Thursday’s Scoreboard
PREP FOOTBALL
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia at Pandora-Gilboa
Arlington at Van Buren
Liberty-Benton at Riverdale
McComb at Leipsic
North Baltimore at Cory-Rawson
Vanlue at Hopewell-Loudon
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Lima Senior at Fremont Ross
Oregon Clay at Findlay
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Toledo Whitmer
Toledo St. Francis at Toledo St. John’s
Northern 10 Conference
Bucyrus at Buckeye Central
Colonel Crawford at Mohawk
Upper Sandusky at Carey
Wynford at Seneca East
Northern Buckeye Conference
Fostoria Senior at Eastwood
Genoa at Elmwood
Lake at Rossford
Woodmore at Otsego
Northwest Conference
Ada at Columbus Grove
Allen East at Bluffton
Convoy Crestview at Spencerville
Paulding at Delphos Jefferson
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Bryan at Archbold
Delta at Evergreen
Liberty Center at Wauseon
Patrick Henry at Swanton
Western Buckeye League
Celina at Defiance
Lima Bath at Wapakoneta
Ottawa-Glandorf at Lima Shawnee
St. Marys Memorial at Elida
Van Wert at Kenton
Northwest Central Conference
Hardin Northern at Sidney Lehman
Ridgemont at Elgin
Upper Scioto Valley at Lima Perry
Waynesfield-Goshen at Riverside
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Fremont St. Joseph at Danbury
Lakota at Gibsonburg
Sandusky St. Mary’s at Willard
Tiffin Calvert at Castalia Margaretta
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Huron at Shelby
Oak Harbor at Vermilion
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue at Norwalk Senior
Clyde at Sandusky Perkins
Tiffin Columbian at Sandusky Senior
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Northwood at Hilltop
Ottawa Hills at Edon
Stryker at Cardinal Stritch
Toledo Christian at Montpelier
Midwest Athletic Conference
Fort Recovery at Parkway
Marion Local at St. Henry
Minster at Delphos St. John’s
New Bremen at Coldwater
Versailles at Anna
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne at Maumee
Bowling Green at Perrysburg
Springfield at Sylvania Southview
Sylvania Northview at Napoleon
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior at Mansfield Madison
Lexington at Mansfield Senior
West Holmes at Wooster Senior
Toledo City League
Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Woodward
Toledo Rogers at Toledo Scott
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Buckeye Valley at Ontario
Marion Harding at Galion Senior
North Union at Marion Pleasant
River Valley at Clear Fork
Firelands Conference
Ashland Mapleton at South Central
Monroeville at New London
Plymouth at Western Reserve
Green Meadows Conference
Ayersville at Antwerp
Hicksville at Edgerton
Tinora at Holgate
Wayne Trace at Fairview
Other NW Ohio Games
Ashtabula Sts. John & Paul at Ridgedale
Crestline at Lucas
Lima Cent. Cath. at Woodlan, Ind.
Port Clinton at Milan Edison
Zanesville at Mount Vernon
Saturday’s Games
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview at Norwalk St. Paul
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Boston 107 51 .677 —
y-New York 97 60 .618 9½
Tampa Bay 87 70 .554 19½
Toronto 72 87 .453 35½
Baltimore 45 112 .287 61½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 88 69 .561 —
Minnesota 72 84 .462 15½
Detroit 64 93 .408 24
Chicago 62 95 .395 26
Kansas City 56 102 .354 32½
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 100 58 .633 —
y-Oakland 95 63 .601 5
Seattle 86 71 .548 13½
Los Angeles 77 81 .487 23
Texas 66 91 .420 33½
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore at Boston, ppd.
Kansas City 4, Cincinnati 3
Houston 4, Toronto 1
N.Y. Yankees 9, Tampa Bay 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 4
Detroit 4, Minnesota 2
L.A. Angels 4, Texas 1
Seattle 10, Oakland 8, 11 innings
Wednesday’s Results
Boston 19, Baltimore 3, 1st game
Toronto 3, Houston 1
Kansas City 6, Cincinnati 1
Baltimore at Boston, 2nd game, late
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, late
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, late
Detroit at Minnesota, late
Texas at L.A. Angels, late
Oakland at Seattle, late
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 8-7) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-7), 1:10
Houston (Cole 15-5) at Baltimore (Ramirez 1-7), 7:05
Detroit (Liriano 5-11) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10
Cleveland (Tomlin 2-5) at Kansas City (Lopez 2-5), 8:15
Texas (Jurado 4-5) at Seattle (Gonzales 13-9), 10:10
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10, 1st game
Houston at Baltimore, 7:05
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10, 2nd game
Detroit at Milwaukee, 8:10
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:15
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07
Texas at Seattle, 10:10
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Atlanta 89 69 .563 —
Washington 81 78 .509 8½
Philadelphia 78 79 .497 10½
New York 74 84 .468 15
Miami 62 96 .392 27
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 91 66 .580 —
z-Milwaukee 92 67 .579 —
St. Louis 87 72 .547 5
Pittsburgh 80 76 .513 10½
Cincinnati 66 93 .415 26
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 88 70 .557 —
Colorado 87 70 .554 ½
Arizona 80 78 .506 8
San Francisco 73 85 .462 15
San Diego 63 95 .399 25
z-clinched playoff berth
x-clinched division
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Kansas City 4, Cincinnati 3
Washington 9, Miami 4
Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 3
Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 0
Milwaukee 12, St. Louis 4
Colorado 10, Philadelphia 3
Arizona 4, L.A. Dodgers 3
San Francisco 5, San Diego 4, 12 innings
Wednesday’s Results
Washington 9, Miami 3, 7 innings
Kansas City 6, Cincinnati 1
Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 1
N.Y. Mets 3, Atlanta 0
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, late
Philadelphia at Colorado, late
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, late
San Diego at San Francisco, late
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia (Arrieta 10-10) at Colorado (Senzatela 6-6), 3:10
Atlanta (Teheran 9-8) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 6-9), 7:10
Pittsburgh (Williams 14-9) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 17-6), 8:05
Friday’s Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10
Detroit at Milwaukee, 8:10
Washington at Colorado, 8:10
Arizona at San Diego, 10:10
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15
Tuesday’s Late Boxscore
White Sox 5, Indians 4
Cleveland Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lindor ss 5 0 0 0 Y.Sanch 3b 5 2 2 1
Brntley lf 2 1 1 0 L.Grcia ss 3 0 1 0
Guyer rf 2 0 0 0 Palka dh 5 0 2 2
J.Rmirz 2b 4 1 1 1 A.Grcia rf 4 1 1 2
Encrnco 1b 4 1 1 0 Narvaez c 2 0 1 0
Dnldson 3b 3 0 1 0 Dvidson 1b 4 0 1 0
Alonso dh 2 0 1 2 Rondon pr-1b 0 0 0 0
M.Cbrra rf 3 0 1 0 Dlmnico lf 2 0 0 0
G.Allen pr-lf 0 0 0 0 LaMarre lf 2 0 0 0
Gomes c 4 1 1 1 Moncada 2b 3 1 0 0
Kipnis cf 4 0 0 0 Engel cf 4 1 1 0
B.Brnes cf 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 4 7 4 Totals 34 5 9 5
Cleveland 003″100″000 — 4
Chicago 200″000″003 — 5
E–J.Ramirez (14), Donaldson 2 (5). DP–Chicago 1. LOB–Cleveland 7, Chicago 9. 2B–Brantley (36), Donaldson (12), Davidson (23). HR–Gomes (16), A.Garcia (19). SB–G.Allen (19). S–L.Garcia (3).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Bauer 4 5 2 2 0 4
Carrasco (L,16-10) 4 1/3 4 3 3 4 8
Chicago
Shields 6 6 4 4 4 6
Minaya 1 1 0 0 0 1
Frare 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 2
Hamilton (W,1-2) 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Minaya pitched to 1 batter in the 8th HBP–by Frare (Allen). Umpires–Home, Andy Fletcher. First, Jeff Nelson. Second, Laz Diaz. Third, Manny Gonzalez. T–3:10. A–17,040 (40,615).
Wednesday’s Boxscores
Royals 6, Reds 1
Kansas City Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mrrfeld cf 5 1 1 0 Schbler rf 4 0 0 0
Mondesi ss 5 2 2 0 Peraza ss 4 1 2 1
A.Grdon lf 4 1 2 2 Votto 1b 4 0 1 0
S.Perez c 4 0 1 1 Gennett 2b 4 0 0 0
H.Dzier 1b 3 1 0 0 Suarez 3b 3 0 0 0
Bnfacio rf 4 0 1 0 Casali c 3 0 0 0
R.Hrrra 2b 4 0 0 0 D.Hrrra lf 3 0 0 0
A.Escbr 3b 3 1 1 1 Brnhart ph 1 0 0 0
Fllmyer p 2 0 1 1 C.Reed p 1 0 0 0
T.Hill p 1 0 0 0 Romano p 0 0 0 0
Nwberry p 0 0 0 0 G.Grrro ph 1 0 1 0
Wisler p 0 0 0 0
Wa.Prlt p 0 0 0 0
Stphens p 0 0 0 0
M.Wllms ph 1 0 0 0
Hughes p 0 0 0 0
B.Hmltn cf 2 0 1 0
Totals 35 6 9 5 Totals 31 1 5 1
Kansas City 101″111″100 — 6
Cincinnati 100″000″000 — 1
E–Peraza (22). DP–Kansas City 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB–Kansas City 5, Cincinnati 6. 2B–S.Perez (22), Bonifacio (16), Fillmyer (1). 3B–Mondesi (3). HR–A.Gordon (13), Peraza (14). SB–Merrifield 2 (41), Mondesi 2 (28). S–Fillmyer (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Fillmyer (W,4-2) 7 1/3 4 1 1 2 9
Hill 1 1 0 0 0 1
Newberry 2/3 0 0 0 1 1
Cincinnati
Reed (L,1-3) 3 2/3 6 3 3 2 2
Romano 1 1/3 1 1 1 0 0
Wisler 1 1 1 0 0 1
Peralta 1 1 1 1 0 2
Stephens 1 0 0 0 0 2
Hughes 1 0 0 0 0 1
Umpires–Home, Dan Bellino. First, Adam Hamari. Second, Phil Cuzzi. Third, Tom Hallion. T–2:48. A–12,549 (42,319).
Major League Leaders
American League
BATTING–Betts, Boston, .346; Martinez, Boston, .330; Trout, Los Angeles, .315; Altuve, Houston, .314; Brantley, Cleveland, .309; Merrifield, Kansas City, .304; Segura, Seattle, .303; Castellanos, Detroit, .301; Wendle, Tampa Bay, .300; Andujar, New York, .298.
RUNS–Betts, Boston, 126; Lindor, Cleveland, 124; Martinez, Boston, 109; Ramirez, Cleveland, 105; Bregman, Houston, 104; Benintendi, Boston, 102; Springer, Houston, 100; Trout, Los Angeles, 99; Chapman, Oakland, 98; Stanton, New York, 97.
RBI–Martinez, Boston, 127; Davis, Oakland, 120; Ramirez, Cleveland, 104; Bregman, Houston, 103; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 101; Bogaerts, Boston, 100; Lowrie, Oakland, 96; Cruz, Seattle, 95; Stanton, New York, 94; Gallo, Texas, 92.
HITS–Martinez, Boston, 185; Merrifield, Kansas City, 185; Castellanos, Detroit, 181; Betts, Boston, 178; Lindor, Cleveland, 178; Segura, Seattle, 174; Brantley, Cleveland, 172; Bregman, Houston, 169; Haniger, Seattle, 166; Altuve, Houston, 165.
DOUBLES–Bregman, Houston, 51; Betts, Boston, 47; Castellanos, Detroit, 45; Bogaerts, Boston, 44; Andujar, New York, 43; Chapman, Oakland, 42; Lindor, Cleveland, 42; Merrifield, Kansas City, 42; Piscotty, Oakland, 41; Benintendi, Boston, 40.
TRIPLES–Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 9; Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Gordon, Seattle, 7; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Span, Seattle, 7; 7 tied at 6.
HOME RUNS–Davis, Oakland, 46; Martinez, Boston, 42; Gallo, Texas, 40; Ramirez, Cleveland, 38; Trout, Los Angeles, 38; Cruz, Seattle, 37; Lindor, Cleveland, 36; Stanton, New York, 35; Betts, Boston, 32; 2 tied at 31.
STOLEN BASES–Merrifield, Kansas City, 39; Smith, Tampa Bay, 36; Ramirez, Cleveland, 33; Betts, Boston, 30; Gordon, Seattle, 30; Anderson, Chicago, 26; Mondesi, Kansas City, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Lindor, Cleveland, 23; 2 tied at 21.
PITCHING–Snell, Tampa Bay, 21-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 20-7; Severino, New York, 19-8; Porcello, Boston, 17-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-10; Happ, New York, 16-6; Price, Boston, 16-7; Verlander, Houston, 16-9; 3 tied at 15.
ERA–Snell, Tampa Bay, 1.90; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.26; Verlander, Houston, 2.60; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.83; Cole, Houston, 2.92; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.07; Morton, Houston, 3.18; Fiers, Oakland, 3.31; Severino, New York, 3.39; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.42.
STRIKEOUTS–Verlander, Houston, 280; Cole, Houston, 272; Sale, Boston, 229; Carrasco, Cleveland, 225; Severino, New York, 220; Bauer, Cleveland, 219; Kluber, Cleveland, 216; Snell, Tampa Bay, 211; Clevinger, Cleveland, 202; Paxton, Seattle, 199.
National League
BATTING–Yelich, Milwaukee, .321; Gennett, Cincinnati, .313; Cain, Milwaukee, .310; Zobrist, Chicago, .310; Rendon, Washington, .309; Freeman, Atlanta, .308; Martinez, St. Louis, .306; Markakis, Atlanta, .301; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .299; Peralta, Arizona, .296.
RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 114; Yelich, Milwaukee, 112; Carpenter, St. Louis, 108; Albies, Atlanta, 104; Harper, Washington, 101; Turner, Washington, 101; Arenado, Colorado, 99; Baez, Chicago, 97; Freeman, Atlanta, 94; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 94.
RBI–Baez, Chicago, 110; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 105; Arenado, Colorado, 105; Yelich, Milwaukee, 104; Story, Colorado, 102; Suarez, Cincinnati, 101; Harper, Washington, 100; Rizzo, Chicago, 96; Freeman, Atlanta, 95; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 94.
HITS–Freeman, Atlanta, 187; Markakis, Atlanta, 184; Gennett, Cincinnati, 181; Peraza, Cincinnati, 181; Yelich, Milwaukee, 181; Turner, Washington, 175; Blackmon, Colorado, 174; Baez, Chicago, 171; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 169; Arenado, Colorado, 167.
DOUBLES–Markakis, Atlanta, 43; Rendon, Washington, 43; Story, Colorado, 42; Carpenter, St. Louis, 41; Freeman, Atlanta, 41; Albies, Atlanta, 39; Baez, Chicago, 38; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 36; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 36; 2 tied at 35.
TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 12; Baez, Chicago, 9; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; Rosario, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; 4 tied at 7.
HOME RUNS–Carpenter, St. Louis, 36; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 34; Arenado, Colorado, 34; Baez, Chicago, 34; Harper, Washington, 34; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 33; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 33; Muncy, Los Angeles, 33; Story, Colorado, 33; Yelich, Milwaukee, 33.
STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 43; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 33; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 32; Cain, Milwaukee, 30; Inciarte, Atlanta, 28; Story, Colorado, 26; Jankowski, San Diego, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Peraza, Cincinnati, 23; Rosario, New York, 22.
PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 18-7; Lester, Chicago, 17-6; Mikolas, St. Louis, 17-4; Freeland, Colorado, 16-7; Nola, Philadelphia, 16-6; Chacin, Milwaukee, 15-8; Godley, Arizona, 14-11; Greinke, Arizona, 14-11; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 14-9; Williams, Pittsburgh, 14-9.
ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.70; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.46; Scherzer, Washington, 2.53; Freeland, Colorado, 2.84; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.88; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.94; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.04; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 3.16; Greinke, Arizona, 3.21; Corbin, Arizona, 3.23.
STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 300; deGrom, New York, 269; Corbin, Arizona, 242; Nola, Philadelphia, 216; Marquez, Colorado, 210; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 193; Greinke, Arizona, 193; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 185; Gray, Colorado, 182; Godley, Arizona, 180.
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Miami 3 0 0 1.000 75 52
New England 1 2 0 .333 57 77
Buffalo 1 2 0 .333 50 84
N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 77 58
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 2 1 0 .667 49 50
Jacksonville 2 1 0 .667 57 44
Indianapolis 1 2 0 .333 60 63
Houston 0 3 0 .000 59 74
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Cincinnati 2 1 0 .667 89 77
Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 97 51
Cleveland 1 1 1 .500 60 59
Pittsburgh 1 1 1 .500 88 90
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 118 92
Denver 2 1 0 .667 61 70
L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 82 93
Oakland 0 3 0 .000 52 81
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 2 1 0 .667 64 44
Philadelphia 2 1 0 .667 59 55
Dallas 1 2 0 .333 41 53
N.Y. Giants 1 2 0 .333 55 62
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 102 91
New Orleans 2 1 0 .667 104 103
Carolina 2 1 0 .667 71 60
Atlanta 1 2 0 .333 80 85
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 2 1 0 .667 63 55
Green Bay 1 1 1 .500 70 83
Minnesota 1 1 1 .500 59 72
Detroit 1 2 0 .333 70 88
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 3 0 0 1.000 102 36
Seattle 1 2 0 .333 65 64
San Francisco 1 2 0 .333 73 89
Arizona 0 3 0 .000 20 74
Late games not included
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota at L.A. Rams, 8:20
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 1
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 1
Houston at Indianapolis, 1
N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, 1
Miami at New England, 1
Detroit at Dallas, 1
Buffalo at Green Bay, 1
Philadelphia at Tennessee, 1
Seattle at Arizona, 4:05
Cleveland at Oakland, 4:05
New Orleans at N.Y. Giants, 4:25
San Francisco at L.A. Chargers, 4:25
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8:20
Open: Washington, Carolina
Monday’s Games
Kansas City at Denver, 8:15
Thursday, Oct. 4
Indianapolis at New England, 8:20
Sunday, Oct. 7
Miami at Cincinnati, 1
N.Y. Giants at Carolina, 1
Denver at N.Y. Jets, 1
Jacksonville at Kansas City, 1
Green Bay at Detroit, 1
Baltimore at Cleveland, 1
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 1
Tennessee at Buffalo, 1
Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 4:25
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25
Dallas at Houston, 8:20
Open: Tampa Bay, Chicago
Monday, Oct. 8
Washington at New Orleans, 8:15
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Detroit 6 6 0 0 12 25 17
Boston 7 5 0 2 12 23 17
Toronto 6 5 1 0 10 22 15
Montreal 6 4 2 0 8 21 16
Florida 5 3 2 0 6 15 17
Tampa Bay 5 2 3 0 4 14 16
Buffalo 6 2 4 0 4 15 20
Ottawa 4 0 4 0 0 6 16
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
N.Y. Islanders 7 5 2 0 10 19 15
Carolina 4 4 0 0 8 19 4
Philadelphia 6 3 2 1 7 19 16
N.Y. Rangers 5 2 2 1 5 17 21
Pittsburgh 5 2 2 1 5 18 13
Columbus 6 2 4 0 4 13 22
Washington 5 1 3 1 3 10 17
New Jersey 4 0 2 2 2 7 13
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Winnipeg 6 4 2 0 8 22 22
Dallas 4 3 0 1 7 16 11
St. Louis 5 3 2 0 6 14 12
Nashville 5 2 3 0 4 14 17
Minnesota 6 2 4 0 4 18 16
Colorado 3 1 2 0 2 6 15
Chicago 4 1 3 0 2 14 18
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Calgary 8 3 2 3 9 31 31
Vegas 5 4 1 0 8 27 14
Edmonton 5 4 1 0 8 27 14
Arizona 5 3 2 0 6 18 17
San Jose 4 2 1 1 5 20 16
Los Angeles 5 1 3 1 3 14 20
Anaheim 4 1 3 0 2 9 19
Vancouver 6 1 5 0 2 10 26
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Columbus 4, Buffalo 2
Florida 3, Tampa Bay 2
Washington 4, St. Louis 0
Carolina 4, Nashville 1
Detroit 8, Chicago 6
Edmonton 6, Vancouver 0
Calgary 7, San Jose 5
Wednesday’s Results
N.Y. Islanders 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, OT
Detroit 3, Boston 2, OT
Pittsburgh 5, Buffalo 1
Toronto 5, Montreal 3
Minnesota 4, Winnipeg 3
Dallas at Colorado, late
Los Angeles at Anaheim, late
Thursday’s Games
Florida vs. Tampa Bay at Orlando, Fla., 7
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7
New Jersey at Winnipeg, 8
Ottawa at Chicago, 8:30
Arizona at Edmonton, 9
Calgary at San Jose, 10:30
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7
Buffalo vs. N.Y. Islanders at Oshawa, CAN, ON, 7
Carolina at Washington, 7
Detroit at Toronto, 7:30
Dallas at St. Louis, 8
Minnesota at Colorado, 9
Los Angeles at Vegas, 10
Saturday’s Games
Calgary at Edmonton, 3
Philadelphia at Boston, 5
Toronto at Detroit, 7
Montreal at Ottawa, 7
Tampa Bay at Florida, 7
Columbus at Chicago, 8
Arizona at Vancouver, 10
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta United FC 19 5 6 63 65 36
New York 18 7 5 59 55 32
New York City FC 15 8 8 53 54 39
Columbus 13 9 8 47 39 38
Philadelphia 14 12 4 46 43 45
Montreal 12 14 4 40 42 47
D.C. United 9 11 8 35 48 48
New England 8 10 11 35 43 45
Toronto FC 8 15 6 30 50 57
Chicago 7 16 7 28 43 56
Orlando City 7 18 4 25 40 66
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
FC Dallas 15 6 8 53 49 38
Sporting Kansas City 15 8 6 51 54 36
Los Angeles FC 14 7 8 50 57 43
Portland 13 9 8 47 46 45
Real Salt Lake 13 11 6 45 49 49
Seattle 13 11 5 44 37 32
LA Galaxy 11 11 8 41 57 59
Vancouver 11 11 7 40 47 56
Minnesota United 10 16 3 33 43 57
Houston 8 13 8 32 47 43
Colorado 6 17 6 24 32 55
San Jose 4 18 8 20 45 63
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday, September 19
Portland 3, Columbus 2
Atlanta United FC 4, San Jose 3
Philadelphia 1, Seattle 0
Saturday, September 22
Los Angeles FC 2, San Jose 0
New York 2, Toronto FC 0
Atlanta United FC 2, Real Salt Lake 0
Chicago 2, New England 2, tie
Columbus 2, Colorado 1
Houston 0, Orlando City 0, tie
New York City FC 1, Montreal 1, tie
Minnesota United 3, Portland 2
Sunday, September 23
Philadelphia 2, Sporting Kansas City 0
FC Dallas 2, Vancouver 1
LA Galaxy 3, Seattle 0
Wednesday, September 26
New York City FC 2, Chicago 0
Saturday, September 29
Los Angeles FC at Chicago, 3:30
Colorado at Seattle, 4
Montreal at D.C. United, 7
New England at Toronto FC, 7:30
Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30
New York City FC at Minnesota United, 8
San Jose at Houston, 8:30
Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 10
FC Dallas at Portland, 10:30
Sunday, September 30
Atlanta United FC at New York, 1
Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 5
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
STATS FCS Poll
Record Pts Pvs
1. North Dakota State (152) 3-0 3872 1
2. James Madison (3) 3-1 3708 2
3. South Dakota State 2-0 3516 3
4. Kennesaw State 3-1 3261 5
5. Eastern Washington 3-1 3187 6
6. Weber State 3-1 3027 7
7. Wofford 2-1 2836 8
8. Jacksonville State 2-1 2471 10
9. Illinois State 3-0 2447 16
10. McNeese 3-1 2279 9
11. Elon 2-1 2249 12
12. N.C. A&T 3-1 2091 4
13. Villanova 3-1 1814 15
13. Central Arkansas 2-1 1814 14
15. Nicholls 2-2 1759 18
16. Maine 2-1 1701 13
17. Montana 3-1 1321 19
18. Stony Brook 3-1 1214 20
19. UC Davis 3-1 1154 21
20. Chattanooga 4-0 913 NR
21. Sam Houston State 1-2 861 11
22. Rhode Island 2-1 685 23
23. Northern Iowa 1-2 413 25
24. Colgate 3-0 403 NR
25. Towson 2-1 284 NR
Others: Montana State 229, South Dakota 203, Samford 171, Princeton 88, North Dakota 61, Missouri State 56, Western Illinois 49, Harvard 30, Idaho State 28, Sacramento State 26, Tennessee State 25, Northern Arizona 22, Dartmouth 22, Delaware 21, Austin Peay 14, Yale 13, Richmond 7, ETSU 6, Mercer 5, Southeastern Louisiana 5, Prairie View A&M 4, Sacred Heart 4, Western Carolina 3, Howard 2, Eastern Kentucky 1.
FCS Coaches Poll
Record Pts Pvs
1. North Dakota State (26) 3-0 650 1
2. James Madison 3-1 623 2
3. South Dakota State 2-0 596 3
4. Kennesaw State 3-1 563 5
5. Eastern Washington 3-1 547 t6
6. Wofford 2-1 519 t6
7. Weber State 3-1 473 8
8. Jacksonville State 2-1 454 9
9. Elon 2-1 409 12
10. Illinois State 3-0 390 15
11. McNeese 3-1 376 10
12. Central Arkansas 2-1 367 13
13. North Carolina A&T 3-1 341 4
14. Villanova 3-1 320 14
15. Nicholls 2-2 293 18
16. Maine 1-2 241 16
17. Stony Brook 3-1 233 19
18. Montana 3-1 194 20
19. Sam Houston State 1-2 155 11
20. Rhode Island 2-1 126 23
21. Northern Iowa 1-2 125 22
22. UC Davis 3-1 120 25
23. Colgate 3-0 119 24
24. Chattanooga 4-0 68 NR
25. Princeton 2-0 27 NR
Others Receiving Votes: Towson 26, Montana State 22, Samford 21, Western Carolina 16, Harvard 9, South Dakota 8, Austin Peay 7, Southeastern Louisiana 5, Sacramento State 3, Northern Arizona 2, Delaware 1.
AFCA Division II Coaches
Record Pts Pvs
1. Minnesota State (26) 4-0 811 2
2. Indiana (Pa) (5) 4-0 761 3
3. Grand Valley State 4-0 746 5
4. Ferris State (2) 4-0 734 6
5. Midwestern State 4-0 706 7
6. West Georgia 4-0 656 8
7. Ouachita Baptist 4-0 593 9
8. Minnesota Duluth 4-0 526 11
9. Texas A&M-Commerce 3-1 444 1
10. Pittsburg State 4-0 442 15
11. West Florida 3-1 433 10
12. West Chester 4-0 430 13
13. Valdosta State 4-0 421 16
14. Central Washington 3-1 397 12
14. Colorado School of Mines 4-0 397 17
16. Colorado State-Pueblo 3-1 382 22
17. Northwest Missouri State 3-1 331 4
18. Fort Hays State 3-1 267 18
19. Southern Arkansas 4-0 250 21
20. Harding 3-1 223 T19
21. West Alabama 3-1 134 23
22. Indianapolis 2-1 105 25
23. Notre Dame (OH) 4-0 99 NR
24. Colorado Mesa 3-1 89 14
25. Tarleton State 4-0 80 NR
Others Receiving Votes: Azusa Pacific 69, Sioux Falls 54, Ohio Dominican 36, Kutztown 30, Ashland 17, Hillsdale 11, Charleston (WV) 10, Tiffin 9, Chadron State 7, Florida Tech 7, Washburn 5, Central Missouri 4, LIU-Post 4, Bowie State 2, Lenoir-Rhyne 1, New Haven 1, Saginaw Valley State 1.
AFCA Division III Coaches
Record Pts Pvs
1. Mount Union (Ohio) (45) 3-0 1293 1
2. Mary Hardin-Baylor (Texas) 3-0 1255 2
3. St. Thomas (Minn.) 3-0 1190 3
4. Brockport (N.Y.) 3-0 1092 4
5. North Central (Ill.) 3-0 1071 5
6. Wesley (Del.) 3-0 995 7
7. Hardin-Simmons (Texas) 3-0 972 6
8. Wisconsin-Whitewater 3-0 921 8
9. Frostburg State (Md.) 3-0 891 9
10. St. John’s (Minn.) 3-0 853 10
11. Wittenberg (Ohio) 3-0 704 11
12. Washington & Jefferson (Pa.) 4-0 695 12
13. Wisconsin-Oshkosh 2-1 676 13
14. Linfield (Ore.) 1-1 646 14
15. Trine (Ind.) 3-0 484 16
16. Berry (Ga.) 4-0 481 17
17. John Carroll (Ohio) 2-1 427 15
18. Case Western (Ohio) 3-0 403 18
19. RPI (N.Y.) 4-0 278 19
20. Delaware Valley (Pa.) 3-1 239 20
21. Illinois Wesleyan 2-1 189 23
22. Wabash (Ind.) 3-0 184 22
23. Franklin & Marshall (Pa.) 4-0 182 21
24. Wheaton (Ill.) 2-1 135 24
25. Wisconsin-La Crosse 2-1 114 25
Others Receiving Votes: Central (Iowa) 91, Wisconsin-Platteville 49, Johns Hopkins (Md.) 47, Wartburg (Iowa) 42, Salisbury (Md.) 39, Ohio Northern 34, Concordia-Moorhead (Minn.) 33, Ithaca (NY) 29, Muhlenberg (Pa.) 22, Whitworth (Wash.) 21, East Texas Baptist 17, Trinity (Conn.) 15, Union (N.Y.) 15, Monmouth (Ill.) 13, Washington & Lee (Va.) 12, Amherst (Mass.) 11, Baldwin-Wallace (Ohio) 9, Bethel (Minn.) 9, Redlands (Calif.) 5, Hope (Mich.) 3, Mount Saint Joseph (Ohio) 3, Rowan (N.J.) 3, Wisconsin-Stout 3, Centre (Ky.) 2, Alfred (N.Y.) 1, Framingham State (Mass.) 1, George Fox (Ore.) 1.
NAIA Football Poll
Record Pts Pv
1. Saint Francis (Ind.) (16) 4-0 366 1
2. Morningside (Iowa) 4-0 351 2
3. Southern Oregon 4-0 339 3
4. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 3-0 323 4
5. Northwestern (Iowa) 4-0 309 5
6. Marian (Ind.) 3-0 294 6
7. Reinhardt (Ga.) 3-1 281 7
8. Evangel (Mo.) 5-0 257 10
9. Georgetown (Ky.) 3-1 250 9
10. Grand View (Iowa) 2-1 237 11
11. Baker (Kan.) 3-1 216 12
12. Kansas Wesleyan 4-0 184 14
13. Cumberlands (Ky.) 5-0 176 16
14. Langston (Okla.) 2-1 173 13
14. Bethel (Tenn.) 4-0 173 17
16. Benedictine (Kan.) 3-1 169 15
17. Concordia (Mich.) 3-1 161 8
18. Dickinson State (N.D.) 3-1 131 19
19. Arizona Christian 4-0 121 21
20. Montana Tech 3-1 81 24
21. Faulkner (Ala.) 3-1 67 25
22. Webber International (Fla.) 4-0 62 NR
23. Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 3-2 47 23
24. Montana Western 3-1 33 22
25. Siena Heights (Mich.) 4-0 30 NR
Others Receiving Votes: Avila (Mo.) 25, Southeastern (Fla.) 20, Midland (Neb.) 17, Eastern Oregon 7, Doane (Neb.) 5, Saint Xavier (Ill.) 4, Tabor (Kan.) 3.
Thursday’s Games
SOUTH
SC State at NC A&T, 7
Lindsey Wilson at Presbyterian, 7
North Carolina at Miami, 8
MIDWEST
N. Iowa at Indiana St., 7
Friday’s Games
EAST
Princeton at Columbia, 6
Rhode Island at Harvard, 7
SOUTH
Memphis at Tulane, 8
FAR WEST
UCLA at Colorado, 9
Saturday’s Games
EAST
Temple at Boston College, Noon
Army at Buffalo, Noon
Indiana at Rutgers, Noon
Georgetown at Brown, 1
Bucknell at Holy Cross, 1
Dayton at Marist, 1
Wagner at Monmouth (NJ), 1
Maine at Yale, 1
Sacred Heart at Cornell, 1:30
Penn at Dartmouth, 1:30
Cincinnati at UConn, 3:30
WV Wesleyan at St. Francis (Pa.), 4
The Citadel at Towson, 4
CCSU at Lafayette, 6
Villanova at Stony Brook, 6
Ohio St. at Penn St., 7:30
SOUTH
Louisiana-Lafayette at Alabama, Noon
Syracuse at Clemson, Noon
Bowling Green at Georgia Tech, Noon
Virginia at NC State, 12:20
Drake at Jacksonville, 1
New Hampshire at Elon, 1:30
Mercer at VMI, 1:30
W. Carolina at Furman, 2
Louisiana-Monroe at Georgia St., 2
Charleston Southern at Hampton, 2
James Madison at Richmond, 3
South Alabama at Appalachian St., 3:30
Old Dominion at East Carolina, 3:30
Tennessee at Georgia, 3:30
Florida St. at Louisville, 3:30
Lamar at Nicholls, 3:30
Coastal Carolina at Troy, 3:30
Pittsburgh at UCF, 3:30
Rice at Wake Forest, 3:30
Southern Miss. at Auburn, 4
Austin Peay at Jacksonville St., 4
Florida A&M at NC Central, 4
Delaware St. at Norfolk St., 4
Tennessee St. at Vanderbilt, 4
Alabama A&M at Jackson St., 5
North Alabama at Campbell, 6
Wofford at Gardner-Webb, 6
Arkansas St. at Georgia Southern, 6
Samford at Kennesaw St., 6
Florida at Mississippi St., 6
Bethune-Cookman at Savannah St., 6
Charlotte at UAB, 6
Colgate at William & Mary, 6
Virginia Tech at Duke, 7
Stephen F. Austin at McNeese St., 7
FAU at Middle Tennessee, 7
UT Martin at Murray St., 7
Alcorn St. at Southern U., 7
E. Illinois at Tennessee Tech, 7
Chattanooga at ETSU, 7:30
Ark.-Pine Bluff at FIU, 7:30
South Carolina at Kentucky, 7:30
Marshall at W. Kentucky, 7:30
Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 8
Mississippi at LSU, 9:15
MIDWEST
Oklahoma St. at Kansas, Noon
Cent. Michigan at Michigan St., Noon
Morehead St. at Butler, 1
UMass at Ohio, 2
Davidson at Valparaiso, 2
Kent St. at Ball St., 3
Illinois St. at Missouri St., 3
Texas at Kansas St., 3:30
W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 3:30
S. Dakota St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30
Purdue at Nebraska, 3:30
Youngstown St. at W. Illinois, 4
Michigan at Northwestern, 4:30
N. Illinois at E. Michigan, 6
South Dakota at S. Illinois, 7
Stanford at Notre Dame, 7:30
SOUTHWEST
Texas A&M vs. Arkansas at Arlington, Texas, Noon
West Virginia at Texas Tech, Noon
Baylor at Oklahoma, 3:30
Cent. Arkansas at Sam Houston St., 4
Prairie View vs. Grambling St. at Dallas, 5
Incarnate Word at Abilene Christian, 7
Houston Baptist at SMU, 7
Iowa St. at TCU, 7
UTEP at UTSA, 7
Louisiana Tech at North Texas, 7:30
FAR WEST
North Dakota at N. Colorado, 2:05
E. Washington at Montana St., 3
Nevada at Air Force, 4
N. Arizona at Idaho St., 4:30
Portland St. at Idaho, 5
Stetson at San Diego, 5
Liberty at New Mexico, 6
Utah at Washington St., 6
Hawaii at San Jose St., 7
Boise St. at Wyoming, 7
Montana at Cal Poly, 7:05
BYU at Washington, 8:30
Oregon St. at Arizona St., 10
Southern Cal at Arizona, 10:30
Oregon at California, 10:30
Toledo at Fresno St., 10:30
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated RHP Aaron Slegers from the 10-day DL.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Frankie Thon Jr. director of international amateur scouting.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Announced manager John Gibbons will not return next season. Selected the contract of 3B Jon Berti from New Hampshire (EL). Transferred 3B Brandon Drury to the 60-day DL.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Signed a working agreement with Ogden (Pioneer).
Can-Am League
TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Exercised the 2019 option on INF David Glaude.
Football
National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DB John Franklin III from the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DT Ryan Glasgow on injured reserve. Signed DT Adolphus Washington off Dallas’ practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Released DB Donnel Pumphrey from the practice squad. Signed TE Jerome Cunningham to the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed CB Davon House on injured reserve. Signed CB Bashaud Breeland.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed CB Aqib Talib on injured reserve. Signed CB Dominique Hatfield from the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived WR Tanner McEvoy. Placed DE Williams Hayes on injured reserve. Signed LB Martrell Spaight. Signed DE Jonathan Woodard from the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed LB Ja’Whaun Bentley and RB Rex Burkhead on injured reserve. Released WR Jace Billingsley from the practice squad. Re-signed FB Kenjon Barner and DE John Simon. Signed DB David Jones to the practice squad.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Placed PK Mike Nugent on injured reserve. Signed PK Matt McCrane.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed QB Jimmy Garoppolo on injured reserve. Signed QB Nick Mullens from the practice squad and DL Ryan Delaire, OL Christian DiLauro and DB Dexter McCoil to the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed S Andrew Adams. Signed CB Marko Myers to the practice squad.
Hockey
National Hockey League
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned Fs Clark Bishop and Julien Gauthier and D Jake Bean and Trevor Carrick to Charlotte (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled Fs Boko Imama, Matt Luff, Drake Rymsha and Sheldon Rempal from Ontario (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned D Egor Yakovlev to Binghamton (AHL).
American Hockey League
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed F Shawn O’Donnell.
Olympic Sports
USADA — Announced American weightlifter Andrew Butterworth accepted a 42-month sanction for an anti-doping rule violation.
Soccer
United Soccer League
USL — Suspended Ottawa D Nana Attakora and M Kevin Oliveira three games and Charleston F Patrick Okonkwo, San Antonio D Moises Hernandez, Bethlehem D Brandon Aubrey, Las Vegas M Carlos Alvarez, Richmond D Mekeil Williams, San Antonio F Cesar Elizondo and Fresno M/F Pedro Ribeiro one game.
College
TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Announced the resignation of senior associate athletic director for student services and senior woman administrator Farrah Manthei so she can take the position of deputy athletic director at Illinois-Chicago.
WISCONSIN — Named Brad Winchester volunteer assistant men’s hockey coach.
LOCAL SPORTS
Wednesday’s Results
Prep Girls Tennis
Fostoria 5, Rossford 0
SINGLES
No.1 — Jennaleigh McCumber (Fos) def. Leah Espen, 6-2, 6-3.
No.2 — Naija Miller (Fos) def. Savannah Yandell, 6-2, 6-2.
No.3 — Mya Weimerskirch (Fos) def. Casey Keno, 6-1, 6-2.
DOUBLES
No.1 — Kyhra Baeder/Rubi Dessausure (Fos) def. Gabby Boyd/Makayla Wilson, 6-0, 6-0.
No.2 — Imani Velazquez/Maddie Cook (Fos) won by forfeit.
RECORDS: Fostoria 7-8.
Junior High Volleyball
Hopewell-Loudon (8th) 21-36-25, McComb 25-34-14
Hopewell-Loudon (7th) 25-25, McComb 13-14
SCHEDULE
Thursday’s Events
Prep Boys Soccer
Van Buren at Cory-Rawson (NCOSA), 5
Prep Girls Tennis
Toledo Whitmer at Fostoria, 4:30
Fremont St. Joseph at Tiffin Calvert (SBC), 5
Prep Volleyball
New Riegel at Old Fort (SBC), 5:30
Tiffin Calvert at Lakota (SBC), 5:30
Mohawk at Carey (N10), 5:30
Genoa at Fostoria (NBC), 5:30
Woodmore at Elmwood (NBC), 5:30
Prep Boys Golf
Elmwood, Fostoria, Ottawa-Glandorf & Upper Sandusky in Division II sectional at Country Acres Golf Club
Arlington in Division III sectional at Colonial Golfers Club
Hopewell-Loudon, Lakota & North Baltimore in Division III sectional at Green Hills Golf Course
Tiffin Calvert, Mohawk, Old Fort & Riverdale in Division III sectional at Valley View Golf Course
Ada, Arcadia, Bluffton, Carey, Columbus Grove, Leipsic, McComb, New Riegel, Van Buren in Division III sectional at Sycamore Springs Golf Course
LOCAL & AREA
Wrestling Officials Class
There will be a class for those wanting to become an OHSAA wrestling official on six consecutive Thursday nights beginning Oct. 11 at We Serve Coffee at 114 E. Sandusky St. in Findlay. Classes will be held from 6-9 p.m. each Thursday. For more information or to register for class, go the the OHSAA’s website at ohsaa.org and click on officiating or call Ron Nieset at 419-423-8995.
Lakeland Golf Outing
ARCADIA — Lakeland Golf Course will host 3-person scramble on Saturday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. The $40 entry fee includes the scramble, food and cash prizes. Call the clubhouse at 419-894-6440 to register.
Football Tryouts
FINDLAY — The Findlay Knights, a semi-pro football team looking to compete in the Blue Collar League, will hold tryouts Oct. 13 and Nov. 10 at the Koehler Center on the University of Findlay campus. Registration begins at 8 a.m.; cost is $15. Those attending are asked to wear white shirts, blue shorts and bring water. More information can be obtaimned by calling Alex Hughes at 567-294-8295 or going to findlayknights.com.