Prep sports: Van Buren outlasts Hopewell-Loudon in BVC volleyball match

BASCOM — Despite losing two of the first three sets, Faith DeWalt’s 37 digs and Mackenzie Saltzman’s double-double helped propel the Black Knights over Hopewell-Loudon 21-25, 25-17, 16-25, 25-22, 15-10 in Monday’s Blanchard Valley Conference match.

Saltzman chipped in 14 digs and 10 kills for Van Buren, while Emma Reineke led in both kills (13) and aces (2). Van Buren improved to 12-5 overall and 3-4 in the BVC.

The Knights had two others with at least 20 kills including Lindsey Shaw’s 25 (28 assists) and Maddy Marks with 23.

The Chieftains, led by Peyton Hoover’s 15 kills, dropped to 9-8 overall and 3-4 in the BVC. Olivia Savidge added 10 kills and Abbi Roerdink led H-L dishing out 36 assists.

Van Buren (12-5, 3-4 BVC)

ACES: Emma Reineke 2. KILLS: Reineke 13, Mackenzie Saltzman 10, Maddy Marks 9. ASSISTS: Lindsey Shaw 28, Jessica Rinehart 5. DIGS: Faith DeWalt 37, Shaw 25, Marks 23, Rinehart 18. BLOCKS: Sydney Leeper 2.

Hopewell-Loudon (9-8, 4-3)

KILLS: Peyton Hoover 15, Olivia Savidge 10, Megan Kreais 8, Hannah Welly 6. ASSISTS: Abbi Roerdink 36.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Hopewell-Loudon, 25-7, 25-16.

FRESHMEN: Hopewell-Loudon, 25-10, 25-19.

ARLINGTON 3

VANLUE 0

ARLINGTON — State-ranked Arlington remained tied for second place with Leipsic in the Blanchard Valley Conference race Monday as the Red Devils rolled past Vanlue 25-22, 25-17, 25-10.

Ranked ninth in the latest Division IV coaches poll, Arlington (13-1, 6-1 BVC) sits, along with Leipsic, one game behind Liberty-Benton in the league race. Hannah Willow had nine kills, Hailey Essinger added eight kills and Jenna Pepple had six for Arlington.

Linday Dodds was 70 of 70 setting with 19 assists. Pepple had a team-high six digs.

Maliah Snook led Vanlue (9-7, 3-4 BVC) with six kills. Emma Biller was 18 of 20 serving with six aces and added 12 digs. Bethany Smith had 11 digs and Emma Franks 10 digs.

Vanlue (9-7, 3-4 BVC)

POINTS: . SERVING: Emma Biller 18-20, Audrey Phillips 8-8. ACES: Biller 6, Franks 2. KILLS: Maliah Snook 6. SPIKING: Snook 24-29, Bethany Smith 16-19. ASSISTS: Phillips 10. SETTING: Phillips 58-62. DIGS: Biller 12, Smith 11, Franks 10.

Arlington (13-1, 6-1 BVC)

SERVING: Kyra Bormuth 18-20, Morgan Wykes 13-15, Abbie Sheets 10-12. ACES: Bormuth, Sheets & Wykes 2. KILLS: Hannah Willow 9, Hailey Essinger 8, Jenna Pepple 6. SPIKING: Willow 18-21, Pepple 14-16, Sheets 11-17. ASSISTS: Linday Dodds 19. SETTING: Dodds 70-70. DIGS: Pepple 6, Wykes 5. BLOCKS: Willow 5.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Arlington 25-7, 25-8.

ARCADIA 3

CORY-RAWSON 0

RAWSON — Tori Green led Arcadia in a handful of categories as the Redskins dropped just 19 points in Monday’s 25-6, 25-7, 25-6 sweep of Cory-Rawson in Blanchard Valley Conference action.

Green racked up team-highs in kills (13), aces (2) and blocks (2), while Sydney Ramsey tallied a team-best 10 digs for Arcadia (12-4, 5-2 BVC). Caity Cramer (14 assists) and Samantha Burnett (13) split the setting responsibilities and Samantha Watkins just missed a double-double with eight kills and nine digs.

The Hornets (4-10, 0-7) were led by Riley Garmatter’s six kills. Taylor Born led with nine digs and Amanda Green, who racked up three blocks, tallied seven digs.

Arcadia (12-4, 5-2 BVC)

SERVING: Sydney Ramsey 18-18, Samantha Watkisn 13-13, Mallory Laveglia 12-12. ACES: Tori Green 2. KILLS: Green 13, Watkins 8. SPIKING: Green 17-18, Watkins 15-17. ASSISTS: Caity Cramer 14, Samantha Burnett 13. SETTING: Burnett 27-28, Cramer 26-27. DIGS: Ramsey 10, Watkins 9, Laveglia 8. BLOCKS: Green 2.

Cory-Rawson (4-10, 0-7 BVC)

SERVING: Taylor Born 5-5, Alli Garmatter 5-6. KILLS: Riley Garmatter 6. SPIKING: R. Garmatter 20-23. DIGS: Born 9, Amanda Green 7, A. Garmatter 5. BLOCKS: Green 3.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Arcadia, 25-5, 25-18.

Girls soccer

VAN BUREN 4

WAUSEON 0

VAN BUREN — Van Buren’s offense got rolling early and it remained strong into the second half in beating winless Wauseon 4-0 in a nonleague match.

Addie Jackson got the Black Knights (5-3-2) started with a goal just 1:24 into the match and Mady Parker added a second goal in the first half. Van Buren scored twice again in the second half with Gabby Gearhart and Mia George finding paydirt.

The Knights outshot Wauseon 14-4, and tallied eight corner kicks.

The Indians fell to 0-10 with the loss.

goals: (VB) Addie Jackson, Mady Parker, Gabby Gearhart & Mia George 1. Assists: (VB) Alyssa Potteiger, Jewelya Hutchison & Grace Hoerig 1. shots-on-goal: Wauseon 4, Van Buren 14. saves: (Wau) Marie Hutchinson 10; (VB) Jewelya Hutchison 4.

records: Wauseon 0-10, Van Buren 5-3-2.

