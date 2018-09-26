Prep Football: Redmen coming off big win in Week 4

By SCOTT COTTOS

STAFF WRITER

Fostoria High School’s football team put together a strong showing last week in crushing Woodmore 38-0 at Memorial Stadium.

The Redmen will have to be better still if they will head home with a victory after playing at Eastwood in Friday’s 7 p.m. Northern Buckeye Conference contest

“It was a shutout and we put up 38 points,” Fostoria coach Derek Kidwell said of last week’s triumph, which boosted his club’s record to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the NBC. “I’d like to have one of our best games against one of our better opponents. We’re still waiting for one of those. But, overall, it was probably the best game we’ve played this year.”

Undoubtedly, Eastwood coach Craig Rutherford was less pleased last week after host Rossford scored a touchdown in the last 90 seconds to come away with a 35-34 upset. The defeat dropped the perennially powerful Eagles to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in conference play.

“In order to win this week, we’re going to have to, collectively, play our best offensive game of the season and best defensive game of the season,” Kidwell said. “We’ll get our kids ready. We’ll prepare our kids X and-O wise and we’ll have them ready Friday night. Whether we go out and execute remains to be seen, but our kids will be prepared.”

Here are five things to know going into Eastwood’s homecoming game:

THE WEEK IN REVIEW: In addition to turning in strong showings on offense and defense, FHS received some unexpected help when three would-be squib kicks turned into onside kicks that the Redmen recovered. They went on to cash two of them in for touchdowns.

“We played well enough to win,” Kidwell said. “It was a fluke to recover three onside kicks in a row. They weren’t really onside kicks, but they did come out that way. We still squandered some opportunities to score in the first half. The defense played well, but (the Wildcats) weren’t a good offensive team. But we did the things we needed to do to get off the field and get us the ball back.

“Collectively, check the box on offense; we played well enough. Defensively, a shutout. Check that box. Special teams wise, we recovered three onside kicks. Check that box. It was probably, the first game all year where we’ve been able to check all the boxes, where we’ve won those phases of the game.”

MIDTERM: It’s about midway through the first semester of many high schools and colleges, so with the regular season moving into the second half, Kidwell was asked to grade the Redmen.

“A 2-3 grade,” he said. “That’s what we are. Our record is what it is. It’s still a work in progress. There’s still a lot of untapped potential. I think we’re a good 2-3 football team. We’ve got to continue getting better each and every day in all three phases — offensively, defensively and special teams. That’s why you have practice. That’s why you have a 10-week season — to keep getting better. Really, that’s all you can ask for as a coach, (to have) your kids keep developing throughout the season. I think we have so far.”

ABOUT THE EAGLES: Eastwood hangs its hat on a run-heavy wing-T offense. The Eagles rushed for more than 400 yards against Rossford. Junior Jaden Rayford, perhaps the best of a stable of fine Eastwood running backs, didn’t play against the Bulldogs, but Kidwell is preparing as though Rayford will be on the field.

Rayford’s also the free safety in the Eagles, 4-4 defense, which has another standout safety in Gavin Slattman, who is the quarterback on offense.

UPSET ALERT: Fostoria played well for three quarters before running out of steam and falling 35-7 last year to the Eagles, who went on to reach the Division V state championship game (a 21-14 overtime loss to Wheelersburg).

With Rossford (2-3) having done so last week, could the Redmen also pull off an upset of Eastwood?

“We’ve talked to them about it,” Kidwell said of Rossford’s surprise win. “The thing for us is we need early success. If they take the first drive and they score, I can see our kids dipping their heads and pouting. If in the first seven minutes it’s a 0-0 score and we’ve made them punt once or twice and they’ve made us punt once or twice, we may be OK; we may be in for a four-quarter football game.

“But if Rayford or any of the other running backs rip off a 30-yarder and they score in three or four plays, I think that’s when doubt starts creeping into our kids’ mindset. We as coaches have got to keep positive. We’ve got to keep coaching them and keep counseling them to fight the fight and it’s a long football game. … Anything can happen in a span of four quarters in football.”

COMING UP: On Oct. 12, at halftime of the Redmen’s homecoming game against Elmwood, Fostoria will name the playing surface at Memorial Stadium “Dick Kidwell Field” after the Redmen coach who compiled a 174-50-3 record at FHS from 1977-1996.

Dick Kidwell’s 1991 team won the Division II state championship team with his son, Derek Kidwell, playing quarterback and being named the state’s Mr. Football at the end of the season. Dick Kidwell finished his career with another Division II state title, in 1996.

Kidwell’s teams won 12 Great Lakes League championships and made 10 playoff appearances. His Redmen were Division II state runners-up in 1989 and 1999.

Kidwell will be joined by his family to be honored at the end of halftime of the homecoming game. The family will host a meet-and-greet session prior to the game at the stadium and a short postgame reception at the Fostoria Moose Lodge.

