Tuesday’s scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL

Weekly AP Poll

Division I

1. Cincinnati Colerain (9) 5-0 217

2. Mentor (8) 5-0 214

3. Pickerington Central (6) 5-0 208

4. Reynoldsburg (2) 5-0 133

5. Canton McKinley 5-0 129

6. Dublin Coffman 5-0 125

7. Solon (1) 5-0 100

8. Pickerington North 4-1 47

9. Lakewood St. Edward 2-2 43

10. Springfield 5-0 42

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Hilliard Davidson 38. Miamisburg 30. Cleveland St. Ignatius 22. Cincinnati Elder 17. Austintown-Fitch 16. Cincinnati Moeller 14. Clayton Northmont 13.

Division II

1. Akron Hoban (20) 5-0 251

2. Toledo Central Catholic (4) 5-0 199

3. Massillon Washington (1) 5-0 163

4. Anthony Wayne (1) 5-0 129

5. Avon Lake 5-0 120

6. Wadsworth 5-0 111

7. Cincinnati La Salle 4-1 94

8. Maple Heights 5-0 79

9. Avon 4-1 43

10. Kings Mills Kings 5-0 33

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Dresden Tri-Valley 30. Massillon Perry 21. Barberton 21. Amherst Steele 20. Cincinnati Winton Woods 14. Troy 14. Youngstown Boardman 13. Trenton Edgewood 12.

Division III

1. Canfield (10) 5-0 218

2. Day. Chaminade Julienne (11) 5-0 191

3. Sandusky (1) 5-0 151

4. Bellbrook (1) 5-0 112

5. Thornville Sheridan 5-0 107

6. Bay Village Bay 5-0 100

7. Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 5-0 99

8. Chagrin Falls Kenston 5-0 92

9. Trotwood-Madison (2) 3-2 51

10. Kettering Archbishop Alter (1) 4-1 40

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 31. Columbus Eastmoor Academy 30. Columbus Bishop Hartley 29. Millersburg West Holmes 29. Akron East 22. Hillsboro 19. Aurora 18. Alliance Marlington 16. Parma Padua 16. Granville 12.

Division IV

1. St. Marys Memorial (15) 5-0 221

2. Cincinnati Wyoming (2) 5-0 182

3. Hubbard (3) 5-0 162

4. Poland Seminary (1) 5-0 140

5. Steubenville (3) 4-1 121

6. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (2) 4-1 119

7. St. Clairsville 5-0 109

8. Bellville Clear Fork 5-0 103

9. London 5-0 52

10. Perry 4-1 49

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Waverly 44. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 30.

Division V

1. Genoa Area (16) 5-0 225

2. Middletown Madison (3) 5-0 179

3. Marion Pleasant (1) 5-0 140

4. Leavittsburg Labrae (2) 5-0 134

5. Wheelersburg (3) 4-1 132

6. Liberty Center (1) 5-0 124

7. Johnstown-Monroe 4-1 85

8. Amanda-Clearcreek 5-0 80

9. Bellaire 5-0 41

10. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 5-0 40

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Akron Manchester 37. Wickliffe 30. Minford 29. West Lafayette Ridgewood 27. Portsmouth West 21. Anna 21. Cincinnati Purcell Marian 12.

Division VI

1. Coldwater (16) 5-0 241

2. Marion Local (8) 5-0 223

3. Kirtland (1) 5-0 166

4. Mechanicsburg 5-0 140

5. Lima Central Catholic 5-0 128

6. Columbus Grandview Heights 5-0 108

7. Salineville Southern 5-0 87

8. Mogadore 4-1 66

9. Rootstown 5-0 59

10. McDonald (1) 5-0 37

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Beverly Fort Frye 29. St. Henry 27. Sugarcreek Garaway 23. Galion Northmor 16. Creston Norwayne 15. Cincinnati Deer Park 14.

Division VII

1. McComb (11) 5-0 218

2. Mohawk (5) 5-0 199

3. Canal Winch. Harvest Prep (2) 5-0 170

4. Minster (7) 4-1 158

5. Leipsic 5-0 129

6. Ft. Loramie 4-1 84

7. Tiffin Calvert 4-1 68

8. Edgerton (1) 5-0 63

9. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 4-1 47

10. Pandora-Gilboa 5-0 43

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Glouster Trimble 38. Greenwich South Central 32. Convoy Crestview 30. Windham 28. Norwalk St. Paul 25. Arlington 21. Miami Valley Christian Academy 16. Youngstown Christian 14.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Weekly State Coaches Poll

Division I

1, Cincinnati Ursuline (31) 411

2, Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (4) 339

3, Parma Padua (6) 326

4, Cincinnati Mercy McAuley (1) 255

5, Cleveland St. Joseph 178

5, Strongsville (3) 178

7, Dublin Coffman 177

8, Cincinnati St. Ursula 132

9, Powell Olentangy Liberty 100

10, Wadsworth 77

OTHER NW OHIO TEAMS: 18, Perrysburg 11. 20, Toledo St. Ursula 7.

Division II

1, Cincinnati Roger Bacon (23) 402

2, Plain City Jonathan Alder (12) 320

3, Parma Heights Holy Name (1) 271

4, Bellbrook 189

5, Chillicothe Unioto 166

6, Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (2) 155′

7, Marengo Highland 147

8, Sunbury Big Walnut (1) 129

9, Granville 123

10, Gallipolis Gallia Academy (1) 76

10, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (2) 76

Division III

1, Huron (19) 432

2, Ottawa-Glandorf (17) 383

3, LIberty-Benton (7) 379

4, Tinora (3) 207

5, Salem (1) 189

6, Chillicothe Southeastern 177

7, Zoarville Tusacarawas Valley 156

8, Wheelersburg 90

9, Milford Center Fairbanks 85

10, Coldwater 80

Division IV

1, St. Henry (37) 410

2, New Bremen (1) 319

3, Fort Recovery 299

4, Marion Local 221

5, Leipsic (1) 197

6, Monroeville 180

7, Jackson Center (1) 163

8, Norwalk St. Paul 132

9, Arlington 96

10, Mohawk (1) 62

OTHER NW OHIO SCHOOLS: 15, Tiffin Calvert 37. 18, Buckeye Central 28. 19, McComb 21.

PREP SOCCER

Weekly State Coaches Poll

Division I Boys

1, Cleveland St. Ignatius 8-0-1 100

2, Cincinnati Moeller 7-0-1 89

3, Medina 8-0-2 74

4, Powell Olentangy Liberty 9-1-0 69

5, Toledo St. John’s 10-0-1 56

6, Beavercreek 9-1-0 49

7, New Albany 8-0-0 43

8, Cincinnati St. Xavier 6-1-2 28

9, Columbus St. Charles 6-2-0 20

10, Centerville 8-0-2 12

Division II Boys

1, Columbus DeSales 8-1-0 99

2. Bay Village Bay 6-1-2 86

3, Kettering Alter 7-0-2 73

4, Cincinnati Wyoming 9-0-1 72

5, Richfield Revere 6-2-1 61

6, Chagrin Falls 8-1-1 48

7, Hubbard 9-0-0 31

8, Lexington 7-1-0 27

9, Lima Shawnee 9-1-1 20

10, Columbus Bexley 6-2-0 10

Division III Boys

1. Ottawa Hills 8-0-0 100

2. Dayton Christian 9-2-0 84

3, Cincinnati Country Day 4-2-0 64

4, Independence 9-0-0 63

5, Columbus Grandview Heights 6-2-2 55

6, Troy Christian 8-0-0 43

7, Kidron Central Christian 8-0-2 33

8, Archbold 9-1-0 31

8, Cincinnati Seven Hills 5-1-0 31

10, Cincinnati Madeira 6-2-0 24

Division I Girls

1, Medina 9-0-1 93

2. Strongsville 9-0-2 90

3, Beavercreek 9-0-0 75

4, Loveland 7-0-2 65

5, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 7-1-0 56

6, Anthony Wayne 8-1-2 41

7, Columbus Watterson 9-0-1 39

8, Ashland 10-1-0 35

9, Fairfield 7-0-1 23

10, Twinsburg 11-0-0 19

Division II Girls

1, Cincinnati Indian Hill 5-0-2 94

2, Granville 9-0-0 93

3, Kettering Alter 7-1-2 78

4, Lima Shawenee 10-0-0 61

5, Mansfield Madfison 8-0-1 57

6, Medina Buckeye 9-0-1 56

7, Sunbury Big Walnut 5-1-2 35

8, Hamilton Badin 4-3-1 18

9, Cin. Summit Country Day 7-2-0 15

10, Rocky River 5-4-0 14

Division III Girls

1, Kirtland 11-0-0 97

2, Cincinnati Country Day 7-0-0 91

3, Anna 9-0-1 75

4, Liberty-Benton 8-0-1 66

5, Doylestown Chippewa 7-1-1 50

6, Zanesville Rosecrans 8-1-2 43

7, Sidney Lehman 7-1-0 37

8, Huron 7-0-0 23

8, Cincinnati Madeira 1-1-3 23

8, Wheelersburg 10-0-0 23

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

x-Boston 106 51 .675 —

y-New York 96 60 .615 9½

Tampa Bay 87 69 .558 18½

Toronto 71 86 .452 35

Baltimore 45 111 .288 60½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Cleveland 88 68 .564 —

Minnesota 72 83 .465 15½

Detroit 63 93 .404 25

Chicago 61 95 .391 27

Kansas City 54 102 .346 34

West Division

W L Pct GB

z-Houston 99 57 .635 —

Oakland 94 62 .603 5

Seattle 85 70 .548 13½

Los Angeles 75 81 .481 24

Texas 66 89 .426 32½

z-clinched playoff berth

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 2

Kansas City 3, Detroit 2

Chicago Cubs 6, Chicago White Sox 1

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 2

Texas 6, Seattle 1

Minnesota 5, Oakland 1

Cleveland 4, Boston 3, 11 innings

Monday’s Results

Houston 5, Toronto 3

Boston 6, Baltimore 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 0

Texas at L.A. Angels, late

Oakland at Seattle, late

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City (Skoglund 1-5) at Cincinnati (Harvey 7-9), 6:40

Houston (James 1-0) at Toronto (Gaviglio 3-8), 7:07

Baltimore (Yacabonis 0-2) at Boston (Price 15-7), 7:10

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10

Cleveland (Bauer 12-6) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 7-16), 8:10

Detroit (Turnbull 0-1) at Minnesota (Stewart 2-1), 8:10

Texas (Gallardo 8-6) at L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 2-2), 10:07

Oakland (Anderson 4-5) at Seattle (Leake 10-10), 10:10

Wednesday’s Games

Houston at Toronto, 4:07

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 6:40

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

x-Atlanta 88 68 .564 —

Philadelphia 78 77 .503 9½

Washington 79 78 .503 9½

New York 73 83 .468 15

Miami 62 94 .397 26

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 91 65 .583 —

Milwaukee 89 67 .571 2

St. Louis 87 69 .558 4

Pittsburgh 79 76 .510 11½

Cincinnati 66 91 .420 25½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 87 69 .558 —

Colorado 85 70 .548 1½

Arizona 79 77 .506 8

San Francisco 72 84 .462 15

San Diego 62 94 .397 25

x-clinched division

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Miami 6, Cincinnati 0

Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 6

Milwaukee 13, Pittsburgh 6

Chicago Cubs 6, Chicago White Sox 1

St. Louis 9, San Francisco 2

Colorado 2, Arizona 0

L.A. Dodgers 14, San Diego 0

Monday’s Results

Washington 7, Miami 3

Pittsburgh 5, Chicago Cubs 1

Milwaukee at St. Louis, late

Philadelphia at Colorado, late

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, late

San Diego at San Francisco, late

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City (Skoglund 1-5) at Cincinnati (Harvey 7-9), 6:40

Miami (Brigham 0-3) at Washington (Scherzer 17-7), 7:05

Atlanta (Toussaint 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 12-4), 7:10

Pittsburgh (Archer 5-8) at Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 5-5), 8:05

Milwaukee (Gonzalez 9-11) at St. Louis (Gomber 6-1), 8:15

Philadelphia (Velasquez 9-11) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 7-5) at Arizona (Koch 5-5), 9:40

San Diego (Erlin 4-7) at San Francisco (Stratton 10-10), 10:15

Wednesday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 4:05

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 6:40

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:10

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40

San Diego at San Francisco, 10:15

Monday’s Boxscores

Indians 4, White Sox 0

Cleveland Chicago

ab r h bi ab r h bi

G.Allen cf 4 1 2 0 Y.Sanch 2b 4 0 0 0

Y.Diaz 3b 5 1 2 0 Palka lf 2 0 0 0

M.Cbrra rf 4 0 1 0 Dvidson ph-1b 1 0 0 0

B.Brnes rf 1 0 1 1 A.Grcia rf 4 0 1 0

Encrnco dh 5 0 2 1 Narvaez dh 4 0 1 0

R.Davis pr-dh 0 0 0 0 K.Smith c 4 0 0 0

Alonso 1b 5 0 3 0 Dlmnico 1b-lf 3 0 2 0

Gomes c 4 0 1 0 Ti.Andr ss 3 0 0 0

Guyer lf 3 1 1 1 Rondon 3b 3 0 0 0

E.Gnzal ss 4 0 0 0 Cordell cf 3 0 0 0

Rosales 2b 4 1 1 1

Totals 39 4 14 4 Totals 31 0 4 0

Cleveland 000″000″103 — 4

Chicago 000″000″000 — 0

DP–Chicago 1. LOB–Cleveland 11, Chicago 5. 2B–G.Allen (10), Gomes (26). HR–Guyer (7), Rosales (1). SB–G.Allen (18). S–Guyer (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Kluber W,20-7 7 4 0 0 1 11

Miller H,10 1 0 0 0 0 2

Allen 1 0 0 0 0 2

Chicago

Covey 6 6 0 0 1 7

Hamilton (L,0-2) 1 2 1 1 0 0

Fry 2/3 1 0 0 1 1

Minaya 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Jones 1/3 5 3 3 0 1

Santiago 2/3 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires–Home, Manny Gonzalez. First, Andy Fletcher. Second, Jeff Nelson. Third, Laz Diaz. T–2:53. A–18,217 (40,615).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Betts, Boston, .343; Martinez, Boston, .328; Altuve, Houston, .317; Trout, Los Angeles, .316; Brantley, Cleveland, .309; Merrifield, Kansas City, .304; Segura, Seattle, .303; Castellanos, Detroit, .302; Wendle, Tampa Bay, .301; Andujar, New York, .298.

RUNS–Betts, Boston, 125; Lindor, Cleveland, 124; Martinez, Boston, 106; Ramirez, Cleveland, 104; Bregman, Houston, 103; Benintendi, Boston, 100; Springer, Houston, 99; Trout, Los Angeles, 98; Chapman, Oakland, 97; Stanton, New York, 95.

RBI–Martinez, Boston, 124; Davis, Oakland, 119; Ramirez, Cleveland, 103; Bregman, Houston, 101; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 100; Bogaerts, Boston, 96; Lowrie, Oakland, 94; Stanton, New York, 94; Cruz, Seattle, 92; 2 tied at 91.

HITS–Merrifield, Kansas City, 184; Martinez, Boston, 182; Castellanos, Detroit, 180; Lindor, Cleveland, 178; Betts, Boston, 176; Brantley, Cleveland, 171; Segura, Seattle, 171; Bregman, Houston, 167; Altuve, Houston, 165; Haniger, Seattle, 164.

DOUBLES–Bregman, Houston, 51; Betts, Boston, 46; Castellanos, Detroit, 45; Andujar, New York, 43; Bogaerts, Boston, 43; Chapman, Oakland, 42; Lindor, Cleveland, 42; Merrifield, Kansas City, 42; Piscotty, Oakland, 41; Benintendi, Boston, 39.

TRIPLES–Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 9; Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Gordon, Seattle, 7; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Span, Seattle, 7; 6 tied at 6.

HOME RUNS–Davis, Oakland, 45; Martinez, Boston, 41; Gallo, Texas, 39; Ramirez, Cleveland, 38; Trout, Los Angeles, 38; Cruz, Seattle, 36; Lindor, Cleveland, 36; Stanton, New York, 35; Betts, Boston, 32; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 31.

STOLEN BASES–Merrifield, Kansas City, 38; Smith, Tampa Bay, 36; Ramirez, Cleveland, 33; Gordon, Seattle, 30; Betts, Boston, 29; Anderson, Chicago, 26; Mondesi, Kansas City, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Lindor, Cleveland, 23; 2 tied at 21.

PITCHING–Snell, Tampa Bay, 21-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 19-7; Severino, New York, 18-8; Porcello, Boston, 17-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-9; Happ, New York, 16-6; Verlander, Houston, 16-9; 4 tied at 15.

ERA–Snell, Tampa Bay, 1.90; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.21; Verlander, Houston, 2.60; Cole, Houston, 2.92; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.93; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.07; Morton, Houston, 3.18; Fiers, Oakland, 3.31; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.35; Severino, New York, 3.38.

STRIKEOUTS–Verlander, Houston, 280; Cole, Houston, 272; Sale, Boston, 229; Carrasco, Cleveland, 217; Bauer, Cleveland, 215; Severino, New York, 213; Snell, Tampa Bay, 211; Kluber, Cleveland, 205; Clevinger, Cleveland, 202; Morton, Houston, 197.

National League

BATTING–Yelich, Milwaukee, .322; Gennett, Cincinnati, .315; Zobrist, Chicago, .311; Freeman, Atlanta, .311; Cain, Milwaukee, .308; Rendon, Washington, .308; Martinez, St. Louis, .304; Markakis, Atlanta, .301; Peralta, Arizona, .297; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .296.

RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 111; Yelich, Milwaukee, 108; Carpenter, St. Louis, 107; Albies, Atlanta, 103; Turner, Washington, 101; Harper, Washington, 99; Arenado, Colorado, 98; Baez, Chicago, 97; Freeman, Atlanta, 94; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 94.

RBI–Baez, Chicago, 110; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 104; Arenado, Colorado, 103; Story, Colorado, 102; Suarez, Cincinnati, 101; Harper, Washington, 100; Rizzo, Chicago, 96; Yelich, Milwaukee, 96; Freeman, Atlanta, 95; 2 tied at 93.

HITS–Freeman, Atlanta, 186; Markakis, Atlanta, 182; Gennett, Cincinnati, 180; Yelich, Milwaukee, 178; Peraza, Cincinnati, 177; Turner, Washington, 175; Blackmon, Colorado, 171; Baez, Chicago, 169; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 169; Story, Colorado, 164.

DOUBLES–Markakis, Atlanta, 43; Rendon, Washington, 42; Carpenter, St. Louis, 40; Freeman, Atlanta, 40; Story, Colorado, 40; Albies, Atlanta, 39; Baez, Chicago, 38; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 36; 3 tied at 35.

TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 11; Baez, Chicago, 9; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; Rosario, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 7; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 7; Difo, Washington, 7.

HOME RUNS–Carpenter, St. Louis, 36; Arenado, Colorado, 34; Baez, Chicago, 34; Harper, Washington, 34; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 33; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 33; Muncy, Los Angeles, 33; Story, Colorado, 33; 3 tied at 32.

STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 43; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 33; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 32; Cain, Milwaukee, 29; Inciarte, Atlanta, 28; Story, Colorado, 26; Jankowski, San Diego, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Peraza, Cincinnati, 23; Rosario, New York, 22.

PITCHING–Lester, Chicago, 17-6; Mikolas, St. Louis, 17-4; Scherzer, Washington, 17-7; Freeland, Colorado, 16-7; Nola, Philadelphia, 16-6; Chacin, Milwaukee, 14-8; Godley, Arizona, 14-11; Greinke, Arizona, 14-11; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 14-9; Williams, Pittsburgh, 14-9.

ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.77; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.46; Scherzer, Washington, 2.57; Freeland, Colorado, 2.84; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.88; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.94; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.04; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 3.16; Greinke, Arizona, 3.21; Corbin, Arizona, 3.23.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 290; deGrom, New York, 259; Corbin, Arizona, 242; Nola, Philadelphia, 216; Marquez, Colorado, 210; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 193; Greinke, Arizona, 193; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 185; Godley, Arizona, 180; Wheeler, New York, 179.

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Miami 3 0 0 1.000 75 52

New England 1 2 0 .333 57 77

Buffalo 1 2 0 .333 50 84

N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 77 58

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 2 1 0 .667 49 50

Jacksonville 2 1 0 .667 57 44

Indianapolis 1 2 0 .333 60 63

Houston 0 3 0 .000 59 74

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Cincinnati 2 1 0 .667 89 77

Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 97 51

Cleveland 1 1 1 .500 60 59

Pittsburgh 0 1 1 .250 58 63

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 118 92

Denver 2 1 0 .667 61 70

L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 82 93

Oakland 0 3 0 .000 52 81

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Washington 2 1 0 .667 64 44

Philadelphia 2 1 0 .667 59 55

Dallas 1 2 0 .333 41 53

N.Y. Giants 1 2 0 .333 55 62

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 75 61

New Orleans 2 1 0 .667 104 103

Carolina 2 1 0 .667 71 60

Atlanta 1 2 0 .333 80 85

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Chicago 2 1 0 .667 63 55

Green Bay 1 1 1 .500 70 83

Minnesota 1 1 1 .500 59 72

Detroit 1 2 0 .333 70 88

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 3 0 0 1.000 102 36

Seattle 1 2 0 .333 65 64

San Francisco 1 2 0 .333 73 89

Arizona 0 3 0 .000 20 74

Thursday’s RESULT

Cleveland 21, N.Y. Jets 17

Sunday’s RESULTS

Tennessee 9, Jacksonville 6

N.Y. Giants 27, Houston 22

Miami 28, Oakland 20

Buffalo 27, Minnesota 6

Carolina 31, Cincinnati 21

Philadelphia 20, Indianapolis 16

Baltimore 27, Denver 14

Washington 31, Green Bay 17

Kansas City 38, San Francisco 27

New Orleans 43, Atlanta 37, OT

L.A. Rams 35, L.A. Chargers 23

Seattle 24, Dallas 13

Chicago 16, Arizona 14

Detroit 26, New England 10

Monday’s Game

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 8:15

Thursday’s game

Minnesota at L.A. Rams, 8:20

Sunday’s games

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 1

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 1

Houston at Indianapolis, 1

N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, 1

Miami at New England, 1

Detroit at Dallas, 1

Buffalo at Green Bay, 1

Philadelphia at Tennessee, 1

Seattle at Arizona, 4:05

Cleveland at Oakland, 4:05

New Orleans at N.Y. Giants, 4:25

San Francisco at L.A. Chargers, 4:25

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8:20

Open: Washington, Carolina

Monday, Oct. 1 game

Kansas City at Denver, 8:15

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 6 5 0 1 11 21 14

Detroit 4 4 0 0 8 14 9

Montreal 5 4 1 0 8 18 11

Toronto 5 4 1 0 8 17 12

Buffalo 4 2 2 0 4 12 11

Florida 4 2 2 0 4 12 15

Tampa Bay 4 2 2 0 4 12 13

Ottawa 4 0 4 0 0 6 16

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

N.Y. Islanders 6 4 2 0 8 15 12

Philadelphia 6 3 2 1 7 19 16

Carolina 3 3 0 0 6 15 3

N.Y. Rangers 4 2 2 0 4 14 17

Pittsburgh 4 1 2 1 3 13 12

New Jersey 4 0 2 2 2 7 13

Columbus 5 1 4 0 2 9 20

Washington 4 0 3 1 1 6 17

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Dallas 4 3 0 1 7 16 11

Winnipeg 4 3 1 0 6 14 14

St. Louis 4 3 1 0 6 14 8

Nashville 4 2 2 0 4 13 13

Chicago 3 1 2 0 2 8 10

Minnesota 5 1 4 0 2 14 13

Colorado 2 0 2 0 0 1 12

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 4 4 0 0 8 24 9

Edmonton 4 3 1 0 6 21 14

Arizona 4 3 1 0 6 16 13

Calgary 6 2 2 2 6 20 21

San Jose 3 2 0 1 5 15 9

Vancouver 4 1 3 0 2 9 16

Los Angeles 4 0 3 1 1 10 19

Anaheim 3 0 3 0 0 5 17

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 2

St. Louis 5, Columbus 1

Winnipeg 5, Edmonton 3

Monday’s Results

Boston 4, Philadelphia 3

N.Y. Rangers 4, New Jersey 3, OT

Montreal 5, Toronto 1

Dallas 5, Minnesota 3

Winnipeg at Calgary, late

Vancouver vs. Los Angeles at Salt Lake City, Utah, late

Colorado at Vegas, late

Arizona at Anaheim, late

Tuesday’s Games

Columbus vs. Buffalo at Clinton Arena, 7

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7:30

Washington at St. Louis, 8

Carolina at Nashville, 8

Detroit at Chicago, 8:30

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9

San Jose at Calgary, 9

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Detroit at Boston, 7

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7

Toronto at Montreal, 7:30

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8

Dallas at Colorado, 9

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10

Thursday’s Games

Florida vs. Tampa Bay at Orlando, Fla., 7

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7

New Jersey at Winnipeg, 8

Ottawa at Chicago, 8:30

Arizona at Edmonton, 9

Calgary at San Jose, 10:30

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Thursday’s Games

SOUTH

SC State at NC A&T, 7

Lindsey Wilson at Presbyterian, 7

North Carolina at Miami, 8

MIDWEST

N. Iowa at Indiana St., 7

Friday’s Games

EAST

Princeton at Columbia, 6

Rhode Island at Harvard, 7

SOUTH

Memphis at Tulane, 8

FAR WEST

UCLA at Colorado, 9

Saturday’s Games

EAST

Temple at Boston College, Noon

Army at Buffalo, Noon

Indiana at Rutgers, Noon

Georgetown at Brown, 1

Bucknell at Holy Cross, 1

Dayton at Marist, 1

Wagner at Monmouth (NJ), 1

Maine at Yale, 1

Sacred Heart at Cornell, 1:30

Penn at Dartmouth, 1:30

Cincinnati at UConn, 3:30

WV Wesleyan at St. Francis (Pa.), 4

The Citadel at Towson, 4

CCSU at Lafayette, 6

Villanova at Stony Brook, 6

Ohio St. at Penn St., 7:30

SOUTH

Louisiana-Lafayette at Alabama, Noon

Syracuse at Clemson, Noon

Bowling Green at Georgia Tech, Noon

Virginia at NC State, 12:20

Drake at Jacksonville, 1

New Hampshire at Elon, 1:30

Mercer at VMI, 1:30

W. Carolina at Furman, 2

Louisiana-Monroe at Georgia St., 2

Charleston Southern at Hampton, 2

James Madison at Richmond, 3

South Alabama at Appalachian St., 3:30

Old Dominion at East Carolina, 3:30

Tennessee at Georgia, 3:30

Florida St. at Louisville, 3:30

Lamar at Nicholls, 3:30

Coastal Carolina at Troy, 3:30

Pittsburgh at UCF, 3:30

Rice at Wake Forest, 3:30

Southern Miss. at Auburn, 4

Austin Peay at Jacksonville St., 4

Florida A&M at NC Central, 4

Delaware St. at Norfolk St., 4

Tennessee St. at Vanderbilt, 4

Alabama A&M at Jackson St., 5

North Alabama at Campbell, 6

Wofford at Gardner-Webb, 6

Arkansas St. at Georgia Southern, 6

Samford at Kennesaw St., 6

Florida at Mississippi St., 6

Bethune-Cookman at Savannah St., 6

Charlotte at UAB, 6

Colgate at William & Mary, 6

Virginia Tech at Duke, 7

Stephen F. Austin at McNeese St., 7

FAU at Middle Tennessee, 7

UT Martin at Murray St., 7

Alcorn St. at Southern U., 7

E. Illinois at Tennessee Tech, 7

Chattanooga at ETSU, 7:30

Ark.-Pine Bluff at FIU, 7:30

South Carolina at Kentucky, 7:30

Marshall at W. Kentucky, 7:30

Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 8

Mississippi at LSU, 9:15

MIDWEST

Oklahoma St. at Kansas, Noon

Cent. Michigan at Michigan St., Noon

Morehead St. at Butler, 1

UMass at Ohio, 2

Davidson at Valparaiso, 2

Kent St. at Ball St., 3

Illinois St. at Missouri St., 3

Texas at Kansas St., 3:30

W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 3:30

S. Dakota St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30

Purdue at Nebraska, 3:30

Youngstown St. at W. Illinois, 4

Michigan at Northwestern, 4:30

N. Illinois at E. Michigan, 6

South Dakota at S. Illinois, 7

Stanford at Notre Dame, 7:30

SOUTHWEST

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas at Arlington, Texas, Noon

West Virginia at Texas Tech, Noon

Baylor at Oklahoma, 3:30

Cent. Arkansas at Sam Houston St., 4

Prairie View vs. Grambling St. at Dallas, 5

Incarnate Word at Abilene Christian, 7

Houston Baptist at SMU, 7

Iowa St. at TCU, 7

UTEP at UTSA, 7

Louisiana Tech at North Texas, 7:30

FAR WEST

North Dakota at N. Colorado, 2:05

E. Washington at Montana St., 3

Nevada at Air Force, 4

N. Arizona at Idaho St., 4:30

Portland St. at Idaho, 5

Stetson at San Diego, 5

Liberty at New Mexico, 6

Utah at Washington St., 6

Hawaii at San Jose St., 7

Boise St. at Wyoming, 7

Montana at Cal Poly, 7:05

BYU at Washington, 8:30

Oregon St. at Arizona St., 10

Southern Cal at Arizona, 10:30

Oregon at California, 10:30

Toledo at Fresno St., 10:30

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated RHP Lance McCullers Jr. from the 10-day DL. Recalled LHP Reymin Guduan from Oklahoma City (PCL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Announced a player development contract with West Virginia (SAL) through the 2020 season.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHP JT Chargois from the 10-day DL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Announced senior vice president and general manager Bobby Evans will step down from his general manager duties immediately and will be reassigned.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed INF Chris Jacobs.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Sold the contract of RHP Parker Markel to the Seattle Mariners.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released OFs Blake Adams and Josh McAdams, RHPs Edwin Carl and Tyler Herron, LHP Zack Dodson and C Gavin Stupienski.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Signed Fs Kaiser Gates and JaKarr Sampson.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Signed G Tyler Ulis. Promoted Bruce Fraser to assistant coach, Chris DeMafrco to assistant coach/director of player development, Nick U’Ren and Jonnie West directors of basketball operations, James Laughlin director of video operations, Khalid Robinson special assistant to the coach, David Fatoki and Chloe Walkup assistant managers of basketball operations, Jacob Rubin basketball operations assistant and Kyle Barbour assistant performance coach. Named Mike Dunleavy Jr. pro scout, Nick Kerr assistant video coordinator, Carl Bergstrom performance coach, Gerry Ramogida performance therapist and Brett Ballesteros assistant trainer and assistant performance coach.

Football

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Claimed DE Ifeadi Odenigbo off waivers from Cleveland. Released DE Jacquies Smith.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed TE Pharaoh Brown to the practice squad. Released TE Pharaoh McKever from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Claimed CB Arthur Maulet off waivers from New Orleans. Released RB Christine Michael. Signed OT Rees Odhiambo and CB Lenzy Pipkins to the practice squad. Released OT Will Holden and CB Tarvarus McFadden from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Promoted RB Justin Jackson from the practice squad. Waived RB Detrez Newsome.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Named Chuck Arnold president.

Hockey

National Hockey League

NHL — F Brian Gionta announced his retirement and agreed to be player-development assistant with the Buffalo Sabres.

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Assigned LWs Giovanni Fiore and Jack Kopacka, C Mitch Hults, G Angus Redmond, RW Deven Sideroff and D Keaton Thompson to San Diego (AHL) and G Roman Durny to Des Moines (USHL).

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned LW Michael Bunting and D Cam Dineen, Dysin Mayo and Dakota Mermis to Tucson (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned C Joe Veleno to Drummondville (QMJHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned G Peter Budaj to Ontario (AHL). Loaned D Jacob Moverare to Frolunda (SHL-Sweden).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned D John Ramage and Brian Strait and Fs Blake Pietila, Kurtis Gabriel and Eric Tangradi to Binghamton (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Assigned D Sebastian Aho and Parker Wotherspoon, Fs Kieffer Bellows and Travis St. Denis, LW Michael Dal Colle, C Ben Holmstrom, RW Josh Ho-Sang and G Jeremy Smith to Bridgeport (AHL) and D Noah Dobson to Acadie-Bathurst (QMJHL).

LOCAL SPORTS

Tuesday’s Events

Prep Boys Soccer

Otsego at Van Buren, 5

Prep Girls Tennis

Huron at Tiffin Calvert (SBC), 5

Prep Volleyball

Fostoria at Eastwood (NBC), 5:30

Lake at Elmwood (NBC), 5:30

Fremont St. Joseph at Tiffin Calvert (SBC), 5:30

Lakota at New Riegel (SBC), 5:30

Prep Girls Golf

Calvert, Elmwood, Lakota, North Baltimore, Old Fort, Hopewell-Loudon, Van Buren in Division II sectional at Fostoria Country Club

LOCAL & AREA

Wrestling Officials Class

There will be a class for those wanting to become an OHSAA wrestling official on six consecutive Thursday nights beginning Oct. 11 at We Serve Coffee at 114 E. Sandusky St. in Findlay. Classes will be held from 6-9 p.m. each Thursday. For more information or to register for class, go the the OHSAA’s website at ohsaa.org and click on officiating or call Ron Nieset at 419-423-8995.

Comments

