan at Northwestern, 4:30

N. Illinois at E. Michigan, 6

South Dakota at S. Illinois, 7

Stanford at Notre Dame, 7:30

SOUTHWEST

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas at Arlington, Texas, Noon

West Virginia at Texas Tech, Noon

Baylor at Oklahoma, 3:30

Cent. Arkansas at Sam Houston St., 4

Prairie View vs. Grambling St. at Dallas, 5

Incarnate Word at Abilene Christian, 7

Houston Baptist at SMU, 7

Iowa St. at TCU, 7

UTEP at UTSA, 7

Louisiana Tech at North Texas, 7:30

FAR WEST

North Dakota at N. Colorado, 2:05

E. Washington at Montana St., 3

Nevada at Air Force, 4

N. Arizona at Idaho St., 4:30

Portland St. at Idaho, 5

Stetson at San Diego, 5

Liberty at New Mexico, 6

Utah at Washington St., 6

Hawaii at San Jose St., 7

Boise St. at Wyoming, 7

Montana at Cal Poly, 7:05

BYU at Washington, 8:30

Oregon St. at Arizona St., 10

Southern Cal at Arizona, 10:30

Oregon at California, 10:30

Toledo at Fresno St., 10:30

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated RHP Aaron Slegers from the 10-day DL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Frankie Thon Jr. director of international amateur scouting.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Announced manager John Gibbons will not return next season. Selected the contract of 3B Jon Berti from New Hampshire (EL). Transferred 3B Brandon Drury to the 60-day DL.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Signed a working agreement with Ogden (Pioneer).

Can-Am League

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Exercised the 2019 option on INF David Glaude.

Football

National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DB John Franklin III from the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DT Ryan Glasgow on injured reserve. Signed DT Adolphus Washington off Dallas’ practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Released DB Donnel Pumphrey from the practice squad. Signed TE Jerome Cunningham to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed CB Davon House on injured reserve. Signed CB Bashaud Breeland.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed CB Aqib Talib on injured reserve. Signed CB Dominique Hatfield from the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived WR Tanner McEvoy. Placed DE Williams Hayes on injured reserve. Signed LB Martrell Spaight. Signed DE Jonathan Woodard from the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed LB Ja’Whaun Bentley and RB Rex Burkhead on injured reserve. Released WR Jace Billingsley from the practice squad. Re-signed FB Kenjon Barner and DE John Simon. Signed DB David Jones to the practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Placed PK Mike Nugent on injured reserve. Signed PK Matt McCrane.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed QB Jimmy Garoppolo on injured reserve. Signed QB Nick Mullens from the practice squad and DL Ryan Delaire, OL Christian DiLauro and DB Dexter McCoil to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed S Andrew Adams. Signed CB Marko Myers to the practice squad.

Hockey

National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned Fs Clark Bishop and Julien Gauthier and D Jake Bean and Trevor Carrick to Charlotte (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled Fs Boko Imama, Matt Luff, Drake Rymsha and Sheldon Rempal from Ontario (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned D Egor Yakovlev to Binghamton (AHL).

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed F Shawn O’Donnell.

Olympic Sports

USADA — Announced American weightlifter Andrew Butterworth accepted a 42-month sanction for an anti-doping rule violation.

Soccer

United Soccer League

USL — Suspended Ottawa D Nana Attakora and M Kevin Oliveira three games and Charleston F Patrick Okonkwo, San Antonio D Moises Hernandez, Bethlehem D Brandon Aubrey, Las Vegas M Carlos Alvarez, Richmond D Mekeil Williams, San Antonio F Cesar Elizondo and Fresno M/F Pedro Ribeiro one game.

College

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Announced the resignation of senior associate athletic director for student services and senior woman administrator Farrah Manthei so she can take the position of deputy athletic director at Illinois-Chicago.

WISCONSIN — Named Brad Winchester volunteer assistant men’s hockey coach.

LOCAL SPORTS

Wednesday’s Results

Prep Girls Tennis

Fostoria 5, Rossford 0

SINGLES

No.1 — Jennaleigh McCumber (Fos) def. Leah Espen, 6-2, 6-3.

No.2 — Naija Miller (Fos) def. Savannah Yandell, 6-2, 6-2.

No.3 — Mya Weimerskirch (Fos) def. Casey Keno, 6-1, 6-2.

DOUBLES

No.1 — Kyhra Baeder/Rubi Dessausure (Fos) def. Gabby Boyd/Makayla Wilson, 6-0, 6-0.

No.2 — Imani Velazquez/Maddie Cook (Fos) won by forfeit.

RECORDS: Fostoria 7-8.

Junior High Volleyball

Hopewell-Loudon (8th) 21-36-25, McComb 25-34-14

Hopewell-Loudon (7th) 25-25, McComb 13-14

SCHEDULE

Thursday’s Events

Prep Boys Soccer

Van Buren at Cory-Rawson (NCOSA), 5

Prep Girls Tennis

Toledo Whitmer at Fostoria, 4:30

Fremont St. Joseph at Tiffin Calvert (SBC), 5

Prep Volleyball

New Riegel at Old Fort (SBC), 5:30

Tiffin Calvert at Lakota (SBC), 5:30

Mohawk at Carey (N10), 5:30

Genoa at Fostoria (NBC), 5:30

Woodmore at Elmwood (NBC), 5:30

Prep Boys Golf

Elmwood, Fostoria, Ottawa-Glandorf & Upper Sandusky in Division II sectional at Country Acres Golf Club

Arlington in Division III sectional at Colonial Golfers Club

Hopewell-Loudon, Lakota & North Baltimore in Division III sectional at Green Hills Golf Course

Tiffin Calvert, Mohawk, Old Fort & Riverdale in Division III sectional at Valley View Golf Course

Ada, Arcadia, Bluffton, Carey, Columbus Grove, Leipsic, McComb, New Riegel, Van Buren in Division III sectional at Sycamore Springs Golf Course

LOCAL & AREA

Wrestling Officials Class

There will be a class for those wanting to become an OHSAA wrestling official on six consecutive Thursday nights beginning Oct. 11 at We Serve Coffee at 114 E. Sandusky St. in Findlay. Classes will be held from 6-9 p.m. each Thursday. For more information or to register for class, go the the OHSAA’s website at ohsaa.org and click on officiating or call Ron Nieset at 419-423-8995.

Lakeland Golf Outing

ARCADIA — Lakeland Golf Course will host 3-person scramble on Saturday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. The $40 entry fee includes the scramble, food and cash prizes. Call the clubhouse at 419-894-6440 to register.

Football Tryouts

FINDLAY — The Findlay Knights, a semi-pro football team looking to compete in the Blue Collar League, will hold tryouts Oct. 13 and Nov. 10 at the Koehler Center on the University of Findlay campus. Registration begins at 8 a.m.; cost is $15. Those attending are asked to wear white shirts, blue shorts and bring water. More information can be obtaimned by calling Alex Hughes at 567-294-8295 or going to findlayknights.com.

Comments

comments